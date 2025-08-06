Swift 的并发模型引入了众多关键字，其中一些在命名和用途上颇为相似，容易让开发者感到困惑。本文将对 Swift 并发中与跨隔离域传递相关的几个关键字：
Sendable、
@unchecked Sendable、
@Sendable、
sending 和
nonsending 进行梳理，帮助大家理解它们各自的作用和使用场景。
隔离域（Isolation Domain）
在探讨这些关键字之前，我们需要先了解 Swift 并发模型中的隔离域概念。
数据竞争一直是并发编程中的棘手问题，稍有不慎就会导致数据错误甚至应用崩溃。为了从根本上解决这个问题，Swift 在构建新的并发模型时引入了隔离域的概念。开发者可以通过
actor、
@MainActor 或其他自定义的 Global Actor 来声明一个隔离域。每个隔离域实例都会通过其 Executor 来维护和管理一个串行队列，保证同一时刻只有一个任务在访问受保护的状态，从而将数据竞争从运行时错误转变为编译时错误。
正因为有了明确的隔离域边界，开发者就需要为数据类型或接收端添加特定的标注，让编译器能够检查数据是否可以在不同的隔离域之间安全传递。因此，一系列包含 “Send” 语义的关键字和协议应运而生。
Sendable
值类型在 Swift 中被广泛使用，其复制语义天然适合在不同的隔离域之间传递。但由于自定义类型中可能包含不能安全传递的成员，因此我们可以通过添加
Sendable 标注，让编译器帮助验证其安全性。虽然
Sendable 以协议形式出现，但本质上它是一个编译时契约，声明某个类型可以安全地跨隔离域传递，编译器会验证这个声明的真实性。
// Sendable 是一个标记协议（marker protocol）
protocol Sendable { }
// 它告诉编译器："这个类型跨隔离域传递是安全的"
对于明显符合
Sendable 特性的类型，编译器会自动推断，即使不显式添加
Sendable 标注，编译器仍会确保其满足跨隔离域安全传递的要求：
func getSendable<T:Sendable>(value:T) {}
struct People { // 值类型
var name:String // 属性都是 Sendable
var age:Int
}
let people = People(name: "fat", age: 10)
getSendable(value: people) // ✅ 自动推断为 Sendable
需要注意的是，在 Swift 6 中，某些之前可以自动推断的场景不再被支持：
final class NoNeedMarkSendable {
let name = "fat"
}
let a = NoNeedMarkSendable()
getSendable(value: a) // Swift 6 之前或没有开启严格并发检查 ✅
getSendable(value: a) // Swift 6 之后 ❌： Type 'NoNeedMarkSendable' does not conform to the 'Sendable' protocol
因此，为了确保代码的健壮性，建议开发者显式添加
Sendable 标注。
另外，如果一个类型具有明确的隔离域（如 actor 类型或标记为 @MainActor 的类），它本身就被视为 Sendable，因为其内部状态已由 Swift 并发模型提供隔离保障：
@MainActor
final class NoNeedMarkSendable {
let name = "fat"
}
Task { @MainActor in
let a = NoNeedMarkSendable()
getSendable(value: a) // ✅ @MainActor 类型自动 Sendable
}
Sendable 通常作为泛型约束使用，在编译时确保只接受可安全传递的类型。
@unchecked Sendable
在某些场景中，特别是处理遗留代码时，我们可能已经通过其他机制（如锁、队列等）确保了线程安全，但编译器无法理解这些实现。此时，开发者可以通过
@unchecked Sendable 向编译器保证类型的安全性，从而绕过编译器的自动检查：
final class ThreadSafeCache: @unchecked Sendable {
private var cache: [String: Sendable] = [:]
// 虽然有可变状态，但通过队列保证了线程安全
private let queue = DispatchQueue(label: "cache", attributes: .concurrent)
func get(_ key: String) -> Sendable? {
queue.sync {
cache[key]
}
}
func set(_ key: String, value: Sendable) {
queue.async(flags: .barrier) {
self.cache[key] = value
}
}
}
需要警惕的是，一些开发者为了让代码通过编译会滥用
@unchecked Sendable，这会使严格并发检查失去意义。
从 Swift 6 开始，Synchronization 框架提供的
Mutex 类型可以实现真正的
Sendable，无需再依赖
@unchecked：
import Synchronization
final class ThreadSafeCache: Sendable {
private let cache = Mutex<[String: Sendable]>([:])
func get(_ key: String) -> Sendable? {
cache.withLock {
$0[key]
}
}
func set(_ key: String, value: Sendable) {
cache.withLock {
$0[key] = value
}
}
}
@Sendable
由于
Sendable 协议只能用于类型声明，Swift 为闭包提供了专门的属性
@Sendable。它表示闭包可以安全地跨隔离域传递：
