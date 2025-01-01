Synchronization and Sharing

CloudKit is a cloud service solution launched by Apple, specifically crafted for developers, aimed at efficiently and swiftly implementing the storage of application data in iCloud, thereby providing users with cloud storage and multi-device sharing services for their data. For small and medium-sized developers, CloudKit offers a powerful feature for their applications with almost no additional cost. This is also one of the significant distinctions between Apple’s ecosystem and other platforms.

CloudKit offers three different services: storing structured data through the CloudKit API, storing file data, and storing key-value data. Here, I have compiled some articles I wrote, explaining how to integrate CloudKit into applications.