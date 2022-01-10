#SwiftUI #English

在 SwiftUI 下定制手势

发表于 更新于

不同于众多的内置控件，SwiftUI 没有采用对 UIGestureRecognizer（或 NSGestureRecognizer）进行包装的形式，而是重构了自己的手势体系。SwiftUI 手势在某种程度上降低了使用门槛，但由于缺乏提供底层数据的 API，严重制约了开发者的深度定制能力。在 SwiftUI 下，我们无法拥有类似构建全新 UIGestureRecongnizer 的能力。所谓的自定义手势，其实只是对系统预置手势的重构而已。本文将通过几个示例，演示如何使用 SwiftUI 提供的原生手段定制所需手势。

2024 年 6 月更新：在 WWDC 2024 中，SwiftUI 引入了 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable。这一新特性使得在 SwiftUI 视图中可以直接使用 UIKit 的手势，有效地解决了预设手势功能不足及手势冲突的问题。有关此功能的更多详细信息，请参见文章结尾部分。

基础

预置手势

SwiftUI 目前提供了 5 种预置手势，分别为点击、长按、拖拽、缩放和旋转。像 onTapGesture 之类的调用方式，实际上是为了便捷而创建的视图扩展。

  • 点击（TapGesture）

    可设定点击次数（单击、双击）。是使用频率最高的手势之一。

  • 长按（LongPressGesture）

    当按压满足了设定时长后，可触发指定闭包。

  • 拖拽（DragGesture）

    SwiftUI 将 Pan 和 Swipe 合二为一，位置变化时，提供拖动数据。

  • 缩放（MagnificationGesture）

    两指缩放。

  • 旋转（RotationGesture）

    两指旋转。

点击、长按、拖拽仅支持单指。SwiftUI 没有提供手指数设定功能。

除了上述提供给开发者使用的手势外，SwiftUI 其实还有大量的内部（非公开）手势给系统控件使用，例如：ScrollGesture_ButtonGesture 等。

Button 内置手势的实现比 TapGesture 更复杂。除了提供了更多的调用时机外，而且支持了对按压区域尺寸的智能处理（提高手指触击成功率）。

Value

SwiftUI 会依据手势的类型提供不同的数据内容。

  • 点击：数据类型为 Void（ SwiftUI 4.0 中，数据类型为 CGPoint，指示了在特定坐标空间中的点击位置 ）
  • 长按：数据类型为 Bool，开始按压后提供 true
  • 拖拽：提供了最全面的数据信息，包含当前位置、偏移量、事件时间、预测终点、预测偏移量等内容
  • 缩放：数据类型为 CGFloat，缩放量
  • 旋转：数据类型为 Angle，旋转角度

使用 map 方法，可以将手势提供的数据转换成其他的类型，方便之后的调用。

时机

SwiftUI 手势内部没有状态一说，通过设置与指定时机对应的闭包，手势会在适当的时机自动进行调用。

  • onEnded

    在手势结束时执行的操作

  • onChanged

    当手势提供的值发生变化时执行的操作。只在 Value 符合 Equatable 时提供，因此 TapGesture 不支持。

  • updating

    执行时机同 onChanged 相同。对 Value 没有特别约定，相较 onChanged ，增加了更新手势属性（GestureState）和获取 Transaction 的能力。

不同的手势，对时机的关注点有所区别。点击通常只关注 onEndedonChanged（或 updating）在拖拽、缩放、旋转中作用更大；长按只有在满足了设定时长的情况下，才会调用 onEnded

GestureState

专门为 SwiftUI 手势开发的属性包装器类型，可作为依赖项驱动视图更新。相较 State 有如下不同：

  • 只能在手势的 updating 方法中修改，在视图其它的地方为只读
  • 在手势结束时，与之关联（使用 updating 进行关联）的手势会自动将其内容恢复到它的初始值
  • 通过 resetTransaction 可以设置恢复初始数据时的动画状态

