Collections
Layout and Animation
Layout and animation are among the most exciting features of SwiftUI, which have deeply attracted many developers from the outset. Here, I have compiled some articles I have written about layout and animation, hoping they can be helpful in your learning and development journey.
Synchronization and Sharing
CloudKit is a cloud service solution launched by Apple, specifically crafted for developers, aimed at efficiently and swiftly implementing the storage of application data in iCloud, thereby providing users with cloud storage and multi-device sharing services for their data. For small and medium-sized developers, CloudKit offers a powerful feature for their applications with almost no additional cost. This is also one of the significant distinctions between Apple's ecosystem and other platforms.
Data Flow and State Management
As a reactive framework, SwiftUI offers a plethora of property wrappers that can serve as the Source of Truth, each with its unique purpose and characteristics. Simultaneously, effectively utilizing the various tools provided by SwiftUI to manage data flow presents a significant challenge for every developer.
Optimization and Debugging
SwiftUI is well-known for its user-friendliness and high development efficiency, which are its main attractions. However, its inherent opacity presents significant challenges for developers in terms of optimization and effective debugging when issues arise.
In-Depth into Persistence Frameworks
Core Data and SwiftData are crucial persistence frameworks within the Apple ecosystem, establishing a solid foundation for application data. For developers, merely understanding how to use them is insufficient. Gaining a deeper comprehension of the operational mechanisms and internal principles of these frameworks can provide developers with a significant advantage.