At WWDC 2019, Apple introduced a significant update to
Core Data by introducing the
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer. This means that with
Core Data with CloudKit, users can seamlessly access data in their applications across all their Apple devices without writing extensive code.
Core Data provides powerful object graph management capabilities for developing applications with structured data. CloudKit allows users to access their data on each device where they are logged into their iCloud account, also offering a consistently available backup service.
Core Data with CloudKit combines the advantages of local persistence with cloud backup and network distribution.
In 2020 and 2021, Apple continued to enhance
Core Data with CloudKit, adding public and shared database synchronization to its initial support for private database synchronization.
I will introduce the usage, debugging techniques, console settings of
Core Data with CloudKit, and try to delve deeper into its synchronization mechanisms through several blog posts.
Limitations of Core Data with CloudKit
-
Apple Ecosystem Only
Unlike other cross-platform solutions,
Core Data with CloudKitcan only operate within the Apple ecosystem and is only available to users in this ecosystem.
-
High Testing Threshold
Access to the
CloudKitservice and the development team’s
CKContainerrequires an Apple Developer Program account during development. Additionally, the performance on simulators is not as reliable as on actual devices.
Advantages of Core Data with CloudKit
-
Almost Free
Developers generally do not have to pay extra for network services. Private databases are stored in the user’s personal iCloud space, and the capacity of public databases automatically increases with the number of app users, up to 1 PB of storage, 10 TB of database storage, and 200 TB of daily traffic. It’s almost free, considering Apple takes a 15-30% cut of app revenues.
-
Secure
Apple ensures data security through various technical means such as sandbox containers, database segregation, encrypted fields, and authentication. Additionally, given Apple’s long-standing image as a defender of user privacy, using
Core Data with CloudKitcan increase users’ trust in your application.
In fact, it was after seeing this feature at WWDC 2019 that I was inspired to develop Health Notes — ensuring data privacy while keeping data for a long time.
-
High Integration, Good User Perception
Authentication and distribution are seamless. Users can enjoy all the features without any extra login.
Core Data
Core Data was introduced in 2005, with its predecessor
EOF gaining considerable user recognition as early as 1994. After years of evolution,
Core Data has become quite mature. As an object graph and persistence framework, almost every tutorial will tell you not to treat it as a database or an
ORM.
Core Data’s features include, but are not limited to, managing serialized versions, object life cycle management, object graph management, SQL isolation, change handling, data persistence, memory optimization, and data querying.
Core Data offers many features, but it is not very beginner-friendly and has a steep learning curve. In recent years, Apple has addressed this issue by adding
PersistentContainer to greatly reduce the difficulty of creating
Stacks; the emergence of
SwiftUI and
Core Data Template has made it easier for beginners to use its powerful features in projects.
CloudKit
For several years after Apple launched
iCloud, developers were unable to integrate their applications with
iCloud. This problem was resolved in 2014 with the introduction of the
CloudKit framework.
CloudKit is a collective service of databases, file storage, and user authentication systems, providing a mobile data interface between applications and
iCloud containers. Users can access data saved in
iCloud on multiple devices.
The data types and internal logic of
CloudKit differ greatly from
Core Data, and compromises or processing are required to convert data objects between the two. In fact, as soon as
CloudKit was released, developers strongly hoped for a convenient conversion between the two. Before the introduction of
Core Data with CloudKit, third-party developers had already provided solutions to synchronize
Core Data or other data objects (like
realm) to
CloudKit, most of which are still supported today.
Relying on the previously introduced Persistent History Tracking feature, Apple finally provided its own solution,
Core Data with CloudKit, in 2019.
Core Data Objects vs. CloudKit Objects
Both frameworks have their own fundamental object types that are not directly interchangeable. Here’s a brief introduction and comparison of some basic object types mentioned in this article:
-
NSPersistentContainer vs. CKContainer
NSPersistentContainerhandles the managed object model (
NSManagedObjectModel), creating and managing the persistence coordinator (
NSPersistentStoreCoordinator) and managed object context (
NSManagedObjectContext). Developers create its instance through code.