组合手势的手段

SwiftUI 提供了几个用于手势的组合方法，可以将多个手势连接起来，重构成其他用途的手势。

  • simltaneously（同时识别）

    将一个手势与另一个手势相结合，创建一个同时识别两个手势的新手势。例如将缩放手势与旋转手势组合，实现同时对图片进行缩放和旋转。

  • sequenced（序列识别）

    将两个手势连接起来，只有在第一个手势成功后，才会执行第二个手势。譬如，将长按和拖拽连接起来，实现只有当按压满足一定时间后才允许拖拽。

  • exclusively（排他性识别）

    合并两个手势，但只有其中一种手势可以被识别。系统会优先考虑第一个手势。

组合后的手势，Value 类型也将发生变化。仍可使用 map 将其转换成更加易用的数据类型。

手势的定义形式

通常开发者会在视图内部创建自定义手势，如此代码量较少，且容易与视图中其它数据结合。例如，下面的代码在视图中创建了一个可同时支持缩放和旋转的手势：

Swift 
struct GestureDemo: View {
    @GestureState(resetTransaction: .init(animation: .easeInOut)) var gestureValue = RotateAndMagnify()

    var body: some View {
        let rotateAndMagnifyGesture = MagnificationGesture()
            .simultaneously(with: RotationGesture())
            .updating($gestureValue) { value, state, _ in
                state.angle = value.second ?? .zero
                state.scale = value.first ?? 1
            }

        return Rectangle()
            .fill(LinearGradient(colors: [.blue, .green, .pink], startPoint: .top, endPoint: .bottom))
            .frame(width: 100, height: 100)
            .shadow(radius: 8)
            .rotationEffect(gestureValue.angle)
            .scaleEffect(gestureValue.scale)
            .gesture(rotateAndMagnifyGesture)
    }

    struct RotateAndMagnify {
        var scale: CGFloat = 1.0
        var angle: Angle = .zero
    }
}

另外，也可以将手势创建成符合 Gesture 协议的结构体，如此定义的手势，非常适合被反复使用。

通过将手势或手势处理逻辑封装成视图扩展可进一步简化使用难度。

为了突显某些方面的功能，下文中提供的演示代码或许看起来比较繁琐。实际使用时，可自行简化。

示例一：轻扫

1.1 目标

创建一个轻扫（Swipe）手势，着重演示如何创建符合 Gesture 协议的结构体，并对手势数据进行转换。

1.2 思路

在 SwiftUI 预置手势中，仅有 DragGesture 提供了可用于判断移动方向的数据。根据偏移量来确定轻扫方向，使用 map 将繁杂的数据转换成简单的方向数据。

1.3 实现

Swift 
public struct SwipeGesture: Gesture {
    public enum Direction: String {
        case left, right, up, down
    }

    public typealias Value = Direction

    private let minimumDistance: CGFloat
    private let coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace

    public init(minimumDistance: CGFloat = 10, coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace = .local) {
        self.minimumDistance = minimumDistance
        self.coordinateSpace = coordinateSpace
    }

    public var body: AnyGesture<Value> {
        AnyGesture(
            DragGesture(minimumDistance: minimumDistance, coordinateSpace: coordinateSpace)
                .map { value in
                    let horizontalAmount = value.translation.width
                    let verticalAmount = value.translation.height

                    if abs(horizontalAmount) > abs(verticalAmount) {
                        if horizontalAmount < 0 { return .left } else { return .right }
                    } else {
                        if verticalAmount < 0 { return .up } else { return .down }
                    }
                }
        )
    }
}

public extension View {
    func onSwipe(minimumDistance: CGFloat = 10,
                 coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace = .local,
                 perform: @escaping (SwipeGesture.Direction) -> Void) -> some View {
        gesture(
            SwipeGesture(minimumDistance: minimumDistance, coordinateSpace: coordinateSpace)
                .onEnded(perform)
        )
    }
}

