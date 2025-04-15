🚀 How to Test Core Data Code in VSCode/Cursor

TL;DR: To test
Core Datain VSCode or Cursor, ensure you’re using the Xcode Swift toolchain by correctly setting
DEVELOPER_DIRin your project config. Since VSCode doesn’t auto-convert
.xcdatamodeldfiles, use an
xcrun momcscript to manually convert them to
.momd. This enables Core Data tests to run correctly without relying on Xcode’s build system.
Background
With the development of the Swift for VSCode extension, developers are increasingly inclined to work on Swift projects in VSCode or Cursor. However, when dealing with Apple-specific frameworks such as Core Data, the testing process often encounters obstacles. This article presents the key configuration methods required to successfully test Core Data in these environments.
Using the Correct Swift Toolchain
On macOS, multiple versions of the Swift toolchain may be installed. Some toolchains (such as the open-source version installed by swiftly) do not support closed-source frameworks like Core Data. It is crucial to ensure that you are using the toolchain provided by Xcode.
Finding and Setting the Toolchain Path
Use
where swift to locate all installed paths:
where swift
/Users/yangxu/.swiftly/bin/swift
/usr/bin/swift
Run the following command to confirm the Xcode toolchain information:
/usr/bin/swift -v
# Sample output:
Apple Swift version 6.1 (swiftlang-6.1.0.110.21 clang-1700.0.13.3)
Target: arm64-apple-macosx15.0
/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/Developer/Toolchains/XcodeDefault.xctoolchain/usr/bin/swift-help intro
Welcome to Swift!
Subcommands:
swift build Build Swift packages
swift package Create and work on packages
swift run Run a program from a package
swift test Run package tests
swift repl Experiment with Swift code interactively
Use `swift --version` for Swift version information.
Use `swift --help` for descriptions of available options and flags.
Use `swift help <subcommand>` for more information about a subcommand.
Configure the Xcode toolchain path in
.vscode/settings.json:
{
"swift.path": "/usr/bin/",
"swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables": {
"DEVELOPER_DIR": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app"
},
"lldb.library": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB",
"lldb.launch.expressions": "native"
}
Alternatively, you can configure it uniformly in your
.code-workspace file:
{
"folders": [
{
"path": "CorDataCodes"
}
],
"settings": {
"swift.path": "/usr/bin/",
"swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables": {
"DEVELOPER_DIR": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app"
},
"lldb.library": "/Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB",
"lldb.launch.expressions": "native"
}
}
Manually Converting xcdatamodeld to momd
Xcode automatically converts
xcdatamodeld to
momd during compilation, but VSCode does not have this capability—even if the resources are declared as
.process:
resources: [
.process("Resources"),
]),
You need to perform the conversion manually. Below is an example script (placed in the Package root directory):
#!/bin/bash
# Replace with your module, target, and data model names
PACKAGE_NAME="CorDataCodes"
Target_Name="DataHandler"
MODEL_NAME="Model"
SOURCE_MODEL="Sources/$Target_Name/Resources/$MODEL_NAME.xcdatamodeld"
TARGET_DIR=".build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/${PACKAGE_NAME}_${Target_Name}.bundle/$MODEL_NAME.momd"
if [ ! -d "$SOURCE_MODEL" ]; then
echo "Error: Source model file not found: $SOURCE_MODEL"
exit 1
fi
mkdir -p "$TARGET_DIR"
xcrun momc "$SOURCE_MODEL" "$TARGET_DIR"
if [ $? -eq 0 ]; then
echo "Core Data model conversion successful!"
echo "Source file: $SOURCE_MODEL"
echo "Target file: $TARGET_DIR"
else
echo "Conversion failed!"
exit 1
fi
Run the command:
./xcmodel2momd.sh
# Sample output:
Model.xcdatamodel: note: Model Model version checksum: 0wr8l/hdOcRIaAEOGJvaYn7eMvrqCq3uDvCCQiI3mSQ=
Core Data model conversion successful!
Source file: Sources/Persistent/Resources/Model.xcdatamodeld
Target file: .build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/CorDataCodes_DataHandler.bundle/Model.momd
You should re-run the script each time you modify the model.
Outcome
After completing the configuration, you can directly click the test button to run unit tests that involve Core Data:
Further Reading
If this article helped you, feel free to buy me a coffee ☕️ . For sponsorship inquiries, please check out the details here.