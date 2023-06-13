深入了解 SwiftUI 5 中 ScrollView 的新功能

在 SwiftUI 5.0 中，苹果大幅强化了 ScrollView 功能。新增了大量新颖、完善的 API。本文将对这些新功能进行介绍，希望能够让它们更多、更早的帮助到有需要的开发者。
可以在 此处 获取完整的演示代码
contentMargins
public func contentMargins(_ edges: Edge.Set = .all, _ length: CGFloat?, for placement: ContentMarginPlacement = .automatic) -> some View
为可滚动容器的内容或滚动指示器（Scroll Indicator）添加外边距（Margin）。
- 不限于 ScrollView，支持所有可滚动容器（包括 List、TextEditor 等）。
- 将可滚动容器内的所有子视图视为一个整体，并为其添加 margin。之前在 List 或 TextEditor 中实现类似操作是十分困难的。
- 默认的 ContentMarginPlacement（. automatic）将导致指示器与内容之间的长度不一致。如果想保持长度一致，应使用
.scrollContent。
- 适用于作用域内的所有可滚动容器。
struct ContentMarginsForScrollView: View {
@State var text = "Hello world"
var body: some View {
VStack {
ScrollView(.horizontal) {
HStack {
CellView(color: .yellow)
// a custom overlay view for easy display of auxiliary information
.idView("leading")
ForEach(0 ..< 5) { i in
CellView()
.idView(i)
}
CellView(color: .green)
.idView("trailing")
}
}
// Also affected by contentMargins
TextEditor(text: $text)
.border(.red)
.padding()
.contentMargins(.all, 30, for: .scrollContent)
}
// Applies to all scrollable containers within the scope
.contentMargins(.horizontal, 50, for: .scrollContent)
}
}
safeAreaPadding
为视图的安全区域添加内嵌。在某些场景下，其效果与 safeAreaInset 十分相似。例如，在下面的代码中，为 ScrollView 的 leading 方向添加安全区域的两种方式效果是一致的。
struct SafeAreaPaddingDemo: View {
var body: some View {
VStack {
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 20) { i in
CellView(width: nil)
.idView(i)
}
}
.safeAreaPadding(.leading,20)
// .safeAreaInset(edge: .leading){
// Color.clear.frame(width:20)
// }
}
}
}
- 该属性不仅适用于可滚动视图，而适用于所有类型的视图。
- 它只会影响最近的一个视图。
- 对于全面屏的额外安全区域，safeAreaInset 和 safeAreaPadding 的处理逻辑不一致。
例如，下面的两种实现中，ScrollView 的底部空间是不同的。
使用 safeAreaInset：
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 20) { i in
CellView(width: nil)
.idView(i)
}
}
.safeAreaInset(edge: .bottom){
Text("Bottom View")
.font(.title3)
.foregroundColor(.indigo)
.frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: 40)
.background(.green.opacity(0.6))
}
使用 safeAreaPadding：
ZStack(alignment: .bottom) {
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 20) { i in
CellView(width: nil)
.idView(i)
}
}
.safeAreaPadding(.bottom, 40)
Text("Bottom View")
.font(.title3)
.foregroundColor(.indigo)
.frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: 40)
.background(.green.opacity(0.6))
}
使用
safeAreaInset 会出现空白间距是因为其默认的
spacing 不为
0，只需将其设置为
0 ，两者的效果即可一样。
.safeAreaInset(edge: .bottom,spacing: 0){ // spacing: 0
Text("Bottom View")
.font(.title3)
.foregroundColor(.indigo)
.frame(maxWidth: .infinity, maxHeight: 40)
.background(.green.opacity(0.6))
}
阅读 掌握 SwiftUI 的 Safe Area 一文，了解更多有关安全区域的内容。
scrollIndicatorsFlash
控制滚动指示器
使用
scrollIndicatorsFlash(onAppear: true) 可以在滚动视图出现时使其滚动指示器短暂闪烁。
使用
scrollIndicatorsFlash(trigger:) 可以在提供的值更改时，修饰符作用域范围内的所有可滚动容器的滚动指示器短暂闪烁。
struct ScrollIndicatorsFlashDemo: View {
@State private var items = (0 ..< 50).map { Item(n: $0) }
var body: some View {
VStack {
Button("Remove First") {
guard !items.isEmpty else { return }
items.removeFirst()
}.buttonStyle(.bordered)
ScrollView {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(width: 100, debugInfo: "\(item.n)")
.idView(item.n)
.frame(maxWidth:.infinity)
}
}
.animation(.bouncy, value: items.count)
}
.padding(.horizontal,10)
.scrollIndicatorsFlash(onAppear: true)
.scrollIndicatorsFlash(trigger: items.count)
