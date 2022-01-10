在 SwiftUI 下定制手势

不同于众多的内置控件，SwiftUI 没有采用对 UIGestureRecognizer（或 NSGestureRecognizer）进行包装的形式，而是重构了自己的手势体系。SwiftUI 手势在某种程度上降低了使用门槛，但由于缺乏提供底层数据的 API，严重制约了开发者的深度定制能力。在 SwiftUI 下，我们无法拥有类似构建全新 UIGestureRecongnizer 的能力。所谓的自定义手势，其实只是对系统预置手势的重构而已。本文将通过几个示例，演示如何使用 SwiftUI 提供的原生手段定制所需手势。

2024 年 6 月更新：在 WWDC 2024 中，SwiftUI 引入了 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable 。这一新特性使得在 SwiftUI 视图中可以直接使用 UIKit 的手势，有效地解决了预设手势功能不足及手势冲突的问题。有关此功能的更多详细信息，请参见文章结尾部分。

基础

预置手势

SwiftUI 目前提供了 5 种预置手势，分别为点击、长按、拖拽、缩放和旋转。像 onTapGesture 之类的调用方式，实际上是为了便捷而创建的视图扩展。

点击（TapGesture） 可设定点击次数（单击、双击）。是使用频率最高的手势之一。

长按（LongPressGesture） 当按压满足了设定时长后，可触发指定闭包。

拖拽（DragGesture） SwiftUI 将 Pan 和 Swipe 合二为一，位置变化时，提供拖动数据。

缩放（MagnificationGesture） 两指缩放。

旋转（RotationGesture） 两指旋转。

点击、长按、拖拽仅支持单指。SwiftUI 没有提供手指数设定功能。

除了上述提供给开发者使用的手势外，SwiftUI 其实还有大量的内部（非公开）手势给系统控件使用，例如： ScrollGesture 、 _ButtonGesture 等。

Button 内置手势的实现比 TapGesture 更复杂。除了提供了更多的调用时机外，而且支持了对按压区域尺寸的智能处理（提高手指触击成功率）。

Value

SwiftUI 会依据手势的类型提供不同的数据内容。

点击：数据类型为 Void （ SwiftUI 4.0 中，数据类型为 CGPoint，指示了在特定坐标空间中的点击位置 ）

（ SwiftUI 4.0 中，数据类型为 CGPoint，指示了在特定坐标空间中的点击位置 ） 长按：数据类型为 Bool ，开始按压后提供 true

，开始按压后提供 拖拽：提供了最全面的数据信息，包含当前位置、偏移量、事件时间、预测终点、预测偏移量等内容

缩放：数据类型为 CGFloat ，缩放量

，缩放量 旋转：数据类型为 Angle ，旋转角度

使用 map 方法，可以将手势提供的数据转换成其他的类型，方便之后的调用。

时机

SwiftUI 手势内部没有状态一说，通过设置与指定时机对应的闭包，手势会在适当的时机自动进行调用。

onEnded 在手势结束时执行的操作

onChanged 当手势提供的值发生变化时执行的操作。只在 Value 符合 Equatable 时提供，因此 TapGesture 不支持。

updating 执行时机同 onChanged 相同。对 Value 没有特别约定，相较 onChanged ，增加了更新手势属性（ GestureState ）和获取 Transaction 的能力。

不同的手势，对时机的关注点有所区别。点击通常只关注 onEnded ； onChanged （或 updating ）在拖拽、缩放、旋转中作用更大；长按只有在满足了设定时长的情况下，才会调用 onEnded 。

