Health Notes(健康笔记)

For the whole family
Record data separately for different purposes and different people. Allows users to create multiple notebooks for you to summarize as you see fit
Customizable items
Users can record many types of data in their health notes to meet the needs of most situations in their lives
Rich chart styles
Provide different display charts for different data types and rich chart styles to keep you informed of data trends
More than numbers
In addition to recording data, Health Notes also provides comprehensive text recording capabilities, whether it's making individual notes on individual data or recording life's big and small events, it can easily handle
Cloud storage
Data is stored on the user's iCloud server private space, supporting multi-machine synchronization, focusing on privacy and security guarantee
Data export on-demand
Health Notes can export user-entered data into xls, csv and other formats on demand for use in other software