}
}
scrollClipDisable
scrollClipDisable 用于控制是否对滚动内容应用裁剪以适应滚动容器的边界。
当 scrollClipDisable 为 false 时，滚动内容会被裁剪以适应滚动容器边界。任何超出边界的部分将不会显示。
当 scrollClipDisable 为 true 时，滚动内容不会被裁剪。它可以延伸超出滚动容器的边界，从而显示更多内容。
- 仅适用于 ScrollView
- 适用于作用域内的所有可滚动容器
struct ScrollClipDisableDemo: View {
@State private var disable = true
var body: some View {
VStack {
Toggle("Clip Disable", isOn: $disable)
.padding(20)
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 10) { i in
CellView()
.idView(i)
.shadow(color: .black, radius: 50)
}
}
}
.scrollClipDisabled(disable)
}
}
scrollTargetLayout
此修饰符用于配合下文介绍的
scrollTargetBehavior( ViewAlignedScrollTargetBehavior 模式） 或
scrollPosition(id:) 使用。
应将此修饰符应用于 ScrollView 中包含主要重复内容的布局容器，如 LazyHStack 或 VStack。
@State private var isEnabled = true
ScrollView {
LazyVStack {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(width: 200, height: 140)
.idView(item.n)
}
}
.scrollTargetLayout(isEnabled: isEnabled)
}
defaultScrollAnchor
使用此修饰符可以指定滚动视图内容最初可见部分的锚点。它只影响滚动视图的初始状态，一次性设置。通常用于实现类似初始状态从底部显示的 IM 应用、从 trailing 开始显示数据等情况。通过 UnitPoint 可以同时设置两个轴向的初始位置。
struct ScrollPositionInitialAnchorDemo: View {
@State private var show = false
@State private var position: Position = .leading
var body: some View {
VStack {
Toggle("Show", isOn: $show)
Picker("Position", selection: $position) {
ForEach(Position.allCases) { p in
Text(p.rawValue).tag(p)
}
}
.pickerStyle(.segmented)
if show {
ScrollView(.horizontal) {
LazyHStack {
ForEach(0 ..< 10000) { i in
CellView(debugInfo: "\(i)")
.idView(i)
}
}
}
.defaultScrollAnchor(position.unitPoint)
}
}
.padding()
}
enum Position: String, Identifiable, CaseIterable {
var id: UnitPoint { unitPoint }
case leading, center, trailing
var unitPoint: UnitPoint {
switch self {
case .leading:
.leading
case .center:
.center
case .trailing:
.trailing
}
}
}
}
尽管使用此修饰符实现初始定位十分容易，但当数据集很大时，仍然会有较严重的性能问题。可采用 优化在 SwiftUI List 中显示大数据集的响应效率 一文中介绍的方式来解决。
scrollPostion (id:)
使用此修饰符可以让滚动视图滚动到特定的位置。可以将其理解为 ScrollViewReader 的简化版本。
- 仅适用于 ScrollView
- 当 ForEach 中的数据源遵循 Identifiable 协议时，无需显式使用
id修饰符设置标识
- 与 scrollTargetLayout 配合使用，可以获取当前的滚动位置（视图标识）
- 不支持锚点设定，固定锚点为子视图的 center
- 正如 优化在 SwiftUI List 中显示大数据集的响应效率 一文所提到的，当数据集很大时，也会出现性能问题。
struct ScrollPositionIDDemo: View {
@State private var show = false
@State private var position: Position = .trailing
@State private var items = (0 ..< 500).map {
Item(n: $0)
}
@State private var id: UUID?
var body: some View {
VStack {
Picker("Position", selection: $position) {
ForEach(Position.allCases) { p in
Text(p.rawValue).tag(p)
}
}
.pickerStyle(.segmented)
Text(id?.uuidString ?? "").fixedSize().font(.caption2)
ScrollView(.horizontal) {
LazyHStack {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(debugInfo: "\(item.n)")
.idView(item.n)
}
}
.scrollTargetLayout()
}
.scrollPosition(id: $id)
}
.animation(.default, value: id)
.padding()
.frame(height: 300)
.task(id: position) {
switch position {
case .leading:
id = items.first!.id
case .center:
id = items[250].id
case .trailing:
id = items.last!.id
}
}
}
}
对应的 ScrollViewReader 版本：
ScrollViewReader { proxy in
ScrollView(.horizontal) {
LazyHStack {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(debugInfo: "\(item.n)")
.idView(item.n)
.id(item.id)
}
}
}
.task(id: position) {
switch position {
case .leading:
proxy.scrollTo(items.first!.id)
case .center:
proxy.scrollTo(items[250].id)
case .trailing:
proxy.scrollTo(items.last!.id)
}
}
}
