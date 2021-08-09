In this article, we will explore the most common scenario in
Core Data with CloudKit applications—synchronizing the local database with the
iCloud private database. We will unfold this topic on several levels:
- Direct support for
Core Data with CloudKitin new projects
- Considerations for creating syncable
Model
- Adding
Host in CloudKitsupport to existing
Core Dataprojects
- Selective data synchronization
The development environment used in this article is
Xcode 12.5. For the concept of a private database, refer to Core Data with CloudKit: The Basics. To practically follow the contents of this article, you need an Apple Developer Program account.
Quick Guide
To enable
Core Data with CloudKit in an application, just follow these steps:
- Use
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer
- Add
CloudKitsupport in the
Signing & Capabilitiesof the
Project Target
- Create or specify a
CloudKit containerfor the project
- Add
backgroundsupport in the
Signing & Capabilitiesof the
Project Target
- Configure
NSPersistentStoreDescriptionand
viewContext
- Check if the
Data Modelmeets synchronization requirements
Direct Support for Core Data with CloudKit in New Projects
In recent years, Apple has continuously improved the
Core Data template in
Xcode. Using the built-in template to create a new project with support for
Core Data with CloudKit is the most convenient way to start.
Creating a New Xcode Project
Create a new project, check
Use Core Data and
Host in CloudKit (earlier versions as
Use CloudKit) in the project settings, and set the development team (
Team).
After setting the save location, Xcode will generate project documentation with
Core Data with CloudKit support using the preset template.
Xcode may remind you of errors in the new project code. If it’s bothersome, just build the project to cancel the error prompt (generate NSManagedObject Subclass).
Next, we operate step by step according to the Quick Guide.
Setting up PersistentCloudKitContainer
Persistence.swift is the
Core Data Stack created by the official template. Since
Host in CloudKit was chosen during project creation, the template code has already used
NSPersistentCloudKitContianer instead of
NSPersistentContianer, so no modifications are needed.
let container: NSPersistentCloudKitContainer
Enabling CloudKit
Click the corresponding
Target in the project and choose
Signing & Capabilities. Click
+Capability and find
icloud to add
CloudKit support.
Check
CloudKit. Click
+, and enter the
CloudKit container name. Xcode will automatically add
iCloud. before your
CloudKit container name. The name of the
container usually adopts the reverse domain name method and does not need to be consistent with the project or
BundleID. If the development team is not configured, you cannot create a
container.
After adding
CloudKit support, Xcode automatically adds
Push Notifications functionality, which we discussed in the previous article.
Enabling Background Notifications
Continue clicking
+Capability, search for
background and add it, check
Remote notifications.
This feature allows your application to respond to silent notifications pushed when cloud data content changes.
Configuring NSPersistentStoreDescription and viewContext
Check the current
.xcdatamodeld file in the project. There’s only one default configuration
Default in
CONFIGURATIONS. Clicking on it shows that
Used with CloudKit has been checked.
If the developer has not customized `
Configuration
in theData Model Editor
, and if Used with CloudKit
is checked,Core Data
will use the selectedCloudkit container
to setcloudKitContainerOptions
. Therefore, in the current Persistence.swift
code, we do not need to make any additional settings forNSPersistentStoreDescription
(we will introduce how to setNSPersistentStoreDescription` in later chapters).
Configure the context in
Persistence.swift as follows:
container.loadPersistentStores(completionHandler: { (storeDescription, error) in
if let error = error as NSError? {
...
fatalError("Unresolved error \(error), \(error.userInfo)")
}
})
// Add the following code
container.viewContext.automaticallyMergesChangesFromParent = true
container.viewContext.mergePolicy = NSMergePolicy.mergeByPropertyObjectTrump
do {
try container.viewContext.setQueryGenerationFrom(.current)
} catch {
fatalError("Failed to pin viewContext to the current generation:\(error)")
}
container.viewContext.automaticallyMergesChangesFromParent = true allows the view context to automatically merge data synced (imported) from the server. Views using
@FetchRequest or
NSFetchedResultsController can reflect data changes promptly in the UI.
container.viewContext.mergePolicy = NSMergePolicy.mergeByPropertyObjectTrump sets the merge conflict strategy. If this property is not set,
Core Data will default to using
NSErrorMergePolicy as the conflict resolution strategy (do not handle any conflicts, directly report an error), which will cause
iCloud data to not merge correctly into the local database.
