Reflections on iBug 16

By 2022, SwiftUI had entered its fourth year. Despite encountering various issues in previous updates, SwiftUI 4 faced unprecedented severity. This phenomenon of numerous bugs was not limited to SwiftUI but was also evident in iOS, macOS, and many other Apple products.

This issue is not unique to Apple; society as a whole is on a restless development trajectory. The demand for speed, change, and efficiency is evident in all aspects, whether in businesses or individuals.

Regardless of consumers’ plans to purchase new products, the dominant online sentiment at the launch of new products is often that of “squeezing the toothpaste.” This, in turn, influences corporate strategies. To cater to the market, companies continuously introduce new models, changing for the sake of change and differentiating just to be different.

However, consumers’ insatiable desire for change is also fueled by corporate tactics. Companies obsessed with releasing new versions of products annually, replacing outright purchases with subscriptions, prioritize making consumers feel the change immediately (rather than it being useful).

The use of OTA, originally intended for specific areas, as a philosophy in management, design, manufacturing, etc., is astounding. The hope for bug-free or fewer bugs has become a luxury; rapid iteration has become the norm – fixing bugs in iterations and creating new ones.

A consolation: SwiftUI 4 introduced numerous unbelievable bugs, such as persistent view issues, non-triggering tasks, and closure code failing to update views (under certain Styles). This indicates significant management issues at Apple and indirectly proves that SwiftUI 4 rewrote much of its underlying code. Once stabilized, this could lead to favorable outcomes (or perhaps more bugs).

Do we really need to move this fast?