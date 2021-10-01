WWDC 2021 新 Formatter API：新老比较及如何自定义

在 WWDC 2021 的 What’s in Foundation 专题中，苹果隆重介绍了适用于 Swift 的新 Formatter API。网上已经有不少文章对新 API 的用法进行了说明。本文将通过介绍如何创建符合新 API 的 Formatter，让读者从另一个角度了解新 Formatter API 的设计机制；并对新旧两款 API 进行比较。
新旧交替或风格转换
新 Formatter API 可以做什么
新 Formatter 提供了一个便捷的接口，让 Swift 程序员以更熟悉方式在应用程序中呈现本地化的格式字符串。
新 API 比旧 API 好吗
好和坏都是相对的，对于以 Swift 开发为主或者只会 Swift 的程序员（比如我本人），新 Formatter 不仅学习和使用起来更容易，同时也更适合日益流行的声明式编程风格。不过从整体功能和效率上讲，新 Formatter 并不具备优势。
新旧 API 比较
调用方便度
如果说新 API 相较旧 API 的最大优势，便是在调用上更符合直觉、更方便了。
旧 API：
let number = 3.147
let numberFormat = NumberFormatter()
numberFormat.numberStyle = .decimal
numberFormat.maximumFractionDigits = 2
numberFormat.roundingMode = .halfUp
let numString = numberFormat.string(from: NSNumber(3.147))!
// 3.15
新 API：
let number = 3.147
let numString = number.formatted(.number.precision(.fractionLength(2)).rounded(rule: .up))
// 3.15
旧 API：
let numberlist = [3.345,534.3412,4546.4254]
let numberFormat = NumberFormatter()
numberFormat.numberStyle = .decimal
numberFormat.maximumFractionDigits = 2
numberFormat.roundingMode = .halfUp
let listFormat = ListFormatter()
let listString = listFormat
.string(from:
numberlist
.compactMap{numberFormat.string(from:NSNumber(value: $0))}
) ?? ""
// 3.35, 534.35, and 4,546.43
新 API：
let numString1 = numberlist.formatted(
.list(
memberStyle: .number.precision(.fractionLength(2)).rounded(rule: .up),
type: .and
)
)
// 3.35, 534.35, and 4,546.43
即使你对新 API 并不很了解，仅凭代码的自动提示你就可以快速组合出想要的格式化结果。
运行效率
在 WWDC 视频中，苹果几次提及新 API 对性能的提升。不过苹果并没有告诉你全部的真相。
从我个人的测试数据来看，新 API 的效率相较于仅使用一次的 Formatter 实例来说，提升还是比较明显的（30% —— 300%），不过同可复用的 Formatter 实例比较，仍有数量级上的差距。
旧 API，每次都重新创建实例
func testDateFormatterLong() throws {
measure {
for _ in 0..<count {
let date = Date()
let formatter = DateFormatter()
formatter.dateStyle = .full
formatter.timeStyle = .full
_ = formatter.string(from: date)
}
}
}
// 0.121
旧 API，只创建一次实例
func testDateFormatterLongCreateOnce() throws {
let formatter = DateFormatter()
measure {
for _ in 0..<count {
let date = Date()
formatter.dateStyle = .full
formatter.timeStyle = .full
_ = formatter.string(from: date)
}
}
}
// 0.005
新 API
func testDateFormatStyleLong() throws {
measure {
for _ in 0..<count {
_ = Date().formatted(.dateTime.year().month(.wide).day().weekday(.wide).hour(.conversationalTwoDigits(amPM: .wide)).minute(.defaultDigits).second(.twoDigits).timeZone(.genericName(.long)))
}
}
}
// 0.085
使用新 API，配置的内容越多，执行所需时间也会相应增长。不过除非是对性能有非常高要求的场景，否则新 API 的执行效率还是有可以令人满意的。
本文的 Demo 中，附带了部分 Unit Test 代码，大家可以自行测试。
统一性
旧 API 中，针对不同的格式化类型，我们需要创建不同的 Formatter 实例。比如使用 NumberFormatter 格式化数字、DateFormatter 格式化日期。
新 API 针对每个支持的类型都提供了统一的调用接口，尽量减少代码层面的复杂度
Date.now.formatted()
