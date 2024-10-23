Comprehensive Guide to Mastering KeyPath in Swift

In the world of Swift,
KeyPath is a powerful yet often underestimated feature. Many developers use it inadvertently in their daily programming without fully realizing its potential and importance. This article aims to delve deeply into the functional characteristics of
KeyPath, revealing its unique charm in Swift programming, and helping you transform it into a powerful assistant in your development process.
What Is KeyPath
KeyPath is a powerful feature introduced in Swift 4, used to reference (represent) properties or subscripts within a type.
It has the following characteristics:
- Independent of Specific Instances:
KeyPathdescribes the access path from a certain type to its properties or subscripts, independent of any specific object instance. It can be seen as a static reference that precisely locates the position of a specific property or subscript within a type. This abstraction can be understood by analogy: describing “the left front wheel of my car” is based on a specific instance, while
KeyPathis more like “the left front wheel of a car”—a type-based, universally applicable description. This design makes
KeyPathparticularly useful in generic programming and metaprogramming because it allows us to operate on the structure of a type without knowing the specific instance.
- Limited to Describing Properties:
KeyPathcan only be used to describe properties or subscripts within a type and cannot be used to reference methods.
- Thread-Safe: Although
KeyPathitself is not marked as
Sendable, it is designed to be immutable and can therefore be safely passed between threads. However, the thread safety of the data accessed using
KeyPathstill needs to be considered separately.
- Compile-Time Type Checking:
KeyPathprovides compile-time type checking to ensure that access to properties is type-safe, thus avoiding runtime type errors.
- Part of Metaprogramming:
KeyPathis an important part of Swift metaprogramming. It allows developers to dynamically access properties in a type-safe manner, achieving high flexibility and generality in code.
- Conforms to
Hashableand
EquatableProtocols:
KeyPathconforms to the
Hashableand
Equatableprotocols, which allows them to be used as keys in dictionaries or stored in sets, expanding their usage scenarios.
- Rich Variants:
KeyPathis actually a general term for a family of types, including
KeyPath,
WritableKeyPath, and
ReferenceWritableKeyPath, among others. While these variants essentially all describe access paths to properties, they are each suitable for different scenarios.
- Composable:
KeyPathhas strong composability, allowing developers to chain multiple
KeyPaths together. This feature makes it easy to express and access deeply nested properties.
Basic Usage
Declaration
Swift does not provide a public initializer for
KeyPath; developers need to declare it using literal syntax:
struct People {
var name: String = "fat"
var age: Int = 100
var addresses: [String] = ["world"]
}
// Describes the path to access the 'name' property in People type
let namePath = \People.name
// Describes the path to access the first element of the 'addresses' property in People type
let firstAddressPath = \People.addresses[0]
The declaration syntax of
KeyPath is to add a backslash
\ before
Type.property.
Reading Values via KeyPath
Swift automatically generates a
subscript[keyPath:] subscript method for every type, allowing us to access property values in a specific instance via
KeyPath:
let people1 = People()
print(people1[keyPath: firstAddressPath]) // "world"
var people2 = People()
people2.name = "bob"
print(people2[keyPath: namePath]) // "bob"
Setting Values via KeyPath
Similar to reading values, setting values is also done via
subscript[keyPath:]:
var people = People() // Use 'var' to declare value types
people[keyPath: namePath] = "bob"
print(people[keyPath: \.name]) // "bob"
There are some requirements and limitations when setting values, which will be discussed in detail later.
Using KeyPath as a Parameter
Another important feature of
KeyPath is that it can be passed as a parameter, allowing us to operate on instance properties without knowing the specific property name:
struct People {
var name: String = "fat"
var age: Int = 100
var addresses: [String] = ["world"]
// Accepts a KeyPath where Root is 'People', Value is 'String'
func getInfo(keyPath: KeyPath<Self, String>) -> String {
self[keyPath: keyPath]
}
}
print(people.getInfo(keyPath: \.name)) // "fat"
Members of the KeyPath Family
Before delving into the details of
KeyPath, we first need to understand that
KeyPath usually does not refer to a single type but is a family that includes five different types.
