🔦 Swift 测试：#expect 和 #require 的使用场景

TL;DR: 在 Swift 测试中， #expect 适合非关键断言，失败后继续测试； #require 用于关键条件，需 try 调用，支持解包可选值，失败时终止测试。

#expect 和 #require 是 Swift Testing 框架中常用的断言宏，二者的功能虽有相似之处，但在行为和应用场景上存在重要差异。

主要区别

1. 必须使用 try 关键字

#require 无论布尔值表达式是否会抛出错误，都需要使用 try 调用。 示例代码：

Swift Copied! @ Test func person () throws { let person = Person ( name : " Fat " , age : 10 ) try #require ( person. age == 10 ) // 必须使用 try #expect ( person. name == " Fat " ) // 不需要 try }

2. 兼具解包功能

#require 支持直接解包可选值（类似 XCTUnwrap ），当解包失败时测试会自动失败。例如：

Swift Copied! @ Test func notOptional () throws { let person: Person ? = Person ( name : " Fat " , age : 10 ) let unwrappedPerson = try #require ( person ) // 解包成功 #expect ( unwrappedPerson. name == " Fat " ) }

3. 断言失败后的行为

#expect

行为 ：即使断言失败，测试用例会继续执行。

：即使断言失败，测试用例会继续执行。 示例：

Swift Copied! @ Test func example () async throws { #expect ( 3 < 0 ) // 断言失败 print ( " next line " ) // 仍然会执行 }

输出：

◇ Test run started. ✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0 ↳ next line ✘ Test example() failed after 0.001 seconds with 1 issue.

#require

行为 ：断言失败会直接终止测试用例，后续代码不会执行。

：断言失败会直接终止测试用例，后续代码不会执行。 示例：

Swift Copied! @ Test func example () async throws { try #require ( 3 < 0 ) // 断言失败并终止 print ( " next line " ) // 不会执行 }

输出：

◇ Test run started. ✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0 ✘ Test example() failed after 0.002 seconds with 1 issue.

总结

#expect ：适合不影响测试后续流程的断言。

：适合不影响测试后续流程的断言。 #require ：用于关键条件，失败时终止测试。

