Swift 的并发模型引入了众多关键字，其中一些在命名和用途上颇为相似，容易让开发者感到困惑。本文将对 Swift 并发中与跨隔离域传递相关的几个关键字： Sendable 、 @unchecked Sendable 、 @Sendable 、 sending 和 nonsending 进行梳理，帮助大家理解它们各自的作用和使用场景。

隔离域（Isolation Domain）

在探讨这些关键字之前，我们需要先了解 Swift 并发模型中的隔离域概念。

数据竞争一直是并发编程中的棘手问题，稍有不慎就会导致数据错误甚至应用崩溃。为了从根本上解决这个问题，Swift 在构建新的并发模型时引入了隔离域的概念。开发者可以通过 actor 、 @MainActor 或其他自定义的 Global Actor 来声明一个隔离域。每个隔离域实例都会通过其 Executor 来维护和管理一个串行队列，保证同一时刻只有一个任务在访问受保护的状态，从而将数据竞争从运行时错误转变为编译时错误。

正因为有了明确的隔离域边界，开发者就需要为数据类型或接收端添加特定的标注，让编译器能够检查数据是否可以在不同的隔离域之间安全传递。因此，一系列包含 “Send” 语义的关键字和协议应运而生。

Sendable

值类型在 Swift 中被广泛使用，其复制语义天然适合在不同的隔离域之间传递。但由于自定义类型中可能包含不能安全传递的成员，因此我们可以通过添加 Sendable 标注，让编译器帮助验证其安全性。虽然 Sendable 以协议形式出现，但本质上它是一个编译时契约，声明某个类型可以安全地跨隔离域传递，编译器会验证这个声明的真实性。

Swift Copied! // Sendable 是一个标记协议（marker protocol） protocol Sendable { } // 它告诉编译器："这个类型跨隔离域传递是安全的"

对于明显符合 Sendable 特性的类型，编译器会自动推断，即使不显式添加 Sendable 标注，编译器仍会确保其满足跨隔离域安全传递的要求：

Swift Copied! func getSendable < T : Sendable >( value :T ) {} struct People { // 值类型 var name: String // 属性都是 Sendable var age: Int } let people = People ( name : " fat " , age : 10 ) getSendable ( value : people ) // ✅ 自动推断为 Sendable

需要注意的是，在 Swift 6 中，某些之前可以自动推断的场景不再被支持：

Swift Copied! final class NoNeedMarkSendable { let name = " fat " } let a = NoNeedMarkSendable () getSendable ( value : a ) // Swift 6 之前或没有开启严格并发检查 ✅ getSendable ( value : a ) // Swift 6 之后 ❌： Type 'NoNeedMarkSendable' does not conform to the 'Sendable' protocol

因此，为了确保代码的健壮性，建议开发者显式添加 Sendable 标注。

另外，如果一个类型具有明确的隔离域（如 actor 类型或标记为 @MainActor 的类），它本身就被视为 Sendable，因为其内部状态已由 Swift 并发模型提供隔离保障：

Swift Copied! @ MainActor final class NoNeedMarkSendable { let name = " fat " } Task { @ MainActor in let a = NoNeedMarkSendable () getSendable ( value : a ) // ✅ @MainActor 类型自动 Sendable }

Sendable 通常作为泛型约束使用，在编译时确保只接受可安全传递的类型。

@unchecked Sendable

在某些场景中，特别是处理遗留代码时，我们可能已经通过其他机制（如锁、队列等）确保了线程安全，但编译器无法理解这些实现。此时，开发者可以通过 @unchecked Sendable 向编译器保证类型的安全性，从而绕过编译器的自动检查：

Swift Copied! final class ThreadSafeCache : @ unchecked Sendable { private var cache: [ String : Sendable ] = [ : ] // 虽然有可变状态，但通过队列保证了线程安全 private let queue = DispatchQueue ( label : " cache " , attributes : . concurrent ) func get ( _ key : String ) -> Sendable ? { queue. sync { cache [ key ] } } func set ( _ key : String , value : Sendable ) { queue. async ( flags : . barrier ) { self . cache [ key ] = value } } }

需要警惕的是，一些开发者为了让代码通过编译会滥用 @unchecked Sendable ，这会使严格并发检查失去意义。

从 Swift 6 开始，Synchronization 框架提供的 Mutex 类型可以实现真正的 Sendable ，无需再依赖 @unchecked ：

Swift Copied! import Synchronization final class ThreadSafeCache : Sendable { private let cache = Mutex < [ String : Sendable] > ( [ : ] ) func get ( _ key : String ) -> Sendable ? { cache. withLock { $0 [ key ] } } func set ( _ key : String , value : Sendable ) { cache. withLock { $0 [ key ] = value } } }