// 9/30/2021, 2:12 PM
345.formatted(.number.precision(.integerLength(5)))
// 00,345
Date.now.addingTimeInterval(100000).formatted(.relative(presentation: .named))
// tomorrow
自定义难度
新 API 的调用便利性是建立在大量繁杂工作的基础之上的。相较于旧 API 通过属性直接设置，新 API 采用函数式编程方式，针对每个属性单独编写设置方法。虽然并不复杂，但工作量明显提高。
AttributedString
新 API 为每个可转换类型都提供 AttributedString 格式支持。通过 AttribtedString 中的 Field，可以方便的生成想要的显示样式。
比如：
var dateString: AttributedString {
var attributedString = Date.now.formatted(.dateTime
.hour()
.minute()
.weekday()
.attributed
)
let weekContainer = AttributeContainer()
.dateField(.weekday)
let colorContainer = AttributeContainer()
.foregroundColor(.red)
attributedString.replaceAttributes(weekContainer, with: colorContainer)
return attributedString
}
Text(dateString)
代码出错率
在新 API 中，一切都是类型安全的，开发者无需反复的查阅文档，你的代码可以享受编译时检查的好处。
比如下面的代码
旧 API
let dateFormatter:DateFormatter = {
let formatter = DateFormatter()
formatter.dateFormat = "yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss"
return formatter
}()
let dateString = dateFormatter.string(from: Date.now)
新 API
let dateString = Date.now.formatted(.iso8601.year().month().day().dateSeparator(.dash).dateTimeSeparator(.space).time(includingFractionalSeconds: false) .timeSeparator(.colon))
如果单从代码量上来看，在本例中，新 API 不占据任何优势。不过你无需在 yyyy 和 YYYY 或者 MM 还是 mm 中犹豫，也不用反复查看 令人头痛的文档，减少了在代码中犯错的可能性。
风格转换？
旧 API 是 Objectiv-C 的产物，它十分高效且好用，但在 Swift 中使用难免有不协调感。
新 API 是完全为 Swift 开发的，它采用了当前流行的声明式的风格。开发者只需要声明需要显示的字段，系统将以合适的格式进行呈现。
两种风格将在苹果的开发生态中长期共存，开发者可以选择适合自己的方式来实现同一个目标。
因此不存在风格转换的问题，苹果只是补交了 Swift 开发环境上缺失的一部分而已。
结论
新旧 API 将长期共存。
新 API 并非用来替换旧的 Formatter API，应该算是旧 Formatter 的 Swift 实现版本。新 API 基本涵盖了旧 API 绝大多数的功能，着重改善了开发者的使用体验。
类似的情况在最近几年中将不断上演，苹果在 Swift 语言层面基本完善的情况下，将逐步提供其核心框架的 Swift 版本。本届 WWDC 上推出的 AttributedString 也可以佐证这一点。
如何自定义新的 Formatter
新老 API 在自定义方面的不同
旧 API 是用类实现的，在创建自定义格式化器时，我们需要创建一个 Formatter 的子类，并至少实现以下两个方法：
class MyFormatter:Formatter {
// 将被格式化类型转换成格式类型（字符串）
override func string(for obj: Any?) -> String?{
guard let value = obj as? Double else {return nil}
return String(value)
}
// 将格式化类型（字符串）转换回被格式化类型
override func getObjectValue(_ obj: AutoreleasingUnsafeMutablePointer<AnyObject?>?, for string: String, errorDescription error: AutoreleasingUnsafeMutablePointer<NSString?>?) -> Bool{
guard let value = Double(string) else {return false}
obj?.pointee = value as AnyObject
return true
}
}
需要的情况下，我们也可以提供
NSAttributedString 的格式化实现
override func attributedString(for obj: Any, withDefaultAttributes attrs: [NSAttributedString.Key : Any]? = nil) -> NSAttributedString? {
nil
}
数据的格式转换都是在一个类定义中完成的。
新 API 充分体现了 Swift 作为面向协议语言的特点，使用两个协议（
FormatStyle、
ParseStrategy），分别定义了格式化数据和从格式化转换两个方向的实现。
新协议
FormatStyle
将被格式化类型转换成格式化类型。
public protocol FormatStyle : Decodable, Encodable, Hashable {
/// The type of data to format.