Core Data has four preset merge conflict strategies:
-
NSMergeByPropertyStoreTrumpMergePolicy
Compare by property, if both persistent and in-memory data change and conflict, persistent data wins
-
NSMergeByPropertyObjectTrumpMergePolicy
Compare by property, if both persistent and in-memory data change and conflict, in-memory data wins
-
NSOverwriteMergePolicy
In-memory data always wins
-
NSRollbackMergePolicy
Persistent data always wins
For scenarios like
Core Data with CloudKit,
NSMergePolicy.mergeByPropertyObjectTrump is usually chosen.
setQueryGenerationFrom(.current) is something that only recently appeared in Apple’s documentation and examples. Its purpose is to avoid instability that might occur due to inconsistent data changes made by the application during data import. Although I have hardly encountered this situation in my more than two years of use, I still recommend everyone to add context snapshot locking in the code to improve stability.
Until
Xcode 13 beta4, Apple still has not added context settings in the preset
Core Data with CloudKittemplate, which makes importing data with the original template behave differently from expectations, not very friendly for beginners.
Checking if Data Model Meets Synchronization Requirements
The Data Model in the template project is very simple, with only one
Entity and a single
Attribute, and does not require adjustments for now. The synchronization rules applicable to
Data Model will be detailed in the next chapter.
Modifying ContentView.swift
Reminder: The ContentView.swift generated by the template is incomplete and needs modifications to display correctly.
var body: some View {
NavigationView { // Adding NavigationView
List {
ForEach(items) { item in
Text("Item at \(item.timestamp!, formatter: itemFormatter)")
}
.onDelete(perform: deleteItems)
}
.toolbar {
HStack { // Adding HStack
EditButton()
Button(action: addItem) {
Label("Add Item", systemImage: "plus")
}
}
}
}
}
After modification, the Toolbar buttons can be displayed correctly.
Thus, we have completed a project supporting
Core Data with CloudKit.
Running
Set up and log into the same
iCloud account on either a simulator or a real device, as only the same account can access the same
iCloud private database.
The animation below shows the effect of running on a real device (screen mirrored via
Airplay) and a simulator.
The video is edited, and the synchronization time is usually about 15-20 seconds.
Operations from the simulator (adding, deleting) are usually reflected on the real device within about 15-20 seconds; however, operations from the real device require switching the simulator to the background and then back to the foreground to reflect changes in the simulator (since the simulator does not support silent notification responses). If testing between two simulators, similar operations need to be performed on both ends.
Apple’s documentation describes the synchronization + distribution time as not exceeding 1 minute, and in actual use, it’s usually around 10-30 seconds. It supports batch data updates, so there’s no need to worry about the efficiency of large data updates.
When data changes, a lot of debugging information will be generated in the console. Future articles will cover more about debugging.
Considerations for Creating Syncable Models
To perfectly transfer records between
Core Data and
CloudKit databases, it’s best to have a certain understanding of both data structure types. For specifics, please refer to Core Data with CloudKit (Part 1) - The Basics.
CloudKit Schema does not support all features and configurations of
Core Data Model. Therefore, when designing a syncable
Core Data project, please be aware of the following limitations and ensure you have created a compatible data model.
Entities
CloudKit Schemadoes not support
Core Data’s unique constraints (
Unique constraints)
Core Data’s
Unique constraints require support from
SQLite, and since
CloudKit itself is not a relational database, it’s unsurprising it doesn’t support this.
CREATE UNIQUE INDEX Z_Movie_UNIQUE_color_colors ON ZMOVIE (ZCOLOR COLLATE BINARY ASC, ZCOLORS COLLATE BINARY ASC)
Attributes
- Attributes that are
non-optionaland
without default valuesare not allowed. Allowed: Optional, with default value, Optional + with default value
The above image shows attributes that are
non-Optional and
without a Default Value, which is an incompatible form and will cause
Xcode to report an error.
- Does not support
Undefinedtype
Relationships
- All relationships must be set as optional (
Optional)
- All relationships must have an inverse (
Inverse) relationship
- Does not support
Denydelete rule
- Does not support
Orderedrelationship
CloudKit also has a type of object similar to
Core Data’s relationship type—
CKReference. However, this object can only support up to 750 records and cannot meet the needs of most
Core Data application scenarios. `
CloudKit
convertsCore Data
relationships into correspondingRecord Name
(UUID string form) one by one. This leads toCloudKit
possibly not saving relationship changes atomically (atomically`), hence the stricter restrictions on defining relationships.
In everyday use of
Core Data, most relationship definitions still meet the above requirements.
Configurations
- An
Entitymust not establish a
relationshipwith entities in other
Configurations
I find this limitation in the official documentation somewhat puzzling, as developers typically do not establish
relationships between entities in two different
Configurations, even without network synchronization. If a relationship is needed, they usually opt to create
Fetched Properties.
When
CloudKitsynchronization is enabled, if the
Modeldoes not meet the synchronization compatibility conditions,
Xcodewill report an error and remind the developer. When changing an existing project to support
Core Data with CloudKit, some modifications to the code may be necessary.
