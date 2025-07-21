Last week I went to the theater to watch F1, Apple’s latest original movie—and the experience far exceeded my expectations. While the storyline was admittedly a bit thin, the sheer sense of immersion and racing excitement it delivered easily justified the ticket price. When Brad Pitt’s APXGP car thundered down Silverstone Circuit, the roar of the engine shaking the IMAX sound system transported me back to those days, over 20 years ago, when I’d sit glued to the TV cheering on the fierce duels between Schumacher and Alonso.

A $300 million production budget sounds hefty, but after watching the film, you can’t help but wonder: Is it even possible to create something this polished with “only” 300 million? Real cars. Real people (with numerous top F1 drivers making cameo appearances). Real locations (Silverstone Circuit, McLaren HQ, Mercedes’ wind tunnel lab). These resources might have been unattainable without Hamilton’s producer-level connections, Apple’s corporate backing, and the full cooperation of F1’s governing body.

Interestingly, Apple is also reportedly vying for the U.S. broadcasting rights for F1 starting in 2026. Was this inspired by the movie’s success—or was it part of a bigger strategic play from the start? Either way, while F1 might not carve out a lasting mark in cinematic history, it excels as a promotional piece for one of the world’s top-tier sports businesses. Perhaps we’ll soon see more sports-themed films created in close collaboration with high-value leagues and organizations.

Back in the early 2000s, when I was an avid F1 fan, FIA’s regulations were relatively loose. Tire suppliers like Michelin and Bridgestone engaged in fierce competition, and teams were free to experiment boldly with aerodynamics, engine development, and fuel strategies. Even smaller teams had occasional chances to shine—making it into the points through clever tactics or bold gambles, much to the delight of fans.

But over time, as FIA tightened the rules, F1 races became increasingly formulaic. A single tire supplier, hybrid-era engines with mind-boggling complexity—each reform seemed to chip away at the thrilling “anything goes” spirit that made F1 so captivating.

To be fair, the intention behind FIA’s regulatory moves was good: to narrow the performance gap between teams and make the races more competitive and unpredictable. In theory, applying the same constraints to everyone should have leveled the playing field. But in reality, the opposite happened. Big teams, thanks to decades of accumulated expertise, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and seasoned management, continue to dominate. Meanwhile, smaller teams have lost the opportunity to surprise fans with unorthodox strategies or innovative engineering. Upsets and miracles have become rare, and the races have lost much of their former unpredictability and excitement.

This isn’t unique to F1. Across the broader sports industry, nearly every high-value league employs similar “balancing strategies”: the NBA’s salary cap and luxury tax, the NFL’s draft system, the Premier League’s financial fair play rules. All these mechanisms are designed to curb the dominance of powerful teams and promote parity to increase overall commercial appeal. Yet, in practice, they often fail to deliver. Resource advantages built up over decades don’t vanish because of regulations—they just take on new forms. And in the pursuit of balance, these sports risk losing some of the unique qualities that made them special.

I’m not against the union of sports and business—after all, commercial support is essential for long-term development. But when business priorities begin to dictate competitive rules, it’s worth raising a cautionary flag. Change and unpredictability are at the heart of what makes sports compelling. If we sacrifice innovation and variety in the name of superficial “balance,” we may soon find ourselves in a paradoxical situation: the competitions keep getting richer, but the sports themselves gradually lose their soul.

Recent Recommendations

For developers, a piece of well-commented code can be worth a thousand words. In this article (90% code), Chris Jones demonstrates how to elegantly integrate with Swift’s modern concurrency model in system callback scenarios (synchronous calls with uncertain threading).

To help you quickly grasp the key points, I’ve summarized the following essential techniques:

Using DispatchGroup to coordinate multiple asynchronous operations, ensuring all preparation work is completed before returning results

to coordinate multiple asynchronous operations, ensuring all preparation work is completed before returning results Employing Mutex to protect shared state and prevent data races in multi-threaded environments

to protect shared state and prevent data races in multi-threaded environments Leveraging Task.detached to create independent execution contexts, solving async/sync bridging issues (avoiding deadlocks)

Through the developer’s thoughtful design, traditional Cocoa APIs and modern Swift concurrency can perhaps coexist “harmoniously.”