@Sendable

由于 Sendable 协议只能用于类型声明，Swift 为闭包提供了专门的属性 @Sendable 。它表示闭包可以安全地跨隔离域传递：

Swift Copied! func getSendableClosure ( perform : @ escaping @ Sendable () -> Void ) {}

编译器会在编译阶段检查闭包的安全性：

Swift Copied! final class NoNeedMarkSendable { let name = " fat " } let a = NoNeedMarkSendable () getSendableClosure ( perform : { a }) // ❌ Capture of 'a' with non-Sendable type 'NoNeedMarkSendable' in a '@Sendable' closure getSendableClosure ( perform : { let a = NoNeedMarkSendable () // ✅ 在闭包内部创建，不存在跨隔离域传递 })

sending

@Sendable 闭包的限制有时过于严格。考虑以下场景：

Swift Copied! Task { let nonSendable = NonSendableClass () getSendableClosure { nonSendable. value += 1 // Capture of 'nonSendable' with non-Sendable type 'NonSendableClass' in a '@Sendable' closure } // 实际上这里是安全的，因为 nonSendable 不会在其他地方被修改 }

Swift 6 引入了 sending 参数修饰符来解决这个问题：

Swift Copied! // 原来的 func getSendableClosure ( perform : @ escaping @ Sendable () -> Void ) {} // 新的 func getSendableClosure ( sending perform : @ escaping () -> Void ) {} Task { let nonSendable = NonSendableClass () getSendableClosure { nonSendable. value += 1 // ✅ 换成 `sending` 后 } }

但 sending 并非像 @unchecked Sendable 一样，会绕过 Swift 编译器的检查。如果出现了不安全的使用场景，编译器仍然会提醒我们：

Swift Copied! actor MyActor { var storage: NonSendableClass ? // 使用 sending 允许接收非 Sendable 参数 func store ( _ object : sending NonSendableClass ) { storage = object } } Task { let obj = NonSendableClass () let myActor = MyActor () await myActor. store ( obj ) // ✅ 所有权转移给 actor // obj.value += 1 // ❌ 'obj' used after being passed as a 'sending' parameter }

这是因为， sending 的核心概念是“转移所有权”，尽管编译器不再对 Sendable 进行检查，但是会对所有权进行检查。在转移后，我们不能在其他地方再使用已转移的值！

因此， sending 更适合的场景是：

迁移非 Sendable 的遗留代码

实现构建者模式

任务结果传递（Swift 6 中，Task 的实现已从 @Sendable 改为 sending ）

@Sendable 是类型安全地“声明线程安全”，而 sending 是所有权语义上的“保证单一使用权”，二者并非互斥，而是适用于不同上下文。

nonsending

nonsending 与前面的关键字在语义上有本质区别。它与 nonisolated 配合使用： nonisolated(nonsending) ，表示异步方法应该继承调用者的隔离域，而不是脱离当前隔离域运行。

这是 Swift 6.2 对 nonisolated 行为的重要调整。在 Swift 6.2 之前：

Swift Copied! @ MainActor class RunInMainActor { var name: String = " example " nonisolated func processData () async { // Swift 6.2 之前：总是脱离 MainActor 运行（非主线程） } }

使用 nonisolated(nonsending) 后：

Swift Copied! @ MainActor class RunInMainActor { var name: String = " example " nonisolated ( nonsending ) func processData () async { // Swift 6.2：继承调用者的隔离域 // 从 MainActor 调用时运行在主线程 // 从其他 actor 调用时运行在对应的隔离域 } }

开发者还可以通过启用 NonisolatedNonsendingByDefault 标志使该行为成为默认设置。

关于 nonisolated(nonsending) 和 Swift 6.2 的更多变化，请参阅 Default Actor Isolation：好初衷带来的新问题

总结

🔑 关键字 🧭 用途 🎯 典型使用场景 🛡️ 编译器行为 ✅ 安全保证方式 Sendable 类型标记 跨隔离域传递类型 ✅ 编译器验证类型是否线程安全 ✅ 自动或显式声明 @unchecked Sendable 跳过类型验证 遗留代码、手动保障线程安全 ⚠️ 绕过检查，完全依赖开发者判断 ⚠️ 依赖开发者保证 @Sendable 闭包属性标记 跨隔离域传递闭包 ✅ 编译器检查捕获值是否 Sendable ✅ 自动检查 sending 参数修饰 所有权转移、构建器模式 🚫 不检查 Sendable，但禁止再次使用 🚫 所有权语义（防止误用） nonsending 隔离继承修饰符 保持调用者隔离域，适配异步调用 ✅ 控制运行时隔离上下文 ✅ 行为由调用者上下文决定

诚然，Swift 并发模型中众多的关键字增加了学习曲线的陡峭度。但理解这些概念对于编写安全的并发代码至关重要。即使某些关键字在日常开发中使用频率不高，掌握它们的含义也能帮助我们在遇到问题时快速定位和解决。