Adding Host in CloudKit Support to Existing Core Data Projects
With the foundation of the template project, upgrading a
Core Data project to support
Core Data with CloudKit is quite easy:
- Replace
NSPersistentContainerwith
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer
- Add
CloudKitand
backgroundcapabilities and add a
CloudKit container
- Configure the context
Two points still need reminding:
CloudKit Container Authentication Failure
When adding a
CloudKit container, sometimes it may fail to authenticate, especially when adding an already created
container.
CoreData: error: CoreData+CloudKit: -[NSCloudKitMirroringDelegate recoverFromPartialError:forStore:inMonitor:]block_invoke(1943): <NSCloudKitMirroringDelegate: 0x282430000>: Found unknown error as part of a partial failure: <CKError 0x28112d500: "Permission Failure" (10/2007); server message = "Invalid bundle ID for container"; uuid = ; container ID = "iCloud.Appname">
The solution is to log in to the developer account ->
Certificates, Identifiers & Profiles ->
Identifiers App IDs, select the corresponding
BundleID, configure
iCloud, click
Edit, and reconfigure the
container.
Using a Custom NSPersistentStoreDescription
Some developers prefer to customize
NSPersistentStoreDescription (even if there’s only one
Configuration). In this case, you need to explicitly set
cloudKitContainerOptions for
NSPersistentStoreDescription, for example:
let cloudStoreDescription = NSPersistentStoreDescription(url: cloudStoreLocation)
cloudStoreDescription.configuration = "Cloud"
cloudStoreDescription.cloudKitContainerOptions = NSPersistentCloudKitContainerOptions(containerIdentifier: "your.containerID")
Even if you do not set the
Configuration in the
Model Editor as
Used with CloudKit, the network synchronization function is still effective. The biggest benefit of checking
Used with CloudKit is that
Xcode will check if your
Model is compatible with
CloudKit.
Selective Data Synchronization
In practical applications, there are scenarios where we want to selectively synchronize data. By defining multiple
Configurations in the
Data Model Editor, we can control data synchronization.
Configuring
Configuration is very simple, just drag the
Entity into it.
Placing Different Entities in Different Configurations
Suppose the following scenario: we have an
Entity —
Catch, used for local data caching, and its data does not need to be synced to iCloud.
Apple’s official documentation and other materials discussing Configuration mostly focus on scenarios like the one above.
We create two
Configurations:
- local—
Catch
- cloud— other
Entitiesthat need synchronization
Use code similar to the following:
let cloudURL = FileManager.default.urls(for: .documentDirectory, in: .userDomainMask).first!
.appendingPathComponent("cloud.sqlite")
let localURL = FileManager.default.urls(for:.documentDirectory, in:.userDomainMask).first!
.appendingPathComponent("local.sqlite")
let cloudDesc = NSPersistentStoreDescription(url: cloudURL)
cloudDesc.cloudKitContainerOptions = NSPersistentCloudKitContainerOptions(containerIdentifier: "your.cloudKit.container")
cloudDesc.configuration = "cloud"
let localDesc = NSPersistentStoreDescription(url: localURL)
localDesc.configuration = "local"
container.persistentStoreDescriptions = [cloudDesc,localDesc]
Only data of
Entities in the
Configuration cloud will be synced to
iCloud.
We cannot create
relationships between
Entities across
Configurations. If necessary,
Fetched Properties can be used to achieve a limited approximation.
Placing the Same Entity in Different Configurations
If you want to control the synchronization
of data for the same
Entity (partial synchronization), the following solution can be used.
Scenario: Suppose there is an
Entity —
Movie, and for whatever reason, you only want to sync part of its data.
-
Add an
Attributeto
Movie—
local:Bool(local data is
true, sync data is
false)
-
Create two
Configurations—
cloud,
local, and add
Movieto both
Configurations
-
Use the same code as above, adding two
Descriptionsin
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer
When fetching
Movie,
NSPersistentCoordinatorwill automatically merge and handle
Movierecords from both
Stores. However, when writing a
Movieinstance, the coordinator will only write the instance to the
Descriptionthat includes
Moviefirst, so pay special attention to the order of addition.
For example,
container.persistentStoreDescriptions = [cloudDesc, localDesc], a new
Moviein
container.viewContextwill be written to
cloud.sqlite
-
Create an
NSPersistentContainernamed
localContainer, containing only
localDesc(multi-container solution)
-
Enable
Persistent History Trackingon
localDesc
-
Use
localContainerto create contexts to write
Movieinstances (instances will only be saved locally and not synced over the network)
-
Handle
NSPersistentStoreRemoteChangenotifications to merge data written from
localContainerinto the
container’s
viewContext
This solution requires the use of
Persistent History Tracking. More information can be found in my other article Using Persistent History Tracking in CoreData.
Conclusion
In this article, we discussed how to synchronize a local database with the
iCloud private database.
In the next article, let’s explore how to use the
CloudKit dashboard. Let’s understand
Core Data with CloudKit from another perspective.
