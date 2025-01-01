About

Hi, I'm Xu Yang

Online, I publish articles under the pen name Fatbobman (东坡肘子).

A chance opportunity led me to become an Apple ecosystem developer. Initially, my goal was to use this as a means to rehabilitate my body (specifically to improve brain function dulled due to medication trauma) and to develop an app for my personal use. Unexpectedly, as I invested more and more time, it has now become a significant part of my life.

About This Blog

The primary purpose of creating this blog was to document the challenges I encountered in my learning journey. As my readership has grown, I've also started to consciously write articles that are more suitable for a wider audience.

Current Focus

Currently, I am mainly focused on technologies like Swift, SwiftUI, Core Data, and SwiftData. As my knowledge continues to expand, I look forward to exploring more technical areas in the future.

Feel free to leave comments on my articles or reach out through the following channels:

Subscribe to my newsletter for the latest blog posts and curated content from the Apple development ecosystem. Stay informed with weekly highlights that keep you up-to-date with the latest in Apple development.

Weekly Swift & SwiftUI highlights!

Support

If you'd like to support my work in creating high-quality content, you're welcome to contribute through the following ways:

Buy me a coffee Donate via Paypal

Sponsorship

If you're interested in promoting your product to the Swift and iOS developer community, advertising on my blog offers an excellent opportunity for exposure.

Visit Sponsorship page to explore collaboration opportunities!