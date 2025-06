Frameworks

Implementing the Side Menu for the iOS Mail App with SwiftUI

With the continuous improvement of SwiftUI 2.0, I feel it's time to make a major upgrade to my app. I've always wanted to implement an elegant side menu effect in my app similar to the iOS mail app, and I searched online for a solution. However, most of the implementations are for UIKit and there are not many project libraries that are well adapted to SwiftUI. I ended up implementing one myself in Xcode 12.