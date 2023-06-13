深入了解 SwiftUI 5 中 ScrollView 的新功能

在 SwiftUI 5.0 中，苹果大幅强化了 ScrollView 功能。新增了大量新颖、完善的 API。本文将对这些新功能进行介绍，希望能够让它们更多、更早的帮助到有需要的开发者。

contentMargins

Swift Copied! public func contentMargins ( _ edges : Edge. Set = . all , _ length : CGFloat ? , for placement : ContentMarginPlacement = . automatic ) -> some View

为可滚动容器的内容或滚动指示器（Scroll Indicator）添加外边距（Margin）。

不限于 ScrollView，支持所有可滚动容器（包括 List、TextEditor 等）。

将可滚动容器内的所有子视图视为一个整体，并为其添加 margin。之前在 List 或 TextEditor 中实现类似操作是十分困难的。

默认的 ContentMarginPlacement（. automatic）将导致指示器与内容之间的长度不一致。如果想保持长度一致，应使用 .scrollContent 。

。 适用于作用域内的所有可滚动容器。

Swift Copied! struct ContentMarginsForScrollView : View { @ State var text = " Hello world " var body: some View { VStack { ScrollView ( . horizontal ) { HStack { CellView ( color : . yellow ) // a custom overlay view for easy display of auxiliary information . idView ( " leading " ) ForEach ( 0 ..< 5 ) { i in CellView () . idView ( i ) } CellView ( color : . green ) . idView ( " trailing " ) } } // Also affected by contentMargins TextEditor ( text : $text ) . border ( . red ) . padding () . contentMargins ( . all , 30 , for : . scrollContent ) } // Applies to all scrollable containers within the scope . contentMargins ( . horizontal , 50 , for : . scrollContent ) } }

safeAreaPadding

为视图的安全区域添加内嵌。在某些场景下，其效果与 safeAreaInset 十分相似。例如，在下面的代码中，为 ScrollView 的 leading 方向添加安全区域的两种方式效果是一致的。

Swift Copied! struct SafeAreaPaddingDemo : View { var body: some View { VStack { ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 20 ) { i in CellView ( width : nil ) . idView ( i ) } } . safeAreaPadding ( . leading , 20 ) // .safeAreaInset(edge: .leading){ // Color.clear.frame(width:20) // } } } }

该属性不仅适用于可滚动视图，而适用于所有类型的视图。

它只会影响最近的一个视图。

对于全面屏的额外安全区域，safeAreaInset 和 safeAreaPadding 的处理逻辑不一致。

例如，下面的两种实现中，ScrollView 的底部空间是不同的。

使用 safeAreaInset：

Swift Copied! ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 20 ) { i in CellView ( width : nil ) . idView ( i ) } } . safeAreaInset ( edge : . bottom ){ Text ( " Bottom View " ) . font ( . title3 ) . foregroundColor ( . indigo ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity , maxHeight : 40 ) . background ( . green . opacity ( 0.6 )) }

使用 safeAreaPadding：

Swift Copied! ZStack ( alignment : . bottom ) { ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 20 ) { i in CellView ( width : nil ) . idView ( i ) } } . safeAreaPadding ( . bottom , 40 ) Text ( " Bottom View " ) . font ( . title3 ) . foregroundColor ( . indigo ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity , maxHeight : 40 ) . background ( . green . opacity ( 0.6 )) }

使用 safeAreaInset 会出现空白间距是因为其默认的 spacing 不为 0 ，只需将其设置为 0 ，两者的效果即可一样。

Swift Copied! . safeAreaInset ( edge : . bottom , spacing : 0 ){ // spacing: 0 Text ( " Bottom View " ) . font ( . title3 ) . foregroundColor ( . indigo ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity , maxHeight : 40 ) . background ( . green . opacity ( 0.6 )) }

阅读 掌握 SwiftUI 的 Safe Area 一文，了解更多有关安全区域的内容。

scrollIndicatorsFlash

控制滚动指示器

使用 scrollIndicatorsFlash(onAppear: true) 可以在滚动视图出现时使其滚动指示器短暂闪烁。

使用 scrollIndicatorsFlash(trigger:) 可以在提供的值更改时，修饰符作用域范围内的所有可滚动容器的滚动指示器短暂闪烁。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollIndicatorsFlashDemo : View { @ State private var items = ( 0 ..< 50 ) . map { Item ( n : $0 ) } var body: some View { VStack { Button ( " Remove First " ) { guard ! items. isEmpty else { return } items. removeFirst () } . buttonStyle ( . bordered ) ScrollView { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( width : 100 , debugInfo : " \( item. n ) " ) . idView ( item. n ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity ) } } . animation ( . bouncy , value : items. count ) } . padding ( . horizontal , 10 ) . scrollIndicatorsFlash ( onAppear : true ) . scrollIndicatorsFlash ( trigger : items. count ) } }

