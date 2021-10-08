#Frameworks #Swift #SwiftUI #English

AttributedString —— 不仅仅让文字更漂亮

发表于

在 WWDC 2021 上，苹果为开发者带来了有一个期待已久的功能——AttributedString，这意味着 Swift 开发人员不再需要使用基于 Objective-C 的 NSAttributedString 来创建样式化文本。本文将对其做全面的介绍并演示如何创建自定义属性。

初步印象

AttributedString 是具有单个字符或字符范围的属性的字符串。属性提供了一些特征，如用于显示的视觉风格、用于无障碍引导以及用于在数据源之间进行链接的超链接数据等。

下面的代码将生成一个包含粗体以及超链接的属性字符串。

Swift 
var attributedString = AttributedString("请访问肘子的博客")
let zhouzi = attributedString.range(of: "肘子")!  // 获取肘子二字的范围（Range）
attributedString[zhouzi].inlinePresentationIntent = .stronglyEmphasized // 设置属性——粗体
let blog = attributedString.range(of: "博客")! 
attributedString[blog].link = URL(string: "https://fatbobman.com")! // 设置属性——超链接

image-20211007165456612

在 WWDC 2021 之前，SwiftUI 没有提供对属性字符串的支持，如果我们希望显示具有丰富样式的文本，通常会采用以下三种方式：

  • 将 UIKit 或 AppKit 控件包装成 SwiftUI 控件，在其中显示 NSAttributedString
  • 通过代码将 NSAttributedString 转换成对应的 SwiftUI 布局代码
  • 使用 SwiftUI 的原生控件组合显示

下面的文字随着 SwiftUI 版本的变化，可采取的手段也在不断地增加（不使用 NSAttributedString）：

image-20211006163659029

SwiftUI 1.0

Swift 
    @ViewBuilder
    var helloView:some View{
        HStack(alignment:.lastTextBaseline, spacing:0){
            Text("Hello").font(.title).foregroundColor(.red)
            Text(" world").font(.callout).foregroundColor(.cyan)
        }
    }

SwiftUI 2.0

SwiftUI 2.0 增强了 Text 的功能，我们可以将不同的 Text 通过 + 合并显示

Swift 
    var helloText:Text {
        Text("Hello").font(.title).foregroundColor(.red) + Text(" world").font(.callout).foregroundColor(.cyan)
    }

SwiftUI 3.0

除了上述的方法外，Text 添加了对 AttributedString 的原生支持

Swift 
    var helloAttributedString:AttributedString {
        var hello = AttributedString("Hello")
        hello.font = .title.bold()
        hello.foregroundColor = .red
        var world = AttributedString(" world")
        world.font = .callout
        world.foregroundColor = .cyan
        return hello + world
    }

    Text(helloAttributedString)

单纯看上面的例子，并不能看到 AttributedString 有什么优势。相信随着继续阅读本文，你会发现 AttributedString 可以实现太多以前想做而无法做到的功能和效果。

AttributedString vs NSAttributedString

AttributedString 基本上可以看作是 NSAttributedString 的 Swift 实现，两者在功能和内在逻辑上差别不大。但由于形成年代、核心代码语言等，两者之间仍有不少的区别。本节将从多个方面对它们进行比较。

类型

AttributedString 是值类型的，这也是它同由 Objective-C 构建的 NSAttributedString（引用类型）之间最大的区别。这意味着它可以通过 Swift 的值语义，像其他值一样被传递、复制和改变。

NSAttributedString 可变或不可变需不同的定义

Swift 
let hello = NSMutableAttributedString("hello")
let world = NSAttributedString(" world")
hello.append(world)

AttributedString

Swift 
var hello = AttributedString("hello")
let world = AttributedString(" world")
hello.append(world)

安全性

在 AttributedString 中需要使用 Swift 的点或键语法按名称访问属性，不仅可以保证类型安全，而且可以获得编译时检查的优势。

AttributedString 中基本不采用 NSAttributedString 如下的属性访问方式，极大的减少出错几率

Swift 
// 可能出现类型不匹配
let attributes: [NSAttributedString.Key: Any] = [
    .font: UIFont.systemFont(ofSize: 72),
    .foregroundColor: UIColor.white,
]