Family Members
The type hierarchy of the
KeyPath family is as follows:
- AnyKeyPath
- PartialKeyPath<Root>
- KeyPath<Root, Value>
- WritableKeyPath<Root, Value>
- ReferenceWritableKeyPath<Root, Value>
1. AnyKeyPath
- The base class of all types in the
KeyPathfamily.
- Does not specify
Rootor
Valuetypes.
- Read-only access; does not allow write operations.
- The biggest feature is that it does not use any generics, so it can generalize all
KeyPathtypes.
2. PartialKeyPath<Root>
- Specifies the
Roottype but does not specify the
Valuetype.
- Read-only access; does not allow write operations.
- Uses one generic (
Root); can be used for partially specialized
KeyPaths.
3. KeyPath<Root, Value>
- Specifies both
Rootand
Valuetypes.
- Read-only access; does not allow write operations.
- Uses two generics, providing a specific mapping from
Rootto
Value.
4. WritableKeyPath<Root, Value>
- Allows read and write operations on properties.
- Applicable to value types and reference types.
- Is the writable version of
KeyPath.
5. ReferenceWritableKeyPath<Root, Value>
- Specifically used for reference types.
- Allows read and write operations on properties.
- Provides additional performance optimizations, especially support for
letproperties.
From the above structure, we can see that the inheritance of the
KeyPath family has the following characteristics:
- The degree of generic specialization gradually increases, from no generics to using two generics.
- Access permissions gradually increase, from read-only to read-write.
Declaration and Conversion
Although the
KeyPath family has multiple types, their declaration methods are very uniform, all declared via literal syntax:
let namePath = \People.name // Inferred as WritableKeyPath<People, String>
In the example above, why is the type of
namePath inferred as
WritableKeyPath<People, String>?
This is because the Swift compiler will automatically infer the most specialized type in the
KeyPath family based on the kind of type (value type or reference type) and the read-write status of the property (read-only or read-write). This inference ensures that
KeyPath can precisely match the characteristics of the property, providing more accurate access or manipulation capabilities.
In the above example,
People is a value type, and
name is a read-write property, so it is inferred as
WritableKeyPath<People, String>. Here,
People corresponds to
Root in the generic, and
String corresponds to
Value.
Other inference examples:
struct People {
let name: String
}
let peopleNamePath = \People.name // Inferred as KeyPath<People, String>, because 'name' is read-only
class Item {
var firstName: String
var lastName: String
var name: String {
get { firstName }
set { firstName = newValue }
}
}
// Inferred as ReferenceWritableKeyPath<Item, String>, because 'Item' is a reference type and 'firstName' is writable
let firstNamePath = \Item.firstName
// Inferred as ReferenceWritableKeyPath<Item, String>, because 'name' has a setter and is writable
let itemNamePath = \Item.name
// Inferred as KeyPath<Item, Int>, because 'count' is a read-only computed property of 'String'
let firstNameCountPath = \Item.firstName.count
Therefore, if we want to explicitly declare a
KeyPath of a specific type, we can specify the type explicitly at declaration:
// Explicitly declare as WritableKeyPath
let firstNamePath: WritableKeyPath<Item, String> = \Item.firstName // Declared as a type higher than ReferenceWritableKeyPath
// Explicitly declare as KeyPath
let itemNamePath: KeyPath<Item, String> = \Item.name // Declared as a higher-level type than ReferenceWritableKeyPath
// Directly declare as AnyKeyPath to avoid using generics
let firstNameCountAnyPath: AnyKeyPath = \Item.firstName.count
// ❌ Declaration fails because 'count' is not writable
let firstNameCountAnyPath: WritableKeyPath<Item, Int> = \Item.firstName.count
Conversion
In the
KeyPath family, more specialized types can be converted to more generalized types. For example:
let firstNameAnyPath: AnyKeyPath = firstNamePath
let itemNameAnyPath: PartialKeyPath<Item> = itemNamePath
This conversion method is different from the conversion mechanism between parent and child classes in Swift; as long as the types and property characteristics meet the conditions, we can freely convert types within the
KeyPath hierarchy. For example, converting
AnyKeyPath to a more specialized type:
let firstNameCountAnyPath: AnyKeyPath = \Item.firstName.count
// Successfully convert to KeyPath
let firstNameCountPath1 = firstNameCountAnyPath as! KeyPath<Item, Int>
// Conversion fails because 'count' is not writable
let firstNameCountPath2 = firstNameCountAnyPath as! WritableKeyPath<Item, Int>
The reason this conversion is possible is that even the most generalized
AnyKeyPath type internally retains all the information of the specialized type.
