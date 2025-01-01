🔋 当内容小于容器时禁用 SwiftUI ScrollView 滚动

TL;DR: 在 SwiftUI 中，如果需要防止 ScrollView 或 List 在内容小于容器时滚动，可根据 iOS 版本选择适合的方法：在 iOS 16.4+ 中使用 scrollBounceBehavior(.basedOnSize) ，在 iOS 16+ 中通过 ViewThatFits 动态调整布局，而在更早的版本中，可以使用第三方库 Introspect 直接控制 UIScrollView 的滚动行为。

问题描述

ScrollView 默认允许用户滚动，无论内容尺寸是否小于容器尺寸，这可能导致不必要的交互问题，影响用户体验。

解决方案

以下方法可以在不同版本的 iOS 中解决此问题。

1. 使用 scrollBounceBehavior（iOS 16.4+）

scrollBounceBehavior 是 iOS 16.4 引入的 API，可根据内容尺寸动态控制滚动行为。当设置为 .basedOnSize 时，内容小于容器尺寸时将禁用滚动。

Swift Copied! struct BasedOnSizeView : View { var body: some View { HStack { // 超过容器尺寸时启用滚动 ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 50 ) { idx in Text ( " \( idx ) " ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity ) } . border ( Color. blue ) } // 不超过容器尺寸时禁用滚动 List ( 0 ..< 4 ) { idx in Text ( " \( idx ) " ) } . border ( Color. green ) } . scrollBounceBehavior ( . basedOnSize ) . frame ( width : 400 , height : 500 ) } }

2. 使用 ViewThatFits（iOS 16+）

ViewThatFits 根据可用空间动态选择视图布局。通过提供一个滚动容器和一个非滚动容器的视图结构，当内容小于容器尺寸时，自动选择非滚动视图。

Swift Copied! struct ScrollViewDemo : View { @ State var step: CGFloat = 3 var count: Int { Int ( step ) } var body: some View { VStack ( alignment : . leading ) { Text ( " Count: \( count ) " ) Slider ( value : $step, in : 3 ... 20 , step : 1 ) ViewThatFits { content ScrollView ( . horizontal , showsIndicators : true ) { content } } } . frame ( width : 300 ) . border ( . red ) } var content: some View { HStack { ForEach ( 0 ..< count, id : \. self ) { i in Rectangle () . fill ( . orange . gradient ) . frame ( width : 30 , height : 30 ) . overlay ( Text ( i, format : . number ) . foregroundStyle ( . white ) ) } } } }

3. 使用 Introspect（支持低版本 iOS）

Introspect 是一个第三方库，可以直接访问 UIKit 对象。在低版本中通过 UIScrollView 的属性禁用滚动。

Swift Copied! struct BaseOnSizeTest : View { var body: some View { ScrollView { ForEach ( 0 ..< 10 ) { Text ( " \( $0 ) " ) } } . introspect ( . scrollView , on : . iOS ( . v16 , . v17 , . v18 )) { scrollView in // 根据内容尺寸禁用滚动 if scrollView.contentSize.height < scrollView.bounds.height { scrollView. isScrollEnabled = false } } } }

延伸阅读