本地化支持

Attributed 提供了原生的本地化字符串支持，并可为本地化字符串添加了特定属性。

Swift 
var localizableString = AttributedString(localized: "Hello \(Date.now,format: .dateTime) world",locale: Locale(identifier: "zh-cn"),option:.applyReplacementIndexAttribute)

Formatter 支持

同为 WWDC 2021 中推出的新 Formatter API 全面支持了 AttributedString 类型的格式化输出。我们可以轻松实现过去无法完成的工作。

Swift 
var dateString: AttributedString {
        var attributedString = Date.now.formatted(.dateTime
            .hour()
            .minute()
            .weekday()
            .attributed
        )
        let weekContainer = AttributeContainer()
            .dateField(.weekday)
        let colorContainer = AttributeContainer()
            .foregroundColor(.red)
        attributedString.replaceAttributes(weekContainer, with: colorContainer)
        return attributedString
}

Text(dateString)

image-20211006183053713

更多关于新 Formatter API 同 AttributedString 配合范例，请参阅 WWDC 2021 新 Formatter API：新老比较及如何自定义

SwiftUI 集成

SwiftUI 的 Text 组件提供了对 AttributedString 的原生支持，改善了一个 SwiftUI 的长期痛点（不过 TextField、TextEdit 仍不支持）。

AttributedString 同时提供了 SwiftUI、UIKit、AppKit 三种框架的可用属性。UIKit 或 AppKit 的控件同样可以渲染 AttributedString（需经过转换）。

支持的文件格式

AttributedString 目前仅具备对 Markdown 格式文本进行解析的能力。同 NSAttributedString 支持 Markdown、rtf、doc、HTML 相比仍有很大差距。

转换

苹果为 AttributedString 和 NSAttributedString 提供了相互转换的能力。

Swift 
// AttributedString -> NSAttributedString
let nsString = NSMutableAttributedString("hello")
var attributedString = AttributedString(nsString)

// NSAttribuedString -> AttributedString
var attString = AttributedString("hello")
attString.uiKit.foregroundColor = .red
let nsString1 = NSAttributedString(attString)

开发者可以充分利用两者各自的优势进行开发。比如：

  • 用 NSAttributedString 解析 HTML，然后转换成 AttributedString 调用
  • 用 AttributedString 创建类型安全的字符串，在显示时转换成 NSAttributedString

基础

本节中，我们将对 AttributedString 中的一些重要概念做介绍，并通过代码片段展示 AttributedString 更多的用法。

AttributedStringKey

AttributedStringKey 定义了 AttributedString 属性名称和类型。通过点语法或 KeyPath，在保证类型安全的前提进行快捷访问。

Swift 
var string = AttributedString("hello world")
// 使用点语法
string.font = .callout
let font = string.font 

// 使用 KeyPath
let font = string[keyPath:\.font]

除了使用系统预置的大量属性外，我们也可以创建自己的属性。例如：

Swift 
enum OutlineColorAttribute : AttributedStringKey {
    typealias Value = Color // 属性类型
    static let name = "OutlineColor" // 属性名称
}

string.outlineColor = .blue

我们可以使用点语法或 KeyPath 对 AttributedString、AttributedSubString、AttributeContainer 以及 AttributedString. Runs. Run 的属性进行访问。更多用法参照本文其他的代码片段。

AttributeContainer

AttributeContainer 是属性容器。通过配置 container，我们可以一次性地为属性字符串（或片段）设置、替换、合并大量的属性。

设置属性

Swift 
var attributedString = AttributedString("Swift")
string.foregroundColor = .red 

var container = AttributeContainer()
container.inlinePresentationIntent = .strikethrough
container.font = .caption
container.backgroundColor = .pink
container.foregroundColor = .green //将覆盖原来的 red

attributedString.setAttributes(container) // attributdString 此时拥有四个属性内容

替换属性

Swift 
var container = AttributeContainer()
container.inlinePresentationIntent = .strikethrough
container.font = .caption
container.backgroundColor = .pink
container.foregroundColor = .green
attributedString.setAttributes(container)
// 此时 attributedString 有四个属性内容 font、backgroundColor、foregroundColor、inlinePresentationIntent

