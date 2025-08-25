At the first World Humanoid Robot Games recently held in Beijing, many amusing scenes unfolded: robots punching at thin air, swaying from side to side while running, and collectively tumbling after colliding during soccer matches. While these moments appear rather comical, looking back at the development of humanoid robots over the past few years reveals that despite current products’ many shortcomings, the progress has been remarkable. At this pace of development, humanoid robots may enter our daily lives within ten years or even sooner, fulfilling various practical needs.

From a purely physiological perspective, the human body is far from Earth’s optimal solution—in different scenarios, there’s almost always a form better suited than the humanoid shape. However, throughout humanity’s long evolution, we’ve built countless structures, vehicles, tools, objects, and interaction methods based on human ergonomics. This is precisely why humanoid robots can seamlessly integrate into existing social systems and serve humans in daily life.

Compared to highly anthropomorphic robots (especially those equipped with synthetic skin and facial expressions), I personally prefer the current endearingly clumsy mechanical forms. Excessive anthropomorphism might blur the boundaries between human and machine, bringing new troubles to society. Consider this: Would we need to prepare a bedroom for household robots? When getting up at night to use the bathroom, could you accept an almost human-like machine standing silently in the hallway?

In conclusion, even if humanoid robots are technically capable of serving humans, it will still take time and continuous exploration for the public to truly accept them in work and daily life.

I look forward to using such general-purpose intelligent assistants in my life within the next decade—but preferably maintaining an appropriate mechanical appearance, without excessive pursuit of human resemblance.

My dog Patton returned to the Dog Star at 11:00 PM on August 20, 2025, surrounded by his family’s love. I’m deeply grateful to all the friends and readers who sent their blessings after Patton fell ill. 🙏

Recent Recommendations

In Apple’s design language, corner concentricity has always been an important design principle, and it was repeatedly emphasized at WWDC 25. Previously, developers had to manually adjust corner radii based on padding to achieve perfect concentric corners—tedious and inelegant. With the release of iOS 26, this issue is finally resolved. In this article, Natalia Panferova details the newly introduced SwiftUI ConcentricRectangle API, showing how to efficiently implement concentric corners in complex layouts to make interfaces more unified and polished.

Introduced in Swift 5, property wrappers quickly gained popularity thanks to their extensive use in SwiftUI. They were once considered one of the most elegant ways to automate property data handling, and even in today’s macro-driven era, they continue to prove their value in many scenarios. Compared to macros, custom property wrappers are simpler and easier to learn, making them ideal for reducing repetitive code. In this article, Antoine Van Der Lee revisits property wrappers from the perspective of 2025, sharing recent best practices and discussing caveats when used alongside macros and Swift 6’s concurrency model.

While replicating combineAnimation in OpenSwiftUI, Kyle Ye discovered an animation glitch after screen rotation. This article walks through his debugging process step by step: from analyzing DisplayList, diving into assembly-level traces, tracking AttributeGraph state, and ultimately pinpointing a missing transactionSeed update in ViewGraph.updateOutputs. It’s a masterclass in going from symptom to root cause. While extremely advanced, the debugging methodology and deep dive into Transactions and Animation provide invaluable insights into how SwiftUI works under the hood.

If you or your family need some cloud services but don’t want to pay for hosting, why not do what Paul Samuels did—repurpose small devices you already have. In this post, he shares how he deployed a Vapor app on a Raspberry Pi and used Cloudflare Tunnel to securely make it accessible to his family. Using familiar languages and frameworks to turn idle hardware into a reliable service is not only practical, but also fun and a bit of “black magic.”

When Liquid Glass debuted at WWDC 2025, it immediately sparked heated debate: some praised its fresh visual and interactive effects, while others questioned whether it was over-engineering. In this piece, Craig Hockenberry offers a different perspective—Liquid Glass isn’t about current needs but about preparing UI rules for future hardware form factors, such as bezel-less devices with flexible OLED displays. Still, this design language may not translate well to platforms like the Mac or Apple TV.

Before iOS 26, if developers wanted to open an app via Shortcuts or Intents, they usually had to create custom intents combined with deep links—a somewhat cumbersome process. At WWDC 2025, Apple introduced the new Open Intent API, which greatly simplifies this workflow. In this article, Jordan Morgan explains how to use it and compares it with the older approach. Open Intent is lighter, cleaner, and integrates seamlessly with system features like Visual Lookup.

Books

As AI-assisted programming becomes more common, systematically learning theory is increasingly important. It not only strengthens the foundation for concrete implementations but also enables you to guide AI tools from a higher-level perspective. In her new book Architecture & Design Patterns for iOS, Natascha Fadeeva explores iOS architecture and Swift practices, moving step by step from theoretical foundations to language features, design patterns, and engineering techniques. The book helps developers grasp the principles behind architecture while providing practical, actionable solutions.