With the launch of the Liquid Glass design language, Apple also introduced Icon Composer to help developers create app icons that meet the new standards. While the official demo suggests a simple “drag-and-drop layered images” workflow, in practice there are plenty of nuances to watch out for. In this article, Megabits shares his hands-on experience crafting Liquid Glass icons with Icon Composer—covering SVG exports, monochrome mode adjustments, layer limits, and Xcode import path quirks—to help you avoid common pitfalls.

SwiftUI has come a long way since its early days, but is it truly ready for building complex apps? Which issues are fixed, and which still remain? Weichao Deng shares insights from a SwiftUI-first project, highlighting key challenges and how combining UIKit improved performance and compatibility. While SwiftUI has improved significantly, he suggests using UIKit/AppKit to manage lifecycle elements (like UIScene and UIWindow), reserving SwiftUI as the main UI framework. For smaller tools or demos, however, pure SwiftUI is sufficient.

As projects grow, modularisation becomes an essential tool for managing complexity. But in many cases, the benefits only extend to production code, while test targets are left behind. William Boles proposes a practical solution: adding a TestHelper target for each module to eliminate duplicated test stubs and streamline team workflows.

In my own projects, I’ve used an approach very similar to William’s. My biggest takeaway: investing upfront in high-quality mocks and test utilities isn’t trivial, but it pays off with compounding returns—faster test writing, lower maintenance costs, and higher code quality.

Swift 6.2’s new Synchronization framework introduces Mutex (SE-433), providing a cleaner, thread-safe way to manage mutable state. Antoine van der Lee explains how Mutex differs from traditional locks: it enforces strict ownership, allowing only the locking thread/task to unlock, and enables safe, synchronous data access via withLock.

What impressed me most about Mutex is its elegance—it lets me confidently create Sendable types without resorting to compiler “trust me” flags like @unchecked Sendable . The only downside? It’s limited to iOS 18+ systems.

While NavigationStack in SwiftUI is built on top of UINavigationController , the framework exposes only limited APIs, making it hard to detect certain user intents—like when a user swipes back. Artem Mirzabekian shares a clever technique: embedding an invisible UIViewController to observe the parent UINavigationController ’s interactivePopGestureRecognizer state.

At WWDC 2025, iPadOS took a huge leap forward with a windowing system that rivals macOS. For developers, this means adapting apps to more window size states—including “micro windows” smaller than even an iPhone SE screen. Danny Bolella shares practical tips for adapting your UI and floats an intriguing idea: using iPad’s windowing to prototype foldable iPhone experiences.

Embracing windowing isn’t just adapting to iPadOS—it’s part of Apple’s new Liquid Glass design philosophy.

A pressing need often inspires a distinctive library. The Acharya team, working in film production, needed to process Final Cut Pro’s FCPXML and export to Excel—with a key requirement: exported images must preserve perfect aspect ratios and dynamically adjust cell sizes. Vigneswaran Rajkumar built XLKit, a Swift library supporting full .xlsx output, optimised for workflows around Final Cut Pro and featuring 17 professional video/cinema aspect ratios.

Apple’s developer documentation has long been criticized for slow updates and poor searchability—issues that have become even more pronounced in the AI programming era. To address this pain point, Sungwhee Kim developed Apple Docs MCP: a Model Context Protocol-based Apple documentation server that enables AI assistants like Claude and Cursor to directly access Apple’s official documentation, API references, and WWDC video materials. After configuring this MCP, you can directly ask AI questions like “Show me withAnimation API with related APIs” or “Find UIViewController delegate methods,” truly making large language models an intelligent assistant for Apple developers.