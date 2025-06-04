Demystifying SwiftUI’s .ignoredByLayout() — How to Apply Geometry Effects Without Breaking Your Layout

May 14, 2025 #SwiftUI

Among SwiftUI’s many APIs, .ignoredByLayout() is something of an “understated member.” Information is scarce, usage scenarios are uncommon, and its very name tends to raise questions. It seems to suggest some kind of “ignoring” of the layout—but how does that differ from modifiers like offset or scaleEffect, which by default don’t affect their parent’s layout? When does ignoredByLayout actually come into play, and what exactly does it “ignore” or “hide”? In this article, we’ll lift the veil on this subtle API in SwiftUI’s layout mechanism.