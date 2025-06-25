#Swift #English

NotificationCenter.Message：Swift 6.2 并发安全通知的全新体验

NotificationCenter 作为 iOS 开发中的经典组件，为开发者提供了灵活的广播——订阅机制。然而，随着 Swift 并发模型的不断演进，传统基于字符串标识和 userInfo 字典的通知方式暴露出了诸多问题：线程安全隐患、拼写错误风险、类型转换不安全等，这些问题往往只有在运行时才会被发现。

为了彻底解决这些痛点，Swift 6.2 在 Foundation 中引入了全新的并发安全通知协议：NotificationCenter.MainActorMessageNotificationCenter.AsyncMessage。它们充分利用 Swift 的类型系统和并发隔离特性，让消息的发布与订阅在编译期就能得到验证，从根本上杜绝了“线程冲突”和“数据类型错误”等常见问题。

传统 Notification 的局限性

让我们先回顾一下传统 Notification 的使用方式：

Swift 
// 发布通知
NotificationCenter.default.post(
    name: .userDidLogin,
    object: authManager,
    userInfo: ["userID": user.id]
)

// 订阅通知
NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
    forName: .userDidLogin,
    object: authManager,
    queue: .main
) { notification in
    guard let id = notification.userInfo?["userID"] as? String else { 
        return 
    }
    print("User logged in:", id)
}

虽然使用简单，但这种方式存在明显的安全隐患：

  • 字符串标识符易错：拼写错误只能在运行时发现，增加了调试成本
  • 类型安全缺失userInfo 需要手动类型转换，容易遗漏字段或转换失败
  • 并发行为不明确：回调执行的线程取决于发送方，容易引发线程安全问题
  • 编译期无法验证：错误的使用方式只有在运行时才会暴露

特别是在使用 @ModelActor 等新并发特性时，传统通知机制甚至可能直接导致应用崩溃，因为我们无法在订阅时精确控制执行线程。

NotificationCenter.Message：类型安全的解决方案

为了解决这些问题，Swift 社区在 2024 年底提出了 “Concurrency-Safe Notification” 提案，并在 Swift 6.2 中正式推出。

在最终的实现中，NotificationCenter 提供了两个明确的消息协议：

Swift 
@available(macOS 26.0, iOS 26.0, tvOS 26.0, watchOS 26.0, *)
extension NotificationCenter {
    public protocol MainActorMessage: SendableMetatype {
        associatedtype Subject
        static var name: Notification.Name { get }
        static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) -> Self?
        static func makeNotification(_ message: Self, object: Self.Subject?) -> Notification
    }
    
    public protocol AsyncMessage: Sendable {
        associatedtype Subject
        static var name: Notification.Name { get }
        static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) -> Self?
        static func makeNotification(_ message: Self, object: Self.Subject?) -> Notification
    }
}

该体系包含两个核心协议：

  • MainActorMessage：主线程消息，保证同步执行且绑定到 @MainActor
  • AsyncMessage：异步消息，支持 Sendable 并可跨线程安全传递

实践指南

声明消息类型

首先，我们需要定义一个符合 MainActorMessage 的消息类型：

Swift 
public class DownloadManager {
    static let shared = DownloadManager()
}

public struct DownloadDidFinish: MainActorMessage {
    public typealias Subject = DownloadManager // 对应 NotificationCenter.default.post 中的 object 类型

    public static var name: Notification.Name {
        .init("DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish")
    }

  	// 强类型的消息内容，替代 userInfo 字典
    public let fileURL: URL // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["fileURL": URL]
    public let success: Bool // 相当于旧版本中 userInfo 的 ["success": Bool]
}

在这个示例中：

  • Subject 定义了消息发送者的类型
  • fileURLsuccess 是强类型的消息内容
  • name 为兼容性保留（如果仅使用新 API，可以省略）

定义消息标识符（可选）

为了提供更好的 API 体验，我们可以定义消息标识符：

Swift 
extension NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier
where Self == NotificationCenter.BaseMessageIdentifier<DownloadDidFinish> {
    static var downloadDidFinish: Self { .init() }
}

这样可以在订阅时使用 .downloadDidFinish 这样的简洁语法。

发送消息

新 API 提供了两种发送方式：

Swift 
// 关联特定实例
NotificationCenter.default.post(
    DownloadDidFinish(fileURL: url, success: true),
    subject: DownloadManager.shared
)

// 全局广播
NotificationCenter.default.post(
    DownloadDidFinish(fileURL: url, success: false)
)

订阅消息

同步回调方式

Swift 
// 仅响应特定实例的消息
let token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
    of: DownloadManager.shared,
    for: .downloadDidFinish
) { message in
    print("下载完成，成功：\(message.success)")
}

// 响应所有 DownloadDidFinish 消息
let token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
    for: DownloadDidFinish.self
) { message in
    print("文件：\(message.fileURL)，成功：\(message.success)")
}

异步流式订阅

对于 AsyncMessage，还可以使用 Swift 的 AsyncSequence 特性：

Swift 
struct DownloadFinishAsyncMessage: NotificationCenter.AsyncMessage {
    typealias Subject = DownloadManager

    public let fileURL: URL
    public let success: Bool
}

// 使用 for await in 语法
Task {
    for await msg in NotificationCenter.default.messages( 
        of: DownloadManager.shared,
        for: DownloadFinishAsyncMessage.self
    ) {
        print("异步收到下载完成：", msg.fileURL)
    }
}

