Health Notes(健康笔记)

Health Notes provides a powerful custom data type feature to meet the need of recording data for most of the health items in your life. You can create individual health data recording notes for each family member, or create corresponding notes for a specific item or a specific period of time.

For the whole family

Record data separately for different purposes and different people. Allows users to create multiple notebooks for you to summarize as you see fit

Customizable items

Users can record many types of data in their health notes to meet the needs of most situations in their lives

Rich chart styles

Provide different display charts for different data types and rich chart styles to keep you informed of data trends

More than numbers

In addition to recording data, Health Notes also provides comprehensive text recording capabilities, whether it's making individual notes on individual data or recording life's big and small events, it can easily handle

Cloud storage

Data is stored on the user's iCloud server private space, supporting multi-machine synchronization, focusing on privacy and security guarantee

Data export on-demand

Health Notes can export user-entered data into xls, csv and other formats on demand for use in other software