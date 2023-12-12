In the past week, I have frequently encountered cookie consent pop-ups while browsing popular websites. Despite the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union for many years, it seems that more websites have only recently started to strictly comply. As someone with a legal background, I deeply understand the efforts made by the European Union to protect individuals’ privacy. However, achieving a perfect balance between safeguarding privacy and not hindering technological advancements undoubtedly poses a challenge.

The recent introduction of the Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) by the European Union makes it the first region in the world to implement AI regulation. This move further highlights the complex relationship between regulation, academic research, and technological progress. Which approach is the most appropriate may perhaps only be verified by time.

Across the ocean, Google and Apple have been showcasing their latest achievements in the field of AI. The video released by Google left a deep impression on me, but I prefer to make judgments after experiencing it firsthand. Meanwhile, Apple has launched and open-sourced the MLX neural network framework customized for M-series chips. MLX provides a range of user-friendly deep learning APIs, covering classic cases such as Llama, LoRa, Stable Diffusion, and Whisper, allowing users to break free from the limitations of traditional CPU frameworks.

It can be said that MLX is not only a new framework from Apple but also a perfect showcase of how other AI frameworks can fully utilize M-series chips. Perhaps in the near future, we will witness significant leaps in performance by those more widely known AI frameworks on M-series devices.

I am eagerly looking forward to next year’s WWDC, where Apple may unveil more AI experiences based on local devices.

Originals

fatbobman

iCloud Documents is a cloud storage and sync service provided by Apple, designed to allow users to easily store, access, and share their documents and files, and synchronize and share them across different Apple devices. I will detail this functionality in two articles. In this article, we will discuss how to integrate this feature into applications, perform file read and write operations, and respond to changes in file content.

Recent Selections

Marin Todorov

SwiftUI view code has a high level of readability, thanks in large part to Result builders. However, Result builders have strict limitations on the types of content they can contain. To simplify the debugging process, many developers embed print statements in their views. In this article, Marin Todorov shares some unique techniques aimed at making print debugging in Result builders more convenient. These techniques not only improve debugging efficiency but also enhance code maintainability.

Pol Piella Abadia

Although the official recommendation is to create and distribute Swift macros using Swift Package Manager (SPM), many developers still prefer using CocoaPods in their actual projects. In this article, Pol Piella Abadia explains how to distribute Swift macros using CocoaPods. The article provides a step-by-step guide using a practical example, demonstrating how to compile Swift macros into binary files and integrate them into Xcode projects without relying on Swift Package Manager.

Antoine van der Lee

In this article, Antoine van der Lee demonstrates how to use SFSafariViewController in a SwiftUI environment to implement in-app web browsing functionality. The article not only provides a detailed explanation of the implementation process, but also reveals several key development techniques: how to create a SwiftUI UIViewRepresentable wrapper for SFSafariViewController, how to customize link behavior using OpenURLAction, and how to extend Binding types. These techniques not only enhance code reusability, but also showcase the powerful flexibility and extensibility of SwiftUI.

Natascha Fadeeva

Most modern programming languages exhibit significant similarities in their syntax structure due to shared design principles and technical influences. This is particularly evident in languages such as Swift, Kotlin, and Dark. Therefore, once a programmer becomes proficient in one of these languages, they can usually learn and master other languages quickly. This cross-language similarity greatly facilitates the transition and adaptation of programmers between different programming environments. In this article, Natascha Fadeeva analyzes the similarities and differences between Swift and Kotlin in terms of protocols, extensions, and generics. This article is part of a series of tutorials on Kotlin specifically designed for Swift developers. The previous chapters have covered foundational topics in Kotlin, including variables, functions, control flow, classes, structures, and enumerations.

Rizwan Ahmed

Although Apple is actively promoting the development of SwiftUI, it has not slowed down its updates to UIKit. In the 2023 WWDC conference, Apple introduced a new lifecycle method, viewIsAppearing, for UIViewController. This update is crucial for developers as it provides a more refined and flexible approach to adjusting and laying out views, helping to create more responsive and dynamic user interfaces. In this article, Rizwan Ahmed thoroughly explores the functionality and use cases of viewIsAppearing, while also providing detailed explanations on when to choose viewWillAppear or viewIsAppearing.

XReality.Zone

In the first quarter of 2024, Apple will launch its new product, Apple Vision Pro. Although many developers in the Apple ecosystem are already proficient in the Swift language, SwiftUI framework, and Xcode tools, they still face a series of challenges when developing or adapting existing products for Apple Vision Pro. One of the main reasons is their unfamiliarity with AR/VR technology and its target user base. To bridge this knowledge gap, a group of developers and writers with extensive XR development experience have joined forces to create XR World Weekly, a publication that provides a wealth of up-to-date information on the XR field in each issue. What sets XR World Weekly apart is that its editorial team not only aggregates information but also offers unique perspectives and in-depth background analysis.