聊一下在 SwiftUI 中使用 CoreData

本文并非一个教你如何在 SwiftUI 下使用 CoreData 的教程。主要探讨的是在我近一年的 SwiftUI 开发中使用 CoreData 的教训、经验、心得。
SwiftUI lifecycle 中如何声明持久化存储和上下文
在 XCode 12 中，苹果新增了 SwiftUI lifecycle，让 App 完全的 SwiftUI 化。不过这就需要我们使用新的方法来声明持久化存储和上下文。
好像是从 beta 6 开始，XCode 12 提供了基于 SwiftUI lifecycle 的 CoreData 模板
@main
struct CoreDataTestApp: App {
//持久化声明
let persistenceController = PersistenceController.shared
var body: some Scene {
WindowGroup {
ContentView()
.environment(\.managedObjectContext, persistenceController.container.viewContext)
//上下文注入
}
}
}
在它的 Presitence 中，添加了用于 preview 的持久化定义
struct PersistenceController {
static let shared = PersistenceController()
static var preview: PersistenceController = {
let result = PersistenceController(inMemory: true)
let viewContext = result.container.viewContext
//根据你的实际需要，创建用于 preview 的数据
for _ in 0..<10 {
let newItem = Item(context: viewContext)
newItem.timestamp = Date()
}
do {
try viewContext.save()
} catch {
let nsError = error as NSError
fatalError("Unresolved error \(nsError), \(nsError.userInfo)")
}
return result
}()
let container: NSPersistentCloudKitContainer
//如果是用于 preview 便将数据保存在内存而非 sqlite 中
init(inMemory: Bool = false) {
container = NSPersistentCloudKitContainer(name: "Shared")
if inMemory {
container.persistentStoreDescriptions.first!.url = URL(fileURLWithPath: "/dev/null")
}
container.loadPersistentStores(completionHandler: { (storeDescription, error) in
if let error = error as NSError? {
fatalError("Unresolved error \(error), \(error.userInfo)")
}
})
}
}
虽然对于用于 preview 的持久化设置并不完美，不过苹果也意识到了在 SwiftUI 1.0 中的一个很大问题，无法 preview 使用了@FetchRequest 的视图。
由于在官方 CoreData 模板出现前，我已经开始了我的项目构建，因此，我使用了下面的方式来声明
struct HealthNotesApp:App{
static let coreDataStack = CoreDataStack(modelName: "Model") //Model.xcdatemodeld
static let context = DataNoteApp.coreDataStack.managedContext
static var storeRoot = Store()
@UIApplicationDelegateAdaptor(AppDelegate.self) var delegate
WindowGroup {
rootView()
.environmentObject(store)
.environment(\.managedObjectContext, DataNoteApp.context)
}
}
在 UIKit App Delegate 中，我们可以使用如下代码在 App 任意位置获取上下文
let context = (UIApplication.shared.delegate as! AppDelegate).persistentContainer.viewContext
但由于我们已经没有办法在 SwiftUI lifecycle 中如此使用，通过上面的声明我们可以利用下面的方法在全局获取想要的上下文或其他想要获得的对象
let context = HealthNotesApp.context
比如在 delegate 中
class AppDelegate:NSObject,UIApplicationDelegate{
let send = HealthNotesApp.storeRoot.send
func application(_ application: UIApplication, didFinishLaunchingWithOptions launchOptions: [UIApplication.LaunchOptionsKey: Any]?) -> Bool {
logDebug("app startup on ios")
send(.loadNote)
return true
}
func applicationDidFinishLaunching(_ application: UIApplication){
logDebug("app quit on ios")
send(.counter(.save))
}
}
//或者直接操作数据库，都是可以的
如何动态设置 @FetchRequest
在 SwiftUI 中，如果无需复杂的数据操作，使用 CoreData 是非常方便的。在完成 xcdatamodeld 的设置后，我们就可以在 View 中轻松的操作数据了。
我们通常使用如下语句来获取某个 entity 的数据
@FetchRequest(sortDescriptors: [NSSortDescriptor(keyPath: \Student.studentId, ascending: true)],
predicate:NSPredicate(format: "age > 10"),
animation: .default)
private var students: FetchedResults<Student>
不过如此使用的话，查询条件将无法改变，如果想根据需要调整查询条件，可以使用下面的方法。
健康笔记 2 中的部分代码：
struct rootView:View{
@State var predicate:NSPredicate? = nil
@State var sort = NSSortDescriptor(key: "date", ascending: false)
@StateObject var searchStore = SearchStore()
@EnvironmentObject var store:Store
var body:some View{
VStack {
SearchBar(text: $searchStore.searchText) //搜索框
MemoList(predicate: predicate, sort: sort,searching:searchStore.showSearch)
}
.onChange(of: searchStore.text){ _ in