GestureState

专门为 SwiftUI 手势开发的属性包装器类型，可作为依赖项驱动视图更新。相较 State 有如下不同：

只能在手势的 updating 方法中修改，在视图其它的地方为只读

方法中修改，在视图其它的地方为只读 在手势结束时，与之关联（使用 updating 进行关联）的手势会自动将其内容恢复到它的初始值

进行关联）的手势会自动将其内容恢复到它的初始值 通过 resetTransaction 可以设置恢复初始数据时的动画状态

组合手势的手段

SwiftUI 提供了几个用于手势的组合方法，可以将多个手势连接起来，重构成其他用途的手势。

simltaneously（同时识别） 将一个手势与另一个手势相结合，创建一个同时识别两个手势的新手势。例如将缩放手势与旋转手势组合，实现同时对图片进行缩放和旋转。

sequenced（序列识别） 将两个手势连接起来，只有在第一个手势成功后，才会执行第二个手势。譬如，将长按和拖拽连接起来，实现只有当按压满足一定时间后才允许拖拽。

exclusively（排他性识别） 合并两个手势，但只有其中一种手势可以被识别。系统会优先考虑第一个手势。

组合后的手势， Value 类型也将发生变化。仍可使用 map 将其转换成更加易用的数据类型。

手势的定义形式

通常开发者会在视图内部创建自定义手势，如此代码量较少，且容易与视图中其它数据结合。例如，下面的代码在视图中创建了一个可同时支持缩放和旋转的手势：

Swift Copied! struct GestureDemo : View { @ GestureState ( resetTransaction : . init ( animation : . easeInOut )) var gestureValue = RotateAndMagnify () var body: some View { let rotateAndMagnifyGesture = MagnificationGesture () . simultaneously ( with : RotationGesture ()) . updating ( $gestureValue ) { value, state, _ in state. angle = value. second ?? . zero state. scale = value. first ?? 1 } return Rectangle () . fill ( LinearGradient ( colors : [. blue , . green , . pink ], startPoint : . top , endPoint : . bottom )) . frame ( width : 100 , height : 100 ) . shadow ( radius : 8 ) . rotationEffect ( gestureValue. angle ) . scaleEffect ( gestureValue. scale ) . gesture ( rotateAndMagnifyGesture ) } struct RotateAndMagnify { var scale: CGFloat = 1.0 var angle: Angle = . zero } }

另外，也可以将手势创建成符合 Gesture 协议的结构体，如此定义的手势，非常适合被反复使用。

通过将手势或手势处理逻辑封装成视图扩展可进一步简化使用难度。

为了突显某些方面的功能，下文中提供的演示代码或许看起来比较繁琐。实际使用时，可自行简化。

示例一：轻扫

1.1 目标

创建一个轻扫（Swipe）手势，着重演示如何创建符合 Gesture 协议的结构体，并对手势数据进行转换。

1.2 思路

在 SwiftUI 预置手势中，仅有 DragGesture 提供了可用于判断移动方向的数据。根据偏移量来确定轻扫方向，使用 map 将繁杂的数据转换成简单的方向数据。

1.3 实现

Swift Copied! public struct SwipeGesture : Gesture { public enum Direction : String { case left , right , up , down } public typealias Value = Direction private let minimumDistance: CGFloat private let coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace public init ( minimumDistance : CGFloat = 10 , coordinateSpace : CoordinateSpace = . local ) { self . minimumDistance = minimumDistance self . coordinateSpace = coordinateSpace } public var body: AnyGesture < Value > { AnyGesture ( DragGesture ( minimumDistance : minimumDistance, coordinateSpace : coordinateSpace ) . map { value in let horizontalAmount = value. translation . width let verticalAmount = value. translation . height if abs ( horizontalAmount ) > abs ( verticalAmount ) { if horizontalAmount < 0 { return . left } else { return . right } } else { if verticalAmount < 0 { return . up } else { return . down } } } ) } } public extension View { func onSwipe ( minimumDistance : CGFloat = 10 , coordinateSpace : CoordinateSpace = . local , perform : @ escaping ( SwipeGesture.Direction ) -> Void ) -> some View { gesture ( SwipeGesture ( minimumDistance : minimumDistance, coordinateSpace : coordinateSpace ) . onEnded ( perform ) ) } }