1.4 演示

Swift 
struct SwipeTestView: View {
    @State var direction = ""
    var body: some View {
        Rectangle()
            .fill(.blue)
            .frame(width: 200, height: 200)
            .overlay(Text(direction))
            .onSwipe { direction in
                self.direction = direction.rawValue
            }
    }
}

swipeGestureDemo2

1.5 说明

  • 为什么使用 AnyGesture

    Gesture 协议中，需要实现一个隐藏的类型方法：_makeGesture。苹果目前并没有提供应该如何实现它的文档，好在 SwiftUI 提供了一个含有约束的默认实现。当我们不在结构体中使用自定义的 Value 类型时，SwiftUI 可以推断出 Self.Body.Value，此时可以将 body 声明为 some Gesture。但由于本例中使用了自定义 Value 类型，因此必须将 body 声明为 AnyGesture<Value>，方可满足启用 _makeGesture 默认实现的条件。

Swift 
  extension Gesture where Self.Value == Self.Body.Value {
    public static func _makeGesture(gesture: SwiftUI._GraphValue<Self>, inputs: SwiftUI._GestureInputs) -> SwiftUI._GestureOutputs<Self.Body.Value>
  }

1.6 不足与改善方法

本例中并没有对手势的持续时间、移动速度等因素进行综合考量，当前的实现严格意义上并不能算是真正轻扫。如果想实现严格意义上的轻扫可以采用如下的实现方法：

  • 改成示例 2 的方式，用 ViewModifier 来包装 DragGesture
  • State 记录滑动时间
  • onEnded 中，只有满足速度、距离、偏差等要求的情况下，才回调用户的闭包，并传递方向

示例二：计时按压

2.1 目标

实现一个可以记录时长的按压手势。手势在按压过程中，可以根据指定的时间间隔进行类似 onChanged 的回调。本例程着重演示如何通过视图修饰器包装手势的方法以及 GestureState 的使用。

2.2 思路

通过计时器在指定时间间隔后向闭包传递当前按压的持续时间。使用 GestureState 保存点击开始的时间，按压结束后，上次按压的起始时间会被手势自动清除。

2.3 实现

Swift 
public struct PressGestureViewModifier: ViewModifier {
    @GestureState private var startTimestamp: Date?
    @State private var timePublisher: Publishers.Autoconnect<Timer.TimerPublisher>
    private var onPressing: (TimeInterval) -> Void
    private var onEnded: () -> Void

    public init(interval: TimeInterval = 0.016, onPressing: @escaping (TimeInterval) -> Void, onEnded: @escaping () -> Void) {
        _timePublisher = State(wrappedValue: Timer.publish(every: interval, tolerance: nil, on: .current, in: .common).autoconnect())
        self.onPressing = onPressing
        self.onEnded = onEnded
    }

    public func body(content: Content) -> some View {
        content
            .gesture(
                DragGesture(minimumDistance: 0, coordinateSpace: .local)
                    .updating($startTimestamp, body: { _, current, _ in
                        if current == nil {
                            current = Date()
                        }
                    })
                    .onEnded { _ in
                        onEnded()
                    }
            )
            .onReceive(timePublisher, perform: { timer in
                if let startTimestamp = startTimestamp {
                    let duration = timer.timeIntervalSince(startTimestamp)
                    onPressing(duration)
                }
            })
    }
}

public extension View {
    func onPress(interval: TimeInterval = 0.016, onPressing: @escaping (TimeInterval) -> Void, onEnded: @escaping () -> Void) -> some View {
        modifier(PressGestureViewModifier(interval: interval, onPressing: onPressing, onEnded: onEnded))
    }
}

