如何在 SwiftUI 中平铺图片

“这题我会！”。我想，看到本文标题时，这恐怕是大多数人的第一反应。尽管图片平铺并非常用功能，但多数开发者仍能轻松掌握其实现方法。通过搜索引擎查询，几乎所有结果都指向同一解决方案 —— 使用 resizable 修饰符。

然而，对于一个功能强大的 UI 框架而言，若某个需求仅有单一解决方案，显然是不够全面的。在本文中，我们将探讨两种不同的图片平铺实现方式，并由此引申出一种在 SwiftUI 中较少使用的 Image 构建方法。

resizable：最常用但未必最好用

在 SwiftUI 中， resizable 修饰符用于设置图像大小调整的模式，它只能应用于 Image 类型。默认情况下，SwiftUI 使用 stretch 模式来缩放图片以填充可用空间。如果我们将模式切换为 tile ，SwiftUI 将以图片原始大小在给定空间中进行平铺。

因此，通过 resizable 来平铺图片是目前使用最广泛且最为人知的方式。

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { Image ( " tileSmall " ) . resizable ( resizingMode : . tile ) } }

尽管这种实现方式具有最佳的系统版本兼容性（支持至 iOS 13），但它也存在以下几个明显的局限性：

无法直接调整原始图片尺寸 由于 resizable 只能应用于 Image 类型，如果我们想在使用该修饰符前调整图片尺寸，目前只能借助非 SwiftUI 原生的方式来实现。

无法仅使用原始图片的特定部分 与上述原因类似，需要使用非 SwiftUI 的方法才能通过代码来预先截取原始图片中的部分区域。

在非矩形区域中进行图片平铺时，需要结合 mask 、 clipShape 等修饰符一起使用，操作不够直观。

foregroundStyle：更具 SwiftUI 风格的实现

从 iOS 15 开始，SwiftUI 引入了一个新的修饰符 foregroundStyle 。它整合了原本需要通过多个修饰符（如 foregroundColor 、 fill 、 overlay 等）才能实现的操作。这个修饰符接受一个或多个符合 ShapeStyle 协议的实现作为 style ，并用它来渲染被应用元素的前景。

查阅 SwiftUI 的文档，我们会发现自 iOS 13 起就提供了一个有趣的 ShapeStyle 实现 —— ImagePaint ：一种通过重复图像区域来填充形状的 ShapeStyle 。

这意味着，只要我们将其用作视图的前景样式，就能实现一种更符合 SwiftUI 直觉、且具备更多控制能力的图片平铺方式。

Swift Copied! extension ShapeStyle where Self == ImagePaint { public static func image ( _ image : Image, sourceRect : CGRect = CGRect ( x : 0 , y : 0 , width : 1 , height : 1 ) , scale : CGFloat = 1 ) -> ImagePaint }

image ：用来平铺的图片

：用来平铺的图片 sourceRect ：用于定义绘制源图像的区域。例如： CGRect(x: 0, y: 0, width: 1, height: 1) 表示绘制整个图像； CGRect(x: 0, y: 0, width: 0.5, height: 0.5) 表示绘制图像的左上四分之一部分。

：用于定义绘制源图像的区域。例如： 表示绘制整个图像； 表示绘制图像的左上四分之一部分。 scale：原始图片的缩放比例，1 表示不进行缩放。

通过 foregroundStyle + ImagePaint 的方式，我们可以轻松突破 resizable 方式的限制。

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { Circle () . foregroundStyle ( . image ( Image ( " tileSmall " ))) } }

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { Text ( " Hello " ) . font ( . system ( size : 100 , weight : . black )) . foregroundStyle ( . image ( Image ( " tileSmall " ) , scale : 0.2 ) // 缩小图片 ) } }

如果你对系统兼容性比较敏感，也可以使用 fill 来进行填充，不过此时只能在 Shape 中实现图片平铺效果。

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { Circle () . fill ( . image ( Image ( " tileSmall " ))) } }

用自定义 Image 来平铺 SF Symbol

在 SwiftUI 中，还存在另一种被广泛使用的 Image ：SF Symbol。那么，我们能否直接使用它作为图像源来进行平铺呢？

Swift Copied! Image ( systemName : " heart " ) . resizable ( resizingMode : . tile )

执行上面的代码，在不同的系统版本中你会看到不同的结果。在 iOS 16 中可以看到平铺效果，但在 iOS 15、17、18 中，Symbol 图片都是以拉伸的形式进行渲染的。

