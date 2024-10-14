Remember when smart devices were durable goods and luxury items? Today, they’ve quietly taken on more characteristics of fast-moving consumer goods and decorative items. Somewhere along the line, annual updates and constant innovation became the norm for tech products. Big companies’ annual release events have essentially become the tech world’s fashion shows, captivating audiences worldwide.

This rhythm was initially led by industry giants, but as markets expanded and competition intensified, they found themselves trapped by this relentless cycle: knowing it’s unsustainable, yet unable to stop.

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Apple might abandon its annual release strategy. If true, I believe this is a positive development. This step could alleviate many issues caused by years of rushed production and change for the sake of change, potentially bringing unexpected positive outcomes.

I’m well aware of the challenges this transition poses: Will consumers approve? Can shareholders accept it? Can management withstand the pressure? After all, in this era of self-media, release events are highly cost-effective promotional tools, and people have grown accustomed to being surrounded by new product information.

However, as number comparisons lose their appeal and superficial innovations fail to impress, consumers will ultimately return to the essentials: Does the product fit their needs and personal taste? What’s the brand’s reputation? Is their philosophy consistent? In emotional consumer decisions, quality experiences and reliable service will ultimately triumph over cold statistics.

I miss those surprise release events that left more to the imagination, the excitement of new product reveals following flawless secrecy, and the satisfaction of experiencing all new features right out of the box. I look forward to a future where release events once again elicit genuine applause, rather than polite clapping or fake cheers.

Originals

Fatbobman

In SwiftUI, Apple’s @AppStorage property wrapper greatly simplifies the process for developers to respond to and modify UserDefaults content within views. However, with the introduction of the Observation framework, new challenges have arisen—Apple has yet to provide a UserDefaults management solution for Observation. This article will explore how to efficiently and conveniently manage data in UserDefaults under the Observation framework and propose a complete and practical solution: @ObservableDefaults.

Recent Selections

Chris Eidhof

Recently, Chris Eidhof gave a talk on SwiftUI animation techniques at the Swift Connection event in Paris. During this presentation, Chris demonstrated how to implement various types of animations in SwiftUI, ranging from basic animations to more complex ones such as phase animations, keyframe animations, and even particle animations. He provided several practical examples to help developers master these techniques. To enhance the efficiency of his presentation, Chris developed a “play back typing” tool that allowed him to showcase code smoothly during his talk. The video included in this post is a version Chris recorded and shared from home.

Alejandro Martinez

While many developers typically integrate open-source projects directly into their codebase, there are cases where calling executable binaries can be a more efficient approach. In this article, Alejandro Martinez demonstrates how to use Swift to call the ffmpeg binary to render video, avoiding the need to link it as a source code dependency or a static/dynamic library. This approach not only simplifies the integration process but also eliminates the maintenance overhead that comes with external codebases, making it a good fit for certain specific tasks.

Cihat Gündüz

With the release of visionOS 2.0, the Apple Vision Pro has seen functional improvements, but it still hasn’t fully realized its potential as a spatial computing platform. Many developers, including Cihat Gündüz, have encountered limitations due to a lack of APIs, severely restricting innovation. In this article, Cihat shares his challenges while developing for visionOS, pointing out how the current lack of features is diminishing developer enthusiasm. He believes that if Apple provides more critical APIs, it will not only attract developers back to the platform but also offer users a more immersive and interactive experience.

Gabriel Theodoropoulos

In this article, Gabriel Theodoropoulos discusses the differences between arrays and sets in Swift programming, exploring their use in common operations. While arrays are the most frequently used collection type, sets offer distinct advantages, particularly in terms of performance and avoiding duplicate values.

Donny Wals

Dependency injection is a design pattern that involves providing dependencies from external sources rather than hardcoding them inside a class or struct. By using dependency injection, code becomes more modular, reusable, and testable, with each object focusing on a single responsibility. In this article, Donny Wals explores different methods for implementing dependency injection in Swift and discusses the pros and cons of each approach.

Mohammad Azam

As AI technology continues to advance, more developers are incorporating it into their workflows, with AI-generated unit tests becoming particularly common. While AI can greatly improve testing efficiency, it may also come with drawbacks. Mohammad Azam argues that manually writing domain-level unit tests helps developers deeply understand business rules, which is critical for building high-quality software. Over-reliance on AI-generated tests could diminish developers’ domain knowledge, potentially affecting the long-term quality of the software.

Event

The Swift Student Challenge 2025 will open for applications in February next year and will run for three weeks. All winners will receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, along with a special gift from Apple and other benefits. You can learn more about the Swift Student Challenge here.