// 被替换的属性
var container1 = AttributeContainer()
container1.foregroundColor = .green
container1.font = .caption

// 将要替换的属性
var container2 = AttributeContainer()
container2.link = URL(string: "https://www.swift.org")

// 被替换属性 contianer1 的属性键值内容全部符合才可替换，比如 continaer1 的 foregroundColor 为。red 将不进行替换
attributedString.replaceAttributes(container1, with: container2)
// 替换后 attributedString 有三个属性内容 backgroundColor、inlinePresentationIntent、link

合并属性

Swift 
var container = AttributeContainer()
container.inlinePresentationIntent = .strikethrough
container.font = .caption
container.backgroundColor = .pink
container.foregroundColor = .green
attributedString.setAttributes(container)
// 此时 attributedString 有四个属性内容 font、backgroundColor、foregroundColor、inlinePresentationIntent

var container2 = AttributeContainer()
container2.foregroundColor = .red
container2.link = URL(string: "www.swift.org")

attributedString.mergeAttributes(container2,mergePolicy: .keepNew)
// 合并后 attributedString 有五个属性 ，font、backgroundColor、foregroundColor、inlinePresentationIntent 及 link 
// foreground 为。red
// 属性冲突时，通过 mergePolicy 选择合并策略 .keepNew（默认） 或 .keepCurrent

AttributeScope

属性范围是系统框架定义的属性集合，将适合某个特定域中的属性定义在一个范围内，一方面便于管理，另一方面也解决了不同框架下相同属性名称对应类型不一致的问题。

目前，AttributedString 提供了 5 个预置的 Scope，分别为

  • foundation

    包含有关 Formatter、Markdown、URL 以及语言变形方面的属性

  • swiftUI

    可以在 SwiftUI 下被渲染的属性，例如 foregroundColor、backgroundColor、font 等。目前支持的属性明显少于 uiKit 和 appKit。估计待日后 SwiftUI 提供更多的显示支持后会逐步补上其他暂不支持的属性。

  • uiKit

    可以在 UIKit 下被渲染的属性。

  • appKit

    可以在 AppKit 下被渲染的属性

  • accessibility

    适用于无障碍的属性，用于提高引导访问的可用性。

在 swiftUI、uiKit 和 appKit 三个 scope 中存在很多的同名属性（比如 foregroundColor），在访问时需注意以下几点：

  • 当 Xcode 无法正确推断该适用哪个 Scope 中的属性时，请显式标明对应的 AttributeScope
Swift 
uiKitString.uiKit.foregroundColor = .red //UIColor
appKitString.appKit.backgroundColor = .yellow //NSColor
  • 三个框架的同名属性并不能互转，如想字符串同时支持多框架显示（代码复用），请分别为不同 Scope 的同名属性赋值
Swift 
attributedString.swiftUI.foregroundColor = .red
attributedString.uiKit.foregroundColor = .red
attributedString.appKit.foregroundColor = .red

// 转换成 NSAttributedString，可以只转换指定的 Scope 属性
let nsString = try! NSAttributedString(attributedString, including: \.uiKit)
  • 为了提高兼容性，部分功能相同的属性，可以在 foundation 中设置。
Swift 
attributedString.inlinePresentationIntent = .stronglyEmphasized //相当于 bold
  • swiftUI、uiKit 和 appKit 三个 Scope 在定义时，都已经分别包含了 foundation 和 accessibility。因此在转换时即使只指定单一框架，foundation 和 accessibility 的属性也均可正常转换。我们在自定义 Scope 时，最好也遵守该原则。
Swift 
let nsString = try! NSAttributedString(attributedString, including: \.appKit)
// attributedString 中属于 foundation 和 accessibility 的属性也将一并被转换