1.4 演示

Swift Copied! struct SwipeTestView : View { @ State var direction = "" var body: some View { Rectangle () . fill ( . blue ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . overlay ( Text ( direction )) . onSwipe { direction in self . direction = direction. rawValue } } }

1.5 说明

为什么使用 AnyGesture 在 Gesture 协议中，需要实现一个隐藏的类型方法： _makeGesture 。苹果目前并没有提供应该如何实现它的文档，好在 SwiftUI 提供了一个含有约束的默认实现。当我们不在结构体中使用自定义的 Value 类型时，SwiftUI 可以推断出 Self.Body.Value ，此时可以将 body 声明为 some Gesture 。但由于本例中使用了自定义 Value 类型，因此必须将 body 声明为 AnyGesture<Value> ，方可满足启用 _makeGesture 默认实现的条件。

Swift Copied! extension Gesture where Self . Value == Self .Body. Value { public static func _makeGesture ( gesture : SwiftUI._GraphValue < Self > , inputs : SwiftUI._GestureInputs ) -> SwiftUI._GestureOutputs < Self .Body. Value > }

1.6 不足与改善方法

本例中并没有对手势的持续时间、移动速度等因素进行综合考量，当前的实现严格意义上并不能算是真正轻扫。如果想实现严格意义上的轻扫可以采用如下的实现方法：

改成示例 2 的方式，用 ViewModifier 来包装 DragGesture

来包装 用 State 记录滑动时间

记录滑动时间 在 onEnded 中，只有满足速度、距离、偏差等要求的情况下，才回调用户的闭包，并传递方向

示例二：计时按压

2.1 目标

实现一个可以记录时长的按压手势。手势在按压过程中，可以根据指定的时间间隔进行类似 onChanged 的回调。本例程着重演示如何通过视图修饰器包装手势的方法以及 GestureState 的使用。

2.2 思路

通过计时器在指定时间间隔后向闭包传递当前按压的持续时间。使用 GestureState 保存点击开始的时间，按压结束后，上次按压的起始时间会被手势自动清除。

2.3 实现

Swift Copied! public struct PressGestureViewModifier : ViewModifier { @ GestureState private var startTimestamp: Date ? @ State private var timePublisher: Publishers.Autoconnect < Timer.TimerPublisher > private var onPressing: ( TimeInterval ) -> Void private var onEnded: () -> Void public init ( interval : TimeInterval = 0.016 , onPressing : @ escaping ( TimeInterval ) -> Void , onEnded : @ escaping () -> Void ) { _timePublisher = State ( wrappedValue : Timer. publish ( every : interval, tolerance : nil , on : . current , in : . common ) . autoconnect ()) self . onPressing = onPressing self . onEnded = onEnded } public func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . gesture ( DragGesture ( minimumDistance : 0 , coordinateSpace : . local ) . updating ( $startTimestamp, body : { _ , current, _ in if current == nil { current = Date () } }) . onEnded { _ in onEnded () } ) . onReceive ( timePublisher, perform : { timer in if let startTimestamp = startTimestamp { let duration = timer. timeIntervalSince ( startTimestamp ) onPressing ( duration ) } }) } } public extension View { func onPress ( interval : TimeInterval = 0.016 , onPressing : @ escaping ( TimeInterval ) -> Void , onEnded : @ escaping () -> Void ) -> some View { modifier ( PressGestureViewModifier ( interval : interval, onPressing : onPressing, onEnded : onEnded )) } }

2.4 演示

Swift Copied! struct PressGestureView : View { @ State var scale: CGFloat = 1 @ State var duration: TimeInterval = 0 var body: some View { VStack { Circle () . fill ( scale == 1 ? . blue : . orange ) . frame ( width : 50 , height : 50 ) . scaleEffect ( scale ) . overlay ( Text ( duration, format : . number . precision ( . fractionLength ( 1 )))) . onPress { duration in self . duration = duration scale = 1 + duration * 2 } onEnded : { if duration > 1 { withAnimation ( . easeInOut ( duration : 2 )) { scale = 1 } } else { withAnimation ( . easeInOut ) { scale = 1 } } duration = 0 } } } }

