NotificationCenter.Message：Swift 6.2 并发安全通知的全新体验

NotificationCenter 作为 iOS 开发中的经典组件，为开发者提供了灵活的广播——订阅机制。然而，随着 Swift 并发模型的不断演进，传统基于字符串标识和
userInfo 字典的通知方式暴露出了诸多问题：线程安全隐患、拼写错误风险、类型转换不安全等，这些问题往往只有在运行时才会被发现。
为了彻底解决这些痛点，Swift 6.2 在 Foundation 中引入了全新的并发安全通知协议：
NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage 和
NotificationCenter.AsyncMessage。它们充分利用 Swift 的类型系统和并发隔离特性，让消息的发布与订阅在编译期就能得到验证，从根本上杜绝了“线程冲突”和“数据类型错误”等常见问题。
传统 Notification 的局限性
让我们先回顾一下传统
Notification 的使用方式：
// 发布通知
NotificationCenter.default.post(
name: .userDidLogin,
object: authManager,
userInfo: ["userID": user.id]
)
// 订阅通知
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
forName: .userDidLogin,
object: authManager,
queue: .main
) { notification in
guard let id = notification.userInfo?["userID"] as? String else {
return
}
print("User logged in:", id)
}
虽然使用简单，但这种方式存在明显的安全隐患：
- 字符串标识符易错：拼写错误只能在运行时发现，增加了调试成本
- 类型安全缺失：
userInfo需要手动类型转换，容易遗漏字段或转换失败
- 并发行为不明确：回调执行的线程取决于发送方，容易引发线程安全问题
- 编译期无法验证：错误的使用方式只有在运行时才会暴露
特别是在使用
@ModelActor 等新并发特性时，传统通知机制甚至可能直接导致应用崩溃，因为我们无法在订阅时精确控制执行线程。
NotificationCenter.Message：类型安全的解决方案
为了解决这些问题，Swift 社区在 2024 年底提出了 “Concurrency-Safe Notification” 提案，并在 Swift 6.2 中正式推出。
在最终的实现中，
NotificationCenter 提供了两个明确的消息协议：
@available(macOS 26.0, iOS 26.0, tvOS 26.0, watchOS 26.0, *)
extension NotificationCenter {
public protocol MainActorMessage: SendableMetatype {
associatedtype Subject
static var name: Notification.Name { get }
static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) -> Self?
static func makeNotification(_ message: Self, object: Self.Subject?) -> Notification
}
public protocol AsyncMessage: Sendable {
associatedtype Subject
static var name: Notification.Name { get }
static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) -> Self?
static func makeNotification(_ message: Self, object: Self.Subject?) -> Notification
}
}
该体系包含两个核心协议：
MainActorMessage：主线程消息，保证同步执行且绑定到
@MainActor
AsyncMessage：异步消息，支持
Sendable并可跨线程安全传递
实践指南
声明消息类型
首先，我们需要定义一个符合
MainActorMessage 的消息类型：
public class DownloadManager {
static let shared = DownloadManager()
}
public struct DownloadDidFinish: MainActorMessage {
public typealias Subject = DownloadManager // 对应 NotificationCenter.default.post 中的 object 类型
public static var name: Notification.Name {
.init("DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish")
}
// 强类型的消息内容，替代 userInfo 字典
public let fileURL: URL // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["fileURL": URL]
public let success: Bool // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["success": Bool]
}
在这个示例中：
Subject定义了消息发送者的类型
fileURL和
success是强类型的消息内容
name为兼容性保留（如果仅使用新 API，可以省略）
定义消息标识符（可选）
为了提供更好的 API 体验，我们可以定义消息标识符：
extension NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier
where Self == NotificationCenter.BaseMessageIdentifier<DownloadDidFinish> {
static var downloadDidFinish: Self { .init() }
}
这样可以在订阅时使用
.downloadDidFinish 这样的简洁语法。
发送消息
新 API 提供了两种发送方式：
// 关联特定实例
NotificationCenter.default.post(
DownloadDidFinish(fileURL: url, success: true),
subject: DownloadManager.shared
)
// 全局广播
NotificationCenter.default.post(
DownloadDidFinish(fileURL: url, success: false)
)
订阅消息
同步回调方式
// 仅响应特定实例的消息
let token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
of: DownloadManager.shared,
for: .downloadDidFinish
) { message in
print("下载完成，成功：\(message.success)")
}
// 响应所有 DownloadDidFinish 消息
let token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
for: DownloadDidFinish.self
) { message in
print("文件：\(message.fileURL)，成功：\(message.success)")
}
异步流式订阅
对于
AsyncMessage，还可以使用 Swift 的
AsyncSequence 特性：
struct DownloadFinishAsyncMessage: NotificationCenter.AsyncMessage {
typealias Subject = DownloadManager
public let fileURL: URL
public let success: Bool
}
// 使用 for await in 语法
Task {
for await msg in NotificationCenter.default.messages(
of: DownloadManager.shared,
for: DownloadFinishAsyncMessage.self
) {
print("异步收到下载完成：", msg.fileURL)
}
}
与传统 API 的无缝集成
如果您的项目需要逐步迁移，或者要与使用传统 API 的第三方库兼容，可以实现协议约定的转换方法：
extension DownloadDidFinish {
// 将传统 Notification 转换为 Message
public static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) ->
DownloadDidFinish? {
guard
let info = notification.userInfo,
let url = info["fileURL"] as? URL,