CKContaineris similar to an app’s sandbox logic, where you can store various resources like structured data and files. Each app using
CloudKitshould have its own
CKContainer(though one app can correspond to multiple
CKContainersand vice versa). Developers usually don’t create new
CKContainersdirectly in the code but rather through the
iCloud consoleor in the
Xcode Target’s
Signing & Capabilities.
-
NSPersistentStore vs. CKDatabase/CKRecordZone
NSPersistentStoreis the abstract base class for all
Core Datapersistence storage, supporting four types of persistence (SQLite, Binary, XML, and In-Memory). Multiple
NSPersistentStoreinstances (possibly of different types) can be held in an
NSPersistentContainerby declaring multiple
NSPersistentStoreDescriptions.
NSPersistentStoredoesn’t have a user authentication concept but can be set to read-only or read-write modes. Due to the Persistent History Tracking requirement of
Core Data with CloudKit, only
SQLitetype
NSPersistentStorescan be synchronized, where each instance on the device points to a SQLite database file.
In
CloudKit, there is only one type of structured data storage, but it’s distinguished in two dimensions.
From a user authentication perspective,
CKDatabaseprovides three forms of databases: private, public, and shared. Only the app’s user (who has logged into their iCloud account) can access their private database, which is stored in the user’s personal iCloud space, and no one else can operate on its data. Data stored in the public database can be accessed by any authorized app, even if the app’s user hasn’t logged into an iCloud account. App users can share some data with other users of the same app, which is placed in the shared database, where the sharer can set read-write permissions for other users.
Data in
CKDatabaseis also not scattered; it’s placed in designated
RecordZones. We can create any number of
Zonesin the private database (public and shared databases only support the default
Zone). When a
CKContaineris created, each type of database will automatically generate a
CKRecordZonenamed
_defaultZone.
Therefore, when we save data to a CloudKit database, we need to specify not only the database type (private, public, shared) but also the specific
zoneID(which is unnecessary when saving to
_defaultZone).
-
NSManagedObjectModel vs. Schema
NSManagedObjectModelis the managed object model, representing the
Core Datacorresponding data entities. Most developers define it using
Xcode’s
Data Model Editor, which is saved in the
xcdatamodeledfile, containing entity properties, relationships, indexes, constraints, validations, configurations, etc.
When
CloudKitis enabled in an app, a
Schemais created in the
CKContainer. The
Schemaincludes record types (
Record Type), possible relationships between record types, indexes, and user permissions.
Besides directly creating
Schemacontent in the
iCloudconsole, you can also create
CKRecordin the code, letting
CloudKitautomatically create or update corresponding content in the
Schema.
Schemahas permission settings (
Security Roles), which can set different read-write permissions for
world,
icloud, and
creator.
-
Entities vs. Record Types
Although we often emphasize that
Core Datais not a database, entities (
Entities) are very similar to tables in a database. We describe objects in entities, including their names, properties, and relationships, eventually forming them into
NSEntityDescriptionand summarizing them in
NSManagedObjectModel.
In
CloudKit, data objects’ names and properties are described using
Record Types.
Entityhas a lot of configurable information, but
Record Typescan only correspond to describing part of it. Since the two cannot correspond one-to-one, there are specific regulations to follow when designing
Core Data with CloudKitdata objects (which we will explore in the next article).
-
Managed Object vs. CKRecord
Managed Objects (
Managed Object) are model objects representing persistent storage records. They are instances of
NSManagedObjector its subclasses and are registered in the
managed object context (
NSManagedObjectContext). In any given context, there is at most one managed object instance corresponding to a given record in persistent storage.
In
CloudKit, each record is called a
CKRecord.
We don’t need to worry about the creation process of
Managed ObjectIDs (
NSManagedObjectID), as
Core Datahandles everything, but for
CKRecord, we usually need to explicitly set a
CKRecordIdentifierfor each record in the code. As the unique identifier of
CKRecord,
CKRecordIdentifieris used to determine the unique location of that
CKRecordin the database. If the data is stored in a custom
CKRecordZone, we also need to indicate it in
CKRecord.ID.
