NotificationCenter has long been a staple of iOS development, offering developers a flexible broadcast–subscribe mechanism. However, as Swift’s concurrency model has advanced, the traditional approach—using string-based identifiers and a userInfo dictionary—has revealed several pitfalls: thread-safety hazards, silent typos, and unsafe type casts. These issues often only surface at runtime.

To eliminate these pain points, Swift 6.2 introduces a brand-new, concurrency-safe notification protocols in Foundation: NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage and NotificationCenter.AsyncMessage . Leveraging Swift’s type system and concurrency isolation, it validates both posting and observing at compile time, completely eradicating common problems like “wrong thread” or “payload type mismatch.”

The Limits of Traditional Notification

Let’s start with a quick review of how traditional Notification APIs are used:

Swift Copied! // Post a notification NotificationCenter. default . post ( name : . userDidLogin , object : authManager, userInfo : [ " userID " : user. id ] ) // Observe a notification NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( forName : . userDidLogin , object : authManager, queue : . main ) { notification in guard let id = notification.userInfo ? [ " userID " ] as? String else { return } print ( " User logged in: " , id ) }

Despite its simplicity, this approach has some critical flaws:

Error-prone string identifiers : Typos are only caught at runtime, increasing debugging cost.

: Typos are only caught at runtime, increasing debugging cost. Lack of type safety : Manual casting from userInfo is fragile and easy to misuse.

: Manual casting from is fragile and easy to misuse. Unclear threading behavior : Callbacks may execute on unspecified threads, leading to race conditions.

: Callbacks may execute on unspecified threads, leading to race conditions. No compile-time checks: Mistakes are often only exposed during execution.

These issues become especially serious when used alongside Swift concurrency features like @ModelActor , where mismanaged thread context can cause app crashes.

NotificationCenter.Message: A Type-Safe Solution

o tackle these problems, the Swift community proposed “Concurrency-Safe Notifications” in late 2024. This was officially introduced in Swift 6.2.

The final design introduces two core message protocols in NotificationCenter :

Swift Copied! @ available ( macOS 26.0 , iOS 26.0 , tvOS 26.0 , watchOS 26.0 , * ) extension NotificationCenter { public protocol MainActorMessage : SendableMetatype { associatedtype Subject static var name: Notification.Name { get } static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> Self ? static func makeNotification ( _ message : Self , object : Subject ? ) -> Notification } public protocol AsyncMessage : Sendable { associatedtype Subject static var name: Notification.Name { get } static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> Self ? static func makeNotification ( _ message : Self , object : Subject ? ) -> Notification } }

These represent two distinct message types:

MainActorMessage : Tied to the main thread, guaranteeing synchronous execution.

: Tied to the main thread, guaranteeing synchronous execution. AsyncMessage : Sendable and safe to transmit across concurrency domains.

How to Use It

Define a Message Type

Start by creating a message type conforming to MainActorMessage :

Swift Copied! public class DownloadManager { static let shared = DownloadManager () } public struct DownloadDidFinish : MainActorMessage { public typealias Subject = DownloadManager // Matches the `object` in post() public static var name: Notification.Name { . init ( " DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish " ) } // Strongly typed payload replacing userInfo public let fileURL: URL // old userInfo["fileURL"] public let success: Bool // old userInfo["success"] }

Here:

Subject represents the sender.

represents the sender. fileURL and success are type-safe message fields.

and are type-safe message fields. name is preserved for compatibility (optional if using only new APIs).

(Optional) Define a MessageIdentifier

For a more ergonomic API, define an identifier:

Swift Copied! extension NotificationCenter .MessageIdentifier where Self == NotificationCenter.BaseMessageIdentifier < DownloadDidFinish > { static var downloadDidFinish: Self { . init () } }

This lets you subscribe with .downloadDidFinish instead of the full type.

Post a Message

Two options:

Swift Copied! // Associated with a specific instance NotificationCenter. default . post ( DownloadDidFinish ( fileURL : url, success : true ) , subject : DownloadManager. shared ) // Global broadcast (object == nil) NotificationCenter. default . post ( DownloadDidFinish ( fileURL : url, success : false ) )

Observe a Message

Synchronous Callback

Swift Copied! // Only for a specific instance let token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : DownloadManager. shared , for : . downloadDidFinish ) { message in print ( " Download finished—success: " , message. success ) } // Respond to all messages of the type let globalToken = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( for : DownloadDidFinish. self ) { message in print ( " File: " , message. fileURL , " success: " , message. success ) }

Asynchronous Stream

For AsyncMessage , you can use Swift’s AsyncSequence :

Swift Copied! struct DownloadFinishAsyncMessage : NotificationCenter . AsyncMessage { typealias Subject = DownloadManager let fileURL: URL let success: Bool } // Using AsyncSequence Task { for await msg in NotificationCenter.default. messages ( of : DownloadManager. shared , for : DownloadFinishAsyncMessage. self ) { print ( " Async download complete: " , msg. fileURL ) } }

