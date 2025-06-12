WWDC 2025 introduced a host of eye-catching new features and APIs. In this special issue, we’ve handpicked high-value analysis articles, practical tools, and key takeaways from the developer community to help you quickly master the essentials of these new capabilities. Content will continue to be updated through the end of the week.

Featured Resources

Ask WWDC

Leveraging large-language models, you can search past WWDC content (including WWDC 25) in natural language. For example, asking “Can the App Intents code now live in an SPM package?” not only returns a clear answer but also provides the corresponding session video for reference.

WWDC Notes

Community-maintained, detailed write-ups of WWDC sessions (including WWDC 25). Contributions from more developers are welcome—see the contribution guide.

Apple Developer YouTube Channel

If WWDC session videos in the Developer app stutter or lag, you can watch them directly on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

WWDC 2025 First Impressions: As Expected, Yet Unexpected by Fatbobman

WWDC 2025 arrived right on schedule. Apple released all session videos at once, allowing developers to dive into the new features and APIs they care about without delay. After skimming through them over the past two days, my initial takeaway for this year’s conference is: as expected, yet unexpected.

Updates to Apple’s On-Device and Server Foundation Language Models

Apple’s official deep dive into the Foundation Models framework. It thoroughly showcases the core models, optimization strategies, and paths for developer support behind Apple Intelligence—highlighting not just improvements in inference efficiency and model capability, but also systematic designs for privacy, controllable outputs, and multilingual support.

All New Frameworks Presented at WWDC 25 by Marco Eidinger

A comprehensive roundup of the new frameworks unveiled at WWDC 2025. You can also browse all official Apple frameworks here.

Opting Your App Out of the Liquid Glass Redesign with Xcode 26 by Donny Wals

Not ready to adapt to Liquid Glass? Apple gives developers a one-year grace period, allowing apps to continue using the traditional UI style on iOS 26 by disabling Liquid Glass.

Setting Default Actor Isolation in Xcode 26 by Donny Wals

Xcode 26 introduces many new Swift 6.2 concurrency features. Misconfiguration can lead to compilation failures—this guide shows how to set the default actor isolation correctly.

Apple Intelligence APIs by Alex

A two-part series that presents every aspect of the Foundation Models on offer. See both parts here.

What’s New with SwiftUI 26 by Thomas Ricouard and What Is New in SwiftUI after WWDC 25 by Majid Jabrayilov

Quick overviews of SwiftUI’s new features compiled by Thomas Ricouard and Majid Jabrayilov.

iOS 26: Notable UIKit Additions by Jordan Morgan

Key new capabilities brought to UIKit in WWDC 2025.

How to Observe Model Changes in iOS 26 by Khoa

UIKit views gain the same automatic Observable response as SwiftUI—this article walks through how to use it.

WebView Is Finally Coming to SwiftUI by Daniel Saidi

A guide to using the new native WebView in SwiftUI.

Create Immersive Backgrounds in SwiftUI with backgroundExtensionEffect by Natalia Panferova

The backgroundExtensionEffect visual enhancement tool in SwiftUI—extend and blur images or background content beyond view boundaries for a more immersive, system-consistent design.

Discussion on Flutter’s Support for Liquid Glass

The Flutter team prefers modular, community-driven design styles rather than chasing every native UI update. To achieve Liquid Glass effects in Flutter, you’ll need third-party packages or custom components for now.

Virtualizing macOS 26 Tahoe by Howard Oakley

A complete guide to safely running the macOS 26 Beta (Tahoe) in a VM on Apple Silicon Macs.

A Brief Exploration of Liquid Glass’s Under-the-Hood Implementation by Cyandev

Liquid Glass is powered by Apple’s private layering system—combining CABackdropLayer and CASDFLayer with a special glassBackground filter and dynamically generated SDF textures. Wrapped in _UIMultiLayer , it’s fully managed by UIKit animation logic.

How to Fix Projects That Won’t Open in Xcode 26 by Cihat Gündüz

Right-click the .xcodeproj , choose “Show Package Contents,” then do the same for project.xcworkspace and delete the xcuserdata folder (which contains incompatible .xcuserstate files).

Enable Apple AI by Kan Zhang

A tool for enabling Apple Intelligence features on macOS 26 in regions where access hasn’t yet been opened.

macOS Tahoe Brings a New Disk Image Format by Howard Oakley

macOS 26 Tahoe introduces the new ASIF disk image format based on APFS sparse files, capable of delivering near-native read and write speeds in virtual machines and compatible with Sequoia 15.5 and later.

Sketching, Composing, and… Failing? My App Icon Experience with Apple’s New Tool Icon Composer by implyKyra

Experience using Icon Composer: designing app icons is easier than ever, but there are still some limitations.

Automatic Observation Tracking in UIKit and AppKit: The Feature Apple Forgot to Mention by Peter Steinberger

In iOS 18 and macOS 15, simply toggling a key in your Info.plist lets UIKit and AppKit automatically track @Observable model property accesses and refresh views on change; iOS 26 and later also introduce the more efficient updateProperties() method and enable this feature by default.

labelIconToTitleSpacing by Enid

Starting in iOS 26, developers can adjust the spacing between the text and image in a Label("Hello", systemImage: "globe") using the labelIconToTitleSpacing modifier.

[Cook up 3D charts with Swift Charts](https://www.artemnovichkov.com/blog/cook-up-3d-charts-with-swift-chart s) by Artem Novichkov

At WWDC25, Swift Charts introduced the Chart3D API, allowing developers to create interactive, customizable 3D charts in SwiftUI without relying on third-party libraries.

Crafting Liquid Glass app icons with Icon Composer by Flora Damiano

Guide to Crafting Liquid Glass Dynamic, Responsive App Icons for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS Using Icon Composer

WWDC 2025 Group Lab Transcript by sam henri gold

Missed this year’s Group Lab? Don’t worry! Sam has compiled the live Q&A from his AI, SwiftUI, design, UI, and other sessions into one transcript, giving you a comprehensive look at the key questions developers care about.