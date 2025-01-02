🔋 Avoid Text Truncation in SwiftUI

TL;DR: In SwiftUI, avoid text truncation by using
fixedSizeto bypass layout constraints,
minimumScaleFactorto scale text,
ViewThatFitsfor adaptive layout, or
ScrollViewfor large content. Each method addresses specific UI needs, ensuring complete text display.
Problem
In SwiftUI, when a view lacks sufficient space to display
Text content, the system truncates the text by default. How can you ensure that
Text content is fully displayed in such cases?
Cause
Text is an adaptive component that adjusts its display based on the size constraints of its parent view. When the parent view provides insufficient space,
Text prioritizes truncation instead of line wrapping or scaling.
Solutions
1. Use the fixedSize Modifier
The
fixedSize modifier allows
Text to ignore parent view constraints along specific axes, ensuring enough space to fully display the content.
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
.fixedSize() // Ignores both horizontal and vertical constraints
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
.fixedSize(horizontal: true, vertical: false) // Ignores horizontal constraints only
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
.fixedSize(horizontal: false, vertical: true) // Ignores vertical constraints only
- With
.fixedSize(horizontal: true, vertical: false),
Textwill fully display its content horizontally (even if it overflows the screen).
- With
.fixedSize(horizontal: false, vertical: true),
Textwraps onto multiple lines to display all content.
2. Use minimumScaleFactor to Scale Down Font Size
The
minimumScaleFactor modifier allows
Text to shrink its font size automatically when space is limited, instead of truncating the content.
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
.lineLimit(1) // Limit to a single line
.minimumScaleFactor(0.5) // Minimum font scale factor is 50%
.frame(width: 200)
This method is suitable for scenarios where content needs to fit within a single line, and reducing font size is acceptable.
3. Use ViewThatFits
ViewThatFits provides a flexible way to choose the most suitable child view based on the available space, ensuring the content is displayed in full.
struct TextDemo: View {
@State private var width: CGFloat = 100
var body: some View {
VStack {
Slider(value: $width, in: 50...300)
.padding()
ViewThatFits {
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
Text("This is a long text.")
Text("Short text.")
}
.frame(width: width)
.border(.red)
}
}
}
When the parent view’s space is insufficient,
ViewThatFits selects the child view that fits the available space.
4. Use a Scrollable Container (ScrollView)
For large amounts of text in limited space, place the
Text in a scrollable container like
ScrollView or
List, allowing users to scroll through the content.
ScrollView {
Text("This is a very long text that might be truncated.")
}
Further Reading
With these methods, you can choose the most appropriate solution to ensure that
Text content is fully displayed based on the specific requirements of your SwiftUI app.
