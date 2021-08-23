As SwiftUI enters its third year, it offers more native functionalities than at its inception, but there are still many tasks that cannot be accomplished with native SwiftUI code alone. For a considerable time, developers will need to rely on UIKit (or AppKit) code within SwiftUI. Fortunately, SwiftUI provides a convenient way for developers to wrap UIKit (or AppKit) views (or controllers) into SwiftUI views.
This article explains the following points through the wrapping of
UITextField:
- How to use UIKit views in SwiftUI
- How to give your UIKit wrapper views a SwiftUI style
- Considerations when using UIKit views in SwiftUI
If you’re already familiar with using
UIViewRepresentable, you can start reading from the
Styling in SwiftUIsection.
Basics
Before demonstrating the wrapping code, let’s introduce some basics related to using UIKit views in SwiftUI.
Don’t worry if you don’t understand the following content immediately, more details in the subsequent demonstration will help you grasp the necessary knowledge.
Lifecycle
One of the main differences between SwiftUI and UIKit (or AppKit) is that SwiftUI views are value types and not references to the actual rendered content on the screen. In SwiftUI, developers create descriptions of views without actually rendering them.
In UIKit (or AppKit), views (or view controllers) have clear lifecycle milestones, like
viewDidload,
loadView,
viewWillAppear,
didAddSubView,
didMoveToSuperview, etc., acting as hooks for developers to execute logic in response to system events.
SwiftUI views, being value types and declarations, lack a clear lifecycle. SwiftUI provides several modifiers (like
onAppear, similar to UIKit’s
viewWillAppear) to mimic the behavior of UIKit’s hook methods. Unlike UIKit,
onAppear and
onDisappear are declared on the parent view of the current view.
When wrapping a UIKit view into a SwiftUI view, it’s important to understand the differences in their lifecycles and approach the integration from a SwiftUI perspective, rather than trying to find direct method correspondences.
UIViewRepresentable Protocol
Wrapping a UIView in SwiftUI is straightforward: create a struct that conforms to the
UIViewRepresentable protocol.
UIViewControllerRepresentablecorresponds to
UIViewController,
NSViewRepresentableto
NSView, and
NSViewControllerRepresentableto
NSViewController. The internal structure and logic are consistent across these.
The
UIViewRepresentable protocol is simple, including only four methods:
makeUIView,
updateUIView,
dismantleUIView, and
makeCoordinator.
makeUIView and
updateUIView are mandatory to implement.
UIViewRepresentable itself conforms to the
View protocol, so any struct that adheres to it is treated as a standard SwiftUI view. However, due to its special purpose, the lifecycle of a
UIViewRepresentable differs from a standard SwiftUI view.
-
makeCoordinator
If a Coordinator is declared,
UIViewRepresentablewill first create its instance after initialization, to be used in other methods. Coordinator defaults to
Void. This method is called only once in the lifecycle, creating only one coordinator instance.
-
makeUIView
Creates an instance of the UIKit view to be wrapped. This method is called only once in the lifecycle.
-
updateUIView
SwiftUI updates the interface parts affected by changes in the application’s state. When injected dependencies in
UIViewRepresentablechange, SwiftUI calls
updateUIView. Its timing is consistent with the standard SwiftUI view’s
body, but while
bodycomputes values,
updateUIViewjust notifies the
UIViewRepresentableof dependency changes, leaving it to the developer to respond accordingly.
This method is called multiple times in the lifecycle until the view is removed from the view tree (or switched to another branch not containing the view).
After
makeUIViewis executed,
updateUIViewwill always be executed once.
-
dismantleUIView
Before the
UIViewRepresentableview is removed from the view tree, SwiftUI calls
dismantleUIView, often used for cleanup actions like removing observers.
dismantleUIViewis a type method.
-
sizeThatFits
Returns the required size of the view. Starting with iOS 16, UIViewRepresentable has incorporated a sizeThatFits method consistent with the logic of the Layout protocol.
