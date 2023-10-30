“Yuque(语雀)” is a well-known cloud note service provider in China, positioned as a knowledge base tool, highly favored by IT companies and developers. However, last week Yuque encountered a severe online outage that lasted for a whole 7 hours. Coupled with the founder’s departure a few months ago, various speculations circulated on the internet. Eventually, the problem was resolved, and in order to appease public opinion, Yuque offered six months of free membership as compensation to its users.

This incident has raised concerns about cloud services and reignited interest in local storage, which involves saving data and content on local devices rather than solely relying on cloud services.

Recently, my Twitter timeline has been filled with discussions about Local First. Many friends have started transferring their content stored in the cloud to local storage, and some have even completely abandoned cloud services in favor of purely localized applications.

However, cloud services do have their advantages. They provide convenient collaboration and sharing features, enabling team members to access and edit documents in real time. Additionally, cloud services usually have high availability and backup mechanisms to ensure data persistence and reliability.

Regardless of the chosen approach, it is important for personal documents to have multiple backup methods to ensure security. At the same time, when selecting a cloud document service provider, the ease of exporting documents and compatibility with other platforms are also important considerations.

Through this Yuque outage incident, we can see that the Local First concept is gradually gaining popularity and acceptance among users. This also serves as a reminder for cloud service providers to pay more attention to user needs and provide more stable and reliable services to meet different users’ requirements for data storage and management.

Originals

fatbobman

The essence of TipKit lies not in its external visual effects, but in its internal logical expression. It helps developers describe the rules for generating tips in a declarative manner, while the specific implementation of the tips can be completely customized. We can think of TipKit as a rule engine that determines when to display tips, and how to visualize these rules is up to the developers themselves. In this article, we will discuss some advanced topics related to TipKit, such as how to fully customize the tip view (without using TipView and popoverTip), how to use TipKit in UIKit, and how TipKit can share data between different applications. Finally, we will attempt to answer some questions related to TipKit.

If you are not familiar with the TipKit framework, please read the article Mastering TipKit: Basics.

Recent Selections

The 4th Asian Para Games Hangzhou has just concluded. The resilient and inspiring performances of the disabled athletes on the field deeply touched people’s hearts. Their indomitable spirit and fierce determination are truly admirable. As a model for technology companies, Apple has always placed great importance on the user experience of disabled individuals. They have developed numerous assistive features and development frameworks to help developers create more user-friendly and accessible products, continuously striving to create an inclusive technological life for people with disabilities.

Frank L

This is a comprehensive guide article on designing mobile applications with accessibility in mind. The author elaborates on the concept of accessibility, relevant regulations, and the importance of developing accessible applications for users, businesses, and developers. The article also provides practical advice for creating accessible applications and showcases examples of accessibility design through health, chat, and gaming applications. The author emphasizes that accessibility is an integral part of mobile application development and a necessary condition for ensuring technology serves everyone. This guide is of significant value to developers who aspire to create accessible and inclusive applications.

Pasquale Vittorosi and Domenico De Luca

This article summarizes the steps to prepare VoiceOver functionality for an application and emphasizes the importance of providing a good accessibility experience for visually impaired users. The article also provides examples of using accessibility labels in SwiftUI and UIKit to help readers better understand how to implement these labels.

堤@SansanJapan

NameDrop is one of the many highlights features in iOS 17. With NameDrop, you can easily and efficiently share your contact information with people you have just met. Prior to the release of NameDrop, SansanJapan was also developing a similar product. This article explores the basic theory, implementation methods, existing problems, and solutions of using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for distance estimation. It is highly valuable for developers who need to utilize BLE for distance measurement or indoor positioning on the iOS platform.

Kevinzhow

Swift on Server refers to the technology of using the Swift programming language on the server side. By utilizing Swift on Server, it is possible to build high-performance and scalable applications. The author has written a series of articles using a Micro Blog Server as an example to explore the world of Swift on Server with the readers. This series is mainly targeted towards beginners and covers not only the implementation of functionality but also many related concepts. The entire series consists of eleven articles, and currently, it has been updated up to the sixth article. You can find the latest update here.

João Gabriel

In the latest version, SwiftUI provides deep integration with Metal Shader, allowing developers to manipulate colors, shapes, and more with excellent performance. This article details how to use Metal Shader in SwiftUI to achieve a wave animation effect. The content of the article is detailed and easy to understand, sharing the experience of developing animation effects using SwiftUI and Metal shader, which is very helpful for developers who need to understand this knowledge.

狐友靳凯@搜狐

PHPicker is a new component introduced in iOS 14. It allows access to all resources in the photo library without requiring user authorization. This article provides a detailed guide on how to correctly use PHPicker to access selected photo resources from users. The key point is that there is no need to obtain authorization in advance, instead, multimedia resources are handled through NSItemProvider. This approach aligns with the system’s design intention and improves the user experience.