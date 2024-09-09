Half an hour ago, Apple’s 2024 annual hardware product launch event just concluded.

Due to numerous product leaks prior to the event, I’ve gradually lost interest in Apple’s September keynotes, especially considering the need to stay up late (the event starts at 1 AM local time due to time zone differences). In fact, I’ve rarely watched Apple’s live events in recent years.

However, tonight I decided to tune in. What drew me wasn’t the new iPhone boasting AI and superior performance, but the milestone 10th generation product—the Apple Watch S10.

I recall when the Apple Watch first debuted, the entire wearable device market was relatively small, with traditional watches still commanding a large consumer base. Few could have foreseen that in just a few years, the Apple Watch and the wearable devices it represents would grow to such an enormous scale, significantly impacting the traditional watch industry.

Since its first appearance in 2014, the Apple Watch has seen continuous performance improvements, larger screens, and increasingly rich features. The only disappointment is that the battery life of mainstream models hasn’t significantly increased.

Although Apple continues to strive to make the Apple Watch a smarter hardware product, equipping it with an independent app store, personally, I mostly use it for basic functions like recording fitness data, setting timers, and checking messages. Nevertheless, this product still holds great appeal, prompting me to upgrade at least every two years—making it the most frequently and consistently updated Apple device I own.

As another hardware product line with a decade-long history, the Apple Watch has played a positive role in consolidating Apple’s ecosystem, strengthening hardware connections, and retaining users.

Despite its high price point, somewhat ordinary design, and unremarkable battery life, the Apple Watch maintains its market-leading position through a clear and streamlined product line, deep integration with other family hardware, and a continuously optimized development experience.

While high cost-effectiveness, exquisite appearance, excellent battery life, and compatibility with more third-party hardware are important, without the ability to provide a complete and distinctive experience alongside its own products, it’s difficult to truly stand out, establish a unique brand image, and win user loyalty. This is a challenge that other wearable device manufacturers need to deeply consider and address.

Recent Selections

Majid Jabrayilov

Hover effects serve as an effective visual feedback mechanism that enhances app interactivity and professionalism. In this article, Majid Jabrayilov explores how to create custom hover effects in SwiftUI. It begins with an introduction to the basic application of the hoverEffect view modifier and proceeds to demonstrate how to implement the CustomHoverEffect protocol and create a ScaleEffect structure. This modular approach to reusing hover effects helps avoid code duplication.

Jordan Morgan

Since iOS 17, all non-standard file types transferred via AirDrop (i.e., file types not belonging to Apple’s public UTTypes like text files, images, etc.) are by default opened in the Files app instead of the intended target app. This change poses significant challenges for developers, as it prevents the direct use of AirDrop to pass custom models between different instances of the same app. Jordan Morgan’s article delves into the complexity and frustrations of this feature, discussing the workings of AirDrop and the broad impact of Apple’s decisions on developers and user experience.

Weichao Deng

The Locked Camera is an innovative feature introduced by Apple in iOS 18, implemented through the LockedCameraCapture framework, allowing developers to integrate advanced camera control options in their apps. Using this feature may significantly increase the app’s bundle size (nearly doubling it). In this article, Weichao Deng explains the reasons for the increased app size and outlines his analysis process and solution strategies. He suggests customizing solutions based on project size and maintaining a streamlined main entry through modular application design to effectively manage the modules included in different targets.

Dai Ming

In this article, Dai Ming provides a comprehensive and in-depth review of iOS performance and compilation, starting with issues most directly affecting user experience such as stuttering and memory problems. The article extensively explains monitoring, prevention, and solutions, particularly offering practical code examples and steps in asynchronous rendering, large image processing, and various rendering optimization techniques. It also covers compilation optimization techniques, such as using Bazel to enhance compilation efficiency, which are beneficial for improving development efficiency and program performance.

Francesco Perchiazzi

Although Apple’s Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computing device, has not yet gained wide acceptance in the consumer market, it has shown exceptional performance in specific areas. In this article, Francesco Perchiazzi extensively explores the application of Apple Vision Pro in surgery and medical treatments, particularly highlighting its revolutionary potential in spatial computing within the medical field. From medical education and training to surgical planning, patient monitoring, and the visualization of medical education, the technology’s application scope is broad, significantly enhancing surgical precision, the quality of education, and patient care experiences. At the end of the article, Perchiazzi poses a thought-provoking question: faced with the choice between high-cost traditional surgical robots and low-cost, highly flexible technologies like Apple Vision Pro, how should we choose to ensure the broader dissemination of medical services? This discussion not only addresses economic considerations in technology choices but also touches on important issues of fairness in medical services.

Artem Novichkov

Github showcases each developer’s code submission history through a unique contribution heatmap, visually presenting their activities and highlighting their accomplishments. In this article, Artem Novichkov will guide readers on how to replicate this feature using the Swift Charts tool. Despite some gaps in documentation for Swift Charts, its declarative syntax and the extensive examples provided by the community make it an intriguing tool worth exploring.