getMemos()
}
}
//读取指定范围的 memo
func getMemos() {
var predicators:[NSPredicate] = []
if !searchStore.searchText.isEmpty && searchStore.showSearch {
//memo 内容或者 item 名称包含关键字
predicators.append(NSPredicate(format: "itemData.item.name contains[cd] %@ OR content contains[cd] %@", searchStore.searchText,searchStore.searchText))
}
if star {
predicators.append(NSPredicate(format: "star = true"))
}
switch store.state.memo{
case .all:
break
case .memo:
if !searchStore.searchText.isEmpty && noteOption == 1 {
break
}
else {
predicators.append(NSPredicate(format: "itemData.item.note = nil"))
}
case .note(let note):
if !searchStore.searchText.isEmpty && noteOption == 1 {
break
}
else {
predicators.append(NSPredicate(format: "itemData.item.note = %@", note))
}
}
withAnimation(.easeInOut){
predicate = NSCompoundPredicate(type: NSCompoundPredicate.LogicalType.and, subpredicates: predicators)
sort = NSSortDescriptor(key: "date", ascending: ascending)
}
}
}
上述代码会根据搜索关键字以及一些其他的范围条件，动态的创建 predicate，从而获得所需的数据。
对于类似查询这样的操作，最好配合上 Combine 来限制数据获取的频次
例如：
class SearchStore:ObservableObject{
@Published var searchText = ""
@Published var text = ""
@Published var showSearch = false
private var cancellables:[AnyCancellable] = []
func registerPublisher(){
$searchText
.removeDuplicates()
.debounce(for: 0.4, scheduler: DispatchQueue.main)
.assign(to: &$text)
}
func removePublisher(){
cancellables.removeAll()
}
}
上述所有代码均缺失了很大部分，仅做思路上的说明
增加转换层方便代码开发
在开发健康笔记 1.0 的时候我经常被类似下面的代码所烦恼
@FetchRequest(sortDescriptors: [NSSortDescriptor(keyPath: \Student.name, ascending: true)],
animation: .default)
private var students: FetchedResults<Student>
ForEach(students){ student in
Text(student.name ?? "")
Text(String(student.date ?? Date()))
}
在 CoreData 中，设置 Attribute，很多时候并不能完全如愿。
好几个类型是可选的，比如 String，UUID 等，如果在已发布的 app，将新增的 attribute 其改为不可选，并设置默认值，将极大的增加迁移的难度。另外，如果使用了 NSPersistentCloudKitContainer, 由于 Cloudkit 的 atrribute 和 CoreData 并不相同，XCode 会强制你将很多 Attribute 改成你不希望的样式。
为了提高开发效率，并为未来的修改留出灵活、充分的更改空间，在健康笔记 2.0 的开发中，我为每个 NSManagedObject 都增加了一个便于在 View 和其他数据操作中使用的中间层。
例如：
@objc(Student)
public class Student: NSManagedObject,Identifiable {
@NSManaged public var name: String?
@NSmanaged public var birthdate: Date?
}
public struct StudentViewModel: Identifiable{
let name:String
let birthdate:String
}
extension Student{
var viewModel:StudentViewModel(
name:name ?? ""
birthdate:(birthdate ?? Date()).toString() //举例
)
}
如此一来，在 View 中调用将非常方便，同时即使更改 entity 的设置，整个程序的代码修改量也将显著降低。
ForEach(students){ student in
let student = student.viewModel
Text(student.name)
Text(student.birthdate)
}
同时，对于数据的其他操作，我也都通过这个 viewModel 来完成。
比如：
//MARK: 通过 ViewModel 生成 Note 数据，所有的 prepare 动作都需要显示调用 _coreDataSave()
func _prepareNote(_ viewModel:NoteViewModel) -> Note{
let note = Note(context: context )
note.id = viewModel.id
note.index = Int32(viewModel.index)
note.createDate = viewModel.createDate
note.name = viewModel.name
note.source = Int32(viewModel.source)
note.descriptionContent = viewModel.descriptionContent
note.color = viewModel.color.rawValue
return note
}
//MARK: 更新 Note 数据，仍需显示调用 save
func _updateNote(_ note:Note,_ viewModel:NoteViewModel) -> Note {
note.name = viewModel.name
note.source = Int32(viewModel.source)
note.descriptionContent = viewModel.descriptionContent
note.color = viewModel.color.rawValue
return note
}
func newNote(noteViewModel:NoteViewModel) -> AnyPublisher<AppAction,Never> {
let _ = _prepareNote(noteViewModel)
if !_coreDataSave() {
logDebug("新建 Note 出现错误")
}
return Just(AppAction.none).eraseToAnyPublisher()
}