2.5 说明

GestureState 数据的复原时间在 onEnded 之前，在 onEnded 中， startTimestamp 已经恢复为 nil

数据的复原时间在 之前，在 中， 已经恢复为 DragGesture 仍是最好的实现载体。 TapGesture 、 LongPressGesture 均在满足触发条件后会自动终止手势，无法实现对任意时长的支持

2.6 不足及改善方法

当前的解决方案没有提供类似 LongPressGesture 按压中位置偏移限定设置，另外尚未在 onEnded 中提供本次按压的总持续时长。

在 updating 中对偏移量进行判断，如果按压点的偏移超出了指定的范围，则中断计时。并在 updating 中，调用用户提供的 onEnded 闭包，并进行标记

中对偏移量进行判断，如果按压点的偏移超出了指定的范围，则中断计时。并在 中，调用用户提供的 闭包，并进行标记 在手势的 onEnded 中，如果用户提供的 onEnded 闭包已经被调用，则不会再此调用

中，如果用户提供的 闭包已经被调用，则不会再此调用 使用 State 替换 GestureState ，这样就可以在手势的 onEnded 中提供总持续时间。需自行编写 State 的数据恢复代码

替换 ，这样就可以在手势的 中提供总持续时间。需自行编写 的数据恢复代码 由于使用了 State 替换 GestureState ，逻辑判断就可以从 updating 移动到 onChanged 中

示例三：附带位置信息的点击

SwiftUI 4.0 提供了新的 Gesture —— SpatialTapGesture , 使用它可以直接获得点击位置。 onTapGesture 也获得提升， onChange 和 onEnd 中 value 将表示在特定坐标空间中的点击位置（ CGPoint ）

3.1 目标

实现提供触摸位置信息的点击手势（支持点击次数设定）。本例主要演示 simultaneously 的用法以及如何选择合适的回调时间点（ onEnded ）。

3.2 思路

手势的响应感觉应与 TapGesture 完全一致。使用 simultaneously 将两种手势联合起来，从 DragGesture 中获取位置数据，从 TapGesture 中退出。

3.3 实现

Swift Copied! public struct TapWithLocation : ViewModifier { @ State private var locations: CGPoint ? private let count: Int private let coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace private var perform: ( CGPoint ) -> Void init ( count : Int = 1 , coordinateSpace : CoordinateSpace = . local , perform : @ escaping ( CGPoint ) -> Void ) { self . count = count self . coordinateSpace = coordinateSpace self . perform = perform } public func body ( content : Content ) -> some View { content . gesture ( DragGesture ( minimumDistance : 0 , coordinateSpace : coordinateSpace ) . onChanged { value in locations = value. location } . simultaneously ( with : TapGesture ( count : count ) . onEnded { perform ( locations ?? . zero ) locations = nil } ) ) } } public extension View { func onTapGesture ( count : Int = 1 , coordinateSpace : CoordinateSpace = . local , perform : @ escaping ( CGPoint ) -> Void ) -> some View { modifier ( TapWithLocation ( count : count, coordinateSpace : coordinateSpace, perform : perform )) } }

3.4 演示

Swift Copied! struct TapWithLocationView : View { @ State var unitPoint: UnitPoint = . center var body: some View { Rectangle () . fill ( RadialGradient ( colors : [. yellow , . orange , . red , . pink ], center : unitPoint, startRadius : 10 , endRadius : 170 )) . frame ( width : 300 , height : 300 ) . onTapGesture ( count : 2 ) { point in withAnimation ( . easeInOut ) { unitPoint = UnitPoint ( x : point. x / 300 , y : point. y / 300 ) } } } }

