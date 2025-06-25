NotificationCenter.Message：Swift 6.2 并发安全通知的全新体验

NotificationCenter 作为 iOS 开发中的经典组件，为开发者提供了灵活的广播——订阅机制。然而，随着 Swift 并发模型的不断演进，传统基于字符串标识和 userInfo 字典的通知方式暴露出了诸多问题：线程安全隐患、拼写错误风险、类型转换不安全等，这些问题往往只有在运行时才会被发现。

为了彻底解决这些痛点，Swift 6.2 在 Foundation 中引入了全新的并发安全通知协议： NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage 和 NotificationCenter.AsyncMessage 。它们充分利用 Swift 的类型系统和并发隔离特性，让消息的发布与订阅在编译期就能得到验证，从根本上杜绝了“线程冲突”和“数据类型错误”等常见问题。

传统 Notification 的局限性

让我们先回顾一下传统 Notification 的使用方式：

Swift Copied! // 发布通知 NotificationCenter. default . post ( name : . userDidLogin , object : authManager, userInfo : [ " userID " : user. id ] ) // 订阅通知 NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( forName : . userDidLogin , object : authManager, queue : . main ) { notification in guard let id = notification.userInfo ? [ " userID " ] as? String else { return } print ( " User logged in: " , id ) }

虽然使用简单，但这种方式存在明显的安全隐患：

字符串标识符易错 ：拼写错误只能在运行时发现，增加了调试成本

：拼写错误只能在运行时发现，增加了调试成本 类型安全缺失 ： userInfo 需要手动类型转换，容易遗漏字段或转换失败

： 需要手动类型转换，容易遗漏字段或转换失败 并发行为不明确 ：回调执行的线程取决于发送方，容易引发线程安全问题

：回调执行的线程取决于发送方，容易引发线程安全问题 编译期无法验证：错误的使用方式只有在运行时才会暴露

特别是在使用 @ModelActor 等新并发特性时，传统通知机制甚至可能直接导致应用崩溃，因为我们无法在订阅时精确控制执行线程。

NotificationCenter.Message：类型安全的解决方案

为了解决这些问题，Swift 社区在 2024 年底提出了 “Concurrency-Safe Notification” 提案，并在 Swift 6.2 中正式推出。

在最终的实现中， NotificationCenter 提供了两个明确的消息协议：

Swift Copied! @ available ( macOS 26.0 , iOS 26.0 , tvOS 26.0 , watchOS 26.0 , * ) extension NotificationCenter { public protocol MainActorMessage : SendableMetatype { associatedtype Subject static var name: Notification.Name { get } static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> Self ? static func makeNotification ( _ message : Self , object : Self .Subject ? ) -> Notification } public protocol AsyncMessage : Sendable { associatedtype Subject static var name: Notification.Name { get } static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> Self ? static func makeNotification ( _ message : Self , object : Self .Subject ? ) -> Notification } }

该体系包含两个核心协议：

MainActorMessage ：主线程消息，保证同步执行且绑定到 @MainActor

：主线程消息，保证同步执行且绑定到 AsyncMessage ：异步消息，支持 Sendable 并可跨线程安全传递

实践指南

声明消息类型

首先，我们需要定义一个符合 MainActorMessage 的消息类型：

Swift Copied! public class DownloadManager { static let shared = DownloadManager () } public struct DownloadDidFinish : MainActorMessage { public typealias Subject = DownloadManager // 对应 NotificationCenter.default.post 中的 object 类型 public static var name: Notification.Name { . init ( " DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish " ) } // 强类型的消息内容，替代 userInfo 字典 public let fileURL: URL // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["fileURL": URL] public let success: Bool // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["success": Bool] }

在这个示例中：

Subject 定义了消息发送者的类型

定义了消息发送者的类型 fileURL 和 success 是强类型的消息内容

和 是强类型的消息内容 name 为兼容性保留（如果仅使用新 API，可以省略）

定义消息标识符（可选）

为了提供更好的 API 体验，我们可以定义消息标识符：

Swift Copied! extension NotificationCenter .MessageIdentifier where Self == NotificationCenter.BaseMessageIdentifier < DownloadDidFinish > { static var downloadDidFinish: Self { . init () } }

这样可以在订阅时使用 .downloadDidFinish 这样的简洁语法。

发送消息

新 API 提供了两种发送方式：

Swift Copied! // 关联特定实例 NotificationCenter. default . post ( DownloadDidFinish ( fileURL : url, success : true ) , subject : DownloadManager. shared ) // 全局广播 NotificationCenter. default . post ( DownloadDidFinish ( fileURL : url, success : false ) )

订阅消息

同步回调方式

Swift Copied! // 仅响应特定实例的消息 let token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : DownloadManager. shared , for : . downloadDidFinish ) { message in print ( " 下载完成，成功： \( message. success ) " ) } // 响应所有 DownloadDidFinish 消息 let token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( for : DownloadDidFinish. self ) { message in print ( " 文件： \( message. fileURL ) ，成功： \( message. success ) " ) }