The following code creates a spinner like
ProgressView:
struct MyProgrssView: UIViewRepresentable {
func makeUIView(context: Context) -> UIActivityIndicatorView {
let view = UIActivityIndicatorView()
view.startAnimating()
return view
}
func updateUIView(_ uiView: UIActivityIndicatorView, context: Context) {}
}
struct Demo: View {
var body: some View {
MyProgrssView()
}
}
The Black Box
In SwiftUI, when drawing on the screen, the system starts evaluating the
body of views from the top of the view tree, recursively evaluating any child views until the final result is obtained. However, SwiftUI cannot perform an infinite number of calls to render views, so it must find a way to shorten the recursion. To end recursion, SwiftUI includes several primitive types. When recursion reaches these primitive types, recursion ends, and SwiftUI no longer cares about their
body, allowing them to manage their assigned areas.
SwiftUI marks a
View as a primitive type by defining its
body as
Never.
UIViewRepresentable is one such primitive type (others include
Text,
ZStack,
Color,
List, etc.).
public protocol UIViewRepresentable : View where Self.Body == Never
In fact, almost all primitive types are wrappers around underlying UIKit or AppKit components.
As a primitive type, SwiftUI knows little about the internals of
UIViewRepresentable (as it doesn’t need to). Developers typically need to work in the Coordinator of the
UIViewRepresentable view to ensure communication and connection between the two frameworks (SwiftUI and UIKit).
Coordinator
Apple frameworks often use the term “Coordinator”, like in UIKit’s coordinator design pattern or Core Data’s persistent store coordinator. However, in
UIViewRepresentable, the concept of a Coordinator is entirely different, serving mainly the following purposes:
-
Implementing UIKit view delegates
UIKit components often rely on delegates for functionality. A delegate is an object that responds to events occurring elsewhere. For example, in UIKit, a delegate object attached to a text field view is called when a user types or presses the return key. By declaring the coordinator as the delegate for a UIKit view, delegate methods can be implemented within it.
-
Communicating with the SwiftUI framework
As mentioned,
UIViewRepresentable, being a primitive type, takes on more communication with the SwiftUI framework or other views. In the coordinator, communication with SwiftUI or other modules can be managed through two-way bindings (
Binding), notification centers, or unidirectional data flows like Redux.
-
Handling complex logic within UIKit views
In UIKit development, business logic is often placed in the UIViewController. Since SwiftUI lacks the concept of a Controller, and views are merely state presentations, it can be challenging to completely strip complex functionalities from UIKit components according to SwiftUI’s pattern. Thus, complex business logic that can’t be separated is placed in the coordinator, close to delegate methods, for better coordination and management.
Wrapping UITextField
In this section, we will use the above knowledge to implement a
TextFieldWrapper with basic functionality.
Version 1.0
In the first version, we aim to replicate the functionality similar to the following native code:
TextField("name:",text:$name)
In
makeUIView, we create an instance of
UITextField and set its placeholder and text. In the preview, we can see the placeholder displayed normally. If you type text into it, it behaves just like
TextField.
Using
.border, we notice that the size of TextFieldWrapper does not meet expectations. This is because UITextField, without constraints, will occupy all available space by default. This issue did not occur in the previous demonstration with
UIActivityIndicatorView. Therefore, for different UIKit components, we need to understand their default settings and constrain them as necessary.
Adding the following statement to
makeUIView aligns the text field’s size with our expectations:
textfield.setContentHuggingPriority(.defaultHigh, for: .vertical)
textfield.setContentCompressionResistancePriority(.defaultLow, for: .horizontal)
Let’s adjust the
Demo view by adding
Text("name:\(name)") under
.padding(). Normally, as with
TextField, any text entered should be displayed in the
Text below, but this is not the case with our current code version.
Let’s analyze the code again.
Even though we declared a
Binding<String> type
text and assigned it to
textfield in
makeUIView,
UITextField does not automatically pass the entered content back to
Binding<String>
text. This means that the
name in the
Demo view does not change with text entry.
UITextField calls the delegate method
func textField(_ textField: UITextField, shouldChangeCharactersIn range: NSRange, replacementString string: String) -> Bool with each text entry
. Therefore, we need to create a coordinator and implement this method in the coordinator to pass the entered content to the
name variable in the
Demo view.
