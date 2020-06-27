SwiftUI 2.0 —— Commands（macOS 菜单）

苹果在 SwiftUI 2.0 中增加了 Multiplatform 项目模板，使得同一套代码，仅需少量的适配便可以同时满足 iOS 以及 macOS 的需要。对于 macOS 上运行的 app, 拥有自定义的菜单是一个十分重要的平台特征。对于没有 macOS 开发经验的我来说，学习如何设计开发菜单变得十分有趣且必要。

在 SwiftUI 下为 app 添加菜单十分方便，下面的代码便可以为 app 添加一个最基础的菜单。

My Menu

CommandMenu ( " My Menu " ){

some

var body: some Commands {

some

var body: some Scene {

通过创建一个符合 Commands 协议的结构来描述你要在 app 中添加的自定义菜单项

some

@ CommandsBuilder var body: some Commands {

three

store. changeState ( . three )

three

Button ( " three " ){

two

store. changeState ( . two )

two

Button ( " two " ){

one

store. changeState ( . one )

one

Button ( " one " ){

if

# if os ( macOS )

为菜单上的选项添加快捷键。通过 modifiers 设置需要配合的按键，. help 为选项添加悬停帮助

help test1

help

. help ( " help test1 " )

在系统提供的默认菜单选项上添加自定义功能。通过 replacing, before, after 来决定是替换原选项还是设置在指定选项位置之后或之前。

after

after

CommandGroup ( after : CommandGroupPlacement. newItem , addition : { Button ( " after " ){}})

before

help

before

CommandGroup ( before : CommandGroupPlacement. help , addition : { Button ( " before " ){}})

这里简单的例程展示了如何在 menu 如何通过调用 store 来影响 app 的行为。并做了简单的多平台适配。在 macOS 平台下，通过选择子菜单中不同的选项来影响显示文本。在 iOS 下通过 picker 来实现。

可在此处下载完成代码

