HowTo —— 使用 onOpenURL 处理 Universal Links

SwiftUI 2.0 由于可以采用新的代码架构（Life Cycle SwiftUI App）来组织 app, 因此提供了 onOpenURL 来处理 Univeresal Links。不同于在 AppDelegate 或 SceneDelegate 中的解决方案，onOpenURL 作为一个 view modifier，你可以在任意 View 上注册你的 app 的 URL 处理机制。关于如何为自己的 app 创建 URL Scheme，请参阅 苹果的官方文档。

首先在项目中设置 URL

Swift Copied!