scrollClipDisable

scrollClipDisable 用于控制是否对滚动内容应用裁剪以适应滚动容器的边界。

当 scrollClipDisable 为 false 时，滚动内容会被裁剪以适应滚动容器边界。任何超出边界的部分将不会显示。

当 scrollClipDisable 为 true 时，滚动内容不会被裁剪。它可以延伸超出滚动容器的边界，从而显示更多内容。

仅适用于 ScrollView

适用于作用域内的所有可滚动容器

Swift Copied! struct ScrollClipDisableDemo : View { @ State private var disable = true var body: some View { VStack { Toggle ( " Clip Disable " , isOn : $disable ) . padding ( 20 ) ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10 ) { i in CellView () . idView ( i ) . shadow ( color : . black , radius : 50 ) } } } . scrollClipDisabled ( disable ) } }

scrollTargetLayout

此修饰符用于配合下文介绍的 scrollTargetBehavior( ViewAlignedScrollTargetBehavior 模式） 或 scrollPosition(id:) 使用。

应将此修饰符应用于 ScrollView 中包含主要重复内容的布局容器，如 LazyHStack 或 VStack。

Swift Copied! @ State private var isEnabled = true ScrollView { LazyVStack { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( width : 200 , height : 140 ) . idView ( item. n ) } } . scrollTargetLayout ( isEnabled : isEnabled ) }

defaultScrollAnchor

使用此修饰符可以指定滚动视图内容最初可见部分的锚点。它只影响滚动视图的初始状态，一次性设置。通常用于实现类似初始状态从底部显示的 IM 应用、从 trailing 开始显示数据等情况。通过 UnitPoint 可以同时设置两个轴向的初始位置。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollPositionInitialAnchorDemo : View { @ State private var show = false @ State private var position: Position = . leading var body: some View { VStack { Toggle ( " Show " , isOn : $show ) Picker ( " Position " , selection : $position ) { ForEach ( Position. allCases ) { p in Text ( p. rawValue ) . tag ( p ) } } . pickerStyle ( . segmented ) if show { ScrollView ( . horizontal ) { LazyHStack { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10000 ) { i in CellView ( debugInfo : " \( i ) " ) . idView ( i ) } } } . defaultScrollAnchor ( position. unitPoint ) } } . padding () } enum Position : String , Identifiable , CaseIterable { var id: UnitPoint { unitPoint } case leading , center , trailing var unitPoint: UnitPoint { switch self { case . leading : . leading case . center : . center case . trailing : . trailing } } } }

scrollPostion (id:)

使用此修饰符可以让滚动视图滚动到特定的位置。可以将其理解为 ScrollViewReader 的简化版本。

仅适用于 ScrollView

当 ForEach 中的数据源遵循 Identifiable 协议时，无需显式使用 id 修饰符设置标识

修饰符设置标识 与 scrollTargetLayout 配合使用，可以获取当前的滚动位置（视图标识）

不支持锚点设定，固定锚点为子视图的 center

正如 优化在 SwiftUI List 中显示大数据集的响应效率 一文所提到的，当数据集很大时，也会出现性能问题。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollPositionIDDemo : View { @ State private var show = false @ State private var position: Position = . trailing @ State private var items = ( 0 ..< 500 ) . map { Item ( n : $0 ) } @ State private var id: UUID ? var body: some View { VStack { Picker ( " Position " , selection : $position ) { ForEach ( Position. allCases ) { p in Text ( p. rawValue ) . tag ( p ) } } . pickerStyle ( . segmented ) Text ( id ? . uuidString ?? "" ) . fixedSize () . font ( . caption2 ) ScrollView ( . horizontal ) { LazyHStack { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( debugInfo : " \( item. n ) " ) . idView ( item. n ) } } . scrollTargetLayout () } . scrollPosition ( id : $id ) } . animation ( . default , value : id ) . padding () . frame ( height : 300 ) . task ( id : position ) { switch position { case . leading : id = items. first ! . id case . center : id = items [ 250 ] . id case . trailing : id = items. last ! . id } } } }

对应的 ScrollViewReader 版本：

Swift Copied! ScrollViewReader { proxy in ScrollView ( . horizontal ) { LazyHStack { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( debugInfo : " \( item. n ) " ) . idView ( item. n ) . id ( item. id ) } } } . task ( id : position ) { switch position { case . leading : proxy. scrollTo ( items. first ! . id ) case . center : proxy. scrollTo ( items [ 250 ] . id ) case . trailing : proxy. scrollTo ( items. last ! . id ) } } }

ScrollViewReader 和 scrollPostion (id:) 的内部实现原理应该差不多。但是，ScrollViewReader 可用于 List 中，还可设置锚点。scrollPostion (id:) 与 scrollTargetLayout 配合使用时，可获取当前滚动位置（标识）。

scrollTargetBehavior

scrollTargetBehavior 用于设置 ScrollView 的滚动行为：分页还是与子视图对齐。

使用 .scrollTargetBehavior(.paging) 可以使 ScrollView 分页滚动，每次滚动一页（即 ScrollView 的可视尺寸）。

Swift Copied! LazyVStack { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( width : 200 , height : 140 ) . idView ( item. n ) } } . scrollTargetBehavior ( . paging )