associatedtype FormatInput
/// The type of the formatted data.
associatedtype FormatOutput
/// Creates a `FormatOutput` instance from `value`.
func format(_ value: Self.FormatInput) -> Self.FormatOutput
/// If the format allows selecting a locale, returns a copy of this format with the new locale set. Default implementation returns an unmodified self.
func locale(_ locale: Locale) -> Self
}
尽管在导出类型上使用了泛型，不过由于新 API 着重于格式化（而不是类型转换），因此通常 FormatOutpu 为
String 或者
AttributedString。
func format(_ value: Self.FormatInput) -> Self.FormatOutput 是必须实现的方法，
locale 用来为 Formatter 设置区域信息，其返回值中的
format 方法的输出类型同原结构一致。因此，尽管 Formatter 会针对不同区域提供不同语言的返回结果，但为了兼容性，返回结果仍为
String。
FormatStyle 协议同时约定了必须满足 Codable 和 Hashable。
ParseStrategy
将格式化后的数据转换成被格式化类型
public protocol ParseStrategy : Decodable, Encodable, Hashable {
/// The type of the representation describing the data.
associatedtype ParseInput
/// The type of the data type.
associatedtype ParseOutput
/// Creates an instance of the `ParseOutput` type from `value`.
func parse(_ value: Self.ParseInput) throws -> Self.ParseOutput
}
parse 的定义可比旧 API 的
getObjectValue 容易理解多了。
ParseableFromatStyle
由于
FormatStyle 和
ParseStrategy 是两个独立的协议，因此苹果又提供了
ParseableFromatStyle 协议，方便我们在一个结构体中实现两个协议的方法。
public protocol ParseableFormatStyle : FormatStyle {
associatedtype Strategy : ParseStrategy where Self.FormatInput == Self.Strategy.ParseOutput, Self.FormatOutput == Self.Strategy.ParseInput
/// A `ParseStrategy` that can be used to parse this `FormatStyle`'s output
var parseStrategy: Self.Strategy { get }
}
尽管理论上也可以通过
FormatStyle&ParseStrategy在一个结构体中实现双向转换，不过官方框架只支持通过
ParseableFromatStyle协议实现的 Formatter。
其他
尽管
ParseableFromatStyle 协议并没有要求一定要输出 AttributedString，不过在官方的新 Formatter API 中还是为每个类型都提供了 AttributedString 的输出。
为了方便 Formatter 的调用，所有的官方 Formatter 都使用了 Swift 5.5 的新功能——在泛型上下文中扩展静态成员查找
例如
extension FormatStyle where Self == IntegerFormatStyle<Int> {
public static var number: IntegerFormatStyle<Int> { get }
}
我们最好也为自定义的 Formatter 提供类似的定义
实战
目标
本节中，我们将用新的协议来实现针对 UIColor 的 Formatter，它将实现如下功能：
- 转换成 String
UIColor.red.formatted()
// #FFFFFF
- 转换成 AttributedString
UIColor.red.formatted(.uiColor.attributed)
- 从 String 转换成 UIColor
let color = try! UIColor("#FFFFFFCC")
// UIExtendedSRGBColorSpace 1 1 1 0.8
- 支持链式配置（前缀、标记符号、是否显示透明度）
Text(color, format: .uiColor.alpah().mark().prefix)
- localized
实现 ParseStrategy
将字符串转换成 UIColor。
struct UIColorParseStrategy: ParseStrategy {
func parse(_ value: String) throws -> UIColor {
var hexColor = value
if value.hasPrefix("#") {
let start = value.index(value.startIndex, offsetBy: 1)
hexColor = String(value[start...])