Creating the coordinator:
extension TextFieldWrapper{
class Coordinator:NSObject,UITextFieldDelegate{
@Binding var text:String
init(text:Binding<String>){
self._text = text
}
func textField(_ textField: UITextField, shouldChangeCharactersIn range: NSRange, replacementString string: String) -> Bool {
if let text = textField.text as NSString? {
let finaltext = text.replacingCharacters(in: range, with: string)
self.text = finaltext as String
}
return true
}
}
}
We need to pass data back in the
textField method, so
Binding<String> is also used in the
Coordinator, making operations on
text equivalent to operations on
name in the
Demo view.
If the
Coordinator in a
UIViewRepresentable view is not
Void, it must be instantiated with
makeCoordinator. Add the following code to
TextFieldWrapper:
func makeCoordinator() -> Coordinator {
.init(text: $text)
}
Finally, in
makeUIView, add:
textfield.delegate = context.coordinator
UITextField will look for and call the corresponding delegate methods in the coordinator after certain events occur.
At this point, our
UITextField wrapper behaves like the native
TextField.
Are you sure?
Let’s modify the
Demo view again:
struct Demo: View {
@State var name: String = ""
var body: some View {
VStack {
TextFieldWrapper("name:", text: $name)
.border(.blue)
.padding()
Text("name:\(name)")
Button("Random Name"){
name = String(Int.random(in: 0...100))
}
}
}
}
As expected with the native
TextField, when we press the
Random Name button, both
Text and the text in
TextFieldWrapper should change to a random number generated by
String(Int.random(in: 0...100)). However, if you test with the above code, the text in
TextFieldWrapper does not change.
In
makeUIView, we used
textfield.text = text to get the value of
name from the
Demo view, but
makeUIView is only executed once. When
Random Name is clicked causing
name to change, SwiftUI will call
updateUIView, which we have not handled. Adding the following code to
updateUIView will resolve this:
func updateUIView(_ uiView: UIViewType, context: Context) {
DispatchQueue.main.async {
uiView.text = text
}
}
The
makeUIViewmethod’s
context: Contextparameter allows access to the
Coordinator(custom coordinator),
transaction(how to handle state updates, animation mode), and
environment(collection of environment values for the current view). We will demonstrate its use later. This
contextis also accessible in
updateUIViewand
dismantleUIView. The parameter
_ uiView:UIViewTypein
updateUIViewis the UIKit view instance created in
makeUIView.
Now, our
TextFieldWrapper indeed behaves just like
TextField.
Version 2.0 - Adding Settings
Building on the first version, we’ll add configurations like
color,
font,
clearButtonMode,
onCommit, and
onEditingChanged to
TextFieldWrapper.
To avoid complicating the example, we’ll use
UIColorand
UIFontas configuration types. Converting SwiftUI’s
Colorand
Fontto their UIKit versions would significantly increase the code size.
color,
font, and the newly added
clearButtonMode do not require two-way data flow, so we don’t need to use
Binding for them. We just need to respond to their changes in
updateView.
onCommit and
onEditingChanged correspond to the UITextField delegate methods
textFieldShouldReturn,
textFieldDidBeginEditing, and
textFieldDidEndEditing. We need to implement these methods in the coordinator and call the corresponding blocks.
First, modify the coordinator:
extension TextFieldWrapper {
class Coordinator: NSObject, UITextFieldDelegate {
@Binding var text: String
var onCommit: () -> Void
var onEditingChanged: (Bool) -> Void
init(text: Binding<String>,
onCommit: @escaping () -> Void,
onEditingChanged: @escaping (Bool) -> Void) {
self._text = text
self.onCommit = onCommit
self.onEditingChanged = onEditingChanged
}
// Delegate methods...
}
}
Modify
TextFieldWrapper:
struct TextFieldWrapper: UIViewRepresentable {
// Initializer and properties...
typealias UIViewType = UITextField
func makeUIView(context: Context) -> UIViewType {
// Create and configure UITextField...
}
func updateUIView(_ uiView: UIViewType, context: Context) {
// Update properties...
}
func makeCoordinator() -> Coordinator {
.init(text: $text, onCommit: onCommit, onEditingChanged: onEditingChanged)
}
}
Modify the
Demo view:
struct Demo: View {
@State var name: String = ""
@State var color: UIColor = .red
var body: some View {
// VStack with TextFieldWrapper and other views...