-
CKSubscription
CloudKitis a cloud service that must respond to data changes in different devices of the same
iCloudaccount (private database) or devices using different
iCloudaccounts (public database).
Developers create
CKSubscriptionon
iCloudthrough
CloudKit. When data in
CKContainerchanges, the cloud server checks whether the change meets any
CKSubscription’s trigger condition. If so, it sends a remote notification (
Remote Notification) to the subscribed devices. This is why
Xcodeautomatically adds
Remote Notificationwhen
CloudKitfunctionality is added in the
Xcode Target’s
Signing & Capabilities.
In practice, three subclasses of
CKSubscriptionare used to perform different subscription tasks:
CKQuerySubscription, which pushes a
Notificationwhen a
CKRecordmeets the set
NSPredicate.
CKDatabaseSubscription, which subscribes to and tracks the creation, modification, and deletion of records in the database (
CKDatabase). This subscription can only be used in custom
CKRecordZonesin private and shared databases and will only notify the
subscription creator. Future articles will show how
Core Data with CloudKituses this subscription in private databases.
CKRecordZoneNotification, which executes when a user, or in some cases,
CloudKit, modifies records in that zone (
CKRecordZone), for example, when a field’s value in a record changes.
For remote notifications pushed by the
iCloudserver, applications need to respond in the
Application Delegate. In most cases,
remote notificationscan be in the form of
silent notifications, and for this, developers need to enable
Backgroud Modes’
Remote notificationsin their application.
Implementation Speculation of Core Data with CloudKit
Let’s speculate on the implementation process of
Core Data with CloudKit, combining the basic knowledge introduced above.
Taking private database synchronization as an example:
-
Initialization:
- Create
CKContainer
- Configure
Schemabased on
NSManagedObjectModel
- Create a
CKRecordZonewith ID
com.apple.coredata.cloudkit.zonein the private database
- Create
CKDatabaseSubscriptionon the private database
- Create
-
Data Export (exporting local
Core Datadata to the cloud):
NSPersistentCloudKitContainercreates background tasks to respond to
Persistent History Tracking’s
NSPersistentStoreRemoteChangenotifications
- Based on the
transactionfrom
NSPersistentStoreRemoteChange, convert
Core Dataoperations into
CloudKitoperations, such as converting
NSManagedObjectinstances into
CKRecordinstances for new data.
- Pass the converted
CKRecordor other
CloudKit operationsto the
iCloudserver through
CloudKit
-
-
Server-side:
- Process
CloudKit operation datasubmitted from remote devices in order
- Check with the
CKDatabaseSubscriptioncreated during initialization if the operation causes changes in data in the
com.apple.coredata.cloudkit.zoneof the private database
- Distribute remote notifications to all devices (same
iCloudaccount) that created
CKDatabaseSubscription
- Process
-
Data Import (synchronizing remote data locally):
NSPersistentCloudKitContainer’s background tasks respond to cloud
silent push
- Send a refresh operation request to the cloud with the last operation
token
- The cloud returns changes in the database since the last refresh for each device based on their
token
- Convert remote data into local data (delete, update, add, etc.)
- Since the
view context’s
automaticallyMergesChangesFromParentproperty is true, local data changes will automatically be reflected in the
view context
-
The above steps omit all technical difficulties and details, only describing the general process.
Conclusion
This article briefly introduced some basic knowledge about
Core Data,
CloudKit, and
Core Data with CloudKit. In the next article, we will explore how to use
Core Data with CloudKit to implement synchronization between local and private databases.
PS: There are many articles on how to use NSPersistentContainer, but like other Core Data features, it’s not easy to use effectively. I’ve encountered numerous issues over more than two years of use. Recently, I have systematically relearned
Core Data with CloudKit and organized its key points. I hope this series of articles will help more developers understand and use the
Core Data with CloudKit feature.
