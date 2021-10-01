WWDC 2021 新 Formatter API：新老比较及如何自定义

在 WWDC 2021 的 What’s in Foundation 专题中，苹果隆重介绍了适用于 Swift 的新 Formatter API。网上已经有不少文章对新 API 的用法进行了说明。本文将通过介绍如何创建符合新 API 的 Formatter，让读者从另一个角度了解新 Formatter API 的设计机制；并对新旧两款 API 进行比较。

本文的演示代码可以在 Github 上下载

新旧交替或风格转换

新 Formatter API 可以做什么

新 Formatter 提供了一个便捷的接口，让 Swift 程序员以更熟悉方式在应用程序中呈现本地化的格式字符串。

新 API 比旧 API 好吗

好和坏都是相对的，对于以 Swift 开发为主或者只会 Swift 的程序员（比如我本人），新 Formatter 不仅学习和使用起来更容易，同时也更适合日益流行的声明式编程风格。不过从整体功能和效率上讲，新 Formatter 并不具备优势。

新旧 API 比较

调用方便度

如果说新 API 相较旧 API 的最大优势，便是在调用上更符合直觉、更方便了。

旧 API：

Swift Copied! let number = 3.147 let numberFormat = NumberFormatter () numberFormat. numberStyle = . decimal numberFormat. maximumFractionDigits = 2 numberFormat. roundingMode = . halfUp let numString = numberFormat. string ( from : NSNumber ( 3.147 )) ! // 3.15

新 API：

Swift Copied! let number = 3.147 let numString = number. formatted ( . number . precision ( . fractionLength ( 2 )) . rounded ( rule : . up )) // 3.15

旧 API：

Swift Copied! let numberlist = [ 3.345 , 534.3412 , 4546.4254 ] let numberFormat = NumberFormatter () numberFormat. numberStyle = . decimal numberFormat. maximumFractionDigits = 2 numberFormat. roundingMode = . halfUp let listFormat = ListFormatter () let listString = listFormat . string ( from : numberlist . compactMap { numberFormat. string ( from : NSNumber ( value : $0 ))} ) ?? "" // 3.35, 534.35, and 4,546.43

新 API：

Swift Copied! let numString1 = numberlist. formatted ( . list ( memberStyle : . number . precision ( . fractionLength ( 2 )) . rounded ( rule : . up ) , type : . and ) ) // 3.35, 534.35, and 4,546.43

即使你对新 API 并不很了解，仅凭代码的自动提示你就可以快速组合出想要的格式化结果。

运行效率

在 WWDC 视频中，苹果几次提及新 API 对性能的提升。不过苹果并没有告诉你全部的真相。

从我个人的测试数据来看，新 API 的效率相较于仅使用一次的 Formatter 实例来说，提升还是比较明显的（30% —— 300%），不过同可复用的 Formatter 实例比较，仍有数量级上的差距。

旧 API，每次都重新创建实例

Swift Copied! func testDateFormatterLong () throws { measure { for _ in 0 ..< count { let date = Date () let formatter = DateFormatter () formatter. dateStyle = . full formatter. timeStyle = . full _ = formatter. string ( from : date ) } } } // 0.121

旧 API，只创建一次实例

Swift Copied! func testDateFormatterLongCreateOnce () throws { let formatter = DateFormatter () measure { for _ in 0 ..< count { let date = Date () formatter. dateStyle = . full formatter. timeStyle = . full _ = formatter. string ( from : date ) } } } // 0.005

新 API

Swift Copied! func testDateFormatStyleLong () throws { measure { for _ in 0 ..< count { _ = Date () . formatted ( . dateTime . year () . month ( . wide ) . day () . weekday ( . wide ) . hour ( . conversationalTwoDigits ( amPM : . wide )) . minute ( . defaultDigits ) . second ( . twoDigits ) . timeZone ( . genericName ( . long ))) } } } // 0.085

