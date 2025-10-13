Qualcomm Acquires Arduino: The Wheel of History Turns

Last week, Qualcomm announced its acquisition of the renowned open-source hardware platform Arduino, simultaneously unveiling the first Arduino to feature Qualcomm silicon—the Arduino UNO Q. Unlike its classic predecessors, the UNO Q employs a “dual-brain” architecture: a Linux-running Qualcomm Dragonwing processor handles high-performance computing, while an STM32 microcontroller manages real-time control tasks. Though undeniably powerful, this design quietly departs from Arduino’s founding ethos of “simplicity, affordability, and accessibility.”

Despite Qualcomm’s promises to preserve Arduino’s brand independence and open-source nature, the community’s concerns are not unfounded—given Qualcomm’s historically aggressive stance on patent licensing and its deeply commercial DNA. At $44, the board has drifted even further from Arduino’s original mission of serving educators and makers.

Intriguingly, the name “Arduino” itself seems to carry a sense of destiny. When the project was born in 2005, its founders regularly gathered at Bar di Re Arduino (King Arduin’s Bar) in Ivrea, Italy, and thus adopted its name. That Italian king, Arduin of Ivrea, once led local forces in resistance against the Holy Roman Empire, holding out for twelve years before ultimately abdicating. With his surrender, northern Italy was absorbed into the Empire’s dominion, losing its independence for nearly 850 years.

A millennium later, Arduino—named after a rebel—has similarly been absorbed into an American tech “empire” after 20 years of independence. This cyclical echo of history is both poignant and profound. Perhaps the moment they chose that name, the seeds of this fate were already sown.

Yet just as King Arduin’s defeat could not diminish his legacy—his spirit of resistance echoing through the centuries—may Arduino’s open-source ideals and maker spirit transcend mere corporate ownership, continuing to flourish and inspire across the globe.

This acquisition illuminates an enduring dilemma of the open-source world: How can one maintain idealism while achieving commercial sustainability?

Perhaps physical entities are destined to return to dust, while only the spirit endures through time.

Recent Recommendations

In iOS, when an app enters the background, the system strictly limits its resource usage. If developers need to perform tasks like data refresh or periodic calculations, they can leverage the background task mechanism to have the system automatically trigger the corresponding logic at appropriate times. Kyryl Horbushko provides a detailed introduction to two implementation approaches for background tasks: the traditional BGTaskScheduler and the more modern .backgroundTask modifier. The article’s highlights include a complete configuration checklist, debugging techniques, and solutions for common pitfalls—including using LLDB commands to simulate task triggers and obtaining visual feedback through local notifications. The author believes that for new SwiftUI projects, .backgroundTask better aligns with the declarative programming paradigm and is the more natural preferred choice.

OpenSwiftUI is an open-source SwiftUI implementation aimed at research and education. As the framework continues to improve, more developers are starting to pay attention and try using it. However, during actual integration, you’ll find it’s not “plug-and-play”—it requires manual handling of private framework dependencies. To address this, project lead developer Kyle Ye has written this article, detailing the complete steps for integrating OpenSwiftUI via Swift Package Manager, including handling critical aspects like DarwinPrivateFrameworks.

OpenSwiftUI is one of the few practical projects that allows developers to deeply understand SwiftUI’s internal rendering mechanisms. At this stage, it’s more suitable as an exploration tool rather than a production solution.

Apple introduced a brand new developer education format this year—Code-Along, which is an online teaching activity combining live coding demonstrations with real-time Q&A. During the first Code-Along session held in September, Apple engineers spent two hours demonstrating in detail how to integrate the iOS 26 Foundation Models framework into applications, from basic API calls to performance optimization techniques, while answering numerous developer questions in real-time.

Anton Gubarenko has compiled a comprehensive record of the Q&A from this event, covering key technical details such as the model’s 4K token context limit, 1.2GB memory footprint, structured output (Generable), streaming responses, concurrent processing, as well as practical concerns developers care most about like privacy protection and App Store review.

Since SwiftData’s @Query doesn’t support dynamically updating predicates within views, implementing search functionality with searchable requires some additional work. In this article, Letizia Granata presents an elegant solution: by separating the view architecture—with the main view managing search state and the child view handling dynamic queries—she gracefully resolves this limitation. She also recommends using localizedStandardContains in predicates for case-insensitive comparison and improved localized search experience.

While developers can fully control Toggle appearance through custom ToggleStyle , this often means reimplementing all native system behaviors—including size adaptation, tinting, and animation effects. Artem Mirzabekian demonstrates a more pragmatic approach in this article: preserving the native Toggle while using GeometryReader to obtain dimensions and DragGesture to capture touch position, adding a dynamic icon that responds to user interaction via overlay. This approach of extending rather than rewriting maintains system consistency while achieving visual enhancement.

Why do we encounter NS prefixes in Swift development? Why does TARGET_OS_MAC return true on iOS devices? These seemingly strange design choices all have historical roots. In this article, Uwais Alqadri explores three key milestones in Apple’s platform architecture: the NeXTSTEP merger that brought NS prefixes and the Objective-C ecosystem, Darwin as the shared Unix foundation, and the layered architecture where all platforms essentially “run on top of” the macOS technology stack.

Understanding this history not only explains those “counterintuitive” design decisions but also helps us properly use platform conditional compilation and understand why these characteristics persist today and remain difficult to change.

Swift Profile Recorder is an in-process sampling profiler open-sourced by Apple, designed specifically for Swift server-side applications and used extensively at Apple for years. Unlike traditional profiling tools (such as eBPF, DTrace) that require system privileges, it runs directly within the application process as a Swift Package, enabling On-CPU and Off-CPU profiling without additional permissions. This allows it to work in restricted environments like Kubernetes and Docker containers, where performance samples can be collected with simple curl commands and visualized using mainstream tools like Speedscope and Firefox Profiler.

The project’s “zero-privilege, easy integration, cross-platform” characteristics make production performance profiling no longer exclusive to privileged environments. For deeper insights into its background and Apple’s practical experience, I recommend reading [Introducing Swift Profile Recorder: Identifying Performance Bottlenecks in Production](https://www.swift.org/blog/swift-profile-recorder/?utm_source=fatbobman weekly issue 106&utm_medium=web) by Johannes Weiss and Mitchell Allison.

SwiftUI’s Text cannot freely embed interactive views, and its text selection experience is lacking. RichText, developed by LiYanan, achieves text and view mixing through declarative syntax, precise typesetting based on TextKit 2, with embedded views (like Button) fully retaining their interactive capabilities, while supporting smooth text selection and copying.

Swift Copied! TextView { Text ( " Hi, This is **RichText**. " ) // Markdown will be parsed " Hello " // Plain string Button ( " Tap Me " ) { // Fully interactive button print ( " Button Clicked " ) } . id ( " button " ) // Recommended to add id to all views Text ( . now , style : . timer ) // Dynamic text . id ( " timer " ) // Maintain as view through id for dynamic updates }

A collection of Playgrounds built and maintained by Ivan Campos, demonstrating how to call Apple’s Foundation Models framework for conversation, summarization, creation, tool calling, and other scenarios. Examples are organized by theme: chat conversations, summary explanations, content generation, code and data, multimodal image-text, security evaluation, vertical tools, agent patterns, etc., with each Playground focusing on a specific capability.