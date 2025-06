SwiftUI geometryGroup() 指南：从原理到实践

在 WWDC 2023 中,苹果为 SwiftUI 添加了一个新的修饰器:geometryGroup()。它可以解决一些之前无法处理或处理起来比较困难的动画异常。本文将介绍 geometryGroup() 的概念、用法,以及在低版本 SwiftUI 中,在不使用 geometryGroup() 的情况下如何处理异常。

对于 geometryGroup(),苹果提供了一份详细但不易理解的 文档 解释:

geometryGroup() :

Isolates the geometry (e.g. position and size) of the view from its parent view.

By default SwiftUI views push position and size changes down through the view hierarchy, so that only views that draw something (known as leaf views) apply the current animation to their frame rectangle. However in some cases this coalescing behavior can give undesirable results; inserting a geometry group can correct that. A group acts as a barrier between the parent view and its subviews, forcing the position and size values to be resolved and animated by the parent, before being passed down to each subview.