使用新 API，配置的内容越多，执行所需时间也会相应增长。不过除非是对性能有非常高要求的场景，否则新 API 的执行效率还是有可以令人满意的。

本文的 Demo 中，附带了部分 Unit Test 代码，大家可以自行测试。

统一性

旧 API 中，针对不同的格式化类型，我们需要创建不同的 Formatter 实例。比如使用 NumberFormatter 格式化数字、DateFormatter 格式化日期。

新 API 针对每个支持的类型都提供了统一的调用接口，尽量减少代码层面的复杂度

Swift Copied! Date. now . formatted () // 9/30/2021, 2:12 PM 345 . formatted ( . number . precision ( . integerLength ( 5 ))) // 00,345 Date. now . addingTimeInterval ( 100000 ) . formatted ( . relative ( presentation : . named )) // tomorrow

自定义难度

新 API 的调用便利性是建立在大量繁杂工作的基础之上的。相较于旧 API 通过属性直接设置，新 API 采用函数式编程方式，针对每个属性单独编写设置方法。虽然并不复杂，但工作量明显提高。

AttributedString

新 API 为每个可转换类型都提供 AttributedString 格式支持。通过 AttribtedString 中的 Field，可以方便的生成想要的显示样式。

比如：

Swift Copied! var dateString: AttributedString { var attributedString = Date. now . formatted ( . dateTime . hour () . minute () . weekday () . attributed ) let weekContainer = AttributeContainer () . dateField ( . weekday ) let colorContainer = AttributeContainer () . foregroundColor ( . red ) attributedString. replaceAttributes ( weekContainer, with : colorContainer ) return attributedString } Text ( dateString )

代码出错率

在新 API 中，一切都是类型安全的，开发者无需反复的查阅文档，你的代码可以享受编译时检查的好处。

比如下面的代码

旧 API

Swift Copied! let dateFormatter:DateFormatter = { let formatter = DateFormatter () formatter. dateFormat = " yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss " return formatter }() let dateString = dateFormatter. string ( from : Date. now )

新 API

Swift Copied! let dateString = Date. now . formatted ( . iso8601 . year () . month () . day () . dateSeparator ( . dash ) . dateTimeSeparator ( . space ) . time ( includingFractionalSeconds : false ) . timeSeparator ( . colon ))

如果单从代码量上来看，在本例中，新 API 不占据任何优势。不过你无需在 yyyy 和 YYYY 或者 MM 还是 mm 中犹豫，也不用反复查看 令人头痛的文档，减少了在代码中犯错的可能性。

风格转换？

旧 API 是 Objectiv-C 的产物，它十分高效且好用，但在 Swift 中使用难免有不协调感。

新 API 是完全为 Swift 开发的，它采用了当前流行的声明式的风格。开发者只需要声明需要显示的字段，系统将以合适的格式进行呈现。

两种风格将在苹果的开发生态中长期共存，开发者可以选择适合自己的方式来实现同一个目标。

因此不存在风格转换的问题，苹果只是补交了 Swift 开发环境上缺失的一部分而已。

结论

新旧 API 将长期共存。

新 API 并非用来替换旧的 Formatter API，应该算是旧 Formatter 的 Swift 实现版本。新 API 基本涵盖了旧 API 绝大多数的功能，着重改善了开发者的使用体验。

类似的情况在最近几年中将不断上演，苹果在 Swift 语言层面基本完善的情况下，将逐步提供其核心框架的 Swift 版本。本届 WWDC 上推出的 AttributedString 也可以佐证这一点。

如何自定义新的 Formatter

新老 API 在自定义方面的不同

旧 API 是用类实现的，在创建自定义格式化器时，我们需要创建一个 Formatter 的子类，并至少实现以下两个方法：

Swift Copied! class MyFormatter : Formatter { // 将被格式化类型转换成格式类型（字符串） override func string ( for obj : Any ? ) -> String ? { guard let value = obj as? Double else { return nil } return String ( value ) } // 将格式化类型（字符串）转换回被格式化类型 override func getObjectValue ( _ obj : AutoreleasingUnsafeMutablePointer < AnyObject ? > ? , for string : String , errorDescription error : AutoreleasingUnsafeMutablePointer < NSString ? > ? ) -> Bool { guard let value = Double ( string ) else { return false } obj ? . pointee = value as AnyObject return true } }

