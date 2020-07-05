@FocusedBinding 浅谈

在苹果 WWDC 20 中视频中出现了下面的代码，介绍了一个新的属性包装器@FocusedBinding。由于仍处于测试阶段，当前的代码并不能被正确的执行。@FocusedBinding 的资料苹果披露的也很少，网上也没有相关的信息。出于个人兴趣，我对它进行了简单的研究。尽管@FocusedBinding 在目前 Xcode Version 12.0 beta 2 (12 A 6163 b) 的版本上运行还有很多问题，但我基本上对其有了一定的了解。

C

. keyboardShortcut ( " C " )

some

var body: some Commands {

在任意视图（View）之间数据共享、修改、绑定操作。

在 SwiftUI 1.0 中，我们可以使用 EnvironmentKey 向子视图传递数据，使用 PreferenceKey 向父视图传递数据。如果我们想在不在同一视图树上的两个平行视图间进行数据传递的话，通常需要使用 Single of truth 或者通过 NotificationCenter 来进行。

在 SwiftUI 2.0 中，苹果引入了@FocusedBinding 和@FocusedValue 来解决这个问题。通过定义 FocusedValueKey，我们可以在任意的视图之间，无需通过 Single of truth，便可以直接进行数据共享、修改、绑定。

在 SwiftUI2.0 —— Commands（macOS 菜单） 这篇文章中，我们通过了 Single of truth 的方式，在 App 这个层级，使 Commnads 可以同其他视图进行数据共享。通过 WWDC 提供的例子，我们可以看出，苹果希望能够提供一种其他的解决方案，完成上述的功能。同样，这种方案也使我们拥有了可以在任意视图（无论是否在同一颗树上，是否有联系）之间进行数据交换。

其基本的使用方式和 Environment 很类似，都需要首先定义指定的 Key

Swift Copied!