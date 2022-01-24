Blog Hiatus Notice

My blog, “Fatbobman’s Blog” has been live for 2 years now. The initial purpose of writing this blog was to document my learning process through writing, to deepen my understanding, and to share my findings with friends.

Since the second half of last year, the frequency of posts gradually evolved to at least once a week, and the content of the articles began to move beyond personal learning notes.

The more I write new content, the more I realize my shortcomings. As a programming enthusiast, I’m acutely aware that my foundational knowledge is quite weak, and it’s time for some systematic recharging.

For the same reasons as last year’s hiatus, I plan to spend a complete period of time enriching myself and digesting my recent learnings through practice.

This hiatus is expected to last 2 to 3 months. If there’s anything worth sharing during this time, I might post it spontaneously.

During the hiatus, I’ll still communicate with everyone through blog comments, emails, Twitter, and other means.