}
}
SwiftUI Styling
We not only implemented settings for font and color but also added a
clearButtonMode setting not present in the native
TextField. Using the above method, we can gradually add more settings to
TextFieldWrapper to enhance its functionality.
But there seems to be something off with the code!
As we add more configurations, the code becomes more cumbersome to use. How can we implement chainable calls like the native
TextField, for example:
TextFieldWrapper("name:", text: $name)
.clearMode(.whileEditing)
.onCommit { print("commit") }
.foregroundColor(.red)
.font(.title)
.disabled(allowEdit)
In this section, we will rewrite the configuration code to style the UIKit wrapper in SwiftUI.
We start with the code from the end of version 1.0.
The so-called SwiftUI style, more precisely, refers to functional programming’s chainable calls. Operations are linked together with dots (.), enhancing readability. As Swift treats functions as first-class citizens, implementing the above chainable calls is quite straightforward. However, there are a few points to consider:
- How to change values within the View (as View is a structure)
- How to handle the returned type (to ensure the call chain remains effective)
- How to utilize and interact with existing data in the SwiftUI framework
The following examples use different approaches for demonstration. In actual use, choose the appropriate solution based on the specific needs.
foregroundColor
In SwiftUI, we often use
foregroundColor to set the foreground color. For instance:
VStack {
Text("hello world")
.foregroundColor(.red)
}
.foregroundColor(.blue)
There’s a difference between the two
foregroundColor uses above.
extension Text {
public func foregroundColor(_ color: Color?) -> Text
}
extension View {
public func foregroundColor(_ color: Color?) -> some View
}
The method name is the same, but the target objects differ.
Text only looks for a
foregroundColor setting in the current environment when it doesn’t have its own setting. The native
TextField doesn’t have its
foregroundColor, and we can’t access the SwiftUI view’s
foregroundColor environment value (presumably). So, we can create
a dedicated
foregroundColor for
TextFieldWrapper.
Add a variable to
TextFieldWrapper:
private var color: UIColor = .label
Add in
updateUIView:
uiView.textColor = color
Set the configuration method:
extension TextFieldWrapper {
func foregroundColor(_ color: UIColor) -> Self {
var view = self
view.color = color
return view
}
}
It’s that simple. Now we can use
.foreground(.red) to set the text color of
TextFieldWrapper.
This method is a common way to add extensions for specific view types. It has two advantages:
- Use of
privatekeeps configuration variables unexposed.
- It returns a specific type of view, maintaining the stability of the chain.
We can use this approach for almost all chainable extensions. For a clearer and simpler code with many extensions, use the following approach:
extension View {
func then(_ body: (inout Self) -> Void) -> Self {
var result = self
body(&result)
return result
}
func foregroundColor(_ color: UIColor) -> Self {
then {
$0.color = color
}
}
}
disabled
SwiftUI has many extensions for
View, many of which are passed down through
EnvironmentValue. By directly responding to changes in these environment values, we can add configuration functionalities to
TextFieldWrapper without writing specific extensions.
For example,
View has a
.disabled extension, commonly used to control the operability of interactive components (the corresponding
EnvironmentValue for
.disable is
isEnabled).
Add to
TextFieldWrapper:
@Environment(\.isEnabled) var isEnabled
Add in
updateUIView:
uiView.isEnabled = isEnabled
Just two statements, and
TextFieldWrapper can directly use
View’s
disable extension to control its data entry capability.
Remember the
context mentioned earlier? We can directly access environment values from the context. Thus, supporting native
View extensions becomes even simpler.
No need to add
@Environment, just add in
updateUIView:
uiView.isEnabled = context.environment.isEnabled
When writing this article, running this code under iOS 15 beta showed a warning
AttributeGraph: cycle detected through attribute. This is likely an iOS 15 bug, so please ignore it.
Using environment values for settings is a very convenient approach. The only thing to note is that it changes the return value of the chainable structure. Therefore, any chainable methods following this node should be extensions for
View, like the
foregroundColor we created earlier, which can only be placed before this node.
font
We can also create our environment values for configuring
TextFieldWrapper. For example, SwiftUI provides a
font environment value of type
Font. In this case, we’ll create an environment value setting for
UIFont.
