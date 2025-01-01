Sponsorship

If you appreciate my work and want to promote your product to the Swift and iOS developer community, sponsoring my blog & newsletter could be an excellent opportunity for you. Here are some reasons why:

Stats about blog & newsletter

50,000+ developers visit more than 200 blog articles every month.

90,000+ pageviews with an exceptionally high average time spent on the site.

3,000+ subscribers receive a weekly newsletter via email, with over 60 issues published to date.

53% average open rate for the newsletter.

Note: The above figures represent only email subscribers. The newsletter is also distributed through other channels, significantly increasing its total readership.

How much does it cost?

1 week of sponsorship: $800 Reach 50,000+ Swift and iOS developers with a dedicated sponsorship spot for 7 days.

4 weeks of sponsorship: $2,800 (Save 400 ) Maximize your exposure with a month-long sponsorship, offering consistent visibility to a highly engaged audience. Enjoy a discount of over 12% compared to weekly sponsorships!

What's in it for you?

Sponsored slot in one newsletter issue Your promotion will be featured in both the email and web versions of the newsletter.

Sponsored slot in every blog post Gain visibility in all blog posts published during the sponsorship period.

Social media shoutout to 8,000+ followers Receive a mention in social media posts shared with an audience of over 8,000+ followers, amplifying your brand's reach.

Advertising Example

Start Collaborating

Interested in learning more or discussing collaboration opportunities? I look forward to working with you to bring value to the Swift and iOS development community!