func editNote(note:Note,newNoteViewModel:NoteViewModel) -> AnyPublisher<AppAction,Never>{
let _ = _updateNote(note, newNoteViewModel)
if !_coreDataSave() {
logDebug("更新 Note 出现错误")
}
return Just(AppAction.none).eraseToAnyPublisher()
}
在 View 中调用
Button("New"){
let noteViewModel = NoteViewModel(createDate: Date(), descriptionContent: myState.noteDescription, id: UUID(), index: -1, name: myState.noteName, source: 0, color: .none)
store.send(.newNote(noteViewModel: noteViewModel))
presentationMode.wrappedValue.dismiss()
}
从而将可选值或者类型转换控制在最小范围
使用 NSPersistentCloudKitContainer 需要注意的问题
从 iOS 13 开始，苹果提供了 NSPersistentCloudKitContainer，让 app 可以以最简单的方式享有了数据库云同步功能。
不过在使用中，我们需要注意几个问题。
-
Attribute 在上一节提高过，由于 Cloudkit 的数据设定和 CoreData 并不完全兼容，因此如果你在项目初始阶段是使用 NSPersistentContainer 进行开发的，当将代码改成 NSPersistentCloudKitContainer 后，XCode 可能会提示你某些 Attribute 不兼容的情况。如果你采用了中间层处理数据，修改起来会很方便，否则你需要对已完成的代码做出不少的修改和调整。我通常为了开发调试的效率，只有到最后的时候才会使用 NSPersistentCloudKitContainer，因此这个问题会比较突出。
-
合并策略 奇怪的是，在 XCode 的 CoreData（点选使用 CloudKit）默认模板中，并没有设定合并策略。如果没有设置的话，当 app 的数据进行云同步时，时长会出现合并错误，并且@FetchRequest 也并不会在有数据发生变动时对 View 进行刷新。因此我们需要自己明确数据的合并策略。
lazy var persistentContainer: NSPersistentCloudKitContainer = {
let container = NSPersistentCloudKitContainer(name: modelName)
container.loadPersistentStores(completionHandler: { (storeDescription, error) in
if let error = error as NSError? {
fatalError("Unresolved error \(error), \(error.userInfo)")
}
})
//需要显式表明下面的合并策略，否则会出现合并错误！
container.viewContext.automaticallyMergesChangesFromParent = true
container.viewContext.mergePolicy = NSMergePolicy.mergeByPropertyObjectTrump
return container
}()
- 调试信息 当打开云同步后，在调试信息中将出现大量的数据同步调试信息，严重影响了对于其他调试信息的观察。虽然可以通过启动命令屏蔽掉数据同步信息，但有时候我还是需要对其进行观察的。目前我使用了一个临时的解决方案。
#if !targetEnvironment(macCatalyst) && canImport(OSLog)
import OSLog
let logger = Logger.init(subsystem: "com.fatbobman.DataNote", category: "main") //调试用
func logDebug(_ text:String,enable:Bool = true){
#if DEBUG
if enable {
logger.debug("\(text)")
}
#endif
}
#else
func logDebug(_ text:String,enable:Bool = true){
print(text,"$$$$")
}
#endif
对于需要显示调试信息的地方
logDebug("数据格式错误")
然后通过在 Debug 窗口中将 Filter 设置为 $$$$ 来屏蔽掉暂时不想看到的其他信息
不要用 SQL 的思维限制了 CoreData 的能力
CoreData 虽然主要是采用 Sqlite 来作为数据存储方案，不过对于它的数据对象操作不要完全套用 Sql 中的惯用思维。
一些例子
排序：
//Sql 式的
NSSortDescriptor(key: "name", ascending: true)
//更 CoreData 化，不会出现拼写错误
NSSortDescriptor(keyPath: \Student.name, ascending: true)
在断言中不适用子查询而直接比较对象：
NSPredicate(format: "itemData.item.name = %@",name)
Count:
func _getCount(entity:String,predicate:NSPredicate?) -> Int{
let fetchRequest = NSFetchRequest<NSNumber>(entityName: entity)
fetchRequest.predicate = predicate
fetchRequest.resultType = .countResultType
do {
let results = try context.fetch(fetchRequest)
let count = results.first!.intValue
return count
}
catch {
#if DEBUG
logDebug("\(error.localizedDescription)")
#endif
return 0
}
}
或者更加简单的 count
@FetchRequest(sortDescriptors: [NSSortDescriptor(keyPath: \Student.name, ascending: true)],
animation: .default)
private var students: FetchedResults<Student>
sutudents.count
对于数据量不大的情况，我们也可以不采用上面的动态 predicate 方式，在 View 中直接对获取后的数据进行操作，比如：
@FetchRequest(sortDescriptors: [NSSortDescriptor(keyPath: \Student.name, ascending: true)],
animation: .default)
private var studentDatas: FetchedResults<Student>
@State var students:[Student] = []
var body:some View{
List{
ForEach(students){ student in
Text(student.viewModel.name)
}
}
.onReceive(studentDatas.publisher){ _ in
students = studentDatas.filter{ student in
student.viewModel.age > 10
}
}
}
}
总之数据皆对象。
"加入我们的 Discord 社区，与超过 2000 名苹果生态的中文开发者一起交流！"