/usr/bin/swift -v

# 输出示例

Apple Swift version 6.1 (swiftlang-6.1.0.110.21 clang-1700.0.13.3 )

Target: arm64-apple-macosx15.0

/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/Developer/Toolchains/XcodeDefault.xctoolchain/usr/bin/swift-help intro

Welcome to Swift!

Subcommands:

swift build Build Swift packages

swift package Create and work on packages

swift run Run a program from a package

swift test Run package tests

swift repl Experiment with Swift code interactively

Use ` swift --version ` for Swift version information.

Use ` swift --help ` for descriptions of available options and flags.