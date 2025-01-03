🔦 Auto-Adjust SwiftUI Sheet Height to Fit Content

TL;DR: In SwiftUI, dynamically adjust sheet height to fit its content by using
GeometryReaderto measure content height and passing it to
presentationDetents. Ensure smooth resizing with techniques like
.id()and pre-measurements to avoid jitter.
Overview
In SwiftUI development, you can enable a Sheet’s height to dynamically adjust to its content by combining
GeometryReader with
background, and passing the calculated height to
presentationDetents. Below are detailed steps and key implementation techniques.
Example Code
Complete sample code is available here.
Usage Example
struct ContentView: View {
@State private var showSheet = false
var body: some View {
Button("Show Sheet") {
showSheet.toggle()
}
.adaptiveSheet(isPresented: $showSheet) {
Text("Dynamic Height Content")
.frame(maxWidth: .infinity, minHeight: 300)
}
}
}
Implementation Steps
1. Measure View Height
Use
GeometryReader in combination with
background to measure the actual height of the content view:
swift
.background(
GeometryReader { proxy in
Color.clear
.task {
// Capture the height of the subview
subHeight = proxy.size.height
}
}
)
Color.clearensures that the layout is not visually affected.
.taskbinds the height to a variable in real time.
2. Dynamically Adjust Sheet Height
Bind the subview’s height to
presentationDetents:
.sheet(isPresented: $isPresented) {
sheetContent
.presentationDetents([.height(subHeight)])
}
.height(subHeight)ensures the Sheet height adjusts dynamically with content changes.
Key Considerations
1. Prevent Initial Height Jitter
To avoid height jitter when the Sheet is first presented, pre-measure the content size using a hidden
background.
2. Handle Dynamic Height Updates
Use
.id() to ensure the view properly refreshes when the height changes:
.sheet(isPresented: $isPresented) {
sheetContent
.id(subHeight)
.presentationDetents([.height(subHeight)])
}
3. Support for Adaptive Layouts
Optimize content for different screen sizes using
ViewThatFits:
ViewThatFits {
CompactContentView()
FullContentView()
}
References:
- GeometryReader: A Blessing or a Curse?
- In-Depth Exploration of SwiftUI Overlay and Background Modifiers
- Complete Sample Code
By following these techniques, you can create Sheets in SwiftUI that adapt their height seamlessly to fit dynamic content, providing a polished and responsive user experience.
