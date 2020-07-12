HowTo —— SwiftUI2.0 使用 ProgressView 显示进度条

SwiftUI 2.0 新增了一些便捷的内置控件，比如说 Label、ProgressView 等。其基本形态都很普通，不过都支持自定义 style。官方的意图也比较明显，通过内置控件，规范代码、提高原型编写速度，如需要更精细控制可通过扩展 style 来完成。

Swift Copied!