}
if hexColor.count == 6 {
hexColor += "FF"
}
if hexColor.count == 8 {
let scanner = Scanner(string: hexColor)
var hexNumber: UInt64 = 0
if scanner.scanHexInt64(&hexNumber) {
return UIColor(red: CGFloat((hexNumber & 0xff000000) >> 24) / 255,
green: CGFloat((hexNumber & 0x00ff0000) >> 16) / 255,
blue: CGFloat((hexNumber & 0x0000ff00) >> 8) / 255,
alpha: CGFloat(hexNumber & 0x000000ff) / 255)
}
}
throw Err.wrongColor
}
enum Err: Error {
case wrongColor
}
}
在 Demo 中，我们并没有实现一个要求非常严格的 ParseStrategy。任何长度为 6 或 8 的十六进制字符串都将被转换成 UIColor。
实现 ParseableFromatStyle
struct UIColorFormatStyle: ParseableFormatStyle {
var parseStrategy: UIColorParseStrategy {
UIColorParseStrategy()
}
private var alpha: Alpha = .none
private var prefix: Prefix = .hashtag
private var mark: Mark = .none
private var locale: Locale = .current
enum Prefix: Codable {
case hashtag
case none
}
enum Alpha: Codable {
case show
case none
}
enum Mark: Codable {
case show
case none
}
init(prefix: Prefix = .hashtag, alpha: Alpha = .none, mark: Mark = .none, locale: Locale = .current) {
self.prefix = prefix
self.alpha = alpha
self.mark = mark
self.locale = locale
}
func format(_ value: UIColor) -> String {
let (prefix, red, green, blue, alpha, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark) = Self.getField(value, prefix: prefix, alpha: alpha, mark: mark, locale: locale)
return prefix + redMark + red + greenMark + green + blueMark + blue + alphaMark + alpha
}
}
extension UIColorFormatStyle {
static func getField(_ color: UIColor, prefix: Prefix, alpha: Alpha, mark: Mark, locale: Locale) -> (prefix: String, red: String, green: String, blue: String, alpha: String, redMask: String, greenMark: String, blueMark: String, alphaMark: String) {
var r: CGFloat = 0
var g: CGFloat = 0
var b: CGFloat = 0
var a: CGFloat = 0
color.getRed(&r, green: &g, blue: &b, alpha: &a)
let formatString = "%02X"
let prefix = prefix == .hashtag ? "#" : ""
let red = String(format: formatString, Int(r * 0xff))
let green = String(format: formatString, Int(g * 0xff))
let blue = String(format: formatString, Int(b * 0xff))
let alphaString = alpha == .show ? String(format: formatString, Int(a * 0xff)) : ""
var redMark = ""
var greenMark = ""
var blueMark = ""
var alphaMark = ""
if mark == .show {
redMark = "Red: "
greenMark = "Green: "
blueMark = "Blue: "
alphaMark = alpha == .show ? "Alpha: " : ""
}
return (prefix, red, green, blue, alphaString, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark)
}
}
在 ParseableFromatStyle 中，除了实现
format 方法外，我们为不同的配置声明了属性。
将
getField方法声明为结构方法，便于之后的
Attributed调用
在完成了上述代码后，我们已经可以使用代码在 UIColor 和 String 之间进行转换：
let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle().format(UIColor.blue)
// #0000FF
let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle(prefix: .none, alpha: .show, mark: .show).format(UIColor.blue)
// Red:00 Green:00 Blue:FF Alpha:FF
let color = try! UIColorFormatStyle().parseStrategy.parse("#FF3322")
// UIExtendedSRGBColorSpace 1 0.2 0.133333 1
链式配置
extension UIColorFormatStyle {
func prefix(_ value: Prefix = .hashtag) -> Self {
guard prefix != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.prefix = value
return result
}
func alpah(_ value: Alpha = .show) -> Self {