需要的情况下，我们也可以提供 NSAttributedString 的格式化实现

Swift Copied! override func attributedString ( for obj : Any , withDefaultAttributes attrs : [ NSAttributedString. Key : Any ] ? = nil ) -> NSAttributedString ? { nil }

数据的格式转换都是在一个类定义中完成的。

新 API 充分体现了 Swift 作为面向协议语言的特点，使用两个协议（ FormatStyle 、 ParseStrategy ），分别定义了格式化数据和从格式化转换两个方向的实现。

新协议

FormatStyle

将被格式化类型转换成格式化类型。

Swift Copied! public protocol FormatStyle : Decodable , Encodable , Hashable { /// The type of data to format. associatedtype FormatInput /// The type of the formatted data. associatedtype FormatOutput /// Creates a `FormatOutput` instance from `value`. func format ( _ value : Self .FormatInput ) -> Self .FormatOutput /// If the format allows selecting a locale, returns a copy of this format with the new locale set. Default implementation returns an unmodified self. func locale ( _ locale : Locale ) -> Self }

尽管在导出类型上使用了泛型，不过由于新 API 着重于格式化（而不是类型转换），因此通常 FormatOutpu 为 String 或者 AttributedString 。

func format(_ value: Self.FormatInput) -> Self.FormatOutput 是必须实现的方法， locale 用来为 Formatter 设置区域信息，其返回值中的 format 方法的输出类型同原结构一致。因此，尽管 Formatter 会针对不同区域提供不同语言的返回结果，但为了兼容性，返回结果仍为 String 。

FormatStyle 协议同时约定了必须满足 Codable 和 Hashable。

ParseStrategy

将格式化后的数据转换成被格式化类型

Swift Copied! public protocol ParseStrategy : Decodable , Encodable , Hashable { /// The type of the representation describing the data. associatedtype ParseInput /// The type of the data type. associatedtype ParseOutput /// Creates an instance of the `ParseOutput` type from `value`. func parse ( _ value : Self .ParseInput ) throws -> Self .ParseOutput }

parse 的定义可比旧 API 的 getObjectValue 容易理解多了。

ParseableFromatStyle

由于 FormatStyle 和 ParseStrategy 是两个独立的协议，因此苹果又提供了 ParseableFromatStyle 协议，方便我们在一个结构体中实现两个协议的方法。

Swift Copied! public protocol ParseableFormatStyle : FormatStyle { associatedtype Strategy : ParseStrategy where Self .FormatInput == Self .Strategy.ParseOutput, Self .FormatOutput == Self .Strategy.ParseInput /// A `ParseStrategy` that can be used to parse this `FormatStyle`'s output var parseStrategy: Self .Strategy { get } }

尽管理论上也可以通过 FormatStyle&ParseStrategy 在一个结构体中实现双向转换，不过官方框架只支持通过 ParseableFromatStyle 协议实现的 Formatter。

其他

尽管 ParseableFromatStyle 协议并没有要求一定要输出 AttributedString，不过在官方的新 Formatter API 中还是为每个类型都提供了 AttributedString 的输出。

为了方便 Formatter 的调用，所有的官方 Formatter 都使用了 Swift 5.5 的新功能——在泛型上下文中扩展静态成员查找

例如

Swift Copied! extension FormatStyle where Self == IntegerFormatStyle < Int > { public static var number: IntegerFormatStyle < Int > { get } }

我们最好也为自定义的 Formatter 提供类似的定义

实战

目标

本节中，我们将用新的协议来实现针对 UIColor 的 Formatter，它将实现如下功能：

转换成 String

Swift Copied! UIColor. red . formatted () // #FFFFFF

转换成 AttributedString

Swift Copied! UIColor. red . formatted ( . uiColor . attributed )

从 String 转换成 UIColor

Swift Copied! let color = try ! UIColor ( " #FFFFFFCC " ) // UIExtendedSRGBColorSpace 1 1 1 0.8

