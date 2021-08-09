This article explores the
CloudKit dashboard.
Introduction to the Dashboard
The
CloudKit Dashboard requires an Apple Developer Program account. It’s accessible at https://icloud.developer.apple.com.
Apple has significantly revamped the
CloudKit Dashboard layout in the last two years. The screenshot above is from mid-2021.
The dashboard is divided into three sections:
-
Database (
CloudKit Database)
A web client for managing
Schema,
Record,
Zone, user permissions, container environments, etc.
-
Telemetry (
Telemetry)
Provides a visual insight into server-side performance and the utilization of databases and push events.
-
Logs (
Logs)
Real-time and historical logs generated by CloudKit servers, showing interactions between the application and servers.
For most uses of
Core Data with CloudKit, only a few features of the dashboard are needed (like environment deployment). However,
CloudKit Dashboardhelps understand the mechanisms behind
Core Datadata synchronization.
Database (CloudKit Database)
In Core Data with CloudKit: The Basics, basic objects like
CKContainer,
CKDababase,
CKZone,
CKSubscription,
CKRecord were discussed. This article will further introduce other objects and features of
CloudKit.
Environments
CloudKit offers Development and Production environments for your app’s network data.
-
Development Environment
During development, data generated through
CloudKitis saved only in the development environment, accessible only to team members. Here, you can adjust
Schemastructure, modify
Record Typeproperties, and reset the environment if necessary, similar to the pre-launch state of a
Core Dataapplication. Developers can thoroughly test the app with
CloudKitservices before offering them to users.
-
Production Environment
When the app is ready for the App Store, the development environment’s structure must be deployed to the production environment (
Deploy Schema Changes). Once deployed, modifications to the
Schemain the production environment must be forward-compatible.
The reason is straightforward: once an app is live, client update frequencies can’t be controlled. To ensure lower version clients can access data, any model changes need to be downward compatible.
Apps sold on the
App Storecan only access the production environment.
Even if the developer’s developer account is the same as their personal
iCloud account, the development environment and production environment are two separate sandboxes, and the data does not affect each other. When debugging programs using
Xcode, applications can only access the development environment, while applications downloaded from the
App Store can only access the production environment.
By default,
TestFlightuses the production environment. However, developers can modify
com.apple.developer.icloud-container-environmentin
Entitlements.plistto switch between production and development environments.
Deploying the development environment’s
Schema to the production environment is done with
Deploy Schema Changes.
During deployment, modifications made since the last deployment are shown.
Even after deploying
Schema to production, changes can still be made to the development environment and deployed again. If a model change doesn’t meet compatibility conditions,
CloudKit Dashboard will prohibit deployment.
Below the container name, the
Schema deployment status is displayed. The first image shows the pre-deployment state, while the second shows the post-deployment state.
Before any operation, ensure you’re in the correct environment setting.
Given
CloudKit’s environment deployment rules, be very cautious when designing the
Core Datadata model in projects using
Core Data with CloudKit. My principle is to add, not subtract, not change. I will discuss how to migrate
Core Data with CloudKitdata models in a future article.
Security Roles
Security roles apply only to public databases.
CloudKit uses role-based access control (
RBAC) to manage permissions and control access to data in public databases (private databases are unique to each app user). With
CloudKit, you can set
permission levels for a role, then assign that role to a given record type (
Record Type).
Permissions include read, write, and create. Read allows only reading records, write allows reading and writing, and create allows reading, writing, and creating new records.
CloudKit includes three preset roles: World (
_world), Authenticated (
_icloud), and Creator (
_creator). World applies to anyone, regardless of iCloud status. Authenticated is for any authenticated iCloud user. Creator is the creator of the record (
Record).
The default setting allows anyone to read data, only authenticated iCloud users can create new records, and the creator can update their records.
You can create custom security roles but cannot create user records (
User Record). The system creates a user record for a user when they authenticate with the container for the first time. Existing users can be found and assigned to any custom role.
Security roles are part of the data model (
Schema). Any security settings changes require deployment to the production environment to take effect. Once deployed, security roles cannot be deleted.
For most
Core Data with CloudKitapplications, the default system configuration suffices.
Indexes
CloudKit indexes come in three types:
- Queryable (
queryable)
- Searchable (
searchable)
- Sortable (
sortable)
After creating a
Recored Type through
CloudKit, you can create necessary indexes for each field (only
NSString supports searchable). Index types are independent; for example, if you want a field to be both queryable and sortable, you need to create two separate indexes.
Only after creating a
queryable index for the
recordName of a
Record Type can you browse the data of that Type in
Records.
Core Data with CloudKitautomatically creates necessary indexes for every attribute of a managed object entity in
CloudKit(excluding
recordName). Unless you need to browse data in the
CloudKitdashboard, there’s no need to add any indexes.
Record Types
Record Type is a type identifier specified by developers for
CKRecord. You can create it directly in code or in the
CloudKit dashboard.
As mentioned in the Basics, while
Entity has more configuration information than
Record Type, the latter has a feature not present in
Entity – metadata.
CloudKit presets several metadata fields for each
Record Type (even without any other fields created by developers). Each data record (
CKRecord) contains this information, most of which are set automatically by the system.
- createdTimestamp
- createUserRecordName
- _etag
- modifiedTimestamp
- modifiedUserRecordName
- recordName
For certain
Record Type types, the system adds specific metadata, like
role,
cloud.shared, etc.