AnyKeyPath: Not Just a Type-Erasure Tool
When seeing
AnyKeyPath, many developers may think of type-erasure tools like
AnyHashable,
AnyPublisher,
AnyView, etc. Although
AnyKeyPath does have type-erasure characteristics (especially generic erasure), it is essentially more than just a type-erasure tool.
AnyKeyPath is a base class containing comprehensive information, and its subclasses like
PartialKeyPath and
KeyPath further provide additional type safety and compile-time checks by adding generic constraints. This design cleverly combines runtime flexibility with compile-time safety, making the key path system both powerful and safe.
Like other tools with type-erasure functionality,
AnyKeyPath is particularly useful in scenarios where generic constraints need to be avoided, such as declaring arrays or dictionaries:
let keys: [AnyKeyPath] = [\Item.name, \People.age]
And
PartialKeyPath with only one generic is suitable for scenarios where the
Root type is already clear. On the one hand, it constrains the key paths that can be used; on the other hand, since the
Root type is provided in the context, developers can input key paths more conveniently:
let keys: [PartialKeyPath<People>] = [\.name, \.age]
Composing KeyPaths
KeyPath can easily express deeply nested properties. For example:
struct A {
var b: B
}
struct B {
var name: String
}
let namePath = \A.b.name // WritableKeyPath<A, String>
let nameCountPath = \A.b.name.count // KeyPath<A, Int>
For a
KeyPath type with two generic constraints, regardless of the depth of the path, the rules of
Root and
Value always remain consistent:
- Root: The starting type of the access path.
- Value: The type of the property at the end of the access path.
Therefore, the inferred type of
\A.b.name.count is
KeyPath<A, Int>, because the type of the
count property is
Int.
In many cases, we don’t need to directly declare deeply nested paths; we can create a new path by combining two
KeyPaths via
appending(path:):
// WritableKeyPath<A, B>
let bPath = \A.b
// KeyPath<B, Int>
let bNameCountPath = \B.name.count
// KeyPath<A, Int>
let nameCountPath1 = bPath.appending(path: bNameCountPath)
The basic requirement for combining
KeyPaths is that the
Root type of the appended
KeyPath must match the
Value type of the
KeyPath being appended to. The generics of the combined
KeyPath are: the
Root of the original
KeyPath and the
Value of the appended
KeyPath.
When using
AnyKeyPath or
PartialKeyPath, combining with other
KeyPath types will return an optional
KeyPath; if the types do not match, it will return
nil at runtime:
// AnyKeyPath
let bPath: AnyKeyPath = \A.b
// KeyPath<B, Int>
let bNameCountPath = \B.name.count
// AnyKeyPath?
let nameCountPath1 = bPath.appending(path: bNameCountPath)
// Root is Item
let itemNamePath = \Item.name
// nil
let combinePath = bPath.appending(path: itemNamePath)
It should be noted that not all different types of
KeyPaths can be successfully combined. For example, attempting to combine using
KeyPath.appending(path: AnyKeyPath) will fail, even though
AnyKeyPath actually contains all the information needed for the combination. In practical use, developers should perform additional tests to ensure type compatibility.