ScrollViewReader 和 scrollPostion (id:) 的内部实现原理应该差不多。但是，ScrollViewReader 可用于 List 中，还可设置锚点。scrollPostion (id:) 与 scrollTargetLayout 配合使用时，可获取当前滚动位置（标识）。
scrollTargetBehavior
scrollTargetBehavior 用于设置 ScrollView 的滚动行为：分页还是与子视图对齐。
使用
.scrollTargetBehavior(.paging) 可以使 ScrollView 分页滚动，每次滚动一页（即 ScrollView 的可视尺寸）。
LazyVStack {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(width: 200, height: 140)
.idView(item.n)
}
}
.scrollTargetBehavior(.paging)
当设置为 .scrollTargetBehavior (. viewAligned) 时，需要与 scrollTargetLayout 一同使用。滚动停止时，容器顶端将与子视图的顶部对齐（在垂直模式下）。开发者可以通过控制 scrollTargetLayout 的启用与否来开关 viewAligned 的行为。
struct ScrollTargetBehaviorDemo: View {
@State var items = (0 ..< 100).map { Item(n: $0) }
@State private var isEnabled = true
var body: some View {
VStack {
Toggle("Layout enable", isOn: $isEnabled).padding()
ScrollView {
LazyVStack {
ForEach(items) { item in
CellView(width: 200, height: 95)
.idView(item.n)
}
}
.scrollTargetLayout(isEnabled: isEnabled)
}
.border(.red, width: 2)
}
.scrollTargetBehavior(.viewAligned)
.frame(height: 300)
.padding()
}
}
通过
.scrollTargetBehavior(.viewAligned(limitBehavior:)) 我们可以定义对齐滚动目标行为的机制。
.automatic是默认行为，在紧凑的水平尺寸类中受限，否则不受限。
.always始终限制可滚动视图的数量。
.never不限制可滚动视图的数量。
同时，通过 ViewAlignedScrollTargetBehavior ，开发者还可以基于系统提供的目标覆盖滚动视图的滚动位置（ 尚未仔细研究实现细节 ）。
NamedCoordinateSpace. scrollView
在 SwiftUI 5 中，苹果新增了 NamedCoordinateSpace 类型，方便用户命名坐标系，并提供了预置的 .scrollView 坐标系（仅支持 ScrollView）。通过这个坐标系，开发者可以非常容易地获取子视图与滚动视图之间的位置关系。利用这些信息，我们可以轻松地实现很多效果，尤其是配合另一个新 API，visualEffect 修饰符。
struct CoordinatorDemo: View {
var body: some View {
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 30) { _ in
CellView()
.overlay(
GeometryReader { proxy in
if let distanceFromTop = proxy.bounds(of: .scrollView)?.minY {
Text(distanceFromTop * -1, format: .number)
}
}
)
}
}
.border(.blue)
.contentMargins(30, for: .scrollContent)
}
}
与使用
.coordinateSpace(.named("MyScrollView")) 设置的坐标系不同，预设的
.scrollView 坐标系可以正确处理
contentMargins 创建的 margin。
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 30) { _ in
CellView()
.overlay(
GeometryReader { proxy in
if let distanceFromTop = proxy.bounds(of: .named("MyScrollView"))?.minY {
Text(distanceFromTop * -1, format: .number)
}
}
)
}
}
.border(.blue)
.contentMargins(30, for: .scrollContent)
// margin not recognized
.coordinateSpace(.named("MyScrollView"))
bounds(of coordinateSpace: NamedCoordinateSpace) -> CGRect?是今年新增的 API，用于获取指定坐标空间的边界矩形。
scrollTransition
其实，在很多场景下，我们并不需要通过
NamedCoordinateSpace.scrollView 获取非常精确的位置关系。苹果为我们提供了另一个 API，可以简化上述过程。
当子视图滑入和滑出包含它的滚动视图的可视区域时，
scrollTransition 会对该视图应用给定的过渡动画，并在不同阶段之间平滑地过渡。
目前定义了三种阶段状态（
Phase）：
topLeading: 视图滑入滚动容器的可见区域
identity: 表示视图目前在可见区域中
bottomTrailing: 视图滑出滚动容器的可见区域
scrollTransition 的
transition 闭包要求你返回一个符合 VisualEffect 协议的类型（
VisualEffect 协议定义了一种不影响视图布局的效果类型，苹果已经让很多 Modifier 符合了该协议）。
struct ScrollTransitionDemo: View {
@State var clip = false
var body: some View {
ZStack(alignment: .bottom) {
ScrollView {
ForEach(0 ..< 30) { i in
CellView()
.idView(i)
.scrollTransition(.animated) { content, phase in
content
.scaleEffect(phase != .identity ? 0.6 : 1)
.opacity(phase != .identity ? 0.3 : 1)
}
}
}
.frame(height: 300)
.scrollClipDisabled(clip)
Toggle("Clip", isOn: $clip)
.padding(16)
}
}
}
可以将 scrollTransition 视为 NamedCoordinateSpace. scrollView 和 visualEffect（视图修饰符）的缩减版本，用于更方便地实现效果。
总结
我完全没有想到，在 SwiftUI 5 中，苹果对 ScrollView 进行了全面增强。值得赞赏的是，他们不仅提供了一些一直期待的功能，而且在 API 的设计和实现完成度上都非常出色。
就我个人而言，在 SwiftUI 5 中，ScrollView 的原生方案已经能够满足大多数需求，因此我们将看到更多人采用 ScrollView + LazyStack 的组合方式。
