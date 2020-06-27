#SwiftUI #English

SwiftUI 2.0 —— Commands（macOS 菜单）

发表于

本文介绍了 SwiftUI 2.0 中，如何为 macOS 平台添加菜单。

当前运行环境为 Xcode Version 12.0 beta (12 A 6159), macOS Big Sur 11.0 Beta 版 (20 A 4299 v)。

苹果在 SwiftUI 2.0 中增加了 Multiplatform 项目模板，使得同一套代码，仅需少量的适配便可以同时满足 iOS 以及 macOS 的需要。对于 macOS 上运行的 app, 拥有自定义的菜单是一个十分重要的平台特征。对于没有 macOS 开发经验的我来说，学习如何设计开发菜单变得十分有趣且必要。

基础

在 SwiftUI 下为 app 添加菜单十分方便，下面的代码便可以为 app 添加一个最基础的菜单。

Swift 
@main
struct CommandExampleApp: App {
    var body: some Scene {
        WindowGroup {
           ContentView()
        }
        .commands{
           Menu()
        }
    }
}

struct Menu:Commands{
    var body: some Commands{
        CommandMenu("My Menu"){
            Button("menu1"){
                print("menu1")
            }
        }
    }
}

通过创建一个符合 Commands 协议的结构来描述你要在 app 中添加的自定义菜单项

test1

几个概念

  • @CommandBuilder

    SwiftUI 2.0 中，苹果为我来带来了很多新的 function builder。Menu 中的 body，其实就是一个@CommandsBuilder。我们可以通过使用内置的语句通过 DSL 的方式，方便的定义自己所需的菜单。DSL 的好处是简单明了，不过功能也有所限定，目前@CommandsBuilder 支持的方法比较少，并不支持逻辑判断。

Swift 
  struct MyCommand:Commands{
      //如果需要多个菜单列，需在 body 前显式注明@CommandsBuilder，或者使用 Group，这一方法，同样使用与其他 functionBuilder 的描述。
      @CommandsBuilder var body: some Commands{
          //每个 CommandMenu 都是一个菜单列
          CommandMenu("Menu1"){
              Button("Test1"){
                print("test2")
              }
                Button("Test2"){
                print("test2")
              }
          }
          
          CommandMenu("Menu2"){
              Button(action: test1{
                  Text("😃Button")
              }
          }
      }
      
      private func test1(){
          print("test command")
      }
  
  }

  • CommandMenu

    CommandMenu 是一个菜单列，在同一个 CommandMenu 中，你可以定义多个 Button。CommandMenu 中的 Content 是符合 View 协议的，也就是说，View 中不少手段、控件都可以被用来描述菜单的具体呈现。我们可以像编写 View 一样来编写菜单（比如设置字体、颜色、循环、判断等等）。

Swift 
  CommandMenu("Menu"){
    Button("test1"){}
    Divider()
    Button(action:{}){Text("test2").foregroundColor(.red)}
  }

  • Button

    菜单中单个选项的实现方法。

Swift 
    Button(action: {}){
      HStack{
          Text("🎱").foregroundColor(.blue)
          Divider().padding(.leading,10)
          Text("Button")
      }

  • MenuButton

    子菜单的实现方法。

Swift 
  CommandMenu("Test"){
             Button(action:{test1()}){
                  Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
             }
              
              #if os(macOS)
              MenuButton("Switch Selection"){
                  Button("one"){
                      store.changeState(.one)
                  }
                  Button("two"){
                      store.changeState(.two)
                  }
                  Button("three"){
                      store.changeState(.three)
                  }
              }
              #endif
          }

  • .commands

    Scene 的方法，为场景添加菜单。commands 中允许添加多个符合 Commands 协议的菜单定义。所有定义的菜单都会一并显示。

Swift 
          WindowGroup {
              RootView()
                  .environmentObject(store)
          }
          .commands{
              OtherMenu()
              Menu()
          }

  • keyboardShortcut

    为菜单上的选项添加快捷键。通过 modifiers 设置需要配合的按键，. help 为选项添加悬停帮助

Swift 
  Button(action:{test1()})
         {
            Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
          }
           .keyboardShortcut("1", modifiers: [.command,.shift])
           .help("help test1")
                  
  Button("test2", action: test2)
           .keyboardShortcut("2", modifiers: .command)

  • CommandGroup

    在系统提供的默认菜单选项上添加自定义功能。通过 replacing, before, after 来决定是替换原选项还是设置在指定选项位置之后或之前。

Swift 
  //在系统预置的帮助菜单栏下，添加一个自己的选项
  CommandGroup(replacing: CommandGroupPlacement.appInfo, addition: {Button("replace"){}})
  CommandGroup(before: CommandGroupPlacement.help, addition: {Button("before"){}})
  CommandGroup(after: CommandGroupPlacement.newItem, addition: {Button("after"){}})