支持链式配置（前缀、标记符号、是否显示透明度）

Swift Copied! Text ( color, format : . uiColor . alpah () . mark () . prefix )

localized

实现 ParseStrategy

将字符串转换成 UIColor。

Swift Copied! struct UIColorParseStrategy : ParseStrategy { func parse ( _ value : String ) throws -> UIColor { var hexColor = value if value. hasPrefix ( " # " ) { let start = value. index ( value. startIndex , offsetBy : 1 ) hexColor = String ( value [ start ... ]) } if hexColor. count == 6 { hexColor += " FF " } if hexColor. count == 8 { let scanner = Scanner ( string : hexColor ) var hexNumber: UInt64 = 0 if scanner. scanHexInt64 ( & hexNumber ) { return UIColor ( red : CGFloat (( hexNumber & 0xff000000 ) >> 24 ) / 255 , green : CGFloat (( hexNumber & 0x00ff0000 ) >> 16 ) / 255 , blue : CGFloat (( hexNumber & 0x0000ff00 ) >> 8 ) / 255 , alpha : CGFloat ( hexNumber & 0x000000ff ) / 255 ) } } throw Err. wrongColor } enum Err : Error { case wrongColor } }

在 Demo 中，我们并没有实现一个要求非常严格的 ParseStrategy。任何长度为 6 或 8 的十六进制字符串都将被转换成 UIColor。

实现 ParseableFromatStyle

Swift Copied! struct UIColorFormatStyle : ParseableFormatStyle { var parseStrategy: UIColorParseStrategy { UIColorParseStrategy () } private var alpha: Alpha = . none private var prefix: Prefix = . hashtag private var mark: Mark = . none private var locale: Locale = . current enum Prefix : Codable { case hashtag case none } enum Alpha : Codable { case show case none } enum Mark : Codable { case show case none } init ( prefix : Prefix = . hashtag , alpha : Alpha = . none , mark : Mark = . none , locale : Locale = . current ) { self . prefix = prefix self . alpha = alpha self . mark = mark self . locale = locale } func format ( _ value : UIColor ) -> String { let ( prefix , red, green, blue, alpha, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark ) = Self . getField ( value, prefix : prefix , alpha : alpha, mark : mark, locale : locale ) return prefix + redMark + red + greenMark + green + blueMark + blue + alphaMark + alpha } } extension UIColorFormatStyle { static func getField ( _ color : UIColor, prefix : Prefix, alpha : Alpha, mark : Mark, locale : Locale ) -> ( prefix: String , red: String , green: String , blue: String , alpha: String , redMask: String , greenMark: String , blueMark: String , alphaMark: String ) { var r: CGFloat = 0 var g: CGFloat = 0 var b: CGFloat = 0 var a: CGFloat = 0 color. getRed ( & r, green : & g, blue : & b, alpha : & a ) let formatString = " %02X " let prefix = prefix == . hashtag ? " # " : "" let red = String ( format : formatString, Int ( r * 0xff )) let green = String ( format : formatString, Int ( g * 0xff )) let blue = String ( format : formatString, Int ( b * 0xff )) let alphaString = alpha == . show ? String ( format : formatString, Int ( a * 0xff )) : "" var redMark = "" var greenMark = "" var blueMark = "" var alphaMark = "" if mark == .show { redMark = " Red: " greenMark = " Green: " blueMark = " Blue: " alphaMark = alpha == . show ? " Alpha: " : "" } return ( prefix , red, green, blue, alphaString, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark ) } }

在 ParseableFromatStyle 中，除了实现 format 方法外，我们为不同的配置声明了属性。

将 getField 方法声明为结构方法，便于之后的 Attributed 调用

在完成了上述代码后，我们已经可以使用代码在 UIColor 和 String 之间进行转换：

Swift Copied! let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle () . format ( UIColor. blue ) // #0000FF let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle ( prefix : . none , alpha : . show , mark : . show ) . format ( UIColor. blue ) // Red:00 Green:00 Blue:FF Alpha:FF let color = try ! UIColorFormatStyle () . parseStrategy . parse ( " #FF3322 " ) // UIExtendedSRGBColorSpace 1 0.2 0.133333 1