3.5 说明

当 DragGesture 的 minimumDistance 设置为 0 时，其第一条数据的产生时间一定早于 TapGesture (count:1) 的激活时间

的 设置为 时，其第一条数据的产生时间一定早于 的激活时间 在 simultaneously 中，一共有三个 onEndend 时机。手势 1 的 onEnded ，手势 2 的 onEnded ，以及合并后手势的 onEnded 。在本例中，我们选择在 TapGesture 的 onEnded 中回调用户的闭包

在 SwiftUI 中整合 UIKit 手势

正如前文所述，SwiftUI 的原生手势系统虽然简洁易用，但种类相对有限。在某些复杂场景中，我们可能需要借助 UIKit 扩展手势功能，以实现那些 SwiftUI 本身难以应对的特定需求。

实现双指触控

iPhone 和 iPad 支持复杂的多点触控手势，这在增强用户体验方面具有巨大潜力。然而，在 SwiftUI 中，这些能力尚未得到充分利用。为了使特定视图响应双指触控，我们可以按照以下步骤操作：

创建一个能够识别双指点击的 UIView 。

。 利用 UIViewRepresentable 协议，将其封装为一个 SwiftUI 视图。

协议，将其封装为一个 SwiftUI 视图。 定义一个视图扩展，将封装后的视图叠加到需要双指触控响应的视图上。

以下是实现此功能的示例代码：

Swift Copied! struct TowFingerTapDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . foregroundStyle ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . onTwoFingerTap { print ( " two touches " ) } . onTapGesture { print ( " One Touch " ) } } } extension View { func onTwoFingerTap ( perform action : @ escaping () -> Void ) -> some View { overlay ( TwoFingerTapLayer ( action : action ) ) } } struct TwoFingerTapLayer : UIViewRepresentable { let action: () -> Void init ( action : @ escaping () -> Void ) { self . action = action } func makeUIView ( context _ : Context ) -> some UIView { let view = TwoFingerTapUIView ( action : action ) view. backgroundColor = . clear return view } func updateUIView ( _ : UIViewType, context _ : Context ) {} } class TwoFingerTapUIView : UIView { var gesture: UITapGestureRecognizer ! let action: () -> Void init ( action : @ escaping () -> Void ) { self . action = action super . init ( frame : . zero ) setupGesture () } @ available ( * , unavailable ) required init? ( coder _ : NSCoder ) { fatalError ( " init(coder:) has not been implemented " ) } private func setupGesture () { gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer ( target : self , action : #selector ( handleGesture )) gesture ? . numberOfTouchesRequired = 2 addGestureRecognizer ( gesture ) } @ objc private func handleGesture ( gesture _ : UILongPressGestureRecognizer ) { action () } }

现在，屏幕中的橙色矩形已能响应单指或双指点击操作。但需注意，如 onTapGesture 等原生手势应置于我们封装的 UIKit 手势之后，以确保它们正确地接收和处理用户输入。

解决特定组件手势冲突问题

在 SwiftUI 中，开发者常面临一个棘手的问题：手势冲突。尤其是当我们尝试为某些底层对应 UIKit 组件且已具备内置手势的 SwiftUI 组件添加自定义手势时。这种情况下，新添加的手势很可能会与组件原有的手势发生冲突，导致无法共存。举例来说，如下代码尝试为 List 组件添加一个 LongPressGesture ，结果导致列表无法正常响应滚动操作：

Swift Copied! struct ListTapDemo : View { var body: some View { List ( 0 ..< 30 ) { i in Button ( " \( i ) " ){ print ( i ) } } . gesture ( LongPressGesture () . onEnded { _ in print ( " List Long Press " ) }) } }

如果你面临这样的需求，在 iOS 18 发布之前，可以使用 SwiftUI Introspect 库来应对。该库为开发者提供了访问 SwiftUI 视图底层 UIKit 组件的功能。通过这种方式，我们可以将手势直接添加至底层组件，实现例如使 List 同时支持滚动和长按手势的复合功能。