异步流式订阅

对于 AsyncMessage ，还可以使用 Swift 的 AsyncSequence 特性：

Swift Copied! struct DownloadFinishAsyncMessage : NotificationCenter . AsyncMessage { typealias Subject = DownloadManager public let fileURL: URL public let success: Bool } // 使用 for await in 语法 Task { for await msg in NotificationCenter.default. messages ( of : DownloadManager. shared , for : DownloadFinishAsyncMessage. self ) { print ( " 异步收到下载完成： " , msg. fileURL ) } }

与传统 API 的无缝集成

如果您的项目需要逐步迁移，或者要与使用传统 API 的第三方库兼容，可以实现协议约定的转换方法：

Swift Copied! extension DownloadDidFinish { // 将传统 Notification 转换为 Message public static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> DownloadDidFinish ? { guard let info = notification.userInfo, let url = info [ " fileURL " ] as? URL, let ok = info [ " success " ] as? Bool else { return nil } return Self ( fileURL : url, success : ok ) } // 将 Message 转换为传统 Notification public static func makeNotification ( _ message : DownloadDidFinish, object : DownloadManager ? ) -> Notification { Notification ( name : name, object : object, userInfo : [ " fileURL " : message. fileURL , " success " : message. success ] ) } }

有了这些转换方法，新旧 API 可以完全互通：

Swift Copied! // 使用传统方式发送 NotificationCenter. default . post ( name : . init ( rawValue : " DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish " ) , object : nil , userInfo : [ " fileURL " : URL ( string : " https://www.baidu.com " ) ! , " success " : false , ] )

新 API 的订阅者会收到自动转换的 DownloadDidFinish 消息。

Swift Copied! // 使用传统的方式订阅 . onReceive ( NotificationCenter. default . publisher ( for : DownloadDidFinish. name )) { notification in guard let userInfo = notification.userInfo, let success = userInfo [ " success " ] as? Bool else { return } print ( success ) }

SwiftUI 集成方案

虽然 SwiftUI 暂未提供内置的新消息订阅修饰器，但我们可以轻松自定义：

Swift Copied! struct MessageIdentifierObserverModifier < ID >: ViewModifier where ID : NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier , ID.MessageType : NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage , ID.MessageType.Subject : AnyObject { let messageID: ID let subject: ID.MessageType.Subject ? let perform: ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void @ State var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken ? init ( messageID : ID, subject : ID.MessageType.Subject ? , perform : @ escaping ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void ) { self . messageID = messageID self . subject = subject self . perform = perform } func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . onAppear { guard token == nil else { return } if let subject { token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : messageID ) { perform ( $0 ) } } else { token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : ID. MessageType . self ) { perform ( $0 ) } } } . onDisappear { if let t = token { NotificationCenter. default . removeObserver ( t ) } } } } struct MessageTypeObserverModifier < Message >: ViewModifier where Message : NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage , Message.Subject : AnyObject { let messageType: Message. Type let subject: Message.Subject ? let perform: ( Message ) -> Void @ State private var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken ? init ( messageType : Message. Type , subject : Message.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( Message ) -> Void ) { self . messageType = messageType self . subject = subject self . perform = perform } func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . onAppear { guard token == nil else { return } token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : messageType, using : perform ) } . onDisappear { if let t = token { NotificationCenter. default . removeObserver ( t ) token = nil } } } } extension View { func onReceive < Message >( of messageType : Message. Type , subject : Message.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( Message ) -> Void ) -> some View where Message : NotificationCenter. MainActorMessage , Message. Subject : AnyObject { modifier ( MessageTypeObserverModifier ( messageType : messageType, subject : subject, perform : perform )) } } extension View { func onReceive < ID >( for messageID : ID, subject : ID.MessageType.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void ) -> some View where ID : NotificationCenter. MessageIdentifier , ID. MessageType : NotificationCenter. MainActorMessage , ID. MessageType . Subject : AnyObject { modifier ( MessageIdentifierObserverModifier ( messageID : messageID, subject : subject, perform : perform )) } }

现在便可以在 SwiftUI 视图中优雅地订阅 MainActorMessage 消息了：

Swift Copied! // 针对特定对象 . onReceive ( for : . downloadDidFinish , subject : DownloadManager. shared ) { message in print ( message. success ) } // 全局响应 . onReceive ( of : DownloadDidFinish. self ) { print ( message. success ) }

迁移建议

对于现有项目，建议采用渐进式迁移策略：

新功能优先：新开发的功能直接使用 NotificationCenter.Message 关键路径迁移：对于并发敏感的通知，优先迁移为 MainActorMessage 或 AsyncMessage 保持兼容性：实现 makeMessage 和 makeNotification 方法，确保新旧代码能够互通 逐步替换：在合适的时机将传统通知调用替换为新 API

总结

NotificationCenter.Message 为 Swift 的通知系统带来了期待已久的类型安全和并发安全特性。通过编译期检查和明确的隔离语义，它不仅提升了代码的可靠性，还提供了更好的开发体验。

如果您正在使用 Swift 6.2 且项目最低版本为 iOS 26 / macOS 26，不妨在新项目中尝试这套并发安全的通知方式，相信它会让您的代码更加安全和优雅。