HowTo —— Handling Universal Links with onOpenURL

SwiftUI 2.0, with its new coding architecture (Life Cycle SwiftUI App), introduces onOpenURL for handling Universal Links. Unlike solutions in AppDelegate or SceneDelegate, onOpenURL is a view modifier, allowing you to register your app’s URL handling mechanism on any View. For information on creating a URL Scheme for your app, refer to Apple’s official documentation.

Basic Usage

Swift Copied! VStack { Text ( " Hello World " ) } . onOpenURL { url in // Do something }

Sample Code

First, set up the URL in the project

Swift Copied! import SwiftUI struct ContentView : View { @ State var tabSelection: TabSelection = . news @ State var show = false var body: some View { TabView ( selection : $tabSelection ){ Text ( " News " ) . tabItem { Image ( systemName : " newspaper " ) } . tag ( TabSelection. news ) Text ( " Music " ) . tabItem { Image ( systemName : " music.quarternote.3 " ) } . tag ( TabSelection. music ) Text ( " Settings " ) . tabItem { Image ( systemName : " dial.max " ) } . tag ( TabSelection. settings ) } . sheet ( isPresented : $show ) { Text ( " URL call parameters incorrect " ) } . onOpenURL { url in let selection = url. host switch selection { case " news " : tabSelection = . news case " music " : tabSelection = . music case " settings " : tabSelection = . settings default : show = true } } } } enum TabSelection : Hashable { case news , music , settings }

macOS currently does not support this, but it is expected to be provided in the official release.

Special Notes