func getSendableClosure(perform: @escaping @Sendable () -> Void ) {}
编译器会在编译阶段检查闭包的安全性：
final class NoNeedMarkSendable {
let name = "fat"
}
let a = NoNeedMarkSendable()
getSendableClosure(perform: { a }) // ❌ Capture of 'a' with non-Sendable type 'NoNeedMarkSendable' in a '@Sendable' closure
getSendableClosure(perform: {
let a = NoNeedMarkSendable() // ✅ 在闭包内部创建，不存在跨隔离域传递
})
sending
@Sendable 闭包的限制有时过于严格。考虑以下场景：
Task {
let nonSendable = NonSendableClass()
getSendableClosure {
nonSendable.value += 1 // Capture of 'nonSendable' with non-Sendable type 'NonSendableClass' in a '@Sendable' closure
}
// 实际上这里是安全的，因为 nonSendable 不会在其他地方被修改
}
Swift 6 引入了
sending 参数修饰符来解决这个问题：
// 原来的
func getSendableClosure(perform: @escaping @Sendable () -> Void) {}
// 新的
func getSendableClosure(sending perform: @escaping () -> Void) {}
Task {
let nonSendable = NonSendableClass()
getSendableClosure {
nonSendable.value += 1 // ✅ 换成 `sending` 后
}
}
但
sending 并非像
@unchecked Sendable 一样，会绕过 Swift 编译器的检查。如果出现了不安全的使用场景，编译器仍然会提醒我们：
actor MyActor {
var storage: NonSendableClass?
// 使用 sending 允许接收非 Sendable 参数
func store(_ object: sending NonSendableClass) {
storage = object
}
}
Task {
let obj = NonSendableClass()
let myActor = MyActor()
await myActor.store(obj) // ✅ 所有权转移给 actor
// obj.value += 1 // ❌ 'obj' used after being passed as a 'sending' parameter
}
这是因为，
sending 的核心概念是“转移所有权”，尽管编译器不再对
Sendable 进行检查，但是会对所有权进行检查。在转移后，我们不能在其他地方再使用已转移的值！
因此，
sending 更适合的场景是：
- 迁移非 Sendable 的遗留代码
- 实现构建者模式
- 任务结果传递（Swift 6 中，Task 的实现已从
@Sendable改为
sending）
@Sendable是类型安全地“声明线程安全”，而
sending是所有权语义上的“保证单一使用权”，二者并非互斥，而是适用于不同上下文。
nonsending
nonsending 与前面的关键字在语义上有本质区别。它与
nonisolated 配合使用：
nonisolated(nonsending)，表示异步方法应该继承调用者的隔离域，而不是脱离当前隔离域运行。
这是 Swift 6.2 对
nonisolated 行为的重要调整。在 Swift 6.2 之前：
@MainActor
class RunInMainActor {
var name: String = "example"
nonisolated func processData() async {
// Swift 6.2 之前：总是脱离 MainActor 运行（非主线程）
}
}
使用
nonisolated(nonsending) 后：
@MainActor
class RunInMainActor {
var name: String = "example"
nonisolated(nonsending) func processData() async {
// Swift 6.2：继承调用者的隔离域
// 从 MainActor 调用时运行在主线程
// 从其他 actor 调用时运行在对应的隔离域
}
}
开发者还可以通过启用
NonisolatedNonsendingByDefault 标志使该行为成为默认设置。
关于
nonisolated(nonsending) 和 Swift 6.2 的更多变化，请参阅 Default Actor Isolation：好初衷带来的新问题
总结
|🔑 关键字
|🧭 用途
|🎯 典型使用场景
|🛡️ 编译器行为
|✅ 安全保证方式
|Sendable
|类型标记
|跨隔离域传递类型
|✅ 编译器验证类型是否线程安全
|✅ 自动或显式声明
|@unchecked Sendable
|跳过类型验证
|遗留代码、手动保障线程安全
|⚠️ 绕过检查，完全依赖开发者判断
|⚠️ 依赖开发者保证
|@Sendable
|闭包属性标记
|跨隔离域传递闭包
|✅ 编译器检查捕获值是否 Sendable
|✅ 自动检查
|sending
|参数修饰
|所有权转移、构建器模式
|🚫 不检查 Sendable，但禁止再次使用
|🚫 所有权语义（防止误用）
|nonsending
|隔离继承修饰符
|保持调用者隔离域，适配异步调用
|✅ 控制运行时隔离上下文
|✅ 行为由调用者上下文决定
诚然，Swift 并发模型中众多的关键字增加了学习曲线的陡峭度。但理解这些概念对于编写安全的并发代码至关重要。即使某些关键字在日常开发中使用频率不高，掌握它们的含义也能帮助我们在遇到问题时快速定位和解决。
