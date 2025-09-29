According to 9TO5Mac’s report, Apple is adding MCP (Model Context Protocol) support to its ecosystem to enable agentic AI capabilities. The implementation path closely aligns with our speculation in Weekly #077: system-level integration through the familiar App Intents framework, maintaining Apple’s consistent pursuit of a “controlled, secure, and seamless” user experience while cleverly avoiding the complexity of direct MCP configuration for everyday users.

Over the past six months, diminishing returns in LLM improvements have shifted the industry’s focus from technological breakthroughs to value realization. This inflection point provides Apple—which “woke up early but arrived late” to the LLM race—with a perfect window of opportunity.

The hardware market tells a similar story. This year has seen notably fewer consumer products marketed primarily on AI features. After a period of market education, consumers have come to realize they don’t need scattered AI highlights but rather a unified AI experience that’s seamlessly integrated into the system and requires no conscious effort to use. At this critical juncture, Apple’s advantages are becoming apparent: a massive installed base of devices with on-device AI capabilities, a mature developer ecosystem, and developer-friendly AI frameworks. If Apple can quickly complete integration with application-layer protocols like MCP, it stands to reap substantial rewards during the AI commercialization phase.

Yet challenges remain formidable. The deeper AI integration becomes and the more seamless the user experience, the more critical data security and privacy protection become. Given Apple’s need to collaborate with numerous third-party model providers, finding the right balance between an open ecosystem and privacy protection will be a crucial test of its brand promise.

While the AI boom hasn’t subsided, both investors and consumers are returning to pragmatism. Following the trajectory of every technological revolution in history, AI will eventually shed its dazzling aura and quietly merge into every corner of daily life—becoming ordinary yet indispensable.

Recent Recommendations

With iPadOS 26 introducing macOS-like window controls and menu bars, developers need to rethink their app layout strategies. Weichao Deng explores the new Window Controls and Corner Adaptation Margins, demonstrating how to adopt these APIs across different scenarios for better desktop-like multi-window experiences on iPad. The article covers:

Legacy app compatibility handling

Automatic adaptation for standard controls

SwiftUI custom control adaptation (including analysis of containerCornerOffset API limitations)

API limitations) UIKit custom control adaptation

SwiftUI + UIKit hybrid solutions

The author also provides a companion sample project to help developers visualize various layout changes.

Letizia Granata provides a detailed guide on implementing drag and drop functionality using SwiftUI’s onDrag and onDrop modifiers. The article explains why Swift objects can’t be passed directly—they must be packaged through NSItemProvider (the “secure box”) and converted to system-universal formats like JSON. The author likens UTType to a “data passport,” vividly illustrating its role in data transfer, and demonstrates practical techniques for handling non-encodable types like Color and using isTargeted for visual feedback.

Teams often use Tuist to avoid Xcode project file conflicts. Tomasz and Sebastian from Bright Inventions explain how to integrate Firebase Crashlytics into Tuist projects, comparing two dependency management approaches: Xcode SPM integration vs. Tuist native integration. They argue that Tuist’s native integration (similar to CocoaPods’ workspace approach) is more stable and reliable than SPM’s frequent reloading and random issues, while also offering benefits like caching and build optimization. The article shares a debugging story where mistyping -ObjC as -Objc prevented Objective-C category code from linking, causing crash reports to generate but not upload—a subtle case-sensitivity error that doesn’t cause crashes in dynamic language environments, making it harder to detect.

In recent years, Apple has been attempting to unify the design language between macOS and iOS, culminating in the latest version’s Liquid Glass design style. Rakhim Davletkali reviews macOS evolution in a creative way—telling the story in reverse like “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” In his narrative, the latest macOS becomes a “Fisher-Price toy-like” initial system, while the actual original Mac OS X Cheetah becomes a mature system that “respects user intelligence.” This reverse narrative cleverly satirizes controversial trends in modern macOS toward infantilized visual design and closed ecosystems. Whether you agree with the author’s viewpoint or not, the creative writing technique itself is worth reading.

Sam Henri Gold shares his battle-tested checklist for testing iOS apps. The guide’s core philosophy is to “be the chaos monkey”—discovering potential issues through various “destructive” operations like rotating, backgrounding, rapid tapping, and mode switching. The article highlights several easily overlooked test points: iPhone landscape mode (“where UI bugs are easiest to find”), iPhone SE small screen adaptation, and real-world network switching scenarios (like entering and exiting subway tunnels). The author also shares an interesting Twitter drag-and-drop bug case and explains why you should retest your entire app with all accessibility options enabled.

This isn’t a technical implementation guide, but a practical testing checklist based on real experience—as the author says: “Each crash prevented is a one-star review avoided.”

In an App Store with millions of apps, getting discovered is as crucial as building a great product. Antoine van der Lee shares his experience optimizing RocketSim’s App Store page, achieving a 108% increase in page views in just one week. The article’s core concept is “scan & hook”: users quickly scan pages, and every element (title → subtitle → screenshots) must hook them to continue exploring. The author particularly notes: macOS only shows the first screenshot (iOS shows the first three), making order crucial; when analyzing data, focus on daily averages rather than totals, and concentrate on App Store Browse sources to more accurately assess metadata optimization effectiveness.

Developers working with GitHub daily know that PR documentation involves many repetitive operations. Michael Liberatore cleverly uses Apple Shortcuts to create an automation toolkit: batch resize screenshots, generate comparison tables with one click, quickly add collapsible sections and colored callout boxes. Compared to GitHub’s native /table , /details and other slash commands, these shortcuts integrate directly into the right-click menu, requiring no syntax memorization and providing a more fluid, natural workflow. This case perfectly demonstrates Apple Shortcuts’ potential in professional development workflows—it’s far more than just a consumer-grade automation tool.

Manuel Chakravarty’s ProjectNavigator provides an Xcode-like sidebar file tree navigation experience for SwiftUI document-based apps. This pure SwiftUI implementation uses a dual-layer architecture (Files data model + ProjectNavigator UI layer), fully leveraging the Observation framework and value type design.

Core features include: UUID persistence to save file expansion and selection states; generic protocols supporting mixed file type management in the same file tree; seamless integration with NavigationSplitView and ReferenceFileDocument; support for inline renaming, context menus, file filtering, and other complete functionality. The project includes comprehensive DocC documentation and a cross-platform sample app. Requires iOS 17+/macOS 14+.