链式配置

Swift Copied! extension UIColorFormatStyle { func prefix ( _ value : Prefix = . hashtag ) -> Self { guard prefix != value else { return self } var result = self result. prefix = value return result } func alpah ( _ value : Alpha = . show ) -> Self { guard alpha != value else { return self } var result = self result. alpha = value return result } func mark ( _ value : Mark = . show ) -> Self { guard mark != value else { return self } var result = self result. mark = value return result } func locale ( _ locale : Locale ) -> UIColorFormatStyle { guard self .locale != locale else { return self } var result = self result. locale = locale return result } }

现在我们获得了链式配置的能力。

Swift Copied! let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle () . alpah ( . show ) . prefix ( . none ) . format ( UIColor. blue ) // 0000FFFF

localized 支持

由于 format 的输出类型为 String，因此，我们需要在 getField 中将 Mark 转换成对应区域的文字。在 getField 中做如下修改：

Swift Copied! if mark == .show { redMark = getLocalizedString ( . red , locale : locale ) greenMark = getLocalizedString ( . green , locale : locale ) blueMark = getLocalizedString ( . blue , locale : locale ) alphaMark = alpha == . show ? getLocalizedString ( . alpha , locale : locale ) : "" }

在 UIColorFormatStyle 添加如下代码：

Swift Copied! enum MarkTag : String { case red case green case blue case alpha } static let localeString: [ String : String ] = [ " EN-red " : " Red: " , " EN-green " : " Green: " , " EN-blue " : " Blue: " , " EN-alpha " : " Alpha: " , " ZH-red " : " 红： " , " ZH-green " : " 绿： " , " ZH-blue " : " 蓝 " , " ZH-alpha " : " 透明度： " ]

至此，当系统切换到拥有对应语言包的地区时，Mark 将显示对应的内容

Swift Copied! # Red : 00 Green : 00 Blue : FF Alpha : FF # 红： 00 绿： 00 蓝：FF 透明度：FF

截至本文完成时， String(localized:String,locale:Locale) 仍有 Bug，无法获取到对应的 Locale 文字。系统的 Formatter 也有这个问题。正常的情况下，我们可以使用如下代码，在非中文区域获得中文的 mark 显示 之前对 String 新的构造方法理解有误，经过官方的邮件解释， String(localized:String, locale:Locale) 中的 locale 是用来设置字符串差值中 formatter 的 locale。因此对原有代码进行了修改。

Swift Copied! let colorString = UIColorFormatStyle () . mark () . locale ( Locale ( identifier : " zh-cn " )) . format ( UIColor. blue )

在 SwiftUI 中设置

Swift Copied! // Text 将自动调用 Formatter 的 locale 方法 Text ( color, format : . uiColor . mark ()) . environment ( \. locale , Locale ( identifier : " zh-cn " ))

AttributedString 支持

创建自定义 Field，便于使用者修改 AttributedString 不同区域的 Style

Swift Copied! enum UIColorAttirbute : CodableAttributedStringKey , MarkdownDecodableAttributedStringKey { enum Value : String , Codable { case red case green case blue case alpha case prefix case mark } static var name: String = " colorPart " } extension AttributeScopes { public struct UIColorAttributes : AttributeScope { let colorPart: UIColorAttirbute } var myApp: UIColorAttributes. Type { UIColorAttributes. self } } extension AttributeDynamicLookup { subscript < T >( dynamicMember keyPath : KeyPath < AttributeScopes.UIColorAttributes, T >) -> T where T : AttributedStringKey { self [ T. self ] } }

过些日子我会写篇博文介绍 AttributedString 的用法，以及如何自定义 AttributedKey

由于将 UIColor 格式化成 AttributedString 是单向的（无需从 AttribuedString 转换回 UIColor），因此 Attributed 只需遵循 FormatStyle 协议