Create the environment value
myFont:
struct MyFontKey: EnvironmentKey {
static var defaultValue: UIFont?
}
extension EnvironmentValues {
var myFont: UIFont? {
get { self[MyFontKey.self] }
set { self[MyFontKey.self] = newValue }
}
}
Add in
updateUIView:
uiView.font = context.environment.myFont
There are multiple ways to implement the
font method:
- Extend
TextFieldWrappersimilar to
foregroundColor
func font(_ font: UIFont) -> some View {
environment(\.myFont, font)
}
- Extend
View
extension View {
func font(_ font: UIFont?) -> some View {
environment(\.myFont, font)
}
}
Both methods change the return value of the chainable node to something other than
TextFieldWrapper, so subsequent methods in the chain should be extensions for
View.
onCommit
In version 2 of the code, we added the
onCommit feature to
TextFieldWrapper, which triggers when the user presses
return. In this example, we introduce a modifiable version of
onCommit that does not require passing through the coordinator’s constructor.
A key technique here, as seen in previous examples, is the ability to change variables within the coordinator directly in
updateUIView. This can be done as follows:
context.coordinator.onCommit = onCommit
context.coordinator.onEditingChanged = onEditingChanged
This method is an effective way to facilitate communication between SwiftUI and the coordinator.
Avoiding Overuse of UIKit Wrapping
While using UIKit or AppKit within SwiftUI is not difficult, careful consideration is needed when deciding to wrap a UIKit control (especially when there’s an existing native SwiftUI solution).
Apple has big ambitions for SwiftUI, not only bringing a declarative and reactive programming experience to developers but also investing heavily in cross-device and cross-platform support within the Apple ecosystem.
Apple has optimized each native control, like
TextField, for different platforms (iOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS) – a task difficult for others to replicate. Therefore, before wrapping a system control for a specific feature, consider the following points:
Official Native Solutions
SwiftUI has developed rapidly in recent years, with each version introducing new features. The documentation support for SwiftUI has improved significantly in the last two years, though it’s not yet satisfactory. For developers, I recommend purchasing “A Companion for SwiftUI” by Javier. This app provides a more comprehensive and clear guide to SwiftUI APIs than the official documentation. It reveals many functionalities provided by SwiftUI.
Native Combinations for Solutions
Before SwiftUI 3.0, there was no
searchbar. Two approaches were possible: wrapping a UIKit
UISearchBar or combining native SwiftUI methods to create a
searchbar. Both approaches could yield satisfactory results. However, the native method offers more flexibility in composition and supports using
LocalizedString as a placeholder. I personally prefer the combination approach.
Note: SwiftUI does not officially offer conversions for many data types to other framework types, such as
Colorand
Font, though these can still be converted with some extra coding.
LocalizedStringcan only be converted through non-standard means (using
Mirror), which might not be reliable long-term.
Introspect for SwiftUI
In version 2, we added
clearButtonMode to
TextFieldWrapper, a feature not yet supported by native
TextField. However, wrapping
UITextField just for this feature would be a mistake.
Introspect uses introspection to find UIKit (or AppKit) components behind native controls. Many features not yet exposed in SwiftUI can be implemented using this extension library.
For example, the following code adds
clearButtonMode to the native
TextField:
import Introspect
extension TextField {
func clearButtonMode(_ mode:UITextField.ViewMode) -> some View{
introspectTextField{ tf in
tf.clearButtonMode = mode
}
}
}
TextField("name:",text:$name)
.clearButtonMode(.whileEditing)
Conclusion
The interoperability between SwiftUI and UIKit/AppKit offers developers great flexibility. While it’s easy to learn, mastering it can be challenging. Sharing mutable states and complex interactions between UIKit views and SwiftUI views is often complicated, requiring various bridging layers between the two frameworks.
This article does not delve into wrapping coordinators with complex logic or communicating interactions between SwiftUI and Redux. The topic is too broad and may need another article for exploration.
If this article helped you, feel free to buy me a coffee ☕️ . For sponsorship inquiries, please check out the details here.