let ok = info["success"] as? Bool
else {
return nil
}
return Self(fileURL: url, success: ok)
}
// 将 Message 转换为传统 Notification
public static func makeNotification(_ message: DownloadDidFinish, object: DownloadManager?) -> Notification {
Notification(
name: name,
object: object,
userInfo: [
"fileURL": message.fileURL,
"success": message.success
]
)
}
}
有了这些转换方法，新旧 API 可以完全互通：
// 使用传统方式发送
NotificationCenter.default.post(
name: .init(rawValue: "DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish"),
object: nil,
userInfo: [
"fileURL": URL(string: "https://www.baidu.com")!,
"success": false,
])
新 API 的订阅者会收到自动转换的
DownloadDidFinish 消息。
// 使用传统的方式订阅
.onReceive(
NotificationCenter.default
.publisher(for: DownloadDidFinish.name))
{ notification in
guard let userInfo = notification.userInfo,
let success = userInfo["success"] as? Bool
else {
return
}
print(success)
}
SwiftUI 集成方案
虽然 SwiftUI 暂未提供内置的新消息订阅修饰器，但我们可以轻松自定义：
struct MessageIdentifierObserverModifier<ID>: ViewModifier
where ID: NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier,
ID.MessageType: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
ID.MessageType.Subject: AnyObject
{
let messageID: ID
let subject: ID.MessageType.Subject?
let perform: (ID.MessageType) -> Void
@State var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken?
init(
messageID: ID,
subject: ID.MessageType.Subject?,
perform: @escaping (ID.MessageType) -> Void)
{
self.messageID = messageID
self.subject = subject
self.perform = perform
}
func body(content: Content) -> some View {
content
.onAppear {
guard token == nil else { return }
if let subject {
token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
of: subject,
for: messageID
) { perform($0)
}
} else {
token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
of: subject,
for: ID.MessageType.self)
{ perform($0)
}
}
}
.onDisappear {
if let t = token {
NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(t)
}
}
}
}
struct MessageTypeObserverModifier<Message>: ViewModifier
where Message: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
Message.Subject: AnyObject
{
let messageType: Message.Type
let subject: Message.Subject?
let perform: (Message) -> Void
@State private var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken?
init(
messageType: Message.Type,
subject: Message.Subject? = nil,
perform: @escaping (Message) -> Void)
{
self.messageType = messageType
self.subject = subject
self.perform = perform
}
func body(content: Content) -> some View {
content
.onAppear {
guard token == nil else { return }
token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
of: subject,
for: messageType,
using: perform)
}
.onDisappear {
if let t = token {
NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(t)
token = nil
}
}
}
}
extension View {
func onReceive<Message>(
of messageType: Message.Type,
subject: Message.Subject? = nil,
perform: @escaping (Message) -> Void) -> some View
where Message: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
Message.Subject: AnyObject
{
modifier(
MessageTypeObserverModifier(
messageType: messageType,
subject: subject,
perform: perform))
}
}
extension View {
func onReceive<ID>(
for messageID: ID,
subject: ID.MessageType.Subject? = nil,
perform: @escaping (ID.MessageType) -> Void) -> some View
where
ID: NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier,
ID.MessageType: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
ID.MessageType.Subject: AnyObject
{
modifier(MessageIdentifierObserverModifier(
messageID: messageID,
subject: subject,
perform: perform))
}
}
现在便可以在 SwiftUI 视图中优雅地订阅
MainActorMessage 消息了：
// 针对特定对象
.onReceive(for: .downloadDidFinish, subject: DownloadManager.shared) { message in
print(message.success)
}
// 全局响应
.onReceive(of: DownloadDidFinish.self) {
print(message.success)
}
迁移建议
对于现有项目，建议采用渐进式迁移策略：
- 新功能优先：新开发的功能直接使用
NotificationCenter.Message
- 关键路径迁移：对于并发敏感的通知，优先迁移为
MainActorMessage或
AsyncMessage
- 保持兼容性：实现
makeMessage和
makeNotification方法，确保新旧代码能够互通
- 逐步替换：在合适的时机将传统通知调用替换为新 API
总结
NotificationCenter.Message 为 Swift 的通知系统带来了期待已久的类型安全和并发安全特性。通过编译期检查和明确的隔离语义，它不仅提升了代码的可靠性，还提供了更好的开发体验。
如果您正在使用 Swift 6.2 且项目最低版本为 iOS 26 / macOS 26，不妨在新项目中尝试这套并发安全的通知方式，相信它会让您的代码更加安全和优雅。