Seamless Integration with Legacy API

To migrate progressively or support third-party code, implement conversion methods:

Swift Copied! extension DownloadDidFinish { // Convert legacy Notification to Message public static func makeMessage ( _ notification : Notification ) -> DownloadDidFinish ? { guard let info = notification.userInfo, let url = info [ " fileURL " ] as? URL, let ok = info [ " success " ] as? Bool else { return nil } return Self ( fileURL : url, success : ok ) } // Convert Message to legacy Notification public static func makeNotification ( _ message : DownloadDidFinish, object : DownloadManager ? ) -> Notification { Notification ( name : name, object : object, userInfo : [ " fileURL " : message. fileURL , " success " : message. success ] ) } }

With these conversion methods, new and legacy APIs can interoperate seamlessly:

Swift Copied! // Send via legacy API NotificationCenter. default . post ( name : . init ( " DownloadManager.DownloadDidFinish " ) , object : nil , userInfo : [ " fileURL " : URL ( string : " https://example.com/file.zip " ) ! , " success " : false ] ) // New-style subscribers will receive the DownloadDidFinish message via conversion.

Similarly, you can observe new messages using the traditional approach:

Swift Copied! // Observe using legacy Combine publisher . onReceive ( NotificationCenter. default . publisher ( for : DownloadDidFinish. name ) ) { notification in guard let userInfo = notification.userInfo, let success = userInfo [ " success " ] as? Bool else { return } print ( " Success: " , success ) }

Integrating with SwiftUI

While SwiftUI doesn’t yet support this feature natively, you can create custom view modifiers:

Swift Copied! struct MessageIdentifierObserverModifier < ID >: ViewModifier where ID : NotificationCenter.MessageIdentifier , ID.MessageType : NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage , ID.MessageType.Subject : AnyObject { let messageID: ID let subject: ID.MessageType.Subject ? let perform: ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void @ State var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken ? init ( messageID : ID, subject : ID.MessageType.Subject ? , perform : @ escaping ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void ) { self . messageID = messageID self . subject = subject self . perform = perform } func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . onAppear { guard token == nil else { return } if let subject { token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : messageID ) { perform ( $0 ) } } else { token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : ID. MessageType . self ) { perform ( $0 ) } } } . onDisappear { if let t = token { NotificationCenter. default . removeObserver ( t ) } } } } struct MessageTypeObserverModifier < Message >: ViewModifier where Message : NotificationCenter.MainActorMessage , Message.Subject : AnyObject { let messageType: Message. Type let subject: Message.Subject ? let perform: ( Message ) -> Void @ State private var token: NotificationCenter.ObservationToken ? init ( messageType : Message. Type , subject : Message.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( Message ) -> Void ) { self . messageType = messageType self . subject = subject self . perform = perform } func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . onAppear { guard token == nil else { return } token = NotificationCenter. default . addObserver ( of : subject, for : messageType, using : perform ) } . onDisappear { if let t = token { NotificationCenter. default . removeObserver ( t ) token = nil } } } } extension View { func onReceive < Message >( of messageType : Message. Type , subject : Message.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( Message ) -> Void ) -> some View where Message : NotificationCenter. MainActorMessage , Message. Subject : AnyObject { modifier ( MessageTypeObserverModifier ( messageType : messageType, subject : subject, perform : perform )) } } extension View { func onReceive < ID >( for messageID : ID, subject : ID.MessageType.Subject ? = nil , perform : @ escaping ( ID.MessageType ) -> Void ) -> some View where ID : NotificationCenter. MessageIdentifier , ID. MessageType : NotificationCenter. MainActorMessage , ID. MessageType . Subject : AnyObject { modifier ( MessageIdentifierObserverModifier ( messageID : messageID, subject : subject, perform : perform )) } }

You can now elegantly subscribe to MainActorMessage in SwiftUI:

Swift Copied! // For specific subject . onReceive ( for : . downloadDidFinish , subject : DownloadManager. shared ) { message in print ( message. success ) } // For all messages . onReceive ( of : DownloadDidFinish. self ) { message in print ( message. success ) }

Migration Recommendations

For existing projects, consider a gradual migration:

New features first: Use NotificationCenter.Message for all new code. Critical paths: Migrate concurrency-sensitive notifications to MainActorMessage or AsyncMessage . Interop: Implement makeMessage and makeNotification for backward compatibility. Replace gradually: Swap out old post(name:) / addObserver(forName:) calls over time.

Summary

NotificationCenter.Message brings the long-awaited type and concurrency safety to Swift’s notification system. With compile-time checks and explicit isolation semantics, it enhances both reliability and developer experience.

If you’re targeting Swift 6.2 on iOS 26 or macOS 26, give concurrency-safe notifications a try—and enjoy fewer runtime crashes and more compile-time confidence.