guard alpha != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.alpha = value
return result
}
func mark(_ value: Mark = .show) -> Self {
guard mark != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.mark = value
return result
}
func locale(_ locale: Locale) -> UIColorFormatStyle {
guard self.locale != locale else { return self }
var result = self
result.locale = locale
return result
}
}
现在我们获得了链式配置的能力。
let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle().alpah(.show).prefix(.none).format(UIColor.blue)
// 0000FFFF
localized 支持
由于
format 的输出类型为 String，因此，我们需要在
getField 中将
Mark 转换成对应区域的文字。在
getField 中做如下修改：
if mark == .show {
redMark = getLocalizedString(.red, locale: locale)
greenMark = getLocalizedString(.green, locale: locale)
blueMark = getLocalizedString(.blue, locale: locale)
alphaMark = alpha == .show ? getLocalizedString(.alpha, locale: locale) : ""
}
在 UIColorFormatStyle 添加如下代码：
enum MarkTag:String{
case red
case green
case blue
case alpha
}
static let localeString:[String:String] = [
"EN-red":" Red:",
"EN-green":" Green:",
"EN-blue" : " Blue:",
"EN-alpha" : " Alpha:",
"ZH-red" : " 红：",
"ZH-green" : " 绿：",
"ZH-blue" : " 蓝",
"ZH-alpha" : " 透明度："
]
至此，当系统切换到拥有对应语言包的地区时，Mark 将显示对应的内容
# Red:00 Green:00 Blue:FF Alpha:FF
# 红：00 绿：00 蓝：FF 透明度：FF
截至本文完成时，
String(localized:String,locale:Locale)仍有 Bug，无法获取到对应的 Locale 文字。系统的 Formatter 也有这个问题。正常的情况下，我们可以使用如下代码，在非中文区域获得中文的 mark 显示
之前对 String 新的构造方法理解有误，经过官方的邮件解释，
String(localized:String, locale:Locale)中的
locale是用来设置字符串差值中 formatter 的 locale。因此对原有代码进行了修改。
let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle().mark().locale(Locale(identifier: "zh-cn")).format(UIColor.blue)
在 SwiftUI 中设置
// Text 将自动调用 Formatter 的 locale 方法
Text(color, format: .uiColor.mark())
.environment(\.locale, Locale(identifier: "zh-cn"))
AttributedString 支持
创建自定义 Field，便于使用者修改 AttributedString 不同区域的 Style
enum UIColorAttirbute: CodableAttributedStringKey, MarkdownDecodableAttributedStringKey {
enum Value: String, Codable {
case red
case green
case blue
case alpha
case prefix
case mark
}
static var name: String = "colorPart"
}
extension AttributeScopes {
public struct UIColorAttributes: AttributeScope {
let colorPart: UIColorAttirbute
}
var myApp: UIColorAttributes.Type { UIColorAttributes.self }
}
extension AttributeDynamicLookup {
subscript<T>(dynamicMember keyPath: KeyPath<AttributeScopes.UIColorAttributes, T>) -> T where T: AttributedStringKey { self[T.self] }
}
过些日子我会写篇博文介绍 AttributedString 的用法，以及如何自定义 AttributedKey
由于将 UIColor 格式化成 AttributedString 是单向的（无需从 AttribuedString 转换回 UIColor），因此 Attributed 只需遵循 FormatStyle 协议
extension UIColorFormatStyle {
var attributed: Attributed {
Attributed(prefix: prefix, alpha: alpha,mark: mark,locale: locale)
}
struct Attributed: Codable, Hashable, FormatStyle {
private var alpha: Alpha = .none
private var prefix: Prefix = .hashtag
private var mark: Mark = .none
private var locale: Locale = .current
init(prefix: Prefix = .hashtag, alpha: Alpha = .none, mark: Mark = .none, locale: Locale = .current) {
self.prefix = prefix
self.alpha = alpha
self.mark = mark
self.locale = locale
}
func format(_ value: UIColor) -> AttributedString {
