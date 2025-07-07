Since mid-June, my city has also experienced unusually high temperatures. Although 30-31°C may not seem dramatic compared to other regions that routinely see 35-40+°C, for me, accustomed to temperatures in the 20s, this heat has become quite unbearable.

Accompanying the high temperatures are some strange atmospheric phenomena. On June 19th, a rare cloud formation appeared over Dalian—Asperitas. The sky took on an intensely oppressive quality, creating an almost “apocalyptic” sensation, though fortunately it lasted only half an hour. A few days ago, we witnessed an extraordinary lightning display during the night. In a single night, meteorological equipment detected 7,649 lightning strikes. Looking out my window, it felt like someone was continuously arc welding throughout the night. Interestingly, despite the abundance of lightning, there was virtually no thunder to be heard.

These local phenomena actually reflect a global trend. Based on weather patterns over the past two months alone, this year will likely be another year of extreme heat. Temperatures around the world have been breaking records since spring. From a meteorological history perspective, climate zone migration is normally a cyclical process that occurs over centuries or millennia. However, the current rate of change far exceeds the theoretical pace of natural evolution—it has compressed to a timeframe of mere decades.

Since the Industrial Revolution, atmospheric CO2 concentrations have risen sharply, reaching levels unseen in at least 700,000 years. It’s almost certain that human activities have altered and accelerated the natural process of climate change.

For human civilization to progress and develop, we need more creation and activity, which inevitably disrupts the ecological balance that has persisted for ages. In Earth’s evolutionary history, dramatic and intense climate changes are not uncommon—the planet has always managed to heal these wounds with time and restore equilibrium. When all this settles into tranquility, will humanity still resemble what we are today?

BTW: Last week, our newsletter’s email subscription count surpassed 4,000 people. Thank you for your support! 🙏

Almost without noticing, I’ve already spent a full month exploring Claude Code. During this time, it has quickly become the new darling of developers everywhere, with discussions about Claude Code flooding my social media timeline. When a fellow developer on Discord asked me to share my thoughts on Claude Code, I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to reflect on my experience with it, as well as how AI has transformed my development work over the past two years.

Recent Recommendations

In SwiftUI, the Attribute Graph is both important and mysterious. It’s one of SwiftUI’s core runtime mechanisms, used to track view state and dependencies, driving efficient and minimal UI updates. Chris Eidhof shares his insights in this video (with transcript), recommending related resources and tools to help developers explore SwiftUI’s internal workings in depth.

At WWDC 2025, Apple released the long-awaited AlarmKit, supporting the creation of one-time alarms, weekly recurring alarms, and instantly activated countdown timers. Unlike UserNotifications which remains “silent” in silent or focus modes, AlarmKit’s alerts can break through limitations to sound and display banners at critical moments. In this article, Natalia Panferova provides a detailed explanation of its API usage and demonstrates how to configure it in scenarios like main apps, Widgets, and Live Activities.

The Swift community has long advocated for the “structs first” development philosophy. The immutability and thread safety of value types seem perfect, but in large projects, this “struct omnipotence” theory exposes quite a few problems. In this article, Koti Avula combines practical experience to deeply analyze the pitfalls of embedding reference types in structs, unexpected behaviors of closure capturing self, and common misconceptions about performance, sharing why he no longer adheres to “struct supremacy.”

In iOS 26, system apps like Apple Music introduced more refined gradient blur effects. However, these features are not yet fully open to developers and are difficult to support on lower system versions. Justin Yan shares two implementation approaches in this article:

Using UIVisualEffectView to reuse system-level blur gradients

to reuse system-level blur gradients Combining QuartzCore and private CAFilter APIs to customize progressive blur While there’s still a gap from Liquid Glass’s native effects, it’s sufficient to achieve a similar visual experience.

In this extremely long article, Indragie Karunaratne shares his experience using Claude Code to develop and ship a native macOS app from 0 to 1. The author believes Claude’s Swift 6 and SwiftUI generation capabilities are quite practical, and through techniques like priming agent and automated feedback loops, he achieved almost complete automatic code writing (95% of 20,000 lines of code generated by AI). The article also explores future IDE forms and thoughts on building high-quality automation processes, as well as the possibilities of “human-AI collaborative programming.”

Although the Android Workgroup has been established, there’s still no official guide on installing and using the Swift Android SDK on Swift.org. Abe White demonstrates in this video how to install the Swift Android SDK through skip and run and test Swift code on Android devices.

After watching the video, I immediately installed the SDK following Abe’s method and got my two libraries (originally only supporting macOS/Linux) running smoothly on Android in a very short time. The process was surprisingly straightforward.

A type-safe, declarative Swift library that lets you export object arrays to professional Excel (.xlsx) files with just a few lines of code. Supports multiple worksheets, complete styling, async data sources, and real-time progress tracking.

✅ Swift 6 concurrency support

✅ KeyPath mapping + generic Sheets

✅ Multi-platform support: macOS/Linux/Android

✅ 100% Excel-compatible file generation