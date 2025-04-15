TL;DR: 在 VSCode 或 Cursor 中测试
Core Data时需确保使用 Xcode 提供的
Swift工具链，并在
.vscode/settings.json或
.code-workspace文件中正确配置
DEVELOPER_DIR。此外，需手动将
.xcdatamodeld转换为
.momd，因为 VSCode 无法自动处理该步骤。转换可通过
xcrun momc脚本完成，确保测试运行时模型文件可被正确加载。
背景
随着 Swift for VSCode 插件的发展，开发者越来越倾向于在 VSCode 或 Cursor 中进行 Swift 开发。但面对如 Core Data 这类苹果生态特有的框架时，测试过程往往遇到困难。本文介绍在该环境中成功测试 Core Data 的关键配置方法。
使用正确的 Swift 工具链
macOS 上可能安装有多个 Swift 工具链版本，部分工具链（如 swiftly 安装的开源版本）不支持 Core Data 等闭源框架。确保使用 Xcode 提供的工具链至关重要。
查找并设置工具链路径
使用
where swift 找到所有安装路径：
where swift
/Users/yangxu/.swiftly/bin/swift
/usr/bin/swift
运行以下命令确认 Xcode 工具链信息：
/usr/bin/swift -v
# 输出示例
Apple Swift version 6.1 (swiftlang-6.1.0.110.21 clang-1700.0.13.3)
Target: arm64-apple-macosx15.0
/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/Developer/Toolchains/XcodeDefault.xctoolchain/usr/bin/swift-help intro
Welcome to Swift!
Subcommands:
swift build Build Swift packages
swift package Create and work on packages
swift run Run a program from a package
swift test Run package tests
swift repl Experiment with Swift code interactively
Use `swift --version` for Swift version information.
Use `swift --help` for descriptions of available options and flags.
Use `swift help <subcommand>` for more information about a subcommand.
将 Xcode 工具链路径配置至
.vscode/settings.json：
{
"swift.path": "/usr/bin/",
"swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables": {
"DEVELOPER_DIR": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app"
},
"lldb.library": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB",
"lldb.launch.expressions": "native"
}
或在
.code-workspace 文件中统一配置：
{
"folders": [
{
"path": "CorDataCodes"
}
],
"settings": {
"swift.path": "/usr/bin/",
"swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables": {
"DEVELOPER_DIR": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app"
},
"lldb.library": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB",
"lldb.launch.expressions": "native"
}
}
将 xcdatamodeld 手动转换为 momd
Xcode 会在编译时自动将
xcdatamodeld 转换为
momd，但 VSCode 不具备此功能，即使资源声明为
.process 也无效：
resources: [
.process("Resources"),
]),
需手动执行转换，以下是对应脚本示例（放在 Package 根目录）：
#!/bin/bash
# 换成你的 模块、目标、数据模型 名称
PACKAGE_NAME="CorDataCodes"
Target_Name="DataHandler"
MODEL_NAME="Model"
SOURCE_MODEL="Sources/$Target_Name/Resources/$MODEL_NAME.xcdatamodeld"
TARGET_DIR=".build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/${PACKAGE_NAME}_${Target_Name}.bundle/$MODEL_NAME.momd"
if [ ! -d "$SOURCE_MODEL" ]; then
echo "Error: Source model file not found: $SOURCE_MODEL"
exit 1
fi
mkdir -p "$TARGET_DIR"
xcrun momc "$SOURCE_MODEL" "$TARGET_DIR"
if [ $? -eq 0 ]; then
echo "Core Data model conversion successful!"
echo "Source file: $SOURCE_MODEL"
echo "Target file: $TARGET_DIR"
else
echo "Conversion failed!"
exit 1
fi
运行命令：
./xcmodel2momd.sh
#输出示例
Model.xcdatamodel: note: Model Model version checksum: 0wr8l/hdOcRIaAEOGJvaYn7eMvrqCq3uDvCCQiI3mSQ=
Core Data model conversion successful!
Source file: Sources/Persistent/Resources/Model.xcdatamodeld
Target file: .build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/CorDataCodes_DataHandler.bundle/Model.momd
每次修改模型后都应重新执行该脚本。
效果
配置完成后，可直接点击测试按钮运行涉及 Core Data 的单元测试：