例子

这里简单的例程展示了如何在 menu 如何通过调用 store 来影响 app 的行为。并做了简单的多平台适配。在 macOS 平台下，通过选择子菜单中不同的选项来影响显示文本。在 iOS 下通过 picker 来实现。

可在此处下载完成代码

Swift 
@main
struct CommandExampleApp: App {
    @StateObject var store = Store()
    var body: some Scene {
        WindowGroup {
            RootView()
                .environmentObject(store)
        }
        .commands{
          #if os(macOS) 
            MyCommand(store: store)
            OtherMenu()
          #endif
        }
    }
}

#if os(macOS)
struct MyCommand:Commands{
    @ObservedObject var store:Store
    @CommandsBuilder var body: some Commands{
        CommandMenu("Test"){
            Section{
                Button(action:{test1()}){
                    Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
                }
                .keyboardShortcut("1", modifiers: [.command,.shift])
                .help("help test1")
                
                Button("test2", action: test2)
                    .keyboardShortcut("2", modifiers: .command)
            }
            
            switch store.selection{
            case .one:
                Text("one")
            case .two:
                Text("two")
            case .three:
                Text("three")
            }
            
            Divider().padding(.horizontal, 10)
            
            Button("other"){
                print("other command")
            }
            
            ForEach(0..<3){ i in
                Button("button\(i)"){
                    print("button\(i)")
                }
            }
            
            MenuButton("Switch Selection"){
                Button("one"){
                    store.changeState(.one)
                }
                Button("two"){
                    store.changeState(.two)
                }
                Button("three"){
                    store.changeState(.three)
                }
            }
        }
        
        CommandMenu("Menu2"){
            Button(action: {}){
                Text("😃Button")
            }
        }
        
        //向现有的菜单项中增加功能
        CommandGroup(after: CommandGroupPlacement.help, addition: {
            Button("new help button"){
                print("new help")
            }
        })
        

    }
    
    private func test1(){
        print("test1 command")
    }
    
    private func test2(){
        print("test2 command")
    }
}
#endif

struct OtherMenu:Commands{
    var body: some Commands{
        CommandMenu("otherMenu"){
            Button("abc"){
                print("abc")
            }
        }
    }
}

class Store:ObservableObject{
    enum Selection{
        case one,two,three
    }
    @Published var selection:Selection = .one
    
    func changeState(_ selection:Selection){
        self.selection = selection
    }
}

补充（打开新窗口）

我尝试在菜单按钮中打开新的 View，不过并没有找到原生的 SwiftUI 式的方法。我更希望@SceneBuilder 能够支持逻辑判断，这样可以任意在 WindowGroup 组织我想显示的 View 了。

Swift 
//打开新的 View
Button("other window"){
    print("other command")
    let contentView =
        VStack{
            Text("New Window").padding(.all, 10)
        }.frame(minWidth: 200, minHeight: 200, alignment: .center)
    

    var window: NSWindow!
    // Create the window and set the content view.
    window = NSWindow(
        contentRect: NSRect(x: 0, y: 0, width: 480, height: 300),
        styleMask: [.titled, .closable, .miniaturizable, .resizable, .fullSizeContentView],
        backing: .buffered, defer: false)
    window.isReleasedWhenClosed = false
    window.center()
    window.setFrameAutosaveName("Main Window")
    window.contentView = NSHostingView(rootView: contentView)
    window.makeKeyAndOrderFront(nil)
}

//打开系统文件选择面板
Button("open panel"){
    let panel = NSOpenPanel()
          panel.nameFieldLabel = "open test:"
          panel.begin { response in
              if response == NSApplication.ModalResponse.OK, let fileUrl = panel.url {
                  print(fileUrl)
              }
          }
}

当前的问题

由于目前还处在早期的测试阶段，菜单的实现和功能上还有些不足之处，以下是我现在比较在意的：

  • Button 文本的缺省颜色和系统的菜单选项颜色不同。需要手工设置
  • ShortCut 的颜色和系统菜单的颜色不同
  • Divider 的颜色和系统菜单不同
  • MenuButton 在多平台开发时，必须添加编译注释。而其他比如创建 Commands，. commands 等都不需要
  • @CommandBuilder 和 @SceneBuilder 目前都不支持判断。因此无法通过程序动态的添加或减少一个菜单列。不过从。command 中可以添加多个 Commands 结构来看，后续应该是有这样的打算的。

"加入我们的 Discord 社区，与超过 2000 名苹果生态的中文开发者一起交流！"

每周精选 Swift 与 SwiftUI 精华！