视图

在属性字符串中，属性和文本可以被独立访问，AttributedString 提供了三种视图方便开发者从另一个维度访问所需的内容。

Character 和 unicodeScalar 视图

这两个视图提供了类似 NSAttributedString 的 string 属性的功能，让开发者可以在纯文本的维度操作数据。两个视图的唯一区别是类型不同，简单来说，你可以把 ChareacterView 看作是 Charecter 集合，而 UnicodeScalarView 看作是 Unicode 标量合集。

字符串长度

Swift 
var attributedString = AttributedString("Swift")
attributedString.characters.count // 5

长度 2

Swift 
let attributedString = AttributedString("hello 👩🏽‍🦳")
attributedString.characters.count // 7
attributedString.unicodeScalars.count // 10

转换成字符串

Swift 
String(attributedString.characters) // "Swift"

替换字符串

Swift 
var attributedString = AttributedString("hello world")
let range = attributedString.range(of: "hello")!
attributedString.characters.replaceSubrange(range, with: "good")
// good world , 替换后的 good 仍会保留 hello 所在位置的所有属性

Runs 视图

AttributedString 的属性视图。每个 Run 对应一个属性完全一致的字符串片段。用 for-in 语法来迭代 AttributedString 的 runs 属性。

只有一个 Run

整个属性字符串中所有的字符属性都一致

Swift 
let attributedString = AttribuedString("Core Data")
print(attributedString)
// Core Data {}
print(attributedString.runs.count) // 1

两个 Run

属性字符串 coreDataCore Data 两个片段的属性不相同，因此产生了两个 Run

Swift 
var coreData = AttributedString("Core")
coreData.font = .title
coreData.foregroundColor = .green
coreData.append(AttributedString(" Data"))

for run in coreData.runs { //runs.count = 2
    print(run)
}

// Core { 
//      SwiftUI.Font = Font(provider: SwiftUI.(unknown context at $7fff5cd3a0a0).FontBox<SwiftUI.Font.(unknown context at $7fff5cd66db0).TextStyleProvider>)
//      SwiftUI.ForegroundColor = green
//      }
// Data {}

多个 Run

Swift 
var multiRunString = AttributedString("The attributed runs of the attributed string, as a view into the underlying string.")
while let range = multiRunString.range(of: "attributed") {
    multiRunString.characters.replaceSubrange(range, with: "attributed".uppercased())
    multiRunString[range].inlinePresentationIntent = .stronglyEmphasized
}
var n = 0
for run in multiRunString.runs {
    n += 1
}
// n = 5

最终结果：The ATTRIBUTED runs of the ATTRIBUTED string, as a view into the underlying string.

利用 Run 的 range 进行属性设置

Swift 
// 继续使用上文的 multiRunString
// 将所有非强调字符设置为黄色
for run in multiRunString.runs {
    guard run.inlinePresentationIntent != .stronglyEmphasized else {continue}
    multiRunString[run.range].foregroundColor = .yellow
}

通过 Runs 获取指定的属性

Swift 
// 将颜色为黄色且为粗体的文字改成红色
for (color,intent,range) in multiRunString.runs[\.foregroundColor,\.inlinePresentationIntent] {
    if color == .yellow && intent == .stronglyEmphasized {
        multiRunString[range].foregroundColor = .red
    }
}

通过 Run 的 attributes 收集所有使用到的属性

Swift 
var totalKeysContainer = AttributeContainer()
for run in multiRunString.runs{
    let container = run.attributes
    totalKeysContainer.merge(container)
}

使用 Runs 视图可以方便的从众多属性中获取到需要的信息

不使用 Runs 视图，达到类似的效果

Swift 
multiRunString.transformingAttributes(\.foregroundColor,\.font){ color,font in
    if color.value == .yellow && font.value == .title {
        multiRunString[color.range].backgroundColor = .green
    }
}