2.4 演示

Swift 
struct PressGestureView: View {
    @State var scale: CGFloat = 1
    @State var duration: TimeInterval = 0
    var body: some View {
        VStack {
            Circle()
                .fill(scale == 1 ? .blue : .orange)
                .frame(width: 50, height: 50)
                .scaleEffect(scale)
                .overlay(Text(duration, format: .number.precision(.fractionLength(1))))
                .onPress { duration in
                    self.duration = duration
                    scale = 1 + duration * 2
                } onEnded: {
                    if duration > 1 {
                        withAnimation(.easeInOut(duration: 2)) {
                            scale = 1
                        }
                    } else {
                        withAnimation(.easeInOut) {
                            scale = 1
                        }
                    }
                    duration = 0
                }
        }
    }
}

pressGestureDemo.2022-01-08 13_50_59

2.5 说明

  • GestureState 数据的复原时间在 onEnded 之前，在 onEnded 中，startTimestamp 已经恢复为 nil
  • DragGesture 仍是最好的实现载体。TapGestureLongPressGesture 均在满足触发条件后会自动终止手势，无法实现对任意时长的支持

2.6 不足及改善方法

当前的解决方案没有提供类似 LongPressGesture 按压中位置偏移限定设置，另外尚未在 onEnded 中提供本次按压的总持续时长。

  • updating 中对偏移量进行判断，如果按压点的偏移超出了指定的范围，则中断计时。并在 updating 中，调用用户提供的 onEnded 闭包，并进行标记
  • 在手势的 onEnded 中，如果用户提供的 onEnded 闭包已经被调用，则不会再此调用
  • 使用 State 替换 GestureState，这样就可以在手势的 onEnded 中提供总持续时间。需自行编写 State 的数据恢复代码
  • 由于使用了 State 替换 GestureState，逻辑判断就可以从 updating 移动到 onChanged

示例三：附带位置信息的点击

SwiftUI 4.0 提供了新的 Gesture —— SpatialTapGesture , 使用它可以直接获得点击位置。onTapGesture 也获得提升，onChangeonEndvalue 将表示在特定坐标空间中的点击位置（ CGPoint

3.1 目标

实现提供触摸位置信息的点击手势（支持点击次数设定）。本例主要演示 simultaneously 的用法以及如何选择合适的回调时间点（onEnded）。

3.2 思路

手势的响应感觉应与 TapGesture 完全一致。使用 simultaneously 将两种手势联合起来，从 DragGesture 中获取位置数据，从 TapGesture 中退出。

3.3 实现

Swift 
public struct TapWithLocation: ViewModifier {
    @State private var locations: CGPoint?
    private let count: Int
    private let coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace
    private var perform: (CGPoint) -> Void

    init(count: Int = 1, coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace = .local, perform: @escaping (CGPoint) -> Void) {
        self.count = count
        self.coordinateSpace = coordinateSpace
        self.perform = perform
    }

    public func body(content: Content) -> some View {
        content
            .gesture(
                DragGesture(minimumDistance: 0, coordinateSpace: coordinateSpace)
                    .onChanged { value in
                        locations = value.location
                    }
                    .simultaneously(with:
                        TapGesture(count: count)
                            .onEnded {
                                perform(locations ?? .zero)
                                locations = nil
                            }
                    )
            )
    }
}

public extension View {
    func onTapGesture(count: Int = 1, coordinateSpace: CoordinateSpace = .local, perform: @escaping (CGPoint) -> Void) -> some View {
        modifier(TapWithLocation(count: count, coordinateSpace: coordinateSpace, perform: perform))
    }
}

3.4 演示

Swift 
struct TapWithLocationView: View {
    @State var unitPoint: UnitPoint = .center
    var body: some View {
        Rectangle()
            .fill(RadialGradient(colors: [.yellow, .orange, .red, .pink], center: unitPoint, startRadius: 10, endRadius: 170))
            .frame(width: 300, height: 300)
            .onTapGesture(count:2) { point in
                withAnimation(.easeInOut) {
                    unitPoint = UnitPoint(x: point.x / 300, y: point.y / 300)
                }
            }
    }
}

TapWithLocationDemo

3.5 说明

  • DragGestureminimumDistance 设置为 0 时，其第一条数据的产生时间一定早于 TapGesture (count:1) 的激活时间
  • simultaneously 中，一共有三个 onEndend 时机。手势 1 的 onEnded，手势 2 的 onEnded，以及合并后手势的 onEnded。在本例中，我们选择在 TapGestureonEnded 中回调用户的闭包

