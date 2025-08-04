Despite some minor issues, I had a pretty good impression of the previous beta versions of Xcode 26. Both the refreshing visual experience and the clearer annotations for AI-generated code were quite impressive. However, after recently updating to beta 4, these positive feelings quickly dissipated due to frequent Preview crashes.

In Xcode 26 beta 4, whenever I use the Preview feature, Xcode typically freezes within just a few seconds to tens of seconds. What’s even more terrifying is that this is immediately followed by an unexpected system crash and restart. I was truly shocked when I first encountered this—it was my first experience with an unexpected system crash on macOS 26. But when every single preview session inevitably triggers this scenario, I can be certain that Xcode’s preview functionality is the culprit.

After searching online, I discovered that this was actually a known issue before the release, which left me even more bewildered and amused. I have to say, the “power” of this bug is truly remarkable—even deliberately writing malicious code to crash the system might not be this “simple and direct.”

Since I started using Claude Code, I’ve almost completely switched back to Xcode from Cursor. Just when I was marveling at finally being able to have the best of both worlds (enjoying an excellent visual experience while having powerful AI assistance), the emergence of this issue is genuinely disheartening.

I hope beta 5 can fix this problem quickly, otherwise what crashes won’t just be Xcode and the system—but also our patience and confidence as developers.

💡: In macOS 26 beta5, this problem has been fixed.

While Swift’s strict concurrency checking has good intentions, it significantly increases the burden on developers in many single-threaded scenarios. Developers are forced to add unnecessary Sendable , @MainActor , and other declarations to their code just to satisfy the compiler’s requirements. Swift 6.2’s new Default Actor Isolation feature will greatly improve this situation and reduce unnecessary boilerplate code. This article will introduce the Default Actor Isolation feature and point out some situations to be aware of when using it.

Recent Recommendations

Former Safari engineer James Savage, who was deeply involved in SwiftUI, App Clips, and multi-window system projects, presents a series of SwiftUI improvement visions based on his experience at Apple. These include introducing low-level lifecycle management mechanisms similar to Swift’s Span, expanding Transaction’s application boundaries, providing support for interactive transition animations, and opening up more visual and behavioral customization interfaces for TextField. The core of these ideas is to make SwiftUI more independent and flexible, truly capable of handling complex UI construction needs.

In many large companies, there’s a role crucial to team efficiency: platform engineers. Their “users” are internal developers, focusing on building shared tools, modules, and architectures to improve the entire development team’s collaboration efficiency and delivery quality. Beyond technical skills, platform engineers need strong communication abilities, project coordination skills, and the capability to drive cross-team changes, serving as bridges connecting technical implementation with organizational development. Tjeerd in ‘t Veen combines years of frontline experience to deeply analyze this role’s responsibilities, challenges, and value.

As the author of macOS by Tutorials, troz has been closely following SwiftUI’s evolution on macOS. In this article, troz shares some new features and practical tips for SwiftUI on macOS 26 in 2025, demonstrating key updates like new icon formats, native WebView support, rich text editing, and Liquid Glass control styles through a companion sample app.

Liquid Glass is undoubtedly one of the most striking design changes from WWDC 2025. However, truly mastering it requires more than just applying visual effects—it demands understanding the design philosophy behind it. In this video, Sean Allen summarizes five key points developers must understand before implementing Liquid Glass: prioritize native components; treat Glass as floating control layers rather than background decoration; use colors restrainedly to avoid compromising layer readability; understand and follow “Concentricity” design; use Icon Composer to redesign unified cross-platform icons. Sean emphasizes that Liquid Glass isn’t just a visual upgrade—it’s a deep unification of design language and system ecosystem. Embracing it is what keeps your app modern and consistent in the new generation of systems.

With improving hardware performance and the popularity of high-level languages, modern developers rarely need to touch assembly code. However, Artur Gruchała believes that understanding assembly remains very valuable for Swift developers—it helps us better understand how Swift maps to underlying instructions and enables more efficient debugging when facing performance bottlenecks or low-level crashes. In this article, Artur demonstrates how to create a command-line project in Xcode, add .s assembly files, and compile them as program entry points, ultimately building a minimal assembly program that outputs “Hello, Assembly!” in the terminal. This tutorial for iOS/macOS developers focuses not on assembly syntax itself, but on helping developers establish cognitive pathways from high-level languages to underlying hardware. Artur also previews upcoming articles that will further explore pointers, function calls, and stack/heap usage, worth continued attention.

“Two-way-door” decisions are those with limited and reversible consequences—if results don’t meet expectations, you can backtrack and try different approaches. Xiangyu Sun applies Amazon’s decision-making theory to mobile development architecture choices, helping developers identify which technical decisions are reversible and thus enabling quick action. Through six specific cases including dependency injection library selection, navigation frameworks, data storage strategies, analytics SDK integration, build systems, and app modularization, the author details how to make high-quality, high-velocity technical decisions in mobile development. The core message is: most architectural choices are reversible, so developers should avoid analysis paralysis and instead implement quickly and adjust based on feedback.

In iOS/iPadOS 26, search bar behavior has undergone significant adjustments, not only in positioning but also introducing new interaction logic (such as search tabs in TabView) and Liquid Glass design styling. Natalia Panferova demonstrates in detail how to leverage new APIs and design language to build modern search interfaces. The article provides complete code examples through two main patterns—toolbar search and tab bar search—while detailing different behaviors on iPhone and iPad, as well as how to properly handle version compatibility issues.

SwiftUI’s fast compilation and ease of use make it an excellent UI implementation solution for projects based on frameworks like SceneKit, Unity, and SpriteKit. Miguel de Icaza shares how to seamlessly integrate SwiftUI with the Godot game engine, using it as the UI layer implementation for the Xogot editor. The article focuses on how to leverage the Observation framework to build a bidirectional data binding pattern, managing complex editor state through 156 Observable objects while maintaining SwiftUI preview’s rapid iteration capabilities and achieving deep integration with the Godot engine.