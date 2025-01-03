🔦 Auto-Adjust SwiftUI Sheet Height to Fit Content

TL;DR: In SwiftUI, dynamically adjust sheet height to fit its content by using GeometryReader to measure content height and passing it to presentationDetents . Ensure smooth resizing with techniques like .id() and pre-measurements to avoid jitter.

Overview

In SwiftUI development, you can enable a Sheet’s height to dynamically adjust to its content by combining GeometryReader with background , and passing the calculated height to presentationDetents . Below are detailed steps and key implementation techniques.

Example Code

Complete sample code is available here.

Usage Example

Swift Copied! struct ContentView : View { @ State private var showSheet = false var body: some View { Button ( " Show Sheet " ) { showSheet. toggle () } . adaptiveSheet ( isPresented : $showSheet ) { Text ( " Dynamic Height Content " ) . frame ( maxWidth : . infinity , minHeight : 300 ) } } }

Implementation Steps

1. Measure View Height

Use GeometryReader in combination with background to measure the actual height of the content view:

swift 复制代码 .background( GeometryReader { proxy in Color.clear .task { // Capture the height of the subview subHeight = proxy.size.height } } )

Color.clear ensures that the layout is not visually affected.

ensures that the layout is not visually affected. .task binds the height to a variable in real time.

2. Dynamically Adjust Sheet Height

Bind the subview’s height to presentationDetents :

Swift Copied! . sheet ( isPresented : $isPresented ) { sheetContent . presentationDetents ( [. height ( subHeight ) ] ) }

.height(subHeight) ensures the Sheet height adjusts dynamically with content changes.

Key Considerations

1. Prevent Initial Height Jitter

To avoid height jitter when the Sheet is first presented, pre-measure the content size using a hidden background .

Use .id() to ensure the view properly refreshes when the height changes:

Swift Copied! . sheet ( isPresented : $isPresented ) { sheetContent . id ( subHeight ) . presentationDetents ( [. height ( subHeight ) ] ) }

3. Support for Adaptive Layouts

Optimize content for different screen sizes using ViewThatFits :

Swift Copied! ViewThatFits { CompactContentView () FullContentView () }

References:

By following these techniques, you can create Sheets in SwiftUI that adapt their height seamlessly to fit dynamic content, providing a polished and responsive user experience.