let (prefix, red, green, blue, alpha, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark) = UIColorFormatStyle.getField(value, prefix: prefix, alpha: alpha, mark: mark, locale: locale)
let prefixString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(prefix)](colorPart:'prefix')", including: \.myApp)
let redString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(red)](colorPart:'red')", including: \.myApp)
let greenString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(green)](colorPart:'green')", including: \.myApp)
let blueString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(blue)](colorPart:'blue')", including: \.myApp)
let alphaString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(alpha)](colorPart:'alpha')", including: \.myApp)
let redMarkString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(redMark)](colorPart:'mark')", including: \.myApp)
let greenMarkString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(greenMark)](colorPart:'mark')" ,including: \.myApp)
let blueMarkString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(blueMark)](colorPart:'mark')" ,including: \.myApp)
let alphaMarkString = AttributedString(localized: "^[\(alphaMark)](colorPart:'mark')" ,including: \.myApp)
let result = prefixString + redMarkString + redString + greenMarkString + greenString + blueMarkString + blueString + alphaMarkString + alphaString
return result
}
func prefix(_ value: Prefix = .hashtag) -> Self {
guard prefix != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.prefix = value
return result
}
func alpah(_ value: Alpha = .show) -> Self {
guard alpha != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.alpha = value
return result
}
func mark(_ value: Mark = .show) -> Self {
guard mark != value else { return self }
var result = self
result.mark = value
return result
}
func locale<T:FormatStyle>(_ locale: Locale) -> T {
guard self.locale != locale else { return self as! T }
var result = self
result.locale = locale
return result as! T
}
}
}
统一性支持
为 UIColorFormatStyle 添加 FormatStyle 扩展，方便在 Xcode 中使用
extension FormatStyle where Self == UIColorFormatStyle.Attributed {
static var uiColor: UIColorFormatStyle.Attributed {
UIColorFormatStyle().attributed
}
}
extension FormatStyle where Self == UIColorFormatStyle {
static var uiColor: UIColorFormatStyle {
UIColorFormatStyle()
}
}
为 UIColor 添加便捷构造方法和
formatted 方法，保持同官方 Formatter 一致的使用体验。
extension UIColor {
func formatted<F>(_ format: F) -> F.FormatOutput where F: FormatStyle, F.FormatInput == UIColor, F.FormatOutput == String {
format.format(self)
}
func formatted<F>(_ format: F) -> F.FormatOutput where F: FormatStyle, F.FormatInput == UIColor, F.FormatOutput == AttributedString {
format.format(self)
}
func formatted() -> String {
UIColorFormatStyle().format(self)
}
convenience init<T:ParseStrategy>(_ value: String, strategy: T = UIColorParseStrategy() as! T ) throws where T.ParseOutput == UIColor {
try self.init(cgColor: strategy.parse(value as! T.ParseInput).cgColor)
}
convenience init(_ value: String) throws {
try self.init(cgColor: UIColorParseStrategy().parse(value).cgColor)
}
}
完成品
可以在 Github 上下载全部代码。
总结
鉴于官方已经提供了大量种类齐全、功能丰富的 Formatter，大多数的开发者可能都不会碰到需要自定义 Formatter 的场景。不过通过对自定义 Formatter 协议的了解，可以加强我们对原生 Formatter 的认识，在代码中更好地使用它们。