在 SwiftUI 中整合 UIKit 手势

正如前文所述，SwiftUI 的原生手势系统虽然简洁易用，但种类相对有限。在某些复杂场景中，我们可能需要借助 UIKit 扩展手势功能，以实现那些 SwiftUI 本身难以应对的特定需求。

实现双指触控

iPhone 和 iPad 支持复杂的多点触控手势，这在增强用户体验方面具有巨大潜力。然而，在 SwiftUI 中，这些能力尚未得到充分利用。为了使特定视图响应双指触控，我们可以按照以下步骤操作：

  • 创建一个能够识别双指点击的 UIView
  • 利用 UIViewRepresentable 协议，将其封装为一个 SwiftUI 视图。
  • 定义一个视图扩展，将封装后的视图叠加到需要双指触控响应的视图上。

以下是实现此功能的示例代码：

Swift 
struct TowFingerTapDemo: View {
  var body: some View {
    Rectangle()
      .foregroundStyle(.orange)
      .frame(width: 200, height: 200)
      .onTwoFingerTap {
        print("two touches")
      }
      .onTapGesture {
        print("One Touch")
      }
  }
}

extension View {
  func onTwoFingerTap(perform action: @escaping () -> Void) -> some View {
    overlay(
      TwoFingerTapLayer(action: action)
    )
  }
}

struct TwoFingerTapLayer: UIViewRepresentable {
  let action: () -> Void
  init(action: @escaping () -> Void) {
    self.action = action
  }

  func makeUIView(context _: Context) -> some UIView {
    let view = TwoFingerTapUIView(action: action)
    view.backgroundColor = .clear
    return view
  }

  func updateUIView(_: UIViewType, context _: Context) {}
}

class TwoFingerTapUIView: UIView {
  var gesture: UITapGestureRecognizer!
  let action: () -> Void
  init(action: @escaping () -> Void) {
    self.action = action
    super.init(frame: .zero)
    setupGesture()
  }

  @available(*, unavailable)
  required init?(coder _: NSCoder) {
    fatalError("init(coder:) has not been implemented")
  }

  private func setupGesture() {
    gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer(target: self, action: #selector(handleGesture))
    gesture?.numberOfTouchesRequired = 2
    addGestureRecognizer(gesture)
  }

  @objc private func handleGesture(gesture _: UILongPressGestureRecognizer) {
    action()
  }
}

现在，屏幕中的橙色矩形已能响应单指或双指点击操作。但需注意，如 onTapGesture 等原生手势应置于我们封装的 UIKit 手势之后，以确保它们正确地接收和处理用户输入。

解决特定组件手势冲突问题

在 SwiftUI 中，开发者常面临一个棘手的问题：手势冲突。尤其是当我们尝试为某些底层对应 UIKit 组件且已具备内置手势的 SwiftUI 组件添加自定义手势时。这种情况下，新添加的手势很可能会与组件原有的手势发生冲突，导致无法共存。举例来说，如下代码尝试为 List 组件添加一个 LongPressGesture，结果导致列表无法正常响应滚动操作：

Swift 
struct ListTapDemo: View {
  var body: some View {
    List(0 ..< 30) { i in
      Button("\(i)"){
        print(i)
      }
    }
    .gesture(LongPressGesture().onEnded { _ in
      print("List Long Press")
    })
  }
}

如果你面临这样的需求，在 iOS 18 发布之前，可以使用 SwiftUI Introspect 库来应对。该库为开发者提供了访问 SwiftUI 视图底层 UIKit 组件的功能。通过这种方式，我们可以将手势直接添加至底层组件，实现例如使 List 同时支持滚动和长按手势的复合功能。

