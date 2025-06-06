🔦 Speed Up Compilation with Prebuilt Swift-Syntax

TL;DR: Starting with Swift 6.1.1 and Xcode 16.4, you can dramatically reduce build times for macro projects by enabling prebuilt SwiftSyntax. Use Xcode defaults or the —enable-experimental-prebuilts flag in command-line builds to skip rebuilding SwiftSyntax from source. Clear existing build caches before first use for best results.
Background
Since the introduction of macros in Swift 5.9, developers have increasingly created and used custom macros to boost productivity. However, the large Swift-Syntax dependency required by macros often leads to significantly longer build times, becoming a major pain point in development.
Solution: Enable Prebuilt Swift-Syntax
Starting from Swift 6.1.1 (Xcode 16.4), developers can use a prebuilt version of Swift-Syntax during compilation, avoiding the need to rebuild it from source and significantly speeding up project builds.
Xcode Configuration
Run the following commands in Terminal to enable or disable prebuilt support in Xcode:
# Enable
defaults write com.apple.dt.Xcode IDEPackageEnablePrebuilts YES
# Disable
defaults delete com.apple.dt.Xcode IDEPackageEnablePrebuilts
Command-Line Builds
When using
swift build or
swift test, add the following flag to enable prebuilt support:
swift build --enable-experimental-prebuilts
Notes
- Requires Swift 6.1.1 or later.
- Before first use, it’s recommended to clear build caches:
- Xcode projects: delete the
DerivedDatadirectory.
- Command-line projects: delete the
.builddirectory.
- Xcode projects: delete the
Real-World Performance
After enabling this feature, building a custom macro project dropped from tens of seconds to just a few seconds—greatly improving the development experience.
Further Reading