WritableKeyPath vs ReferenceWritableKeyPath
Both
WritableKeyPath and
ReferenceWritableKeyPath can be used to represent a writable property path. The main differences between the two are as follows:
-
Applicable Types:
WritableKeyPathis applicable to both value types and reference types, while
ReferenceWritableKeyPathcan only be used for reference types.Swift
struct A { var name: String = "" } // WritableKeyPath<A, String> let aNamePath = \A.name class B { var name: String = "" } // WritableKeyPath<B, String> let bNamePath: WritableKeyPath<B, String> = \B.name
-
Instance Declaration Requirements:
When using
WritableKeyPath, the instance must be declared with
varto modify properties; when using
ReferenceWritableKeyPath, even if the instance is declared with
let, the property can still be modified.Swift
// WritableKeyPath<A, String> let aNamePath = \A.name let a = A() a[keyPath: aNamePath] = "fat" // Compilation error because 'a' is declared with 'let' // ReferenceWritableKeyPath<B, String> let bNamePath: ReferenceWritableKeyPath<B, String> = \B.name let b = B() b[keyPath: bNamePath] = "bob" // Executes correctly even though 'b' is declared with 'let'
-
Specifically Designed for Reference Types:
ReferenceWritableKeyPathis specifically designed for properties of reference types. It is a special subclass of
WritableKeyPath, providing additional guarantees and potential optimizations for reference types.Swift
func strLength<T>(obj: T, strKeyPath: ReferenceWritableKeyPath<T, String>) -> Int { obj[keyPath: strKeyPath].count } strLength(obj: b, strKeyPath: \.name) // Runs normally; 'B' is a reference type strLength(obj: a, strKeyPath: \.name) // Compilation error; 'A' is a value type
Hashable and Equatable
Although many types conform to the
Hashable and
Equatable protocols, the members of the
KeyPath family have their own uniqueness in implementing these protocols.
Because different levels of types in the
KeyPath family (such as
KeyPath and
AnyKeyPath) actually share the same internal information, cross-type comparison is possible:
let nameKeyPath: KeyPath<People, String> = \.name
let nameAnyKeyPath: AnyKeyPath = \People.name
// Compare KeyPath<People, String> and AnyKeyPath
print(nameKeyPath == nameAnyKeyPath) // true
Similarly, their
hashValue calculations are based on the same internal information:
print(nameKeyPath.hashValue == nameAnyKeyPath.hashValue) // true
This feature makes it more convenient for developers when comparing
KeyPaths or using
KeyPaths as dictionary keys. Regardless of the type of
KeyPath used, as long as they describe the same path, they can be used as the same key:
var keysCount: [AnyKeyPath: Int] = [:]
keysCount[nameKeyPath, default: 0] = keysCount[nameKeyPath, default: 0] + 1 // KeyPath<People, String>
keysCount[nameKeyPath, default: 0] = keysCount[nameAnyKeyPath, default: 0] + 1 // AnyKeyPath
print(keysCount[\People.name]) // Optional(2)
\.self
When declaring a
KeyPath, if you want
Value to represent the type itself, you can use
.self.
