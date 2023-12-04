Recently, I have been busy with refactoring my blog website. This is not only an update project, but also an opportunity to learn new programming languages and modern web development frameworks. As a bilingual blog, I plan to add a simple logic on the homepage to automatically redirect visitors to the corresponding language page based on their browser language settings. During the testing process, I found that different browsers handle the system language list differently, which is a common challenge in frontend development. Although in most cases, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript standards behave consistently across different browsers, there are still slight differences.

At the same time, in the field of native mobile app development, in addition to iOS and Android, we may also need to consider the adaptation of HarmonyOS NEXT, which Huawei is about to launch. Huawei plans to abandon support for Android APIs in the next version of its operating system and instead adopt native development based on HarmonyOS. Although this change is currently only targeting the Chinese market, considering Huawei’s influence in this market, many large companies will not easily give up this user base. This also means that Chinese internet companies are actively adapting to HarmonyOS, bringing new opportunities to the field of native mobile development.

Overall, whether it is frontend or mobile app development, the evolution of technology and changes in the market are constantly driving developers to learn new skills and adapt to new environments. Despite facing challenges, this also provides developers with opportunities for growth and innovation.

Originals

fatbobman

At WWDC 2023, Apple introduced a new modifier for SwiftUI called geometryGroup(). It addresses some animation anomalies that were previously difficult to handle or couldn’t be handled at all. This article will introduce the concept and usage of geometryGroup(), as well as how to handle anomalies in older versions of SwiftUI without using geometryGroup().

Recent Selections

Matthaus Woolard

Although the main purpose of creating the Observation framework is to improve the issue of repetitive evaluations in SwiftUI, it doesn’t mean that the Observation framework can only be used with SwiftUI. Building upon Natalia’s article “Using Observation framework outside of SwiftUI,” Matthaus Woolard further explores the possibility of encapsulating observation into AsyncStream to integrate Observation into the asynchronous programming model and iterate changes through an asynchronous loop.

kyryl horbushko

In the field of programming and software development, “tools” typically refer to programming languages, libraries, frameworks, algorithms, etc., which are resources used by developers to build and optimize solutions. In this article, Kyryl Horbushko demonstrates the importance of being familiar with and correctly applying tools through a specific case: solving a real problem using the Dijkstra algorithm.

Kyle-Ye

Link is a component in SwiftUI that allows navigation to a specified URL. Kyle Ye starts by investigating the issue of Link not being able to directly open links on watchOS. He delves into the internal implementation of the Link component and ultimately discovers a new solution that doesn’t require ASWebAuthenticationSession. This article provides valuable information for SwiftUI developers to gain a deeper understanding and effectively utilize the Link component.

Majid Jabrayilov

In iOS 17, Apple has significantly enhanced the capabilities of MapKit in SwiftUI, allowing developers to create professional and efficient map applications. This article is the first in Majid Jabrayilov’s series on MapKit, and it primarily introduces the basics of integrating MapKit. The author will cover more advanced topics in the future, such as camera manipulation and map controls.

Alexandre Colucci

In this article, Alexandre Colucci analyzes and collects data on the programming languages and UI frameworks used by Apple in the latest macOS Sonoma 14. The aim is to answer the following questions:

What is the total number of binary files in macOS Sonoma? What programming languages are used to develop these applications? How many applications are written in Swift? How many applications use Mac Catalyst and SwiftUI, and how many use AppKit in comparison?

Leonardo Pugliese

In the Apple ecosystem, health-related applications have always been popular. Most health apps require support from the HealthKit framework. Leonardo Pugliese will provide a comprehensive code tutorial on how to create a simple step counter app using SwiftUI and HealthKit.