SwiftUI 2.0 —— Commands（macOS 菜单）

本文介绍了 SwiftUI 2.0 中，如何为 macOS 平台添加菜单。
当前运行环境为 Xcode Version 12.0 beta (12 A 6159), macOS Big Sur 11.0 Beta 版 (20 A 4299 v)。
苹果在 SwiftUI 2.0 中增加了 Multiplatform 项目模板，使得同一套代码，仅需少量的适配便可以同时满足 iOS 以及 macOS 的需要。对于 macOS 上运行的 app, 拥有自定义的菜单是一个十分重要的平台特征。对于没有 macOS 开发经验的我来说，学习如何设计开发菜单变得十分有趣且必要。
基础
在 SwiftUI 下为 app 添加菜单十分方便，下面的代码便可以为 app 添加一个最基础的菜单。
@main
struct CommandExampleApp: App {
var body: some Scene {
WindowGroup {
ContentView()
}
.commands{
Menu()
}
}
}
struct Menu:Commands{
var body: some Commands{
CommandMenu("My Menu"){
Button("menu1"){
print("menu1")
}
}
}
}
通过创建一个符合 Commands 协议的结构来描述你要在 app 中添加的自定义菜单项
几个概念
-
@CommandBuilder
SwiftUI 2.0 中，苹果为我来带来了很多新的 function builder。Menu 中的 body，其实就是一个@CommandsBuilder。我们可以通过使用内置的语句通过 DSL 的方式，方便的定义自己所需的菜单。DSL 的好处是简单明了，不过功能也有所限定，目前@CommandsBuilder 支持的方法比较少，并不支持逻辑判断。
struct MyCommand:Commands{
//如果需要多个菜单列，需在 body 前显式注明@CommandsBuilder，或者使用 Group，这一方法，同样使用与其他 functionBuilder 的描述。
@CommandsBuilder var body: some Commands{
//每个 CommandMenu 都是一个菜单列
CommandMenu("Menu1"){
Button("Test1"){
print("test2")
}
Button("Test2"){
print("test2")
}
}
CommandMenu("Menu2"){
Button(action: test1{
Text("😃Button")
}
}
}
private func test1(){
print("test command")
}
}
-
CommandMenu
CommandMenu 是一个菜单列，在同一个 CommandMenu 中，你可以定义多个 Button。CommandMenu 中的 Content 是符合 View 协议的，也就是说，View 中不少手段、控件都可以被用来描述菜单的具体呈现。我们可以像编写 View 一样来编写菜单（比如设置字体、颜色、循环、判断等等）。
CommandMenu("Menu"){
Button("test1"){}
Divider()
Button(action:{}){Text("test2").foregroundColor(.red)}
}
-
Button
菜单中单个选项的实现方法。
Button(action: {}){
HStack{
Text("🎱").foregroundColor(.blue)
Divider().padding(.leading,10)
Text("Button")
}
-
MenuButton
子菜单的实现方法。
CommandMenu("Test"){
Button(action:{test1()}){
Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
}
#if os(macOS)
MenuButton("Switch Selection"){
Button("one"){
store.changeState(.one)
}
Button("two"){
store.changeState(.two)
}
Button("three"){
store.changeState(.three)
}
}
#endif
}
-
.commands
Scene 的方法，为场景添加菜单。commands 中允许添加多个符合 Commands 协议的菜单定义。所有定义的菜单都会一并显示。
WindowGroup {
RootView()
.environmentObject(store)
}
.commands{
OtherMenu()
Menu()
}
-
keyboardShortcut
为菜单上的选项添加快捷键。通过 modifiers 设置需要配合的按键，. help 为选项添加悬停帮助
Button(action:{test1()})
{
Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
}
.keyboardShortcut("1", modifiers: [.command,.shift])
.help("help test1")
Button("test2", action: test2)
.keyboardShortcut("2", modifiers: .command)
-
CommandGroup
在系统提供的默认菜单选项上添加自定义功能。通过 replacing, before, after 来决定是替换原选项还是设置在指定选项位置之后或之前。
//在系统预置的帮助菜单栏下，添加一个自己的选项
CommandGroup(replacing: CommandGroupPlacement.appInfo, addition: {Button("replace"){}})
CommandGroup(before: CommandGroupPlacement.help, addition: {Button("before"){}})
CommandGroup(after: CommandGroupPlacement.newItem, addition: {Button("after"){}})
例子
这里简单的例程展示了如何在 menu 如何通过调用 store 来影响 app 的行为。并做了简单的多平台适配。在 macOS 平台下，通过选择子菜单中不同的选项来影响显示文本。在 iOS 下通过 picker 来实现。