与传统 API 的无缝集成

如果您的项目需要逐步迁移，或者要与使用传统 API 的第三方库兼容，可以实现协议约定的转换方法：

Swift 
extension DownloadDidFinish {
    // 将传统 Notification 转换为 Message
    public static func makeMessage(_ notification: Notification) ->
    DownloadDidFinish? {
        guard
            let info = notification.userInfo,
            let url = info["fileURL"] as? URL,
            let ok = info["success"] as? Bool
        else {
            return nil
        }
        return Self(fileURL: url, success: ok)
    }

		// 将 Message 转换为传统 Notification
    public static func makeNotification(_ message: DownloadDidFinish, object: DownloadManager?) -> Notification {
        Notification(
            name: name,
            object: object,
            userInfo: [
                "fileURL": message.fileURL,
                "success": message.success
            ]
        )
    }
}

有了这些转换方法，新旧 API 可以完全互通：

Swift 
// 使用传统方式发送
NotificationCenter.default.post(
    name: .init(rawValue: "DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish"),
    object: nil,
    userInfo: [
        "fileURL": URL(string: "https://www.baidu.com")!,
        "success": false,
    ])

新 API 的订阅者会收到自动转换的 DownloadDidFinish 消息。

Swift 
// 使用传统的方式订阅
.onReceive(
    NotificationCenter.default
        .publisher(for: DownloadDidFinish.name))
{ notification in
    guard let userInfo = notification.userInfo,
          let success = userInfo["success"] as? Bool
    else {
        return
    }
    print(success)
}

SwiftUI 集成方案

虽然 SwiftUI 暂未提供内置的新消息订阅修饰器，但我们可以轻松自定义：

Swift 
struct MessageIdentifierObserverModifier<ID>: ViewModifier
    where ID: NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier,
    ID.MessageType: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
    ID.MessageType.Subject: AnyObject
{
    let messageID: ID
    let subject: ID.MessageType.Subject?
    let perform: (ID.MessageType) -> Void
    @State var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken?
    init(
        messageID: ID,
        subject: ID.MessageType.Subject?,
        perform: @escaping (ID.MessageType) -> Void)
    {
        self.messageID = messageID
        self.subject = subject
        self.perform = perform
    }

    func body(content: Content) -> some View {
        content
            .onAppear {
                guard token == nil else { return }
                if let subject {
                    token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
                        of: subject,
                        for: messageID
                    ) { perform($0)
                    }
                } else {
                    token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
                        of: subject,
                        for: ID.MessageType.self)
                    { perform($0)
                    }
                }
            }
            .onDisappear {
                if let t = token {
                    NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(t)
                }
            }
    }
}

struct MessageTypeObserverModifier<Message>: ViewModifier
    where Message: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
    Message.Subject: AnyObject
{
    let messageType: Message.Type
    let subject: Message.Subject?
    let perform: (Message) -> Void

    @State private var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken?

    init(
        messageType: Message.Type,
        subject: Message.Subject? = nil,
        perform: @escaping (Message) -> Void)
    {
        self.messageType = messageType
        self.subject = subject
        self.perform = perform
    }

    func body(content: Content) -> some View {
        content
            .onAppear {
                guard token == nil else { return }
                token = NotificationCenter.default.addObserver(
                    of: subject,
                    for: messageType,
                    using: perform)
            }
            .onDisappear {
                if let t = token {
                    NotificationCenter.default.removeObserver(t)
                    token = nil
                }
            }
    }
}

extension View {
    func onReceive<Message>(
        of messageType: Message.Type,
        subject: Message.Subject? = nil,
        perform: @escaping (Message) -> Void) -> some View
        where Message: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
        Message.Subject: AnyObject
    {
        modifier(
            MessageTypeObserverModifier(
                messageType: messageType,
                subject: subject,
                perform: perform))
    }
}

extension View {
    func onReceive<ID>(
        for messageID: ID,
        subject: ID.MessageType.Subject? = nil,
        perform: @escaping (ID.MessageType) -> Void) -> some View
        where
        ID: NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier,
        ID.MessageType: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage,
        ID.MessageType.Subject: AnyObject
    {
        modifier(MessageIdentifierObserverModifier(
            messageID: messageID,
            subject: subject,
            perform: perform))
    }
}

现在便可以在 SwiftUI 视图中优雅地订阅 MainActorMessage 消息了：

Swift 
// 针对特定对象
.onReceive(for: .downloadDidFinish, subject: DownloadManager.shared) { message in
    print(message.success)
}
// 全局响应
.onReceive(of: DownloadDidFinish.self) {
    print(message.success)
}

迁移建议

对于现有项目，建议采用渐进式迁移策略：

  1. 新功能优先：新开发的功能直接使用 NotificationCenter.Message
  2. 关键路径迁移：对于并发敏感的通知，优先迁移为 MainActorMessageAsyncMessage
  3. 保持兼容性：实现 makeMessagemakeNotification 方法，确保新旧代码能够互通
  4. 逐步替换：在合适的时机将传统通知调用替换为新 API

总结

NotificationCenter.Message 为 Swift 的通知系统带来了期待已久的类型安全和并发安全特性。通过编译期检查和明确的隔离语义，它不仅提升了代码的可靠性，还提供了更好的开发体验。

如果您正在使用 Swift 6.2 且项目最低版本为 iOS 26 / macOS 26，不妨在新项目中尝试这套并发安全的通知方式，相信它会让您的代码更加安全和优雅。