Swift 
import Foundation
import SwiftUI
import SwiftUIIntrospect

struct ListTapDemo: View {
  @State var coordinator:Coordinator?
  var body: some View {
    List(0 ..< 30) { i in
      Button("\(i)"){
        print(i)
      }
    }
    .introspect(.list, on: .iOS(.v17)) { list in
      DispatchQueue.main.async {
        self.coordinator = Coordinator(list: list){
          print("Long Press")
        }
      }
    }
  }

  class Coordinator: NSObject {
    let list: UICollectionView
    let action: () -> Void

    init(list: UICollectionView,action:@escaping () -> Void) {
      self.list = list
      self.action = action
      super.init()
      let longPressGesture = UILongPressGestureRecognizer(target: self, action: #selector(handleLongPress(gesture:)))
      list.addGestureRecognizer(longPressGesture)
    }

    @objc func handleLongPress(gesture: UILongPressGestureRecognizer) {
      if gesture.state == .ended {
       action()
      }
    }
  }
}

iOS 18: UIGestureRecognizer

在 2024 年的 WWDC 中，SwiftUI 接受了诸多更新，其中手势功能的增强颇为亮眼。苹果优化了 SwiftUI 的手势底层实现，使得原生手势能更好地与特定组件（如 List、Form、Map 等）协作。

如今，我们可以在 ListMap 等组件中直接使用过去可能引发冲突的手势，例如 LongPressGesture

Swift 
struct ListTapDemo: View {
  var body: some View {
    List(0 ..< 30) { i in
      Button("\(i)") {
        print(i)
      }
    }
    .simultaneousGesture(LongPressGesture().onEnded { _ in
      print("Long Press")
    })
  }
}

此外，在 2024 年的 WWDC 上，苹果为 SwiftUI 引入了 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable，其功能类似于 UIViewRepresentable。这一新特性允许将 UIKit 的手势转换为 SwiftUI 的手势，并直接应用于 SwiftUI 的原生视图。

现在，实现双指点击（Two Finger Tap）功能变得更加简单和直观：

Swift 
struct TowFingerTapDemo: View {
  var body: some View {
    Rectangle()
      .foregroundStyle(.orange)
      .frame(width: 200, height: 200)
      .onTapGesture {
        print("One Touch")
      }
      .gesture(TowFingerTapGesture{
        print("Tow Touches")
      })
  }
}

struct TowFingerTapGesture: UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable {
  let action: () -> Void
  func makeUIGestureRecognizer(context: Context) -> some UIGestureRecognizer {
    // 创建手势识别器
    let gesture = UITapGestureRecognizer()
    gesture.numberOfTouchesRequired = 2
    gesture.delegate = context.coordinator
    return gesture
  }

  func makeCoordinator(converter _: CoordinateSpaceConverter) -> Coordinator {
    Coordinator()
  }
 
  // 处理手势信息
  func handleUIGestureRecognizerAction(
    _ recognizer: UIGestureRecognizerType, context _: Context
  ) {
    switch recognizer.state {
    case .ended:
      action()
    default:
      break
    }
  }

  final class Coordinator: NSObject, UIGestureRecognizerDelegate {
    // 让手势并行
    @objc
    func gestureRecognizer(
      _: UIGestureRecognizer,
      shouldRecognizeSimultaneouslyWith _: UIGestureRecognizer
    ) -> Bool {
      true
    }
  }
}

由于通过 UIGestureRecognizerRepresentable 封装后的手势与 SwiftUI 的原生手势表现一致，因此不必特别调整其他手势与封装手势的使用顺序。

总结

在 iOS 18 更新之前，SwiftUI 的手势系统虽然易于使用，但在功能上相对受限，复杂的手势逻辑通常需要借助一些技巧性的方法，结合 UIKit 手势来实现。自 iOS 18 起，苹果对原生手势的底层实现进行了优化，并引入了更为便捷的 UIKit 手势集成方式，极大地扩展了手势的可能性，使得手势能力不足不再是阻碍 SwiftUI 开发者的问题。

"加入我们的 Discord 社区，与超过 2000 名苹果生态的中文开发者一起交流！"

每周精选 Swift 与 SwiftUI 精华！