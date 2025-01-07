🔦 Swift 测试：#expect 和 #require 的使用场景

TL;DR: 在 Swift 测试中，
#expect适合非关键断言，失败后继续测试；
#require用于关键条件，需
try调用，支持解包可选值，失败时终止测试。
#expect 和
#require 是 Swift Testing 框架中常用的断言宏，二者的功能虽有相似之处，但在行为和应用场景上存在重要差异。
主要区别
1. 必须使用 try 关键字
#require 无论布尔值表达式是否会抛出错误，都需要使用
try 调用。
示例代码：
Swift
@Test func person() throws {
let person = Person(name: "Fat", age: 10)
try #require(person.age == 10) // 必须使用 try
#expect(person.name == "Fat") // 不需要 try
}
2. 兼具解包功能
#require 支持直接解包可选值（类似
XCTUnwrap），当解包失败时测试会自动失败。例如：
Swift
@Test func notOptional() throws {
let person: Person? = Person(name: "Fat", age: 10)
let unwrappedPerson = try #require(person) // 解包成功
#expect(unwrappedPerson.name == "Fat")
}
3. 断言失败后的行为
#expect
- 行为：即使断言失败，测试用例会继续执行。
- 示例：
Swift
@Test func example() async throws {
#expect(3 < 0) // 断言失败
print("next line") // 仍然会执行
}
输出：
◇ Test run started.
✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0
↳ next line
✘ Test example() failed after 0.001 seconds with 1 issue.
#require
- 行为：断言失败会直接终止测试用例，后续代码不会执行。
- 示例：
Swift
@Test func example() async throws {
try #require(3 < 0) // 断言失败并终止
print("next line") // 不会执行
}
输出：
◇ Test run started.
✘ Expectation failed: 3 < 0
✘ Test example() failed after 0.002 seconds with 1 issue.
总结
#expect：适合不影响测试后续流程的断言。
#require：用于关键条件，失败时终止测试。
延伸阅读
"加入我们的 Discord 社区，与超过 2000 名苹果生态的中文开发者一起交流！"