尽管没有直接调用 Runs 视图，不过 transformingAttributes 闭包的调用时机同 Runs 的时机是一致的。transformingAttributes 最多支持获取 5 个属性。

Range

在本文之前的代码中，已经多次使用过 Range 来对属性字符串的内容进行访问或修改。

对属性字符串中局部内容的属性进行修改可以使用两种方式：

  • 通过 Range
  • 通过 AttributedContainer

通过关键字获取 Range

Swift 
// 从属性字符串的结尾向前查找，返回第一个满足关键字的 range（忽略大小写）
if let range = multiRunString.range(of: "Attributed", options: [.backwards, .caseInsensitive]) {
    multiRunString[range].link = URL(string: "https://www.apple.com")
}

使用 Runs 或 transformingAttributes 获取 Range

之前的例子中已反复使用

通过本文视图获取 Range

Swift 
if let lowBound = multiRunString.characters.firstIndex(of: "r"),
   let upperBound = multiRunString.characters.firstIndex(of: ","),
   lowBound < upperBound
{
    multiRunString[lowBound...upperBound].foregroundColor = .brown
}

本地化

创建本地化属性字符串

Swift 
// Localizable Chinese
"hello" = "你好";
// Localizable English
"hello" = "hello";

let attributedString = AttributedString(localized: "hello")

在英文和中文环境中，将分别显示为 hello你好

目前本地化的 AttributedString 只能显示为当前系统设置的语言，并不能指定成某个特定的语言

Swift 
var hello = AttributedString(localized: "hello")
if let range = hello.range(of: "h") {
    hello[range].foregroundColor = .red
}

本地化字符串的文字内容将随系统语言而变化，上面的代码在中文环境下将无法获取到 range。需针对不同的语言做调整。

replacementIndex

可以为本地化字符串的插值内容设定 index（通过 applyReplacementIndexAttribute）, 方便在本地化内容中查找

Swift 
// Localizable Chinese
"world %@ %@" = "%@ 世界 %@";
// Localizable English
"world %@ %@" = "world %@ %@";

var world = AttributedString(localized: "world \("👍") \("🥩")",options: .applyReplacementIndexAttribute) // 创建属性字符串时，将按照插值顺序设定 index ，👍 index == 1 🥩 index == 2

for (index,range) in world.runs[\.replacementIndex] {
    switch index {
        case 1:
            world[range].baselineOffset = 20
            world[range].font = .title
        case 2:
            world[range].backgroundColor = .blue
        default:
            world[range].inlinePresentationIntent = .strikethrough
    }
}

在中文和英文环境中，分别为：

image-20211007083048701

image-20211007083115822

使用 locale 设定字符串插值中的 Formatter

Swift 
 AttributedString(localized: "\(Date.now, format: Date.FormatStyle(date: .long))", locale: Locale(identifier: "zh-cn"))
// 即使在英文环境中也会显示 2021 年 10 月 7 日

用 Formatter 生成属性字符串

Swift 
        var dateString = Date.now.formatted(.dateTime.year().month().day().attributed)
        dateString.transformingAttributes(\.dateField) { dateField in
            switch dateField.value {
            case .month:
                dateString[dateField.range].foregroundColor = .red
            case .day:
                dateString[dateField.range].foregroundColor = .green
            case .year:
                dateString[dateField.range].foregroundColor = .blue
            default:
                break
            }
        }

image-20211007084630319

Markdown 符号

从 SwiftUI 3.0 开始，Text 已经对部分 Markdown 标签提供了支持。在本地化的属性字符串中，也提供了类似的功能，并且会在字符串中设置对应的属性。提供了更高的灵活性。

Swift 
var markdownString = AttributedString(localized: "**Hello** ~world~ _!_")
for (inlineIntent,range) in markdownString.runs[\.inlinePresentationIntent] {
    guard let inlineIntent = inlineIntent else {continue}
    switch inlineIntent{
        case .stronglyEmphasized:
            markdownString[range].foregroundColor = .red
        case .emphasized:
            markdownString[range].foregroundColor = .green
        case .strikethrough:
            markdownString[range].foregroundColor = .blue
        default:
            break
    }
}

image-20211007085859409

Markdown 解析

AttributedString 不仅可以在本地化字符串中支持部分的 Markdown 标签，并且提供了一个完整的 Markdown 解析器。

支持从 String、Data 或 URL 中解析 Markdown 文本内容。

比如：

Swift 
let mdString = try! AttributedString(markdown: "# Title\n**hello**\n")
print(mdString)