This article focuses on
Core Data with CloudKit. Let’s see how
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer converts
Core Data managed object attributes into
CloudKit
Recore Type fields.
The above image shows the
Record Typefor the
Itemin the template project from Synchronizing Local Database to iCloud Private Database in
CloudKit.
CloudKitautomatically creates fields for each attribute of the managed object entity, mapping the attribute names to fields with
CD_[attribute.name]keys. The field types
Translation: “These strings prefixed with
CD_ will continuously appear in the console during the data synchronization process, and understanding their composition can be helpful for debugging code.”
Once a
Record Type is deployed in the production environment, its fields cannot be deleted or renamed. As a result, certain operations in
Core Data are not permissible in
Core Data with CloudKit.
Do not rename entities or attributes in the data model of an application that has already been launched. This restriction applies even when using Mapping Model or Renaming ID. During development, if renaming is necessary, you may need to delete the app, reinstall, and reset the
CloudKit development environment.
Zones
Each database type has a default
Zone, and only private databases can have custom
Zones.
For data in private databases, you can assign a
Zone when creating a
CKRecord.
let zone = CKRecordZone(zoneName: "myZone")
let newStudent = CKRecord(recordType: "Student",
recordID: CKRecord.ID(recordName: UUID().uuidString,
zoneID: zone.zoneID))
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer sets the
ZoneID uniformly to
com.apple.coredata.cloudkit.zone when converting managed objects to
CKRecord. You must switch to the correct
Zone to view the data.
- OWNER RECORD NAME: User record, corresponding to the
_creatorof the
Zone.
- CHANGE TOKEN: Comparison token.
- ATOMIC: If set to
true, the entire operation fails if CloudKit cannot update one or more records in the
Zone.
Records
Used for browsing, creating, deleting, modifying, and querying data records.
When browsing data, keep in mind:
- Select the correct environment (development and production environments have completely different data).
- Choose the right
Database,
Zone.
- Ensure the
Record Typemetadata
recordNamehas a
queryableindex.
- Create corresponding indexes for fields if sorting or filtering is needed.
- Indexes only take effect in the production environment after deployment.
Modifying
Core Datamirror data in the
CloudKitdashboard triggers immediate remote notifications and updates on the client side, though this practice is not recommended.
You can also access the
CKRecord corresponding to a
Core Data managed object in code:
func getLastUserID(_ object: Item?) -> CKRecord.ID? {
guard let item = object else { return nil }
guard let ckRecord = PersistenceController.shared.container.record(for: item.objectID) else { return nil }
guard let userID = ckRecord.lastModifiedUserRecordID else {
print("can't get userID")
return nil
}
return userID
}
The above code retrieves the
CKRecord of the managed object record and its last modified user.
Subscriptions
View
CKSubscription registered on the container.
CKSubscriptions are created via code and can only be viewed or deleted on the dashboard. For example, the following code creates a
CKQuerySubscription:
let predicate = NSPredicate(format: "name = 'bob'")
let subscription = CKQuerySubscription(recordType: "Student",
predicate: predicate,
options: [.firesOnRecordCreation])
let info = CKSubscription.NotificationInfo()
info.alertLocalizationKey = "create a new bob"
info.soundName = "NewAlert.aiff"
info.shouldBadge = true
info.alertBody = "hello world"
subscription.notificationInfo = info
publicDB.save(subscription) { subscription, error in
if let error = error {
print("error:\(error)")
}
guard let subscription = subscription else { return }
print("save subscription successes:\(subscription)")
}
NSPersistentCloudKitContainerregisters a
CKDatabaseSubscriptionfor the private database mirror of
Core Data. Remote notifications are pushed when data in
com.apple.coredata.cloudkit.zoneis updated.
Tokens & Keys
Set API tokens for the container.
Apart from manipulating data through code and the
CloudKit dashboard, Apple also offers ways to access iCloud data from the web or other platforms. After obtaining tokens, developers can interact with data using CloudKit JS or CloudKit Web Services. Some developers have leveraged these services to create third-party libraries for accessing iCloud data on other platforms, like DroidNubeKit for accessing
CloudKit on Android.
For the network mirror of
Core Data, unless your data model is simple enough, this approach is not recommended.
CloudKit Webservices are better suited for data records created directly through
CloudKit.
Sharing Fallbacks
Provides data record sharing fallback support for operating systems older than iOS 10 and macOS Sierra.
Telemetry
Telemetry metrics help visualize performance when developing or updating your app. These include the number of requests, number of errors, push counts, server latency, average request size, etc. By setting a range, you can display data relevant to your needs, helping you better understand your application’s traffic configuration and usage trends.
Logs
In the historical logs, you can view details including time, client platform version, users (anonymously), events, organizations, and more. While providing detailed information,
CloudKit maintains the secrecy of user data as much as possible. The logs show server events for each user record in a container, without exposing any personal identity information. They only display anonymous, container-specific
CloudKit users.
Analytics from
AppStoreConnect are only from users who have agreed to share diagnostic and usage information with app developers, whereas
CloudKit log information comes from all users of your app who use
CloudKit services. Using both in conjunction provides better insights.
Summary
In most
Core Data with CloudKit scenarios, developers rarely need to use the
CloudKit dashboard. However, occasionally studying the data on the dashboard can be a fun experience.
In the next article, we will discuss some common situations encountered in developing
Core Data with CloudKit projects, such as debugging, testing, data migration, etc.
If this article helped you, feel free to buy me a coffee ☕️ . For sponsorship inquiries, please check out the details here.