Swift Copied! extension UIColorFormatStyle { var attributed: Attributed { Attributed ( prefix : prefix , alpha : alpha, mark : mark, locale : locale ) } struct Attributed : Codable , Hashable , FormatStyle { private var alpha: Alpha = . none private var prefix: Prefix = . hashtag private var mark: Mark = . none private var locale: Locale = . current init ( prefix : Prefix = . hashtag , alpha : Alpha = . none , mark : Mark = . none , locale : Locale = . current ) { self . prefix = prefix self . alpha = alpha self . mark = mark self . locale = locale } func format ( _ value : UIColor ) -> AttributedString { let ( prefix , red, green, blue, alpha, redMark, greenMark, blueMark, alphaMark ) = UIColorFormatStyle. getField ( value, prefix : prefix , alpha : alpha, mark : mark, locale : locale ) let prefixString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( prefix ) ](colorPart:'prefix') " , including : \. myApp ) let redString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( red ) ](colorPart:'red') " , including : \. myApp ) let greenString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( green ) ](colorPart:'green') " , including : \. myApp ) let blueString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( blue ) ](colorPart:'blue') " , including : \. myApp ) let alphaString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( alpha ) ](colorPart:'alpha') " , including : \. myApp ) let redMarkString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( redMark ) ](colorPart:'mark') " , including : \. myApp ) let greenMarkString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( greenMark ) ](colorPart:'mark') " , including : \. myApp ) let blueMarkString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( blueMark ) ](colorPart:'mark') " , including : \. myApp ) let alphaMarkString = AttributedString ( localized : " ^[ \( alphaMark ) ](colorPart:'mark') " , including : \. myApp ) let result = prefixString + redMarkString + redString + greenMarkString + greenString + blueMarkString + blueString + alphaMarkString + alphaString return result } func prefix ( _ value : Prefix = . hashtag ) -> Self { guard prefix != value else { return self } var result = self result. prefix = value return result } func alpah ( _ value : Alpha = . show ) -> Self { guard alpha != value else { return self } var result = self result. alpha = value return result } func mark ( _ value : Mark = . show ) -> Self { guard mark != value else { return self } var result = self result. mark = value return result } func locale < T : FormatStyle >( _ locale : Locale ) -> T { guard self .locale != locale else { return self as! T } var result = self result. locale = locale return result as! T } } }

统一性支持

为 UIColorFormatStyle 添加 FormatStyle 扩展，方便在 Xcode 中使用

Swift Copied! extension FormatStyle where Self == UIColorFormatStyle.Attributed { static var uiColor: UIColorFormatStyle.Attributed { UIColorFormatStyle () . attributed } } extension FormatStyle where Self == UIColorFormatStyle { static var uiColor: UIColorFormatStyle { UIColorFormatStyle () } }

为 UIColor 添加便捷构造方法和 formatted 方法，保持同官方 Formatter 一致的使用体验。

Swift Copied! extension UIColor { func formatted < F >( _ format : F ) -> F.FormatOutput where F : FormatStyle , F.FormatInput == UIColor, F.FormatOutput == String { format. format ( self ) } func formatted < F >( _ format : F ) -> F.FormatOutput where F : FormatStyle , F.FormatInput == UIColor, F.FormatOutput == AttributedString { format. format ( self ) } func formatted () -> String { UIColorFormatStyle () . format ( self ) } convenience init < T : ParseStrategy >( _ value : String , strategy : T = UIColorParseStrategy () as! T ) throws where T.ParseOutput == UIColor { try self . init ( cgColor : strategy. parse ( value as! T. ParseInput ) . cgColor ) } convenience init ( _ value : String ) throws { try self . init ( cgColor : UIColorParseStrategy () . parse ( value ) . cgColor ) } }

完成品

可以在 Github 上下载全部代码。

总结

鉴于官方已经提供了大量种类齐全、功能丰富的 Formatter，大多数的开发者可能都不会碰到需要自定义 Formatter 的场景。不过通过对自定义 Formatter 协议的了解，可以加强我们对原生 Formatter 的认识，在代码中更好地使用它们。