// 解析结果
Title {
    NSPresentationIntent = [header 1 (id 1)]
}
hello {
    NSInlinePresentationIntent = NSInlinePresentationIntent(rawValue: 2)
    NSPresentationIntent = [paragraph (id 2)]
}

解析后会将文字风格和标签设置在 inlinePresentationIntentpresentationIntent 中。

  • inlinePresentationIntent

    字符性质：比如粗体、斜体、代码、引用等

  • presentationIntent

    段落属性：比如段落、表格、列表等。一个 Run 中，presentationIntent 可能会有多个内容，用 component 来获取。

README. md

Swift 
#  Hello 

## Header2

hello **world**

* first
* second

> test `print("hello world")`

| row1 | row2 |
| ---- | ---- |
| 34   | 135  |

[新 Formatter 介绍](/posts/newFormatter/)

解析代码：

Swift 
let url = Bundle.main.url(forResource: "README", withExtension: "md")!
var markdownString = try! AttributedString(contentsOf: url,baseURL: URL(string: "https://fatbobman.com"))

解析后结果（节选）：

Swift 
Hello {
    NSPresentationIntent = [header 1 (id 1)]
}
Header2 {
    NSPresentationIntent = [header 2 (id 2)]
}
first {
    NSPresentationIntent = [paragraph (id 6), listItem 1 (id 5), unorderedList (id 4)]
}

test  {
    NSPresentationIntent = [paragraph (id 10), blockQuote (id 9)]
}
print("hello world") {
    NSPresentationIntent = [paragraph (id 10), blockQuote (id 9)]
    NSInlinePresentationIntent = NSInlinePresentationIntent(rawValue: 4)
}
row1 {
    NSPresentationIntent = [tableCell 0 (id 13), tableHeaderRow (id 12), table [Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn(alignment: Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn.Alignment.left), Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn(alignment: Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn.Alignment.left)] (id 11)]
}
row2 {
    NSPresentationIntent = [tableCell 1 (id 14), tableHeaderRow (id 12), table [Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn(alignment: Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn.Alignment.left), Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn(alignment: Foundation.PresentationIntent.TableColumn.Alignment.left)] (id 11)]
}
新 Formatter 介绍 {
    NSPresentationIntent = [paragraph (id 18)]
    NSLink = /posts/newFormatter/ -- https://fatbobman.com
}

解析后的内容包括段落属性、标题号、表格列数、行数、对齐方式等。缩紧、标号等其他信息可以在代码中可以通过枚举关联值来处理。

大致的代码如下：

Swift 
for run in markdownString.runs {
    if let inlinePresentationIntent = run.inlinePresentationIntent {
        switch inlinePresentationIntent {
        case .strikethrough:
            print("删除线")
        case .stronglyEmphasized:
            print("粗体")
        default:
            break
        }
    }
    if let presentationIntent = run.presentationIntent {
        for component in presentationIntent.components {
            switch component.kind{
                case .codeBlock(let languageHint):
                    print(languageHint)
                case .header(let level):
                    print(level)
                case .paragraph:
                    let paragraphID = component.identity
                default:
                    break
            }
        }
    }
}

SwiftUI 并不支持 presentationIntent 附加信息的渲染。如果想获得理想的显示效果，请自行编写视觉风格设置代码。

自定义属性

使用自定义属性，不仅有利于开发者创建更符合自身要求的属性字符串，而且通过在 Markdown 文本中添加自定义属性信息，进一步降低信息和代码的耦合度，提高灵活度。