如果切换成 foregroundStyle 的方式，虽然可以看到平铺效果，但除了字号和符号变体外，其他对符号的控制（如颜色、渲染模式等）信息都将被忽略。

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { Circle () . foregroundStyle ( . image ( Image ( systemName : " trash " ))) . font ( . largeTitle ) . tint ( . red ) . foregroundColor ( . red ) . symbolRenderingMode ( . multicolor ) . symbolVariant ( . slash ) } }

那么，我们能否在更多的平台版本上实现对 Symbol 的平铺，同时支持所有的符号控制功能呢？

从 iOS 16 开始，SwiftUI 为 Image 提供了一个非常有趣的构造方法。通过它，我们可以直接在 GraphicsContext 上进行绘制并创建一个 Image 实例。

Swift Copied! extension Image { public init ( size : CGSize, label : Text ? = nil , opaque : Bool = false , colorMode : ColorRenderingMode = . nonLinear , renderer : @ escaping ( inout GraphicsContext ) -> Void ) }

通过这个构造方法，我们可以对需要平铺的 Symbol 进行重新绘制（创建一个新的 Image 实例），从而实现具备完整控制能力的符号平铺。

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { var body: some View { symbol ( size : . init ( width : 50 , height : 50 ) , name : " pencil.tip.crop.circle.badge.plus " , renderingMode : . original ) . resizable ( resizingMode : . tile ) . font ( . system ( size : 35 )) . clipShape ( Circle ()) } func symbol ( size : CGSize, name : String , renderingMode : Image.TemplateRenderingMode ) -> Image { Image ( size : size ) { context in let symbol = Image ( systemName : name ) . renderingMode ( renderingMode ) context. draw ( symbol, at : . init ( x : size. width / 2 , y : size. height / 2 ) , anchor : . center ) } } }

遗憾的是，通过这种方法创建的 Image 实例在 foregroundStyle + ImagePaint 中使用时会导致系统崩溃。如果仍想通过 ShapeStyle 的方式来实现平铺，就需要借助 ImageRenderer ：

Swift Copied! struct TileDemo : View { @ State var image = Image ( systemName : " pencil.tip.crop.badge.plus " ) var body: some View { Circle () . foregroundStyle ( . image ( image )) . background ( VStack { let sf = Image ( systemName : " pencil.tip.crop.circle.badge.plus " ) . renderingMode ( . original ) . font ( . largeTitle ) sf . generateSnapshot ( snapshot : $image ) } . hidden () ) } } extension View { func generateSnapshot ( snapshot : Binding < Image >) -> some View { task { @ MainActor in let renderer = ImageRenderer ( content : self ) await MainActor. run { renderer. scale = UIScreen. main . scale } if let image = renderer.uiImage { snapshot. wrappedValue = Image ( uiImage : image ) } } } }

当然，如果仅想实现对 Symbol 的平铺，使用 VStack + HStack 或者 Grid 等方式都可以方便地完成。但这种自定义 Image 的方式在实际开发场景中还是有很大的应用潜力。

在 SwiftUI 中，有些控件会自动过滤掉开发者提供的完整声明代码，只保留其想保留的部分。例如， swipeActions 和 tabItem 只会保留 Text 和 Image 的声明和部分设置。使用自定义 Image 的方式，我们就可以动态地创建图片来实现一些特殊需求。

下面的代码将在 tabItem 中创建一个可以保留设定风格的自定义 Image ：

Swift Copied! struct TabDemo : View { @ State var selection = 1 var body: some View { TabView ( selection : $selection ) { Text ( " No Style " ) . tabItem { Image ( systemName : " heart " ) . font ( . largeTitle ) // 不起作用 . shadow ( radius : 10 ) // 不起作用 } . tag ( 1 ) Text ( " Custom Style " ) . tabItem { keepStyle ( size : . init ( width : 50 , height : 50 ) , name : " heart " , renderingMode : . template ) . font ( . largeTitle ) . foregroundColor ( selection == 2 ? . red : . secondary . opacity ( 0.5 )) } . tag ( 2 ) } } func keepStyle ( size : CGSize, name : String , renderingMode : Image.TemplateRenderingMode ) -> Image { Image ( size : size ) { context in let symbol = Image ( systemName : name ) . renderingMode ( renderingMode ) context. addFilter ( . shadow ( color : . black , radius : 5 )) context. draw ( symbol, at : . init ( x : size. width / 2 , y : size. height / 2 ) , anchor : . center ) } } }

总结