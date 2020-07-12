HowTo —— Using ProgressView in SwiftUI 2.0 to Display Progress Bars

SwiftUI 2.0 introduced some convenient built-in controls, such as Label and ProgressView. They have a basic form that is quite common but support custom styles. The intention of the official team is quite clear: by using built-in controls, they aim to standardize code and speed up prototype writing. If more detailed control is needed, it can be achieved by extending the style.

Classic Spinning Indicator

Swift Copied! ProgressView ()

Linear Progress Bar

Swift Copied! ProgressView ( " Completion " , value : 50 , total : 100 )

Code Example

Swift Copied! import SwiftUI struct ProgressTest : View { @ State var timer = Timer. TimerPublisher ( interval : 0.03 , runLoop : . main , mode : . common ) . autoconnect () @ State var value: Double = 0.0 var body: some View { List { // Unable to define color ProgressView () // Unable to hide Label ProgressView ( " Completion " , value : value, total : 100 ) . accentColor ( . red ) // Custom Style ProgressView ( " Project Progress " , value : value, total : 100 ) . progressViewStyle ( MyProgressViewStyle ()) } . onAppear { timer = Timer. TimerPublisher ( interval : 0.03 , runLoop : . main , mode : . common ) . autoconnect () } . onReceive ( timer ) { _ in if value < 100 { value += 2 } } } } // The method definitions are more or less the same. struct MyProgressViewStyle : ProgressViewStyle { let foregroundColor: Color let backgroundColor: Color init ( foregroundColor : Color = . blue , backgroundColor : Color = . orange ) { self . foregroundColor = foregroundColor self . backgroundColor = backgroundColor } func makeBody ( configuration : Configuration ) -> some View { GeometryReader { proxy in ZStack ( alignment : . topLeading ) { backgroundColor Rectangle () . fill ( foregroundColor ) . frame ( width : proxy. size . width * CGFloat ( configuration. fractionCompleted ?? 0.0 )) } . clipShape ( RoundedRectangle ( cornerRadius : 10 )) . overlay ( configuration. label . foregroundColor ( . white ) ) } } }