自定义属性的基本流程为：

  • 创建自定义 AttributedStringKey

    为每个需要添加的属性创建一个符合 Attributed 协议的数据类型。

  • 创建自定义 AttributeScope 并扩展 AttributeScopes

    创建自己的 Scope，并在其中添加所有的自定义属性。为了方便自定义属性集被用于需要指定 Scope 的场合，在自定义 Scope 中推荐嵌套入需要的系统框架 Scope（swiftUI、uiKit、appKit）。并在 AttributeScopes 中添加上自定义的 Scope。

  • 扩展 AttributeDynamicLookup（支持点语法）

    在 AttributeDynamicLookup 中创建符合自定义 Scope 的下标方法。为点语法、KeyPath 提供动态支持。

实例 1：创建 id 属性

本例中我们将创建一个名称为 id 的属性。

Swift 
struct MyIDKey:AttributedStringKey {
    typealias Value = Int // 属性内容的类型。类型需要符合 Hashable
    static var name: String = "id" // 属性字符串内部保存的名称
}

extension AttributeScopes{
    public struct MyScope:AttributeScope{
        let id:MyIDKey  // 点语法调用的名称
        let swiftUI:SwiftUIAttributes // 在我的 Scope 中将系统框架 swiftUI 也添加进来
    }

    var myScope:MyScope.Type{
        MyScope.self
    }
}

extension AttributeDynamicLookup{
    subscript<T>(dynamicMember keyPath:KeyPath<AttributeScopes.MyScope,T>) -> T where T:AttributedStringKey {
        self[T.self]
    }
}

调用

Swift 
var attribtedString = AttributedString("hello world")
attribtedString.id = 34
print(attribtedString)

// Output
hello world {
    id = 34
}

实例 2：创建枚举属性，并支持 Markdown 解析

如果我们希望自己创建的属性可以在 Markdown 文本中被解析，需要让自定义的属性符合 CodeableAttributedStringKey 以及 MarkdownDecodableAttributedStringKye

Swift 
// 自定义属性的数据类型不限，只要满足需要的协议即可
enum PriorityKey:CodableAttributedStringKey,MarkdownDecodableAttributedStringKey{
    public enum Priority:String,Codable{ //如需在 Markdown 中解析，需要将 raw 类型设置为 String, 并符合 Codable
        case low
        case normal
        case high
    }

    static var name: String = "priority"
    typealias Value = Priority
}

extension AttributeScopes{
    public struct MyScope:AttributeScope{
        let id:MyIDKey
        let priority:PriorityKey // 将新创建的 Key 也添加到自定义的 Scope 中
        let swiftUI:SwiftUIAttributes
    }

    var myScope:MyScope.Type{
        MyScope.self
    }
}

在 Markdown 中使用 ^[text](属性名称：属性值) 来标记自定义属性

调用

Swift 
// 在 Markdown 文本中解析自定义属性时，需指明 Scope。
var attributedString = AttributedString(localized: "^[hello world](priority:'low')",including: \.myScope)
print(attributedString)

// Output
hello world {
    priority = low
    NSLanguage = en
}

实例 3：创建多参数的属性

Swift 
enum SizeKey:CodableAttributedStringKey,MarkdownDecodableAttributedStringKey{
    public struct Size:Codable,Hashable{
        let width:Double
        let height:Double
    }

    static var name: String = "size"
    typealias Value = Size
}

// 在 Scope 中添加
let size:SizeKey

调用

Swift 
// 多参数在{}内添加
let attributedString = AttributedString(localized: "^[hello world](size:{width:343.3,height:200.3},priority:'high')",including: \.myScope)
print(attributedString)

// Output
ello world {
    priority = high
    size = Size(width: 343.3, height: 200.3)
    NSLanguage = en
}

WWDC 2021 新 Formatter API 一文中，还有在 Formatter 中使用自定义属性的案例

总结

在 AttributedString 之前，多数开发者将属性字符串主要用于文本的显示样式描述，随着可以在 Markdown 文本中添加自定义属性，相信很快就会有开发者扩展 AttributedString 的用途，将其应用到更多的场景中。