@main
struct CommandExampleApp: App {
@StateObject var store = Store()
var body: some Scene {
WindowGroup {
RootView()
.environmentObject(store)
}
.commands{
#if os(macOS)
MyCommand(store: store)
OtherMenu()
#endif
}
}
}
#if os(macOS)
struct MyCommand:Commands{
@ObservedObject var store:Store
@CommandsBuilder var body: some Commands{
CommandMenu("Test"){
Section{
Button(action:{test1()}){
Text("test1").foregroundColor(.black)
}
.keyboardShortcut("1", modifiers: [.command,.shift])
.help("help test1")
Button("test2", action: test2)
.keyboardShortcut("2", modifiers: .command)
}
switch store.selection{
case .one:
Text("one")
case .two:
Text("two")
case .three:
Text("three")
}
Divider().padding(.horizontal, 10)
Button("other"){
print("other command")
}
ForEach(0..<3){ i in
Button("button\(i)"){
print("button\(i)")
}
}
MenuButton("Switch Selection"){
Button("one"){
store.changeState(.one)
}
Button("two"){
store.changeState(.two)
}
Button("three"){
store.changeState(.three)
}
}
}
CommandMenu("Menu2"){
Button(action: {}){
Text("😃Button")
}
}
//向现有的菜单项中增加功能
CommandGroup(after: CommandGroupPlacement.help, addition: {
Button("new help button"){
print("new help")
}
})
}
private func test1(){
print("test1 command")
}
private func test2(){
print("test2 command")
}
}
#endif
struct OtherMenu:Commands{
var body: some Commands{
CommandMenu("otherMenu"){
Button("abc"){
print("abc")
}
}
}
}
class Store:ObservableObject{
enum Selection{
case one,two,three
}
@Published var selection:Selection = .one
func changeState(_ selection:Selection){
self.selection = selection
}
}
补充（打开新窗口）
我尝试在菜单按钮中打开新的 View，不过并没有找到原生的 SwiftUI 式的方法。我更希望@SceneBuilder 能够支持逻辑判断，这样可以任意在 WindowGroup 组织我想显示的 View 了。
//打开新的 View
Button("other window"){
print("other command")
let contentView =
VStack{
Text("New Window").padding(.all, 10)
}.frame(minWidth: 200, minHeight: 200, alignment: .center)
var window: NSWindow!
// Create the window and set the content view.
window = NSWindow(
contentRect: NSRect(x: 0, y: 0, width: 480, height: 300),
styleMask: [.titled, .closable, .miniaturizable, .resizable, .fullSizeContentView],
backing: .buffered, defer: false)
window.isReleasedWhenClosed = false
window.center()
window.setFrameAutosaveName("Main Window")
window.contentView = NSHostingView(rootView: contentView)
window.makeKeyAndOrderFront(nil)
}
//打开系统文件选择面板
Button("open panel"){
let panel = NSOpenPanel()
panel.nameFieldLabel = "open test:"
panel.begin { response in
if response == NSApplication.ModalResponse.OK, let fileUrl = panel.url {
print(fileUrl)
}
}
}
当前的问题
由于目前还处在早期的测试阶段，菜单的实现和功能上还有些不足之处，以下是我现在比较在意的：
- Button 文本的缺省颜色和系统的菜单选项颜色不同。需要手工设置
- ShortCut 的颜色和系统菜单的颜色不同
- Divider 的颜色和系统菜单不同
- MenuButton 在多平台开发时，必须添加编译注释。而其他比如创建 Commands，. commands 等都不需要
- @CommandBuilder 和 @SceneBuilder 目前都不支持判断。因此无法通过程序动态的添加或减少一个菜单列。不过从。command 中可以添加多个 Commands 结构来看，后续应该是有这样的打算的。
