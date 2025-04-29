Using equatable() to Avoid the NavigationLink Pre-Build Pitfall

NavigationLink is a component SwiftUI developers love. By ingeniously combining the behavior of
Button with navigation logic, it dramatically simplifies code. Unfortunately, in certain scenarios, using it the wrong way can create serious performance issues and make your app sluggish. This article analyzes the cause of the problem and offers a practical—albeit slightly mysterious—solution: adding the
equatable() modifier to optimize performance.
The Disaster Triggered by NavigationLink
Inside a SwiftUI
List, applying the
id modifier to a child view breaks the list’s built-in optimization. At first render SwiftUI instantiates every child view that bears an
id (all their
init methods run), but it calls
body only for rows currently visible on screen.
Read “Tips and Considerations for Using Lazy Containers in SwiftUI” for more details.
Although combining
id with
List is harmful, we can’t always avoid it. Normally that is tolerable, because creating a SwiftUI view struct is lightweight; the extra initializations are often acceptable.
However, once we drop a
NavigationLink into the same scenario, everything deteriorates rapidly.
NavigationLink has an irritating default: it is pre-built. After a view instance is created, SwiftUI immediately evaluates its child view’s
body. In the example below, even though all
NavigationLinks live inside a lazy container (
List), SwiftUI constructs all child views in one go (triggering both
init and
body), leading to severe hitching.
struct DemoRootView: View {
var body: some View {
NavigationStack {
List(0 ..< 10_000) { i in
LinkView(i: i)
.id(i) // all LinkView inits fire
}
}
}
}
struct LinkView: View {
let i: Int
init(i: Int) {
self.i = i
print("init \(i)")
}
var body: some View {
let _ = print("update \(i)")
NavigationLink(value: i) { // all LinkView bodies fire
Text("\(i)")
}
}
}
Obviously this is unacceptable. To avoid pre-building, many developers jettison
NavigationLink entirely and handle navigation manually:
struct DemoRootView: View {
@State private var path = NavigationPath()
var body: some View {
NavigationStack(path: $path) {
List(0 ..< 10_000) { i in
LinkView(i: i, path: $path)
.id(i) // all LinkView inits fire
}
.navigationDestination(for: Int.self) {
Text("\($0)")
}
}
}
}
struct LinkView: View {
let i: Int
@Binding var path: NavigationPath
init(i: Int, path: Binding<NavigationPath>) {
self.i = i
_path = path
print("init \(i)")
}
var body: some View {
let _ = print("update \(i)")
Button { // replace NavigationLink
path.append(i)
} label: {
Text("\(i)")
}
}
}
But swapping
NavigationLink out for
Button sacrifices the default button styling and interactive feedback—hardly ideal. Is there a best-of-both-worlds solution?
By happy accident I discovered one: keep
NavigationLink, yet stop the pre-evaluation of invisible rows by wrapping the row in
.equatable().
Some readers may feel that the exact recipe of
List+
id+
NavigationLinkis an edge case, but in practice many other setups can force NavigationLink to pre-build en masse. Take a calendar-style screen built with
ScrollView+
LazyVGridand a flock of
NavigationLinks: if the view jumps straight to the bottom of the scroll container at launch, every child view’s
initfires early, and a stampede of
NavigationLinks gets constructed long before the user ever sees them.
Default Diffing vs. Equatable
Before diving into
equatable(), we need a quick recap of SwiftUI’s diffing strategy.
Whenever a parent view updates (i.e., recomputes its
body), SwiftUI builds a fresh child-view instance and quickly compares it with the previous instance to decide whether to recurse into it. SwiftUI’s built-in diff is a field-by-field comparison that’s extremely fast; hence views are not required to adopt the
Equatable protocol.
For a deeper explanation, see “Understanding SwiftUI’s View Update Mechanism: Starting from a TimelineView Update Issue.”
If a view conforms to
Equatable, SwiftUI drops its default heuristic and uses your custom
== instead. Consider:
struct RootView: View {
@State private var i = 0
var body: some View {
VStack {
ChildView(i: i, name: "fat")
Button("i++") { i += 1 }
}
}
}
struct ChildView: View {
let i: Int
let name: String
init(i: Int, name: String) {
self.i = i
self.name = name
print("init \(i)")
}
var body: some View {
Text("Child View \(i)")
}
// Comparison function *without* declaring Equatable
static func == (lhs: Self, rhs: Self) -> Bool {
print("compare")
return lhs.i == rhs.i
}
}
Because
ChildView does not actually conform to
Equatable, SwiftUI sticks to its default diffing and never calls
compare().
Add conformance and SwiftUI switches to your comparison:
extension ChildView: Equatable {}
Caveat: if a view has only one stored property, SwiftUI continues to rely on its native diff even when the type is
Equatable. Reasonable enough—there’s nothing to gain by handing control to a custom comparison that checks a single field.
So, apart from the single-parameter special case, declaring a view
Equatable prompts SwiftUI to adopt your comparison logic.
More real-world examples: “Say Goodbye to dismiss: A State-Driven Path to More Maintainable SwiftUI” and “How to Avoid Repeating SwiftUI View Updates”.
Blocking NavigationLink Pre-Build with equatable()
In early SwiftUI versions you had to call
.equatable() on a view that already conformed to
Equatable to activate the custom diff. Recent versions usually detect conformance automatically, leading many to wonder whether the modifier still matters.
Apple’s docs say
equatable() wraps the view inside an
EquatableView:
Prevents the view from updating its child view when its new value is the same as its old value.
nonisolated func equatable() -> EquatableView<Self>
Although Apple never explains
EquatableView in detail, it absolutely prevents
NavigationLink from pre-building the child view. Witness:
struct DemoRootView: View {
@State private var path = NavigationPath()
var body: some View {
NavigationStack(path: $path) {
List(0 ..< 10_000) { i in
LinkView(i: i)
.equatable() // stops pre-build
.id(i) // all inits fire, bodies don't
}
.navigationDestination(for: Int.self) {
Text("\($0)")
}
}
}
}
struct LinkView: View, Equatable { // must be Equatable
let i: Int
init(i: Int) {
self.i = i
print("init \(i)")
}
var body: some View {
let _ = print("update \(i)")
NavigationLink(value: i) {
Text("\(i)")
}
}
}
Invisible rows now skip their
body evaluation, and scrolling stays smooth.
Why Does This Work? 🤔
I haven’t fully unraveled the secret sauce, but current evidence suggests:
- Default diff SwiftUI performs an efficient, field-by-field comparison.
Equatableswitch Declaring conformance replaces that with your
==.
- NavigationLink detection SwiftUI appears to notice
NavigationLinkat compile time; once a view is instantiated, it eagerly evaluates
body.
- Pre-build motive The exact rationale is unclear, yet it likely relates to setting up the link/destination pipeline ahead of time.
EquatableViewcloak Applying
equatable()wraps the view, and either hides
NavigationLinkfrom SwiftUI’s pre-build scanner or explicitly blocks the evaluation.
We haven’t exposed every cog, but the remedy is effective—and that’s what matters on ship-day.
A Ledger Still in the Fog
In an era of AI-assisted coding, SwiftUI remains strangely “pure.” Because the framework is closed-source, many inner workings defy tidy documentation; we rely heavily on experience and intuition to solve issues.
For a precision-minded profession that’s far from ideal, yet the uncertainty forms a firewall—making this niche just a bit harder for AI to conquer 😂.
Happy coding, and may all your
NavigationLinks stay perfectly lazy!
If this article helped you, feel free to buy me a coffee ☕️ . For sponsorship inquiries, please check out the details here.