Swift Copied! import Foundation import SwiftUI import SwiftUIIntrospect struct ListTapDemo : View { @ State var coordinator:Coordinator ? var body: some View { List ( 0 ..< 30 ) { i in Button ( " \( i ) " ){ print ( i ) } } . introspect ( . list , on : . iOS ( . v17 )) { list in DispatchQueue. main . async { self . coordinator = Coordinator ( list : list ){ print ( " Long Press " ) } } } } class Coordinator : NSObject { let list: UICollectionView let action: () -> Void init ( list : UICollectionView, action : @ escaping () -> Void ) { self . list = list self . action = action super . init () let longPressGesture = UILongPressGestureRecognizer ( target : self , action : #selector ( handleLongPress ( gesture: ) )) list. addGestureRecognizer ( longPressGesture ) } @ objc func handleLongPress ( gesture : UILongPressGestureRecognizer ) { if gesture.state == .ended { action () } } } }

iOS 18: UIGestureRecognizer

在 2024 年的 WWDC 中，SwiftUI 接受了诸多更新，其中手势功能的增强颇为亮眼。苹果优化了 SwiftUI 的手势底层实现，使得原生手势能更好地与特定组件（如 List、Form、Map 等）协作。

如今，我们可以在 List 、 Map 等组件中直接使用过去可能引发冲突的手势，例如 LongPressGesture ：

Swift Copied! struct ListTapDemo : View { var body: some View { List ( 0 ..< 30 ) { i in Button ( " \( i ) " ) { print ( i ) } } . simultaneousGesture ( LongPressGesture () . onEnded { _ in print ( " Long Press " ) }) } }

此外，在 2024 年的 WWDC 上，苹果为 SwiftUI 引入了 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable ，其功能类似于 UIViewRepresentable 。这一新特性允许将 UIKit 的手势转换为 SwiftUI 的手势，并直接应用于 SwiftUI 的原生视图。

现在，实现双指点击（Two Finger Tap）功能变得更加简单和直观：

Swift Copied! struct TowFingerTapDemo : View { var body: some View { Rectangle () . foregroundStyle ( . orange ) . frame ( width : 200 , height : 200 ) . onTapGesture { print ( " One Touch " ) } . gesture ( TowFingerTapGesture { print ( " Tow Touches " ) }) } } struct TowFingerTapGesture : UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable { let action: () -> Void func makeUIGestureRecognizer ( context : Context ) -> some UIGestureRecognizer { // 创建手势识别器 let gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer () gesture. numberOfTouchesRequired = 2 gesture. delegate = context. coordinator return gesture } func makeCoordinator ( converter _ : CoordinateSpaceConverter ) -> Coordinator { Coordinator () } // 处理手势信息 func handleUIGestureRecognizerAction ( _ recognizer : UIGestureRecognizerType, context _ : Context ) { switch recognizer.state { case . ended : action () default : break } } final class Coordinator : NSObject , UIGestureRecognizerDelegate { // 让手势并行 @ objc func gestureRecognizer ( _ : UIGestureRecognizer, shouldRecognizeSimultaneouslyWith _ : UIGestureRecognizer ) -> Bool { true } } }

由于通过 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable 封装后的手势与 SwiftUI 的原生手势表现一致，因此不必特别调整其他手势与封装手势的使用顺序。

总结

在 iOS 18 更新之前，SwiftUI 的手势系统虽然易于使用，但在功能上相对受限，复杂的手势逻辑通常需要借助一些技巧性的方法，结合 UIKit 手势来实现。自 iOS 18 起，苹果对原生手势的底层实现进行了优化，并引入了更为便捷的 UIKit 手势集成方式，极大地扩展了手势的可能性，使得手势能力不足不再是阻碍 SwiftUI 开发者的问题。