var texts = ["b", "o", "b"]
// WritableKeyPath<[String], [String]>
let array = \[String].self
texts[keyPath: array] = ["f", "a", "t"]
print(texts) // ["f", "a", "t"]
var numbers = [3, 5, 6]
// WritableKeyPath<[Int], Int>
let firstElement = \[Int].self[0] // `self` can be omitted, written as `\[Int].[0]`
numbers[keyPath: firstElement] = 10
print(numbers) // [10, 5, 6]
Many developers use similar code in SwiftUI views:
struct DemoView: View {
let numbers = [3, 5, 6, 8, 5, 3]
var body: some View {
VStack {
ForEach(numbers, id: \.self) { number in
Text(number, format: .number)
}
}
}
}
At this point, the constructor of
ForEach is as follows:
public init<Data: RandomAccessCollection, ID: Hashable>(
_ data: Data,
id: KeyPath<Data.Element, ID>,
@ViewBuilder content: @escaping (Data.Element) -> Content
)
By specifying
id: \.self, we use each element in the array as the unique identifier (ID) for
ForEach. However, if there are duplicate elements in the array, the view identifiers within
ForEach will conflict, which becomes particularly problematic when adding or deleting elements. Therefore, the best practice is to have the elements conform to the
Identifiable protocol instead of directly using the elements themselves as IDs to avoid potential conflicts.
Performance
In previous versions, I believed that accessing properties via
KeyPath had performance comparable to direct property access. However, after the article was published, Rick van Voorden shared his research on
KeyPath performance with me via email. According to his tests, the performance of
KeyPath currently lags behind direct property access (especially in reference types). He believes this may be due to the lack of certain necessary optimizations in the current implementation.
He pointed out some code sections that need attention:
Perhaps in future versions of Swift,
KeyPath will provide the same performance when accessing reference types and structs.
Rick van Voorden is the developer of the Swift-CowBox macro. This macro simplifies the process of implementing Copy-On-Write (COW) for custom types, reducing the burden of writing repetitive code.
Is KeyPath Important?
More and more developers are gradually realizing the importance and convenience of
KeyPath, and it has now been widely used in system frameworks and third-party frameworks.
For example, high-order functions that previously used closures can now be implemented more elegantly with
KeyPath:
let peoples: [People] = []
// Traditional way
let names1 = peoples.map { $0.name }
// KeyPath-based way
let names2 = peoples.map(\.name)
In the new predicate macros,
KeyPath also plays an important role. Because of its instance-independent characteristics, it can effectively describe predicate conditions:
let predicate = #Predicate<Settings> {
$0.name == "abc"
}
// After macro expansion
Foundation.Predicate<Settings>({
PredicateExpressions.build_Equal(
lhs: PredicateExpressions.build_KeyPath(
root: PredicateExpressions.build_Arg($0),
keyPath: \.name
),
rhs: PredicateExpressions.build_Arg("abc")
)
})
In the Observation framework,
KeyPath is also used to trigger property change notifications:
internal nonisolated func withMutation<Member, T>(keyPath: KeyPath<Settings, Member>, _ mutation: () throws -> T) rethrows -> T {
try _$observationRegistrar.withMutation(of: self, keyPath: keyPath, mutation)
}
Combining
KeyPath with
@dynamicMemberLookup is also a common usage scenario. This approach ensures the encapsulation of internal data while providing flexible and type-safe property access:
@dynamicMemberLookup
final class Store<State>: ObservableObject {
@Published private var state: State
subscript<T>(dynamicMember keyPath: KeyPath<State, T>) -> T {
state[keyPath: keyPath]
}
...
}
let userName = store.user // Corresponds to store.state.user
Many property wrappers provided by Apple’s official frameworks (such as
@ObservedObject and
@StateObject) exemplify this application.
KeyPath makes developers’ code more elegant and safe, with stronger generality. It is an important manifestation of the gradual perfection and strength of the Swift language’s functionality.
Conclusion
KeyPath is one of the core features in the Swift language, providing us with an elegant, type-safe, and flexible way to reference and manipulate properties of types. It not only offers powerful capabilities when accessing nested properties and handling generic data but also ensures code safety and stability through its instance-independent characteristics and compile-time type checking.
The introduction of
KeyPath marks a further development of the Swift language toward type safety, flexibility, and performance optimization. It provides developers with tools to manage complex data structures in large projects. In the future,
KeyPath is likely to continue to play a role in more frameworks and scenarios, becoming an important embodiment of the Swift language’s maturity and strength.