当设置为 .scrollTargetBehavior (. viewAligned) 时，需要与 scrollTargetLayout 一同使用。滚动停止时，容器顶端将与子视图的顶部对齐（在垂直模式下）。开发者可以通过控制 scrollTargetLayout 的启用与否来开关 viewAligned 的行为。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollTargetBehaviorDemo : View { @ State var items = ( 0 ..< 100 ) . map { Item ( n : $0 ) } @ State private var isEnabled = true var body: some View { VStack { Toggle ( " Layout enable " , isOn : $isEnabled ) . padding () ScrollView { LazyVStack { ForEach ( items ) { item in CellView ( width : 200 , height : 95 ) . idView ( item. n ) } } . scrollTargetLayout ( isEnabled : isEnabled ) } . border ( . red , width : 2 ) } . scrollTargetBehavior ( . viewAligned ) . frame ( height : 300 ) . padding () } }

通过 .scrollTargetBehavior(.viewAligned(limitBehavior:)) 我们可以定义对齐滚动目标行为的机制。

.automatic 是默认行为，在紧凑的水平尺寸类中受限，否则不受限。

是默认行为，在紧凑的水平尺寸类中受限，否则不受限。 .always 始终限制可滚动视图的数量。

始终限制可滚动视图的数量。 .never 不限制可滚动视图的数量。

同时，通过 ViewAlignedScrollTargetBehavior ，开发者还可以基于系统提供的目标覆盖滚动视图的滚动位置（ 尚未仔细研究实现细节 ）。

NamedCoordinateSpace. scrollView

在 SwiftUI 5 中，苹果新增了 NamedCoordinateSpace 类型，方便用户命名坐标系，并提供了预置的 .scrollView 坐标系（仅支持 ScrollView）。通过这个坐标系，开发者可以非常容易地获取子视图与滚动视图之间的位置关系。利用这些信息，我们可以轻松地实现很多效果，尤其是配合另一个新 API，visualEffect 修饰符。

Swift Copied! struct CoordinatorDemo : View { var body: some View { ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 30 ) { _ in CellView () . overlay ( GeometryReader { proxy in if let distanceFromTop = proxy. bounds ( of : . scrollView ) ? .minY { Text ( distanceFromTop * -1 , format : . number ) } } ) } } . border ( . blue ) . contentMargins ( 30 , for : . scrollContent ) } }

与使用 .coordinateSpace(.named("MyScrollView")) 设置的坐标系不同，预设的 .scrollView 坐标系可以正确处理 contentMargins 创建的 margin。

Swift Copied! ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 30 ) { _ in CellView () . overlay ( GeometryReader { proxy in if let distanceFromTop = proxy. bounds ( of : . named ( " MyScrollView " )) ? .minY { Text ( distanceFromTop * -1 , format : . number ) } } ) } } . border ( . blue ) . contentMargins ( 30 , for : . scrollContent ) // margin not recognized . coordinateSpace ( . named ( " MyScrollView " ))

bounds(of coordinateSpace: NamedCoordinateSpace) -> CGRect? 是今年新增的 API，用于获取指定坐标空间的边界矩形。

scrollTransition

其实，在很多场景下，我们并不需要通过 NamedCoordinateSpace.scrollView 获取非常精确的位置关系。苹果为我们提供了另一个 API，可以简化上述过程。

当子视图滑入和滑出包含它的滚动视图的可视区域时， scrollTransition 会对该视图应用给定的过渡动画，并在不同阶段之间平滑地过渡。

目前定义了三种阶段状态（ Phase ）：

topLeading : 视图滑入滚动容器的可见区域

: 视图滑入滚动容器的可见区域 identity : 表示视图目前在可见区域中

: 表示视图目前在可见区域中 bottomTrailing : 视图滑出滚动容器的可见区域

scrollTransition 的 transition 闭包要求你返回一个符合 VisualEffect 协议的类型（ VisualEffect 协议定义了一种不影响视图布局的效果类型，苹果已经让很多 Modifier 符合了该协议）。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollTransitionDemo : View { @ State var clip = false var body: some View { ZStack ( alignment : . bottom ) { ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 30 ) { i in CellView () . idView ( i ) . scrollTransition ( . animated ) { content, phase in content . scaleEffect ( phase != . identity ? 0.6 : 1 ) . opacity ( phase != . identity ? 0.3 : 1 ) } } } . frame ( height : 300 ) . scrollClipDisabled ( clip ) Toggle ( " Clip " , isOn : $clip ) . padding ( 16 ) } } }

可以将 scrollTransition 视为 NamedCoordinateSpace. scrollView 和 visualEffect（视图修饰符）的缩减版本，用于更方便地实现效果。

总结

我完全没有想到，在 SwiftUI 5 中，苹果对 ScrollView 进行了全面增强。值得赞赏的是，他们不仅提供了一些一直期待的功能，而且在 API 的设计和实现完成度上都非常出色。

就我个人而言，在 SwiftUI 5 中，ScrollView 的原生方案已经能够满足大多数需求，因此我们将看到更多人采用 ScrollView + LazyStack 的组合方式。