🚀 How to Test Core Data Code in VSCode/Cursor

TL;DR: To test Core Data in VSCode or Cursor, ensure you’re using the Xcode Swift toolchain by correctly setting DEVELOPER_DIR in your project config. Since VSCode doesn’t auto-convert .xcdatamodeld files, use an xcrun momc script to manually convert them to .momd . This enables Core Data tests to run correctly without relying on Xcode’s build system.

Background

With the development of the Swift for VSCode extension, developers are increasingly inclined to work on Swift projects in VSCode or Cursor. However, when dealing with Apple-specific frameworks such as Core Data, the testing process often encounters obstacles. This article presents the key configuration methods required to successfully test Core Data in these environments.

Using the Correct Swift Toolchain

On macOS, multiple versions of the Swift toolchain may be installed. Some toolchains (such as the open-source version installed by swiftly) do not support closed-source frameworks like Core Data. It is crucial to ensure that you are using the toolchain provided by Xcode.

Finding and Setting the Toolchain Path

Use where swift to locate all installed paths:

Bash Copied! where swift /Users/yangxu/.swiftly/bin/swift /usr/bin/swift

Run the following command to confirm the Xcode toolchain information:

Bash Copied! /usr/bin/swift -v # Sample output: Apple Swift version 6.1 (swiftlang-6.1.0.110.21 clang-1700.0.13.3 ) Target: arm64-apple-macosx15.0 /Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/Developer/Toolchains/XcodeDefault.xctoolchain/usr/bin/swift-help intro Welcome to Swift! Subcommands: swift build Build Swift packages swift package Create and work on packages swift run Run a program from a package swift test Run package tests swift repl Experiment with Swift code interactively Use ` swift --version ` for Swift version information. Use ` swift --help ` for descriptions of available options and flags. Use ` swift help < subcommand > ` for more information about a subcommand.

Configure the Xcode toolchain path in .vscode/settings.json :

JSON Copied! { " swift.path " : " /usr/bin/ " , " swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables " : { " DEVELOPER_DIR " : " /Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app " }, " lldb.library " : " /Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB " , " lldb.launch.expressions " : " native " }

Alternatively, you can configure it uniformly in your .code-workspace file:

JSON Copied! { " folders " : [ { " path " : " CorDataCodes " } ], " settings " : { " swift.path " : " /usr/bin/ " , " swift.swiftEnvironmentVariables " : { " DEVELOPER_DIR " : " /Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app " }, " lldb.library " : " /Applications/Xcode-16.3.0.app/Contents/SharedFrameworks/LLDB.framework/Versions/A/LLDB " , " lldb.launch.expressions " : " native " } }

Manually Converting xcdatamodeld to momd

Xcode automatically converts xcdatamodeld to momd during compilation, but VSCode does not have this capability—even if the resources are declared as .process :

Swift Copied! resources : [ . process ( " Resources " ) , ]),

You need to perform the conversion manually. Below is an example script (placed in the Package root directory):

Bash Copied! #!/bin/bash # Replace with your module, target, and data model names PACKAGE_NAME = " CorDataCodes " Target_Name = " DataHandler " MODEL_NAME = " Model " SOURCE_MODEL = " Sources/ $Target_Name /Resources/ $MODEL_NAME .xcdatamodeld " TARGET_DIR = " .build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/ ${ PACKAGE_NAME } _ ${ Target_Name } .bundle/ $MODEL_NAME .momd " if [ ! -d " $SOURCE_MODEL " ]; then echo " Error: Source model file not found: $SOURCE_MODEL " exit 1 fi mkdir -p " $TARGET_DIR " xcrun momc " $SOURCE_MODEL " " $TARGET_DIR " if [ $? -eq 0 ]; then echo " Core Data model conversion successful! " echo " Source file: $SOURCE_MODEL " echo " Target file: $TARGET_DIR " else echo " Conversion failed! " exit 1 fi

Run the command:

Bash Copied! ./xcmodel2momd.sh # Sample output: Model.xcdatamodel: note: Model Model version checksum: 0wr8l/hdOcRIaAEOGJvaYn7eMvrqCq3uDvCCQiI3mSQ= Core Data model conversion successful! Source file: Sources/Persistent/Resources/Model.xcdatamodeld Target file: .build/arm64-apple-macosx/debug/CorDataCodes_DataHandler.bundle/Model.momd

You should re-run the script each time you modify the model.

Outcome

After completing the configuration, you can directly click the test button to run unit tests that involve Core Data:

